A smart Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD, combining classic indicators with modern flexibility. Full control over risk management, news filters, lot sizing, and optional grid trading – all optimized for GOLD trading.

Strategy Overview

This Expert Advisor uses a combination of technical tools to identify precise entry zones:

  • Price Action for natural market movement.

  • Cycle Strength and SMA Strength to detect strong market trends.

  • Stochastic and RSI for additional confirmation of entries and exits.


 Key Features

     Advanced Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size for simple control.

  • Percentage-based risk to automatically adjust lot size.

  • Auto Lot option that adapts position size to account balance.

     News Filter

  • Enable or disable trading during news events.

  • Select the type of news to avoid (High / Medium / Low impact).

  • Define the time window before and after news releases.

     Flexible Trading Modes

  • Designed exclusively for GOLD.

  • Option to activate Grid Trading for more aggressive strategies.

  • Works on all account types (ECN – Standard – Cent).


 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to a GOLD chart.

  2. Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing.

  3. Select whether to enable the news filter and/or grid trading mode.

  4. Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.


İncelemeler 1
Ocean
659
Ocean 2025.09.05 10:38 
 

Good performance. grid volume multipler koef starts work only from 1.5. multipler 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 not work

İncelemeye yanıt