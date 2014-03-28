Guia prático do MQL5: Controles da sub-janela indicadora - barra de rolagem

Introdução

Vamos continuar a explorar vários controles e desta vez a nossa atenção é para a barra de rolagem. Assim como no artigo anterior "Guia prático do MQL5: Os controles da sub-janela indicadora - botões", vamos trabalhar na sub-janela indicadora. Tome um tempo para ler o artigo acima mencionado, uma vez que fornece uma descrição detalhada do trabalho com eventos na função OnChartEvent() enquanto este ponto somente será casualmente abordado neste artigo. Para fins ilustrativos, desta vez vamos criar uma barra de rolagem vertical para uma grande lista de todas as propriedades de instrumentos financeiros que possam ser obtidas usando recursos do MQL5.

Nos artigos anteriores sobre a programação MQL5 usamos o objeto gráfico OBJ_LABEL (etiqueta de texto) para criar listas. Neste artigo, vamos usar uma tela para exibir texto. A conveniência de tal abordagem reside no fato de, em vez de um grande número de objetos OBJ_LABEL, usaremos apenas uma - OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL (etiqueta Bitmap). Você pode desenhar qualquer elemento de interface em uma tela, mas desta vez, vamos nos limitar somente ao texto.

A barra de rolagem será muito simples. Ela geralmente tem botões de seta, mas eles não serão características no nosso caso. A caixa de rolagem só será composta pelo fundo e pela caixa de rolagem. A caixa de rolagem mudará a sua cor quando o cursor passar sobre ela. Quando clicada, mudará de cor também, sugerindo ao usuário que a caixa de rolagem está agora selecionada e pode ser arrastada. Ao criar objetos de rolagem, usaremos objetos gráficos do tipo OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL (Marcador de retângulo).

Desenvolvimento de indicador

Vamos começar a programar. Crie um modelo do indicador, como foi feito no artigo anterior. No início, como de costume, precisamos declarar as matrizes e variáveis. Para sermos capazes de trabalhar com a tela, incluímos a classe CCanvas da biblioteca padrão.

#define LIST_SIZE 71 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> CCanvas canvas; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "TestScrollbar" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_y_offset = 0 ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background_color = C'20,20,20' ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT color_format = COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA ; int list_height = 0 ; int text_height = 0 ; int font_size = 15 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; double line_size = 100 /LIST_SIZE; string scrollbar_thumb_name =prefix+ "scrollbar_thumb" ; int scrollbar_thumb_x1 = 0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_y1 = 0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_x2 = 0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_y2 = 0 ; double scrollbar_thumb_y_percent = 0.0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_width = 9 ; int scrollbar_thumb_height = 0 ; bool scrollbar_thumb_clicked = false ; color scrollbar_thumb_color = clrSilver ; color scrollbar_thumb_color_on_hover= clrDimGray ; color scrollbar_thumb_color_on_click= clrSlateGray ; string scrollbar_background_name =prefix+ "scrollbar_background" ; int scrollbar_background_width = 9 ; color scrollbar_background_color = C'50,50,50' ; int scrollbar_fix_point = 0 ; int scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest = 0 ; bool mouse_button_state= false ; color symbol_property_colors[]; string symbol_property_values[]; string symbol_propety_names[LIST_SIZE]= { "Number of deals in the current session" , "Total number of Buy orders at the moment" , "Total number of Sell orders at the moment" , "Volume of the last deal" , "Maximum daily volume" , "Minimum daily volume" , "Time of the last quote" , "Number of decimal places" , "Spread in points" , "Floating spread indication" , "Maximum number of requests displayed in the Depth of Market" , "Contract price calculation mode" , "Order execution type" , "Trading start date for an instrument (usually used for futures)" , "Trading end date for an instrument (usually used for futures)" , "Minimum distance in points from the current closing price for the purpose of setting Stop orders" , "Freeze distance for trading operations (in points)" , "Deal execution mode" , "Swap calculation model" , "Day of the week when triple swap is charged" , "Flags of allowed order expiration modes" , "Flags of allowed order filling modes" , "Bid - best price at which an instrument can be sold" , "Maximum Bid of the day" , "Minimum Bid of the day" , "Ask - best price at which an instrument can be bought" , "Maximum Ask of the day" , "Minimum Ask of the day" , "Last - last deal price" , "Maximum Last of the day" , "Minimum Last of the day" , "Point value" , "Calculated tick value for a winning position" , "Calculated tick value for a losing position" , "Minimum price change" , "Trade contract size" , "Minimum volume for deal execution" , "Maximum volume for deal execution" , "Minimum step of volume change for deal execution" , "Maximum allowable total volume of an open position and pending orders in the same direction" , "Long swap value" , "Short swap value" , "Initial margin - amount in the margin currency required for opening a position (1 lot)" , "Maintenance margin for an instrument" , "Margin requirement applicable to long positions" , "Margin requirement applicable to short positions" , "Margin requirement applicable to Limit orders" , "Margin requirement applicable to Stop orders" , "Margin requirement applicable to Stop Limit orders" , "Total volume of deals in the current session" , "Total turnover in the current session" , "Total volume of open positions" , "Total volume of buy orders at the moment" , "Total volume of sell orders at the moment" , "Open price of the session" , "Close price of the session" , "Average weighted price of the session" , "Settlement price of the current session" , "Minimum allowable price value for the session" , "Maximum allowable price value for the session" , "Base currency of an instrument" , "Profit currency" , "Margin currency" , "Current quote source" , "String description of a symbol" , "Name of a trading symbol in the international system of securities identification numbers (ISIN)" , "Location in the symbol tree" , "Current number of bars for a symbol on a selected time frame" , "The very first date for a symbol on a selected time frame" , "The very first date in the history for a symbol on a selected time frame" , "Symbol data synchronized" };

