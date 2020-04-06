GOLD cn

A smart Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD, combining classic indicators with modern flexibility. Full control over risk management, news filters, lot sizing, and optional grid trading – all optimized for GOLD trading.

Strategy Overview

This Expert Advisor uses a combination of technical tools to identify precise entry zones:

  • Price Action for natural market movement.

  • Cycle Strength and SMA Strength to detect strong market trends.

  • Stochastic and RSI for additional confirmation of entries and exits.


 Key Features

     Advanced Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size for simple control.

  • Percentage-based risk to automatically adjust lot size.

  • Auto Lot option that adapts position size to account balance.

     News Filter

  • Enable or disable trading during news events.

  • Select the type of news to avoid (High / Medium / Low impact).

  • Define the time window before and after news releases.

     Flexible Trading Modes

  • Designed exclusively for GOLD.

  • Option to activate Grid Trading for more aggressive strategies.

  • Works on all account types (ECN – Standard – Cent).


 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to a GOLD chart.

  2. Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing.

  3. Select whether to enable the news filter and/or grid trading mode.

  4. Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.

  5. you can specify for each day of the week whether you want the expert to operate or not.

  6.  feature allows you to define the trading sessions during which the expert will run — meaning you can set a specific start time, followed by the number of hours you want it to trade. You can also choose whether to have two sessions by activating the “Use Two Sessions” option.
  7. As for the multiple trades feature, it has been enhanced so that you can specify the maximum number of trades of a particular type the expert can open. For example, you can set a maximum of 4 buy trades and 2 sell trades — you can adjust these numbers as you wish.
