ZoneDominator AI

🟩 ZoneDominator AI — Adaptive Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator

🔹 Overview

ZoneDominator AI is an advanced analytical indicator that continuously scans all timeframes to locate the most accurate and relevant Support & Resistance zones.
It uses a unique combination of ATR volatility, Moving Averages, Price Action, and higher-timeframe confirmation to adapt in real time to market structure.

You can choose your preferred trading style — Scalping, Intraday, or Swing — and the indicator will automatically adjust its parameters for that mode.

⚙️ Key Features

• Works on all timeframes and symbols.
• Trading modes: Scalper, Intraday, Swing, or Auto (auto-adapts by timeframe).
• Advanced ATR + MA + Price Action detection.
• Adjustable sensitivity for controlling zone density and precision.
• Option to display either Smart ATR-based zones or simple lines.
• Full control over colors, width, opacity, and line style.
• Intelligent Alerts for Rejection and Breakout signals with confirmation filters.
• Smart on-chart display (HUD) showing nearest zones, ATR data, and trading mode.

🎯 Free Demo Available

You can try ZoneDominator AI for free before purchasing!
Simply click “Download Demo” on the left side of this page and run it inside the Strategy Tester of your MT4 terminal.

The demo version includes all full features 
ATR-based adaptive zones, multi-timeframe logic, smart alerts, and dynamic HUD —
so you can evaluate its accuracy and performance under real market conditions.

(Note: The demo can be used only inside the MT4 Strategy Tester and not on live charts — this is a standard MQL5 Market restriction.)

📊 Trading Styles

Scalper Mode – for M1–M15, detects fast micro-zones for quick entries.
Intraday Mode – for M30–H1, balanced mapping for daily swings.
Swing Mode – for H4–D1, captures strong long-term zones.
Auto Mode – automatically adjusts by timeframe.

🔔 Alerts

• Rejection: price touches and bounces from a zone edge.
• Breakout: price closes and holds beyond a zone boundary.
• Choose between Popup, Push, or Sound notifications.
• Adjustable cooldown timer to avoid repeated alerts.

🧩 Customization Options

AdaptationMode – Auto / Scalper / Intraday / Swing
Sensitivity – zone detection precision
DrawZones – Smart Zones or Lines
ATR_ZoneMult / ATR_Period – volatility control
HUD_Mode – Full / Mini / Off
Alert_TouchReject / Alert_Breakout – enable or disable
Color & Layout Settings – full visual customization

🆕 What’s New

Version 1.0 (October 2025):

  • Initial public release of ZoneDominator AI

  • Adaptive multi-timeframe S/R mapping with ATR and Price Action logic

  • Smart alert system with full customization

  • Dynamic HUD with adjustable transparency and color themes

💡 Why Traders Choose ZoneDominator AI

✅ Works on all timeframes and pairs.
✅ Adapts automatically to your trading style.
✅ Continuously refines the best Support & Resistance zones.
✅ Clean and professional visual presentation.
✅ Smart alerts and customizable HUD.
✅ Reliable and optimized performance.

    💰 Pricing & License

    Full License: 49 USD
    1-Month Rent: 30 USD
    Activations: 7

    ⚠️ Disclaimer

    ZoneDominator AI is an analytical indicator — it does not open or manage trades.
    Always test it on a demo account first and apply proper risk management.

    ZoneDominator AI — The market never stands still, and now your Support & Resistance don’t either.

    Tags: support resistance, smart zones, AI indicator, scalping zones, multi-timeframe indicator MT4.
