TALON Gold Scalper

4.05

TALON Gold Scalper


TALON Gold Scalper is an automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold), focused on short-term market movements. The EA operates using internal multi-timeframe analysis, independent of the chart timeframe. It is built as a short-duration trading strategy, aiming to capture intraday price movements while maintaining controlled drawdown. The system has been tested on tick-based historical data across multiple brokers over the past 3 years to validate execution and risk management behavior.

Main characteristics:

  • Simple setup: the EA requires only basic configuration such as risk level
  • Each trade uses a fixed Stop Loss and dynamic Trailing Stop
  • 9 independent internal modules analyze market conditions for entry signals
  • No grid or martingale techniques are used
  • Risk can be limited using the "Max Drawdown Percent" parameter

TALON Gold Scalper uses 9 independent strategies. Some are more active, while others are extremely selective.

Module 1: Focuses on multi-timeframe trend alignment. Executes trend-continuation trades at fixed times, confirmed by directional strength indicators.

Module 2: A pure scalping strategy designed to capture sudden bursts of volatility. Secures profits quickly using an extremely tight trailing stop.

Module 3: Trades price imbalances left behind by institutional activity.

Module 4: Exploits repetitive hourly patterns with strict spread and volatility filters for additional protection.

Module 5: A mean reversion / pullback strategy activated during controlled market conditions.

Module 6: Identifies and captures micro-level trend reversals on specific intraday sessions.

Module 7: Analyzes 5 charts simultaneously (H4 to M5). Positions open only when trend direction aligns perfectly across all 5 timeframes.

Module 8: Pattern-based strategy detecting specific candlestick formations confirmed by multi-timeframe trend filters.

Module 9: Detects strong momentum candles breaking key levels, entering on controlled retracement for optimal risk/reward.

Disclaimer: Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly.

Отзывы 21
Amit-AX
741
Amit-AX 2026.07.14 22:06 
 

Great EA from DEV who listens to feedback and improved it massively. New version is profitable and has done very well. I recommend to those who want a reliable TP/SL EA without the risk from Grid.

H20Real
662
H20Real 2026.06.09 20:17 
 

IF enable Friday closing trades and but HNT strategys on False on input settings, then this robot i coming to profitable. I recommend to start with fixed lot size 0.01 for the testing period. Most of the trades are a little profit trades but it looks that this how it can work out good.

Elias Eseverri Abadia
453
Elias Eseverri Abadia 2026.06.05 10:44 
 

Ea was very promising on the backtest but it is not performing well in live. I would not purcharse it until i see a possitve tendency on the trades. I am removing the EA from my live accounts. Not sure if will be profitable on the long term. but it is not on the current market.

Update: Last version of the EA has been very profitable and moved from demo account to live account. Giving 5 starts now.

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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Фильтр:
playgold
1121
playgold 2026.08.08 22:45 
 

I purchased this EA in May, and although it performed great in backtests on data from prior to each version update, it used to give me losses in live trading - much like it did in the live signal, now removed. First I tried disabling strategies that performed the worst in backtests, but this did not help (or not enough). Then there was finally version 1.7 and no updates for a while after it, so I proceeded to also disable strategies that gave me losses in live trading. And guess what, with LUN, MR, PATT, MAT disabled, so running 5 out of 9 strategies, Talon version 1.7 finally gave me a profit over the last month. Not a lot of profit and this may be too few trades to draw conclusions from, but still it's a welcome change from the disappointing performance of the older versions running with all or more strategies enabled. Further, I've just backtested (actually, forward tested) version 1.7 on data from June 21 (its release date) to end of this week August 7, with all strategies enabled, and despite of a few relatively large losses it's overall in profit. So it looks like this EA is finally usable! Now I worry the promised major update may bring new kinds of overfitting again... so we may need to figure out which strategies are overfit and which work again, and/or just run version 1.7 meanwhile... or maybe it's being forward-tested prior to release this time? We'll see. User support is perfect! Marketing feels excessive, especially with attempted price increases (followed by discounts) despite of prior poor performance and while the signal is unpublished. I'd expect demonstrated good performance and transparency first, marketing and price increases next, not the other way around. I hope this is taken constructively, and we'll see further improvement on all fronts.

