Panha Scalping EA MT5

2.75

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control.

The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • Market-direction based scalping
  • Designed for fast-moving forex symbols
  • Short-term trades with controlled exposure
  • Basket-based profit and drawdown management

🔹 Core Capabilities

  • Smart real-time trade execution
  • Advanced basket trailing profit system
  • Dynamic position validation to avoid poor entries
  • Equity-based protection with automatic close-all logic
  • Manual emergency controls directly from the chart

🔹 Risk & Capital Management

  • Equity drawdown protection (adjustable close-all level)
  • Maximum position control
  • Spread and margin safety checks
  • Designed to protect capital during high volatility

🔹 Live Trading Dashboard

A clean on-chart dashboard provides full transparency during trading, including:

  • Real-time trade status
  • Basket profit and drawdown tracking
  • Trailing status indicators
  • Daily performance monitoring
  • One-click Close All and Reset controls

🔹 Recommended Market

  • Forex pairs with fast price movement
  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Major and minor forex pairs with good volatility

Not recommended: Crypto symbols and slow-moving markets.

🔹 Capital & Account Requirements

  • Minimum deposit: $1,000, $5,000 recommended
  • Recommended leverage: 1:2000+
  • Low-spread ECN / Raw accounts recommended
  • VPS recommended for stable 24/7 operation

🔹 Activation & Testing

  • Set EnableTestingMode = false to use it. This option just used for faster publish to the MT5 market
  • License activation is required (free lifetime)
  • Please DM me to activate your license for free
  • Join our community to receive updates, testing performance, and optimization guidance

🔹 Important Notes

  • This EA is designed for disciplined traders
  • Always test on a demo account before live trading
  • Proper risk management and capital sizing are essential

🚀 Trade with structure, control, and clarity

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is built for traders who value precision, transparency, and controlled automation in fast-moving forex markets.

For license activation, updates, and support — please DM me.

Comentários 4
245237776
236
245237776 2025.11.22 17:11 
 

EA is great without update, and after the update, the alarm pops up saying that the license is invalid? Looking forward to resolving it, thank you!

jasim1
18
jasim1 2025.11.23 21:18 
 

we added the URL but it still says invalid license

Produtos recomendados
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Filtro:
attique khan
18
attique khan 2025.11.24 15:25 
 

LICENSE INVALID! EA will not trade. Status: Network error (4014)

please fix this

Huy Phanna
396
Resposta do desenvolvedor Huy Phanna 2025.11.24 15:29
Why didn't you read the description? Please join our community: https://t.me/panha_ea_trading_bot to get the tutorial. Thank you.
jasim1
18
jasim1 2025.11.23 21:18 
 

we added the URL but it still says invalid license

Huy Phanna
396
Resposta do desenvolvedor Huy Phanna 2025.11.23 23:34
Sorry for this problem 🙏. Please attach EA to the chart again.
Please join our community : https://t.me/panha_ea_trading_bot to get the latest information.
245237776
236
245237776 2025.11.22 17:11 
 

EA is great without update, and after the update, the alarm pops up saying that the license is invalid? Looking forward to resolving it, thank you!

Huy Phanna
396
Resposta do desenvolvedor Huy Phanna 2025.11.23 01:21
It is currently free, please review the EA description and follow the instruction to activate or join our community : https://t.me/panha_ea_trading_bot . Thank you.
patrickdrew
2857
patrickdrew 2025.11.21 10:14 
 

This EA is NOT working.

On two different brokers is loses... massively!!

Many, MANY trades and DD that just climbs up.

Two accounts... one down - 2000 and the other -500.

With something like 8 new versions in 4 days... maybe you are releasing this too early!

Thank you for your efforts... but no.

Responder ao comentário