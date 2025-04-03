ORB with Targets

Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with this highly visual, customizable MT5 indicator! Designed for intraday and session-based traders, this tool automatically plots:

  1. Opening Range High & Low
  2. Multi-Level Target Lines (Above & Below)
  3. Clean Range Highlight (Grey Fill Box)
  4. Session Timing Fully Customizable
  5. Color Customization for Every Level

Why You’ll Love It:

  • Perfect for London/NY Open Breakouts
  • Adjustable number of target levels (1 to 10+)
  • Fully style your chart to match your theme
  • Works on any pair, any timeframe below daily
  • Automatically resets and updates daily

    Use Cases:

    • Combine with volume spikes or momentum indicators
    • Ideal for prop firm challenges or scalping routines
    • Great for teaching price action structure live on chart
      Whether you're trading Gold, US30, NAS100, or FX pairs — this indicator gives you a professional edge by simplifying your range and target tracking.

      How to trade this indicator ? Wait for ORH or ORL breakout and closure, mark the candle high or low and wait for retest, once retest happens take the trade when high or low breaks, hold till target 1 and move it to breakeven 


      Attached screenshots are of XAUUSD (15min) and NAS100 (15min)

      High Timeframe Breakout Easy to Setup EA
      Vishnu Bajpai
      实用工具
      Breakout EA — Simple, Powerful Breakout Trading Expert Advisor Breakout EA is a straightforward yet highly effective Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on strong market breakouts with minimal complexity. By placing stop orders precisely at the previous candle’s highs and lows, it harnesses natural price momentum for clean, rule-based trade entries. Key features include: Dynamic Risk Management:  Automatically adjusts take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop distances based on current market
      FREE
      Trailing SL Bot
      Vishnu Bajpai
      5 (1)
      实用工具
      Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
      Gold Grid Quantum
      Vishnu Bajpai
      专家
      Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
      FREE
      Quantum FVG Trader
      Vishnu Bajpai
      专家
      Quantum FVG Trader Advanced multi-timeframe algorithm designed for Gold and other volatile instruments Quantum FVG Trader is a fully autonomous trading system built on a blend of institutional-grade price-action principles, statistical pattern recognition, and adaptive multi-timeframe filtering. The system leverages structured historical behaviour, AI-assisted signal weighting, and precision execution to identify high-quality opportunities during intraday liquidity rotations. Unlike traditional
      AI Trend and Targets
      Vishnu Bajpai
      指标
      AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
      FREE
      Neural Algo Bot Indicator
      Vishnu Bajpai
      指标
      Neural Algo Bot — AI-Powered Market Entry & Exit System for Gold, NASDAQ & Forex Neural Algo Bot is a cutting-edge trading indicator powered by a proprietary Neural Opportunity Engine , designed to detect high-probability reversal points, momentum shifts, and liquidity-driven entries before the market reacts. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on static formulas, Neural Algo Bot uses adaptive neural logic , allowing it to learn market behaviour, filter noise, and highlight only the smartes
      FREE
      No Wick Candle Identifier
      Vishnu Bajpai
      指标
      No Wick Candle Identifier Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them. The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs , and it w
      Wick Assassin Gold and Forex
      Vishnu Bajpai
      指标
      Wick Assassin – Precision Price Action Indicator Wick Assassin is a price-action–driven trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversals at key decision levels using nothing but raw market structure. It is built for traders who understand that price does not move randomly, but reacts to liquidity, failed continuation, and institutional rejection. This indicator focuses on a very specific and repeatable market behavior: when price attempts to continue from the same level, traps l
      HFT Propfirm Auto
      Vishnu Bajpai
      专家
      HFT PropFirm Pro Adaptive Momentum Scalper | Plug-and-Forget Prop Challenge EA Overview HFT PropFirm Pro is a fully automated, high-frequency momentum trading Expert Advisor designed for prop-firm challenges and aggressive equity growth accounts. The EA operates on tick-level price movement , detecting sudden momentum spikes and executing trades instantly. It automatically adapts its internal parameters based on the instrument it is attached to, eliminating the need for manual optimization. Atta
      Mousetrap
      Vishnu Bajpai
      来自开发人员的回复 Vishnu Bajpai 2025.08.23 20:58
      Thanks for positive review please checkout risk management utility which will help you manage your trades even better - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147716? or automated simple to use bot - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147902
      Arnold Diano
      Vishnu Bajpai
      来自开发人员的回复 Vishnu Bajpai 2025.08.23 20:58
      Thanks for positive review please checkout risk management utility which will help you manage your trades even better - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147716? or automated simple to use bot - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147902
