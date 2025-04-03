ORB with Targets

Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with this highly visual, customizable MT5 indicator! Designed for intraday and session-based traders, this tool automatically plots:

✔️ Opening Range High & Low
✔️ Multi-Level Target Lines (Above & Below)
✔️ Clean Range Highlight (Grey Fill Box)
✔️ Session Timing Fully Customizable
✔️ Color Customization for Every Level

🔍 Why You’ll Love It:

  • 🎯 Perfect for London/NY Open Breakouts

  • ⚙️ Adjustable number of target levels (1 to 10+)

  • 🎨 Fully style your chart to match your theme

  • 📊 Works on any pair, any timeframe below daily

  • 🔂 Automatically resets and updates daily

🛠 Use Cases:

  • Combine with volume spikes or momentum indicators

  • Ideal for prop firm challenges or scalping routines

  • Great for teaching price action structure live on chart

💡 Whether you're trading Gold, US30, NAS100, or FX pairs — this indicator gives you a professional edge by simplifying your range and target tracking.

How to trade this indicator ? Wait for ORH or ORL breakout and closure, mark the candle high or low and wait for retest, once retest happens take the trade when high or low breaks, hold till target 1 and move it to breakeven 


Attached screenshots are of XAUUSD (15min) and NAS100 (15min)

Filtrele:
Mousetrap
137
Mousetrap 2025.07.17 10:15 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Vishnu Bajpai
1278
Geliştiriciden yanıt Vishnu Bajpai 2025.08.23 20:58
Thanks for positive review please checkout risk management utility which will help you manage your trades even better - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147716? or automated simple to use bot - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147902
Arnold Diano
143
Arnold Diano 2025.07.09 04:42 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Vishnu Bajpai
1278
Geliştiriciden yanıt Vishnu Bajpai 2025.08.23 20:58
Thanks for positive review please checkout risk management utility which will help you manage your trades even better - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147716? or automated simple to use bot - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147902
İncelemeye yanıt