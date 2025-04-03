ORB with Targets

Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with this highly visual, customizable MT5 indicator! Designed for intraday and session-based traders, this tool automatically plots:

  1. Opening Range High & Low
  2. Multi-Level Target Lines (Above & Below)
  3. Clean Range Highlight (Grey Fill Box)
  4. Session Timing Fully Customizable
  5. Color Customization for Every Level

Why You’ll Love It:

  • Perfect for London/NY Open Breakouts
  • Adjustable number of target levels (1 to 10+)
  • Fully style your chart to match your theme
  • Works on any pair, any timeframe below daily
  • Automatically resets and updates daily

    Use Cases:

    • Combine with volume spikes or momentum indicators
    • Ideal for prop firm challenges or scalping routines
    • Great for teaching price action structure live on chart
      Whether you're trading Gold, US30, NAS100, or FX pairs — this indicator gives you a professional edge by simplifying your range and target tracking.

      How to trade this indicator ? Wait for ORH or ORL breakout and closure, mark the candle high or low and wait for retest, once retest happens take the trade when high or low breaks, hold till target 1 and move it to breakeven 


      Attached screenshots are of XAUUSD (15min) and NAS100 (15min)

      Mousetrap
      137
      Mousetrap 2025.07.17 10:15 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vishnu Bajpai
      1742
      Reply from developer Vishnu Bajpai 2025.08.23 20:58
      Thanks for positive review please checkout risk management utility which will help you manage your trades even better - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147716? or automated simple to use bot - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147902
      Arnold Diano
      143
      Arnold Diano 2025.07.09 04:42 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vishnu Bajpai
      1742
      Reply from developer Vishnu Bajpai 2025.08.23 20:58
      Thanks for positive review please checkout risk management utility which will help you manage your trades even better - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147716? or automated simple to use bot - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147902
