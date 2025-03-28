King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus

4.25

King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA

The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below.
See signal for GOLD (XAUUSD) 5-minute time frame: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2300864


Pricing Rules

Next Price (December 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025) :  $450

Next Price (January 1, 2025 – January 31, 2025) : $490

 

Pre-Tested Set Files

  • GOLD (XAUUSD) 5-minute time frame (2 Digit Chart) – Download Here
  • GOLD (XAUUSD) 15-minute time frame with trend filter (2 Digit Chart) – Download Here
  • GOLD (XAUUSD) 5-minute time frame with trend filter (3 Digit Chart) – Download Here
  • EURUSD 15-minute time frame with trend filter – Download Here


Account Requirements

RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread accounts are recommended.



How to Use the EA

1. Basic Settings
Timeframe used for calculations – Defines the timeframe for the main indicator
Small period for main calculation
Large period for main calculation
Timeframe used for trend filtering
Trend filtering method
     - No trend filter applied
     - Use Super Trend indicator
     - Use Wave Surfing method
     - Use Moving Average crossover
Remove opposite-side orders when a new order is placed
Remove opposite-side orders when trend direction changes
2. Risk Management Settings
Allow trading only if the spread is below this value (in points)
Fixed lot size
Risk percentage for automatic lot size – Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.
Maximum lot size limit when auto lot is active – Set to 0 for no limit.
3. Buy and Sell Order Settings
Take Profit (in points)
Stop Loss (in points)
Expiration time for orders (in minutes)
Offset in points for entry – Positive moves up, Negative moves down.
Minimum gap between orders (in points)
Comment for Order – Used for managing buy/sell orders.
4. Scalper Machine Parameters
Scalper Machine active – Set to true to enable.
Scalper Room Size (in points)
Scalper Level (percentage) – Based on Scalper Room Size.
Scalper Trailing Threshold (percentage) – Based on Scalper Room Size.
Break-even trigger (in points, 0 = disabled)
SL distance from trigger price (in points)
5. Operation Time Settings
Enable trading only within the allowed time range
Delete pending orders outside allowed time
Close open positions outside allowed time
Start & End trading hours
Enable restricted trading hours
Enable automatic trade closure on Friday – Set to true to close trades at a specified time.
6. Trade Now Panel
Show panel when attaching EA – Set to true to display the panel.
Panel vertical position – Adjust to move up/down.
Panel horizontal position – Adjust to move left/right.


Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Comentários 5
Rizqy Bramantyo
148
Rizqy Bramantyo 2025.08.06 01:43 
 

.

Zachary Peach
2387
Zachary Peach 2025.06.18 13:54 
 

Good EA!

alitetx
356
alitetx 2025.06.11 16:08 
 

Gefällt mir. Läuft bei mir seit knapp zwei Monaten auf den realen Accounts. Macht seine zwei bis vier meist profitable Trades am Tag. Auf den Backtest kann man sich größtenteils verlassen.

Filtro:
Rastislav Majcinik
510
Rastislav Majcinik 2025.11.28 11:43 
 

backtest OK, real acc loses

Akapop Srisang
11300
Resposta do desenvolvedor Akapop Srisang 2025.11.29 11:09
Thank you for feedback and review :)
Rizqy Bramantyo
148
Rizqy Bramantyo 2025.08.06 01:43 
 

.

kkandru12
474
kkandru12 2025.06.24 20:26 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Akapop Srisang
11300
Resposta do desenvolvedor Akapop Srisang 2025.06.26 11:09
Thank you so much for the 5-star review! I'm really happy to hear that the EA is performing well for you — especially on Gold Mini/Micro Futures with AMP Futures and other top brokers.
I always aim to build strategies that are safe, consistent, and flexible for real traders like you. Wishing you continued success and steady profits!
Zachary Peach
2387
Zachary Peach 2025.06.18 13:54 
 

Good EA!

Akapop Srisang
11300
Resposta do desenvolvedor Akapop Srisang 2025.06.19 06:56
Thank you, Zachary!
I appreciate your review—glad you’re enjoying the EA! 😊
alitetx
356
alitetx 2025.06.11 16:08 
 

Gefällt mir. Läuft bei mir seit knapp zwei Monaten auf den realen Accounts. Macht seine zwei bis vier meist profitable Trades am Tag. Auf den Backtest kann man sich größtenteils verlassen.

Akapop Srisang
11300
Resposta do desenvolvedor Akapop Srisang 2025.06.12 05:36
Vielen Dank für dein tolles Feedback und die 5 Sterne!
Ich freue mich, dass der EA bei dir seit zwei Monaten zuverlässig läuft.
Weiterhin viel Erfolg beim Trading!
