EURSGD: Euro vs Singapore Dollar

1.50700 SGD 0.00226 (0.15%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Euro Kâr para birimi: Singapore Dollar

EURSGD döviz kuru bugün -0.15% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 EUR başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.50635 SGD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.51156 SGD aralığında işlem gördü.

Euro vs Singapur doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Euro fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

EURSGD haberleri

EURSGD için alım-satım uygulamaları

Günlük aralık
1.50635 1.51156
Yıllık aralık
1.39011 1.51487
Önceki kapanış
1.5092 6
Açılış
1.5093 4
Satış
1.5070 0
Alış
1.5073 0
Düşük
1.5063 5
Yüksek
1.5115 6
Hacim
28.106 K
Günlük değişim
-0.15%
Aylık değişim
0.56%
6 aylık değişim
3.82%
Yıllık değişim
5.33%
21 Eylül, Pazar