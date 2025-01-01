Bundesbank Executive Board Member Burkhard Balz Speech can clarify certain aspects of the financial regulation in Germany.

Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, is governed and managed by the Executive Board. The Board consists of the President, the Vice-President and four other members, who are appointed by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany. Burkhard Balz has been the member of the Executive Board since 2018. He is responsible for payments and settlement systems, as well as economic education and International Central Bank Dialog. Before taking his post in the Bundesbank, he was the member of the ECB Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

He often participates in various events, speaks at various international forums, conferences and congresses, lectures to students, etc.

Bundesbank Executive Board Member Speech can have a short-term effect on currency quotes, the nature of which depend on the topic and wording. However, the effect is rarely significant.