QuotesSections
Currencies / EURSGD
Back to Currencies

EURSGD: Euro vs Singapore Dollar

1.51271 SGD 0.00011 (0.01%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Singapore Dollar

EURSGD exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.51021 SGD and at a high of 1.51453 SGD per 1 EUR.

Follow Euro vs Singapore Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EURSGD News

Trading Applications for EURSGD

Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (63)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
TTM Squeeze Pro Adaptive Momentum Breakout Tool
Mathieu Adams
Indicators
Description of the TTM Squeeze Momentum Pro Indicator Introducing TTM Squeeze Momentum Pro — a powerful, all-in-one volatility and momentum breakout system designed for serious traders who want high-probability trade setups during compression and expansion phases of the market. This proprietary indicator combines the time-tested TTM Squeeze concept with an inertia-weighted momentum engine , providing enhanced visual confirmation for entry timing and market strength. The indicator detects low-vol
Apocalypse Gold
Xian Qin Ceng
4.4 (10)
Experts
The MT4 version can backtesting any year from 2000 to 2024. After purchase, you can contact me to obtain the signal account access password. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and working hard, I created this Apocalypse XAU EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products, such as XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD. However, considering that many people may not need to trade all XAU currency pairs, but only need to trad
Quantum Cycle Oscillator
Michael Yu
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Unlock the Hidden Rhythms of the Market with the Quantum Cycle Oscillator indicator! SUMMER SALES GOING ON NOW!! Are you tired of feeling like you're always a step behind in the volatile world of trading? Do you struggle to identify true market trends and pinpoint optimal entry and exit points? In a market driven by complex forces, traditional indicators often fall short, leaving traders guessing. Introducing the Quantum Cycle Oscillator – your cutting-edge solution for a deeper understanding o
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
TopBottomEA MT5
lizhi fu
4.09 (11)
Experts
TopBottomEA advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of about 12 hours. New on the EA activity price: $598, every three days up $100, price process: 398 --> 498 --> 598...... Up to the target price of $ 4999. If you encounter installation and EA backtesting problems, please contact us
WuKong EA
Xiaoyu Huang
Experts
This is a long-term stable and profitable trading EA with very little risk. It uses traditional technical indicators for adaptive EA. This EA is mainly algorithm optimization rather than parameter optimization. What we pursue is long-term stable profit. Stable money making is the most important thing. New EA promotional price: $199   → $299 Features One order at a time, no Martingale, grid Profitable after long-term verification Fixed stop loss adaptive Use limit order to reduce slippage Inte
DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available
Daily Range
1.51021 1.51453
Year Range
1.39011 1.51478
Previous Close
1.5128 2
Open
1.5122 1
Bid
1.5127 1
Ask
1.5130 1
Low
1.5102 1
High
1.5145 3
Volume
3.058 K
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
0.94%
6 Months Change
4.21%
Year Change
5.73%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev