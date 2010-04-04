Moedas / EURSGD
EURSGD: Euro vs Singapore Dollar
1.50944 SGD 0.00018 (0.01%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Euro Moeda de lucro: Singapore Dollar
A taxa do EURSGD para hoje mudou para 0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 1.50635 SGD para 1 EUR e o máximo foi 1.51072 SGD.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euro contra o dólar de Cingapura. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Euro mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
