EURSGD: Euro vs Singapore Dollar

1.50944 SGD 0.00018 (0.01%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Euro Moeda de lucro: Singapore Dollar

A taxa do EURSGD para hoje mudou para 0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 1.50635 SGD para 1 EUR e o máximo foi 1.51072 SGD.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euro contra o dólar de Cingapura. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Euro mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURSGD Notícias

Faixa diária
1.50635 1.51072
Faixa anual
1.39011 1.51487
Fechamento anterior
1.5092 6
Open
1.5093 4
Bid
1.5094 4
Ask
1.5097 4
Low
1.5063 5
High
1.5107 2
Volume
360
Mudança diária
0.01%
Mudança mensal
0.72%
Mudança de 6 meses
3.99%
Mudança anual
5.50%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
07:10
EUR
Discurso de Lagarde, Presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
EUR
Discurso de Luis de Guindos, Vice-presidente do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
09:45
EUR
Discurso de Schnabel , Membro da Comissão Executiva do BCE
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
EUR
Discurso de Nagel, Vice-presidente do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
16:30
EUR
Discurso de Mauderer, Membro do Conselho Executivo do BBk
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.