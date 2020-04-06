GOLD cn
- Эксперты
- Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
- Версия: 1.20
- Обновлено: 12 ноября 2025
- Активации: 10
A smart Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD, combining classic indicators with modern flexibility. Full control over risk management, news filters, lot sizing, and optional grid trading – all optimized for GOLD trading.
Strategy Overview
This Expert Advisor uses a combination of technical tools to identify precise entry zones:
-
Price Action for natural market movement.
-
Cycle Strength and SMA Strength to detect strong market trends.
-
Stochastic and RSI for additional confirmation of entries and exits.
Key Features
Advanced Risk Management
-
Fixed lot size for simple control.
-
Percentage-based risk to automatically adjust lot size.
-
Auto Lot option that adapts position size to account balance.
News Filter
-
Enable or disable trading during news events.
-
Select the type of news to avoid (High / Medium / Low impact).
-
Define the time window before and after news releases.
Flexible Trading Modes
-
Designed exclusively for GOLD.
-
Option to activate Grid Trading for more aggressive strategies.
-
Works on all account types (ECN – Standard – Cent).
How to Use
-
Attach the EA to a GOLD chart.
-
Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing.
-
Select whether to enable the news filter and/or grid trading mode.
-
Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.
-
you can specify for each day of the week whether you want the expert to operate or not.
- feature allows you to define the trading sessions during which the expert will run — meaning you can set a specific start time, followed by the number of hours you want it to trade. You can also choose whether to have two sessions by activating the “Use Two Sessions” option.
- As for the multiple trades feature, it has been enhanced so that you can specify the maximum number of trades of a particular type the expert can open. For example, you can set a maximum of 4 buy trades and 2 sell trades — you can adjust these numbers as you wish.