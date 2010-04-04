Valute / EURSGD
EURSGD: Euro vs Singapore Dollar
1.50700 SGD 0.00226 (0.15%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Singapore Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EURSGD ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 1.50635 SGD e ad un massimo di 1.51156 SGD per 1 EUR.
Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Dollaro di Singapore. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EURSGD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.50635 1.51156
Intervallo Annuale
1.39011 1.51487
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.5092 6
- Apertura
- 1.5093 4
- Bid
- 1.5070 0
- Ask
- 1.5073 0
- Minimo
- 1.5063 5
- Massimo
- 1.5115 6
- Volume
- 28.106 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.33%
21 settembre, domenica