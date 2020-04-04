Automatic Support and Resistance for MT5

Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT5 is an advanced analytical tool designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It automatically detects and highlights key support and resistance zones by analyzing historical price behavior. Support areas are displayed in green tones—dark green for newly formed zones and lighter green after a retest—while resistance levels appear in brown shades, fading once confirmed. This visual structure allows traders to quickly identify critical price levels with precision.

By integrating this indicator into their technical analysis, traders can improve the timing of market entries and exits, better interpret price behavior, and make more informed trading decisions. It is particularly effective for traders who rely on price action and market structure analysis.

 

Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator Specifications

The table below summarizes the main characteristics of the Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT5:

Feature

Description

Category

Support & Resistance – Supply & Demand – Price Action

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Entry – Reversal – Range

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday

Markets

Forex – Stocks – Indices

 

Indicator Overview

This indicator simplifies the identification of high-impact trading zones by automatically plotting support and resistance areas using dynamic, color-coded boxes. These zones help traders evaluate price reactions in real time and identify potential reversal points with greater clarity.

 

Key Features

  • Accurate visualization of significant market levels
  • Automatic detection of support and resistance zones
  • Well-suited for price action–based trading strategies

By highlighting structurally important price levels, the indicator assists traders in refining entry and exit decisions around key market thresholds.

 

Support Zones in Uptrend Conditions

On the GBP/USD 15-minute chart, the indicator highlights a support zone using a green box. When price revisits this area and reacts positively, a bullish reversal may develop. This setup helps traders identify potential long opportunities aligned with the prevailing upward trend.

 

Resistance Zones in Downtrend Conditions

On the EUR/USD 1-minute chart, the indicator clearly marks resistance zones:

  • Fresh resistance levels are shown in dark brown
  • Retested resistance zones automatically shift to lighter brown

These visual signals assist traders in identifying potential sell areas and managing short positions with improved accuracy.

 

Indicator Settings

The Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT5 includes customizable visual settings within the MetaTrader 5 interface:

  • Support (Untested): Color for newly identified support zones
  • Support (Tested): Color for validated support areas
  • Resistance (Untested): Color for fresh resistance levels
  • Resistance (Tested): Color for confirmed resistance zones
  • Box Outline Color: Border color for all support and resistance zones

 

Conclusion

The Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT5 is a practical and efficient tool for identifying key price zones with clarity and consistency. Its automated detection and intuitive color scheme provide traders with a deeper understanding of market structure and price dynamics.

This indicator is particularly valuable for traders who rely on structured price-level analysis across different market conditions and timeframes.

