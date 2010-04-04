Devises / EURSGD
EURSGD: Euro vs Singapore Dollar
1.50700 SGD 0.00226 (0.15%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Euro Devise de profit: Singapore Dollar
Le taux de change de EURSGD a changé de -0.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 1.50635 SGD et à un maximum de 1.51156 SGD pour 1 EUR.
Suivez la dynamique Euro vs. Dollar de Singapour. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Euro a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
1.50635 1.51156
Range Annuel
1.39011 1.51487
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.5092 6
- Ouverture
- 1.5093 4
- Bid
- 1.5070 0
- Ask
- 1.5073 0
- Plus Bas
- 1.5063 5
- Plus Haut
- 1.5115 6
- Volume
- 28.106 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.15%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.56%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.82%
- Changement Annuel
- 5.33%
20 septembre, samedi