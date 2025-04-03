ORB with Targets

Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with this highly visual, customizable MT5 indicator! Designed for intraday and session-based traders, this tool automatically plots:

Opening Range High & Low Multi-Level Target Lines (Above & Below) Clean Range Highlight (Grey Fill Box) Session Timing Fully Customizable Color Customization for Every Level

Why You’ll Love It:

Perfect for London/NY Open Breakouts

Adjustable number of target levels (1 to 10+)

Fully style your chart to match your theme

Works on any pair, any timeframe below daily

Automatically resets and updates daily

Use Cases:

Combine with volume spikes or momentum indicators

Ideal for prop firm challenges or scalping routines

Great for teaching price action structure live on chart

Whether you're trading Gold, US30, NAS100, or FX pairs — this indicator gives you aby simplifying your range and target tracking.How to trade this indicator ? Wait for ORH or ORL breakout and closure, mark the candle high or low and wait for retest, once retest happens take the trade when high or low breaks, hold till target 1 and move it to breakeven



Attached screenshots are of XAUUSD (15min) and NAS100 (15min)



