통화 / EURSGD
EURSGD: Euro vs Singapore Dollar
1.50700 SGD 0.00226 (0.15%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Euro 수익 통화: Singapore Dollar
EURSGD 환율이 당일 -0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 EUR당 저가 1.50635 SGD와 고가 1.51156 SGD로 거래되었습니다
유로 vs 싱가폴 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 유로 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
EURSGD News
- ECB's Centeno: Next move is still likely to be a cut
- EUR/USD extends its reversal as US data beats expectations
- EUR/USD Forecast 19/09: Struggles After Fed Cut (Video)
- EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1800 ahead of German PPI data
- EUR/USD falls to 1.1780 as Powell’s hawkish tone lifts US Dollar
- Forex Today: No changes expected from the BoJ
- Euro dips for second day as US Dollar gains on Fed and strong data
- EUR/USD Analysis 18/09: Technical Corrections (Chart)
- EUR up modestly vs. USD on mixed second-tier data – Scotiabank
- EUR/GBP ticks up to 0.8680 after BoE’s decision, remains in range
- When are the US Initial Jobless Claims and how could they affect EUR/USD?
- EUR/USD: Likely to consolidate between 1.1785 and 1.1865 – UOB Group
- EUR: Cheap below 1.180 – ING
- EUR/USD Forecast 18/09: Pulls Back Before FOMC (Video)
- EUR/USD bounces up as the US Dollar's recovery loses steam
- Euro holds steady above 1.1800 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
- Forex Today: The BoE is seen holding its policy rate
- EUR/USD briefly surges after Fed cuts rates
- EUR/USD holds near 1.1850 as traders await Fed decision, Powell press conference
- EUR/USD steady near four-year highs as Fed decision looms
- EUR pulls back from Tuesday’s multiyear high – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 17/09: Euro Rises to 4-Year High (Chart)
- ECB wage tracker signals softer pressures ahead – BBH
- EUR/USD: Level to watch is 1.1955 – UOB Group
일일 변동 비율
1.50635 1.51156
년간 변동
1.39011 1.51487
- 이전 종가
- 1.5092 6
- 시가
- 1.5093 4
- Bid
- 1.5070 0
- Ask
- 1.5073 0
- 저가
- 1.5063 5
- 고가
- 1.5115 6
- 볼륨
- 28.106 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.15%
- 월 변동
- 0.56%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.82%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.33%
20 9월, 토요일