Vamos primeiro escrever todas as funções necessárias para a exibição da lista de propriedades na tela. Assim que isso for feito, prosseguiremos para a criação da barra de rolagem.

Para criar a tela, nós escreveremos a função AddCanvas() e utilizaremos a segunda variante do método CreateBitmapLabel() da classe CCanvas:

void AddCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)< 0 ) canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,color_format); }

Também precisaremos de um método para alterar o tamanho da tela para ajustá-la ao tamanho da sub-janela indicadora. Para isso, vamos escrever a função ResizeCanvas() que utiliza o método Resize() na classe CCanvas:

void ResizeCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); else canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,color_format); }

Para apagar a tela, usamos o método Destroy():

void DeleteCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)> 0 ) canvas.Destroy(); }

Neste artigo, também vamos usar outro método da classe CCanvas, tal como FontSet() para criação de fontes, TextHeight() para determinar a altura do texto, TextOut() para a impressão do texto à tela, Erase() para limpar a tela e Update() para redesenhar. Mais abaixo, vamos ver em que parte do programa são utilizados os métodos acima.

Durante a inicialização da função OnInit() precisamos preparar o caminho para a operação do programa. O código abaixo mostra o que precisa ser feito. Os comentários apresentados em cada sequência ajudarão você a compreender melhor as ações. Os métodos FontSet() e TextHeight() da classe CCanvas são utilizados apenas nesta parte do programa.

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); ArrayResize (symbol_property_colors,LIST_SIZE); ArrayResize (symbol_property_values,LIST_SIZE); SetSubwindowProperties(); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); text_height=canvas.TextHeight( "A" )- 1 ; list_height=text_height*LIST_SIZE; AddCanvas(); ShowSymbolInfo(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

A função SetSubwindowProperties() foi tomada do artigo anterior pois ela atribui o número da sub-janela indicadora e o seu tamanho às variáveis globais. Vamos prosseguir direto para a função ShowSymbolInfo():

void ShowSymbolInfo( double current_thumb_position= 0.0 ) { int list_lines = 0 ; double thumb_position = 0.0 ; int y_distance = 0 ; int line_number = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<LIST_SIZE; i++) { if (thumb_position>=current_thumb_position) break ; thumb_position+=line_size; line_number++; } InitializePropertyArrays(line_number); canvas.Erase(canvas_background_color); for ( int i=line_number; i<LIST_SIZE; i++) { canvas. TextOut ( 655 ,y_distance,symbol_propety_names[i]+ " :" , ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ), TA_RIGHT | TA_TOP ); canvas. TextOut ( 665 ,y_distance,symbol_property_values[i], ColorToARGB (symbol_property_colors[i]), TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ); y_distance+=text_height; list_lines++; if (list_lines*text_height>subwindow_height) break ; } canvas.Update(); }

A função ShowSymbolInfo() tem um parâmetro, current_thumb_position, que por padrão é igual a zero (no caso de você precisar usar o valor padrão, não há necessidade de passar o valor à função). Este parâmetro determina a sequência de partida a partir do qual a lista deve ser exibida. Em outras palavras, o valor zero significa que a lista deve ser exibida a partir do início.

