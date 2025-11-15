Product Name: GM Arrows Pro – Signals & Alerts

Short Description:

GM Arrows Pro is a clean, reliable MT4 indicator showing BUY/SELL arrows on the chart with unique alerts at the moment the signal appears.

Full Description:

GM Arrows Pro is a professional MT4 indicator designed for traders who want clear, actionable signals:

BUY and SELL arrows visible on the entire chart history

Unique alerts when a new signal appears (no repeated alerts)

Option to disable repetitive signals ( disable_repeating_signals )

Clean chart with grey candles (bodies + wicks)

No TP/SL clutter – focus only on the signals

Adjustable parameters: RSI, ATR, candle stability, lookback

Compatible with any pair and timeframe in MT4

Benefits:

Immediate visual signals

Alerts without noise

Easy installation and setup

How to use:

Copy .ex4 to Indicators folder Adjust parameters as desired Activate or deactivate alerts according to your trading style





License & Security: