Dual Force Engine EA v1.00

Unlock the Power of Dual-Entry Trading The Dual Force Engine EA is not just another algorithm—it’s a battle-tested trading engine designed to capture market momentum with intelligence and discipline. Developed by Quantum Rise Capital, this expert advisor merges Bulls vs. Bears Power dynamics with advanced risk-adaptive trade management to deliver a trading system built for the modern markets.

🛠 How It Works • Dual Entry Logic: At the start of each new candle, the EA opens two simultaneous trades: o A trend trade aligned with the dominant market force. o A contra trade sized dynamically for protection and recovery. • Momentum & Filters: Trades are only executed when the momentum difference between Bulls and Bears passes a strict threshold, filtering out weak signals. • Lot Size Segmentation: Position sizing isn’t random—it’s calibrated by market strength, scaling between your defined Min/Max range. • ATR-Based Risk Control: Both stop loss and take profit levels are automatically tuned to market volatility for precision exits. • Survivor Logic: If the trend trade fails, the contra position adapts with a multiplied TP, giving recovery a sharp edge. • Partial Take-Profits & Breakeven: Secure gains early with 10% stepwise partial closes and auto-breakeven protection once trades move in your favor. • Watchdog Protection: Equity drawdown is capped by a cash-based watchdog, ensuring losses never spiral out of control. Why Traders Love It ✔ Dual-entry logic balances aggression with protection. ✔ No random trades—only strong, filtered momentum setups. ✔ Scales for small accounts or prop-firm challenges with strict drawdown rules. ✔ Automated trade management reduces stress and emotional mistakes. ✔ Transparent performance tracking with a clean, professional dashboard. The Bottom Line The Dual Force Engine EA v1.00 is a next-generation trading system that combines momentum strength, smart position sizing, and disciplined risk management. Whether you’re trading personal capital or scaling into prop-firm evaluations, this EA is designed to keep you profitable, protected, and always in control. 👉 Equip your trading arsenal with the Dual Force Engine and let your strategy fight with both hands.