No início, determinamos o número da sequência a partir da qual a lista deve ser exibida. Então as matrizes de valores e cores (sequência destacada no código acima) são inicializadas na função InitializePropertyArrays(): A inicialização é realizada a partir da sequência determinada no ciclo anterior. Depois que a tela é apagada usando o método Erase() - na prática, toda a tela é preenchida com a cor especificada. Na última sequência, o texto é impresso à tela usando o método TextOut(). No final, a tela é atualizada utilizando o método Update().

O código de função InitializePropertyArrays() é fornecido abaixo:

void InitializePropertyArrays( int line_number) { int lines_count= 0 ; for ( int i=line_number; i<LIST_SIZE; i++) { symbol_property_values[i]=GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex(i); symbol_property_colors[i]=GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex(i); lines_count++; if (lines_count*text_height>subwindow_height) break ; } }

O código acima sugere que os valores das propriedades do símbolo e suas cores sejam determinadas utilizando duas funções que operam sob princípios semelhantes, GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex() e GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex().

A função GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex() é simples, ainda muito grande, devido ao número de propriedades. Além disso, a fim de obter algumas propriedades, precisamos de funções auxiliares (sequências destacadas no código abaixo).

string GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex( int index) { string str = "-" ; long l_check_value = 0 ; double d_check_value = 0.0 ; string s_check_value = "" ; switch (index) { case 0 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 1 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 2 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 3 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 4 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 5 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 6 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TIME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : TimeToString (l_check_value); break ; case 7 : str= IntegerToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); break ; case 8 : str= IntegerToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD )); break ; case 9 : str=(! SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT )) ? "false" : "true" ; break ; case 10 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (l_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 11 : str= TradeCalcModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE )); break ; case 12 : str= TradeModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE )); break ; case 13 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_START_TIME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : TimeToString (l_check_value); break ; case 14 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : TimeToString (l_check_value); break ; case 15 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 16 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 17 : str= TradeExeModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE )); break ; case 18 : str= SwapModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE )); break ; case 19 : str= WeekdayToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS )); break ; case 20 : str= ExpirationModeToString (); break ; case 21 : str= FillingModeToString (); break ; case 22 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 23 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BIDHIGH ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 24 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BIDLOW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 25 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 26 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 27 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 28 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_LAST ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 29 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 30 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 31 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ), _Digits ); break ; case 32 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ), 2 ); break ; case 33 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ), 2 ); break ; case 34 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ), _Digits ); break ; case 35 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ), 2 ); break ; case 36 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ), 2 ); break ; case 37 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ), 2 ); break ; case 38 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ), 2 ); break ; case 39 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "Unlimited" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 40 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 41 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 42 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 43 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 44 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 45 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 46 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_LIMIT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 47 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_STOP ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 48 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_STOPLIMIT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 49 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 50 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 51 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 52 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 53 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 54 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 55 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 56 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 57 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 58 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 59 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 60 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); break ; case 61 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); break ; case 62 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); break ; case 63 : s_check_value= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BANK ); str=(s_check_value!= "" ) ? s_check_value : "-" ; break ; case 64 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); break ; case 65 : s_check_value= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ISIN ); str=(s_check_value!= "" ) ? s_check_value : "-" ; break ; case 66 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_PATH ); break ; case 67 : str= IntegerToString ( SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_BARS_COUNT )); break ; case 68 : str= TimeToString (( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_FIRSTDATE )); break ; case 69 : str= TimeToString (( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE )); break ; case 70 : str=(!( bool ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) ? "false" : "true" ; break ; } return (str); }

As funções destacadas acima: TradeCalcModeToString(), TradeModeToString(), TradeExeModeToString(), SwapModeToString() e WeekdayToString() simplesmente retornam a representação da sequência de propriedades dependendo do valor passado.

