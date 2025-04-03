ORB with Targets

Opening Range Breakout Pro

Professional ORB Session Indicator for MT5

Opening Range Breakout Pro is a highly visual, fully customizable Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday, session-based, and prop-firm traders.

The indicator automatically plots the Opening Range High and Low, along with multiple target levels above and below the range, allowing traders to clearly visualize breakout zones, retests, and profit objectives directly on the chart.

This tool is ideal for traders who rely on price action, session structure, and disciplined execution rather than cluttered indicators.

What the Indicator Automatically Plots

Opening Range High (ORH)

Opening Range Low (ORL)

Clean range highlight with neutral fill box

Multiple target levels above and below the range

Session start and end timing (fully customizable)

All levels update and reset automatically each trading day.

Key Features

True Opening Range Breakout structure

Fully customizable session timing

Adjustable number of target levels (from 1 to 10 or more)

Independent color customization for each level

Clean, professional chart visualization

Automatic daily reset and recalculation

Works on any symbol and any timeframe below Daily

Lightweight and compatible with all MT5 brokers

Designed for Session-Based Trading

Opening Range Breakout Pro is particularly effective during high-liquidity market opens.

Common use cases include:

London session open breakouts

New York session open breakouts

Index and metal session volatility plays

The indicator helps isolate structured price expansion that often follows the initial session range.

Works Across Multiple Markets

This indicator can be used on:

Gold (XAUUSD)

US30, NAS100, and other indices

Major and minor Forex pairs

Timeframes commonly used include M5, M15, and M30, though the indicator functions on all intraday timeframes.

How to Trade Using This Indicator (Suggested Approach)

This indicator is designed as a decision-support tool. A commonly used ORB execution model is outlined below:

Allow the Opening Range to fully form Wait for a clean breakout and candle close above ORH or below ORL Mark the breakout candle high or low Wait for a controlled retest of the range level Enter the trade on confirmation when price breaks the retest level Partial profit can be taken at Target 1 Move Stop Loss to breakeven and trail toward higher targets

This approach emphasizes confirmation, structure, and risk control.

Ideal Use Cases

Prop-firm challenge trading

Intraday scalping and momentum trading

Session-based breakout strategies

Teaching price action and market structure live on chart

Traders who prefer visual clarity over indicator clutter

Clean & Customizable Visual Design

Neutral range fill for distraction-free charts

Clear breakout and target level separation

Fully customizable colors to match dark or light themes

Non-intrusive visuals suitable for long trading sessions

Important Notes

This indicator does not execute trades

No repainting of historical ranges

No external data feeds required

Designed as a visual and structural aid, not a standalone trading system

Final Notes

Opening Range Breakout Pro simplifies one of the most widely used institutional trading concepts by automating range identification and target mapping.

Whether you trade Gold, indices, or Forex, this indicator provides a clear, repeatable framework for opening range breakout trading.

Attach it to your chart, define your session, and focus on execution rather than manual drawing.