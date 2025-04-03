ORB with Targets
Opening Range Breakout Pro
Professional ORB Session Indicator for MT5
Opening Range Breakout Pro is a highly visual, fully customizable Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday, session-based, and prop-firm traders.
The indicator automatically plots the Opening Range High and Low, along with multiple target levels above and below the range, allowing traders to clearly visualize breakout zones, retests, and profit objectives directly on the chart.
This tool is ideal for traders who rely on price action, session structure, and disciplined execution rather than cluttered indicators.
What the Indicator Automatically Plots
-
Opening Range High (ORH)
-
Opening Range Low (ORL)
-
Clean range highlight with neutral fill box
-
Multiple target levels above and below the range
-
Session start and end timing (fully customizable)
All levels update and reset automatically each trading day.
Key Features
-
True Opening Range Breakout structure
-
Fully customizable session timing
-
Adjustable number of target levels (from 1 to 10 or more)
-
Independent color customization for each level
-
Clean, professional chart visualization
-
Automatic daily reset and recalculation
-
Works on any symbol and any timeframe below Daily
-
Lightweight and compatible with all MT5 brokers
Designed for Session-Based Trading
Opening Range Breakout Pro is particularly effective during high-liquidity market opens.
Common use cases include:
-
London session open breakouts
-
New York session open breakouts
-
Index and metal session volatility plays
The indicator helps isolate structured price expansion that often follows the initial session range.
Works Across Multiple Markets
This indicator can be used on:
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
US30, NAS100, and other indices
-
Major and minor Forex pairs
Timeframes commonly used include M5, M15, and M30, though the indicator functions on all intraday timeframes.
How to Trade Using This Indicator (Suggested Approach)
This indicator is designed as a decision-support tool. A commonly used ORB execution model is outlined below:
-
Allow the Opening Range to fully form
-
Wait for a clean breakout and candle close above ORH or below ORL
-
Mark the breakout candle high or low
-
Wait for a controlled retest of the range level
-
Enter the trade on confirmation when price breaks the retest level
-
Partial profit can be taken at Target 1
-
Move Stop Loss to breakeven and trail toward higher targets
This approach emphasizes confirmation, structure, and risk control.
Ideal Use Cases
-
Prop-firm challenge trading
-
Intraday scalping and momentum trading
-
Session-based breakout strategies
-
Teaching price action and market structure live on chart
-
Traders who prefer visual clarity over indicator clutter
Clean & Customizable Visual Design
-
Neutral range fill for distraction-free charts
-
Clear breakout and target level separation
-
Fully customizable colors to match dark or light themes
-
Non-intrusive visuals suitable for long trading sessions
Important Notes
-
This indicator does not execute trades
-
No repainting of historical ranges
-
No external data feeds required
-
Designed as a visual and structural aid, not a standalone trading system
Final Notes
Opening Range Breakout Pro simplifies one of the most widely used institutional trading concepts by automating range identification and target mapping.
Whether you trade Gold, indices, or Forex, this indicator provides a clear, repeatable framework for opening range breakout trading.
Attach it to your chart, define your session, and focus on execution rather than manual drawing.