string TradeCalcModeToString( long mode) { string str= "?" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE )mode) { case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX : str= "Forex mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES : str= "Futures mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD : str= "CFD mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX : str= "CFD index mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE : str= "CFD Leverage mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS : str= "Exchange mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES : str= "Futures mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS : str= "FORTS Futures mode" ; break ; } return (str); } string TradeModeToString( long mode) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE )mode) { case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED : str= "Trade is disabled for a given symbol" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY : str= "Only long positions are allowed" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY : str= "Only short positions are allowed" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY : str= "Only position closing operations are allowed" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL : str= "No trade restrictions" ; break ; } return (str); } string TradeExeModeToString( long mode) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION )mode) { case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST : str= "Request execution" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT : str= "Instant execution" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET : str= "Market execution" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE : str= "Exchange execution" ; break ; } return (str); } string SwapModeToString( long mode) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE )mode) { case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED : str= "No swaps" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS : str= "Swaps calculated in points" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL : str= "Swaps calculated in base currency of the symbol" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN : str= "Swaps calculated in margin currency of the symbol" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT : str= "Swaps calculated in the client's deposit currency" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT : str= "Swaps expressed as a percent per annum of the instrument price" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN : str= "Swaps expressed as a percent per annum of the position opening price" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT : str= "Swaps based on position reopening (close price +/-)" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID : str= "Swaps based on position reopening (bid price +/-)" ; break ; } return (str); } string WeekdayToString( long day) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK )day) { case SUNDAY : str= "Sunday" ; break ; case MONDAY : str= "Monday" ; break ; case TUESDAY : str= "Tuesday" ; break ; case WEDNESDAY : str= "Wednesday" ; break ; case THURSDAY : str= "Thursday" ; break ; case FRIDAY : str= "Friday" ; break ; case SATURDAY : str= "Saturday" ; break ; } return (str); }

Nas funções GetStringExpirationMode() e GetStringFillingMode() a representação de sequência é gerada em função da expiração da ordem e do volume de preenchimento dos modos disponíveis para o símbolo atual.

string ExpirationModeToString() { string str= "" ; bool gtc = false ; bool day = false ; bool specified = false ; bool specified_day = false ; gtc =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC ); day =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY ); specified =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED ); specified_day =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY ); if (gtc) { StringAdd (str, "GTC" ); if (day || specified || specified_day) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (day) { StringAdd (str, "Day" ); if (specified || specified_day) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (specified) { StringAdd (str, "Specified" ); if (specified_day) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (specified_day) StringAdd (str, "Specified Day" ); return (str); } string FillingModeToString() { string str= "" ; bool fok= false ; bool ioc= false ; bool return_remainder= false ; fok =IsFillingTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ); ioc =IsFillingTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ); ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION symbol_trade_exemode=( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); return_remainder=(symbol_trade_exemode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET || symbol_trade_exemode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ) ? true : false ; if (fok) { StringAdd (str, "Fill or Kill" ); if (ioc || return_remainder) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (ioc) { StringAdd (str, "Immediate or Cancel" ); if (return_remainder) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (return_remainder) StringAdd (str, "Return" ); return (str); }

Uma vez que cada modo de disponibilidade precisa ser verificado separadamente, por conveniência, usamos as funções auxiliares IsExpirationTypeAllowed() e IsFillingTypeAllowed(), fornecidas nos exemplos de documentação:

bool IsExpirationTypeAllowed( string symbol, int exp_type) { int expiration=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE ); return ((expiration&exp_type)==exp_type); } bool IsFillingTypeAllowed( string symbol, int fill_type) { int filling=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE ); return ((filling&fill_type)==fill_type); }

Assim, revisamos os valores da sequência das propriedades do símbolo. Vamos agora dar uma olhada na função GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex(). O código desta função é muito mais simples, devido ao fato de que nem todas as propriedades dependem do valor exibido:

color GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex( int index) { double check_value = 0.0 ; color clr = clrWhiteSmoke ; switch (index) { case 6 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TIME )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 9 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT )> 0 ) ? clrGold : clrRed ; break ; case 13 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_START_TIME )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 14 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 15 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL )> 0 ) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrRed ; break ; case 16 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL )> 0 ) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrRed ; break ; case 20 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 21 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 39 : clr=( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT )> 0 ) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrGold ; break ; case 40 : clr=( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG )> 0 ) ? clrLime : clrRed ; break ; case 41 : clr=( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT )> 0 ) ? clrLime : clrRed ; break ; case 60 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 61 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 62 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 68 : clr=( SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_FIRSTDATE )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 69 : clr=( SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 70 : clr=(!( bool ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) ? clrRed : clrGold ; break ; } return (clr); }

Se agora compilarmos o indicador e adicioná-lo ao gráfico, seremos capazes de ver a lista das propriedades do símbolo na sub-janela conforme mostra a imagem abaixo:





Fig. 1. Indicador anexo ao gráfico sem a barra de rolagem

Tudo isso é um único objeto!

