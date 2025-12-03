Buy and Sell Levels with Alerts

Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines Stochastics, Previous Day Levels, Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Meter, and rejection detection into one powerful tool. It helps traders quickly spot key support/resistance zones, trend direction, and high-probability reversal signals with visual arrows and automated alerts.

Key Features:

  1. Stochastic Oscillator:

    • Displays fast (%K) and slow (%D) lines in a separate window.

    • Helps identify overbought and oversold conditions.

  2. Previous Day Levels:

    • Draws previous day high, low, and midline directly on the chart.

    • Alerts when price breaks, retests, or nears these key levels.

  3. Rejection Arrows:

    • Detects buy and sell rejections using wicks, candle body size, and pin bar patterns.

    • Plots arrows and sends alerts/notifications to highlight potential reversals.

  4. Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Meter:

    • Shows trend direction on M5, M15, and M30 charts using LWMA.

    • Quickly indicates whether the market is bullish or bearish.

  5. Custom Alerts & Notifications:

    • Get notified when price interacts with key levels or rejection zones.

    • Alerts can be turned on/off to suit your trading style.

  6. Customizable Visuals:

    • Adjust colors, line styles, arrow size, and thresholds for wick and body.

    • Makes your chart easy to read and interpret.

Benefits:

  • Spot key reversal zones with visual signals.

  • Stay informed with automated alerts and notifications.

  • Quickly gauge market direction with the MTF Trend Meter.

  • All-in-one tool for support/resistance, trend, and rejection detection.

Ideal For:

  • Forex traders of all levels

  • Swing and intraday traders

  • Traders relying on key levels and price rejection patterns

Important Note. Use defualt setting preferably.

