Buy and Sell Levels with Alerts

Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines Stochastics, Previous Day Levels, Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Meter, and rejection detection into one powerful tool. It helps traders quickly spot key support/resistance zones, trend direction, and high-probability reversal signals with visual arrows and automated alerts.

Key Features:

  1. Stochastic Oscillator:

    • Displays fast (%K) and slow (%D) lines in a separate window.

    • Helps identify overbought and oversold conditions.

  2. Previous Day Levels:

    • Draws previous day high, low, and midline directly on the chart.

    • Alerts when price breaks, retests, or nears these key levels.

  3. Rejection Arrows:

    • Detects buy and sell rejections using wicks, candle body size, and pin bar patterns.

    • Plots arrows and sends alerts/notifications to highlight potential reversals.

  4. Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Meter:

    • Shows trend direction on M5, M15, and M30 charts using LWMA.

    • Quickly indicates whether the market is bullish or bearish.

  5. Custom Alerts & Notifications:

    • Get notified when price interacts with key levels or rejection zones.

    • Alerts can be turned on/off to suit your trading style.

  6. Customizable Visuals:

    • Adjust colors, line styles, arrow size, and thresholds for wick and body.

    • Makes your chart easy to read and interpret.

Benefits:

  • Spot key reversal zones with visual signals.

  • Stay informed with automated alerts and notifications.

  • Quickly gauge market direction with the MTF Trend Meter.

  • All-in-one tool for support/resistance, trend, and rejection detection.

Ideal For:

  • Forex traders of all levels

  • Swing and intraday traders

  • Traders relying on key levels and price rejection patterns

Important Note. Use defualt setting preferably.

Ultimate market move master trend
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicadores
Ultimate Market Master Trend Master the Market’s Direction with Precision The Ultimate Market Master Trend indicator is an all-in-one market sentiment analyser designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and confidence in every move. It combines smart trend detection , multi-timeframe stochastic momentum , and dynamic visual cues to help you identify high-probability entries and exits with ease.  Key Features  1. Smart Trend System (Main Chart) Uses a 200-period LWMA baseline to determin
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicadores
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones é um indicador avançado projetado para detectar automaticamente as zonas críticas do mercado , como o máximo e o mínimo do dia , exibindo setas de rejeição extremamente precisas quando o preço reage fortemente nesses níveis. Ele combina ação do preço, níveis diários e um sistema de confirmação baseado em dois Estocásticos (H1 + M5) para entregar sinais claros, confiáveis e de alta probabilidade. Ideal para traders intraday, scalpers e swing traders que buscam entra
Ultimate Daily Zones Arrow
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicadores
Ultimate Daily SR Zones + Rejection Arrows Ultimate Daily SR Zones é um indicador poderoso de ação do preço que identifica automaticamente os níveis mais importantes do mercado com base nos dados do dia anterior: máxima , mínima , linha média , além das linhas de abertura e fechamento do dia. O indicador também detecta rejeições de pavio (wick rejections) e desenha automaticamente setas de Compra e Venda quando o mercado mostra sinais de reversão nessas zonas. É ideal para traders que utilizam n
Follow the Labels Indicator
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicadores
The Follow The Labels Indicator is a multi-functional MT4 indicator designed to give traders a comprehensive visual overview of market conditions across multiple dimensions. It combines trend analysis, previous day levels, stochastic momentum, and rejection signals in one easy-to-read interface. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe MA200 Trend Filter (H1→M15) Displays the alignment of the MA200 (LWMA) across three timeframes: H1, M30, M15. Shows an overall trend label: Bullish, Bearish, or Mixed. Optio
Ultimate HTF Bias Plus Smart Turning Point System
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicadores
Maximize seu Trading Alinhado à Tendência com H4 & M30 Turning Point PRO! Diga adeus às suposições e à confusão nos gráficos. Este indicador premium combina a detecção de tendência em prazos maiores com sinais precisos de pontos de reversão de curto prazo, fornecendo oportunidades claras de compra e venda. Por que os traders adoram: H4 EMA200 Tendência: Saiba qual é a tendência dominante em um instante. Negocie apenas na direção da tendência. Setas de Execução M30: Aguarde pontos de reversão de