Amit-AX
741
Amit-AX 2026.07.14 22:06 
 

Great EA from DEV who listens to feedback and improved it massively. New version is profitable and has done very well. I recommend to those who want a reliable TP/SL EA without the risk from Grid.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.07.15 06:17
thanks for the review! I like this latest version too!
Ivan Privalov
751
Ivan Privalov 2026.06.22 14:18 
 

Looking forward for v.1.7 update as the previous versions created more losses versus a few profit trades ( Will update this review if things get better.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.22 14:26
Thank you for your review. V1.7 is live
Alex_47
198
Alex_47 2026.06.10 08:52 
 

Unfortunately the EA did not deliver. Using over a month and losses outweight profits by far. Developer is helpful though and maybe can make improvements.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.10 09:19
Thank you for your review. TALON Gold Scalper V1.6 is coming soon with improvements. 🙏
H20Real
662
H20Real 2026.06.09 20:17 
 

IF enable Friday closing trades and but HNT strategys on False on input settings, then this robot i coming to profitable. I recommend to start with fixed lot size 0.01 for the testing period. Most of the trades are a little profit trades but it looks that this how it can work out good.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.10 04:30
Thank you for your review. The entire HNT module has been restructured. V1.6 coming soon..
jamidodo
353
jamidodo 2026.06.05 11:01 
 

One loss eat many profit deals .. No Risk-to-Reward Ratio (RRR) Poor performance ...

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.09 07:23
Thank you for your review. I'm working on improvements.
Elias Eseverri Abadia
453
Elias Eseverri Abadia 2026.06.05 10:44 
 

Ea was very promising on the backtest but it is not performing well in live. I would not purcharse it until i see a possitve tendency on the trades. I am removing the EA from my live accounts. Not sure if will be profitable on the long term. but it is not on the current market.

Update: Last version of the EA has been very profitable and moved from demo account to live account. Giving 5 starts now.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.22 14:25
Thank you for your review.
Wil_Graz
42
Wil_Graz 2026.06.05 08:33 
 

Good Morning, I totally agree to the comment from "Ednan Kadenic", I bought this Scalper, as the backtest was very promising, in May I made small profits (1 - 3 Euro per trade), and the last days, I made big losses (17 to 30 Euro per trade), so in total I am loosing my money.

Alan Su
23
Alan Su 2026.06.05 07:19 
 

I think your EA is good, but I’ve noticed one issue. I was making consistent profit for about one week, around USD 70, but today the SL was hit and I lost the same USD 70. Is it possible to improve the EA so that SL hits can be minimized, or to add better risk protection, so the profit I’ve built up doesn’t get wiped out all at once?

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.05 07:41
Thank you for your review. Try testing the 9 modules separately and see which ones suit your trading style best. Some strategies use a smaller Stop Loss (SL), while others use a larger SL. With the V1.5 update, you now have the option to disable any strategy you don't like and keep only the ones that fit your preferences.
Ednan Kadenic
372
Ednan Kadenic 2026.06.03 07:18 
 

Terrible EA. Since i am using its loss. It made few small wins and than big loss and so on. This ea cant be profitable long therm. Its only profitable in backtest. Dont use it dont recommend it. If i could i would like to get a refund but its not possible on mql5. Worst ea i every used so far. Your ea only looks good on backtest but live trading is terrible. Its simply curve fitted and thats why it looks like nice in backtest. When its not the case than show us all the robustnes tests you should made with your ea if you are a real and good developer. Monte Carlo test, walk forward, OOS ( out of sample test. I want to see that all to trust you and your ea. I can made an ea in 5 minutes which looks great in backtest. Thats not a point here. Looks at your live signal. Reward to risk ratio is also terrible at all. The EA have on some strategies SL of 5000 points which is 50$ loss in one trade with the lowest lotsize and profits are trailed with a very tight trailing SL which makes few $ profits. You will need over 15 positive trades in a row to cover the SL position of 50$. I know what i am talking about.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.06.03 08:32
Thank you! Please post these terrible results so we can see them.
Kate_43
188
Kate_43 2026.05.30 14:38 
 

