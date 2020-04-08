Buy and Sell Levels with Alerts
Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines Stochastics, Previous Day Levels, Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Meter, and rejection detection into one powerful tool. It helps traders quickly spot key support/resistance zones, trend direction, and high-probability reversal signals with visual arrows and automated alerts.
Key Features:
-
Stochastic Oscillator:
-
Displays fast (%K) and slow (%D) lines in a separate window.
-
Helps identify overbought and oversold conditions.
-
-
Previous Day Levels:
-
Draws previous day high, low, and midline directly on the chart.
-
Alerts when price breaks, retests, or nears these key levels.
-
-
Rejection Arrows:
-
Detects buy and sell rejections using wicks, candle body size, and pin bar patterns.
-
Plots arrows and sends alerts/notifications to highlight potential reversals.
-
-
Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Meter:
-
Shows trend direction on M5, M15, and M30 charts using LWMA.
-
Quickly indicates whether the market is bullish or bearish.
-
-
Custom Alerts & Notifications:
-
Get notified when price interacts with key levels or rejection zones.
-
Alerts can be turned on/off to suit your trading style.
-
-
Customizable Visuals:
-
Adjust colors, line styles, arrow size, and thresholds for wick and body.
-
Makes your chart easy to read and interpret.
-
Benefits:
-
Spot key reversal zones with visual signals.
-
Stay informed with automated alerts and notifications.
-
Quickly gauge market direction with the MTF Trend Meter.
-
All-in-one tool for support/resistance, trend, and rejection detection.
Ideal For:
-
Forex traders of all levels
-
Swing and intraday traders
-
Traders relying on key levels and price rejection patterns