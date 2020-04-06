Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks

Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies.





>>>>> ===== <<<<<< 35% Holiday Discount — Grab It Now for $210! >>>>> ===== <<<<<<

🏯 History: What is Chanlun?

In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describing a unique mathematical structure of the market, which he called "Chanlun".

Unlike classic technical analysis, Chanlun views the market as a living organism with a fractal structure, consisting of "Pens" (Bi), "Segments," and "Centers" (Pivots). For many years, this strategy was considered the "Holy Grail" of Asian markets but was incredibly difficult for manual trading due to the subjectivity of human perception.





🤖 Evolution: Artificial Intelligence

Almost 20 years have passed. What was difficult for a human eye has become an ideal task for a machine. Chanlun Master uses Recurrent Neural Networks (LSTM), trained on tens of thousands of historical patterns. I have digitized the rules of Chanlun and amplified them with the power of modern computing.





📊 Strategy Essence

The EA works on Daily charts (D1), eliminating market noise and making trading calm and measured.

Extremum Search: The neural network looks for "Super Turning Points" — moments of trend exhaustion according to Chanlun theory. Filtering: Built-in algorithms filter out false signals using Inside Bar analysis and Accumulation logic. Multicurrency: The EA simultaneously monitors 6 major currency pairs, diversifying risks.





⚙️ Input Parameters

=== Advanced Settings ===

Max positions per symbol : Maximum number of open positions per symbol. Protects against deposit overload.

Range between positions (points) : Minimum distance (in points) between positions if a second trade (averaging) is opened.

Risk per trade (%) : Risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit. Automatic lot size calculation.

Spread max : Maximum allowable spread. If the spread is higher (e.g., at night), the trade will not open; once the spread normalizes >> market entry.

Suffix for symbols : Broker currency pair suffix (e.g., ".m" or "_i") if required.

Trigger threshold: Neural network sensitivity mode (Default/Moderate/Conservative). Affects trading frequency.





=== Standard Settings ===

Comment : Comment for orders (for analytics).

Magic number : Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Take profit (points) : Fixed profit target.

Stop loss (points) : Fixed loss limit (safety net).

Trailing stop (points): Trailing stop level. If 0, it is disabled. Allows you to "trail" profit along the trend.





=== Your Symbols ===

AUDUSD ... USDJPY: Enable/Disable trading for specific currency pairs. You can configure the EA to trade only the pairs you prefer.





=== Misc & Developer ===

Draw on main chart : Enable the drawing of the info-panel and signals on the chart.

Draw font color / size : Interface text color and size settings.

MultiMode: Multicurrency mode (recommended true).





👁 Visualization and Control

For traders who prefer visual monitoring, Chanlun Master offers a unique graphical interface:

Dashboard Panel: Compact "thermometers" for each active symbol are displayed in the bottom left corner. Green scale: Buy Probability.

Red scale: Sell Probability. Chart Marking: The EA automatically plots triangular markers at the locations of historical and current "Super Turning Points," allowing you to see the AI's decision-making logic.





Chanlun Master — where ancient wisdom meets future technology.