Real result is obviously worse than Backtest result, quite disappointed.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.30 16:53
Thank you! please post the results in the "comments" section
Mena Minga
47
Mena Minga 2026.05.29 21:10 
 

Hurray!!!! Hurray!!! for the TALON Gold Scalper. This has got to be the most AMAZING and SUCCESSFUL GOLD EA on the market! My best friend and I started our 1st live account on 5-11-26 and as of to date, the profit on that account is astonishing. The profit is currently ($1,035.11) We started the account with $1000.00/USD, did multiple back tests to come up with our own settings and TALON went to work!!!! Further, I opened a new / 2nd account with $1000.00 USD on 05-21-26 but did not go live with the software until 5-24-26, on Sunday and the result on the new account is already ($202,00) in profit and proving to be just as amazing! I strongly encourage anyone looking for an Expert Advisor for GOLD that truly delivers real results to HURRY UP!!! Go Grab your copy of TALON GOLD SCALPER Today!!!! This is THE REAL Automated GOLD-RUSH!!!! *******NOTE: For Proof, see comments tab on page 6-Mena Minga**********

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.30 15:21
Thanks Minga! always kind!
Sergiu Luzov
349
Sergiu Luzov 2026.05.26 17:09 
 

Solid 4.9/5 stars — no algorithm is perfect, but this one performs consistently. Backtests were strong, and so far the live results align closely with the testing.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.27 08:00
thanks for review! 🙏
Whoopty_FX
371
Whoopty_FX 2026.05.26 10:27 
 

Very easy to use - don't overthink think the simplicity. Quick scalp trades in and out of positions without prolonged exposure to Gold's volatile moves. I really like this EA, and the author has been making constant improvements based on user feedback requests, which shows it's getting better over time.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.27 08:01
Thank you for your feedback and support! I’m glad you like the simplicity and fast scalp approach. More improvements are definitely coming 🙏
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien
1074
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien 2026.05.22 15:51 
 

Performance is good

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.23 10:10
thanks for the review. more updates are coming and I'm working on introducing new strategies
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
11871
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu 2026.05.22 06:05 
 

My first impressions are very positive, like the quick out of the box setup, works smooth and feels worth it already, a true scalper, also the support from Eusebiu is 6 stars will keep updated on my journey !

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.22 19:44
Thank you! I'm waiting for the update
Andrew Lee
2538
Andrew Lee 2026.05.14 11:15 
 

Running Talon for a couple of weeks now - much better than a lot of the more expensive options available on the market. Great set of diversified strategies, and support from Eusebiu has been awesome (thanks for the help). No grid, no AI, just smart well timed entries and on point exits.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.20 15:26
Really appreciate!
suki9860
297
suki9860 2026.05.11 03:38 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.11 06:04
Hey! thanks for support! really appreciate.
Akash Talele
35
Akash Talele 2026.05.06 13:45 
 

3 trades so far, all profitable. Good EA! High win probability, but at the same time, SL is big & tp are small. One SL will take a lot of tardes to cover up. The Developer is responsive & continuously updating the EA & releasing the updates, which is more important.

Update : After 1 month 20 Days I am discontinuing this EA. Forget profit or even breakeven, I am in loss.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.07 06:34
Thank you for the detailed feedback and support! Continuous improvements and updates will keep coming 🙏
Philippe Andreas Bachmann
695
Philippe Andreas Bachmann 2026.05.06 08:34 
 

The EA works perfectly. I've only been using it for a short time, but the results are excellent. Communication with the developer is also top-notch. An update is coming.

Eusebiu Dascalu
1998
Ответ разработчика Eusebiu Dascalu 2026.05.07 06:33
Thank you for your trust and support! More updates coming soon 🚀
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