Além disso, vamos escrever as funções para trabalhar com a barra de rolagem vertical. Tal como já mencionado no início do artigo, a barra de rolagem será criada usando dois objetos gráficos OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL (Marcador de retângulo). Um vai ser usado como fundo e o outro será a caixa de rolagem. A barra de rolagem será localizada à direita da sub-janela indicadora.

CreateRectangleLable() - a função para criar uma etiqueta de retângulo:

void CreateRectangleLable( long chart_id, int sub_window, string object_name, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, color border_color, color background_color, bool selectable, bool is_on_background) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,is_on_background); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Vamos escrever funções para criar e modificar a caixa de rolagem e os tamanhos de fundos da barra de rolagem: AdjustScrollbarThumb() e AdjustScrollbarBackground():

void AdjustScrollbarThumb() { CalculateScrollbarThumbHeight(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name)> 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,scrollbar_thumb_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,chart_width-scrollbar_thumb_width); if (scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height>subwindow_height) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_height-scrollbar_thumb_height); } else { CreateRectangleLable( 0 ,subwindow_number,scrollbar_thumb_name, chart_width-scrollbar_thumb_width, 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_width,scrollbar_thumb_height, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , clrSilver , clrSilver , false , false ); } } void AdjustScrollbarBackground() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name)> 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,chart_width-scrollbar_background_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,subwindow_height); } else { CreateRectangleLable( 0 ,subwindow_number,scrollbar_background_name, chart_width-scrollbar_background_width, 0 ,scrollbar_background_width,subwindow_height, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,scrollbar_background_color,scrollbar_background_color, false , false ); } }

A altura da caixa de rolagem é calculada no início da função AdjustScrollbarThumb(), na sequência destacada:

void CalculateScrollbarThumbHeight() { if (subwindow_height>=list_height) scrollbar_thumb_height=subwindow_height- 1 ; else { double height_temp= 0.0 ; height_temp=subwindow_height-((( double )subwindow_height/ 100 )*( 100 -(( double )subwindow_height/list_height)* 100 )); if (height_temp/subwindow_height< 0.25 ) height_temp=subwindow_height/ 4 ; scrollbar_thumb_height=( int )height_temp; } }

Lembre-se de apagar os objetos gráficos:

void DeleteScrollbar() { DeleteObjectByName(scrollbar_thumb_name); DeleteObjectByName(scrollbar_background_name); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Vamos agora prosseguir para a parte mais interessante: precisamos escrever funções que permitam arrastar a caixa de rolagem, fazendo com que a lista se mova também. Nós também precisamos implementar a mudança na cor da caixa de rolagem, quando o cursor passar sobre ela e quando a caixa de rolagem for clicada, para indicar que o controle foi passado à caixa de rolagem e que esta última possa ser agora arrastada. Para isso, a cor da caixa de rolagem será adicionalmente alterada após a clicagem.

A caixa de rolagem é bastante estreita em largura, por isso quando ela é movida para cima/para baixo, você pode experimentar o deslocamento lateral do cursor. Para corrigir esse problema, vamos passar o controle para a caixa de rolagem, enquanto o botão esquerdo do mouse está sendo pressionado.

Abaixo estão os códigos das funções acima descritas:

void SetScrollbarThumbColor( color thumb_color) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,thumb_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,thumb_color); } void SetScrollbarThumbBoundaries() { scrollbar_thumb_x1=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); scrollbar_thumb_y1=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); scrollbar_thumb_x2=scrollbar_thumb_x1+scrollbar_thumb_width; scrollbar_thumb_y2=scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height; } void ChangeScrollbarThumbColorOnHover( int x, int y) { if (x>scrollbar_thumb_x1 && x<scrollbar_thumb_x2 && y>scrollbar_thumb_y1 && y<scrollbar_thumb_x2) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color_on_hover); else { if (!mouse_button_state) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color); } } void SetScrollbarThumbState( int x, int y) { if (x>scrollbar_thumb_x1 && x<scrollbar_thumb_x2 && y>scrollbar_thumb_y1 && y<scrollbar_thumb_x2) { if (mouse_button_state) scrollbar_thumb_clicked= true ; } else { if (!mouse_button_state) ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables(); } } void ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables() { scrollbar_thumb_clicked = false ; scrollbar_fix_point = 0 ; scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest = 0 ; }

Estas não são todas as funções necessárias para fazer com que a caixa de rolagem se mova. Por falar nisso, a mobilidade da caixa de rolagem é baseada em eventos. Em outras palavras, uma determinada ação seria aplicada se o botão do mouse fosse pressionado com o cursor estando na área do gráfico controlada, seguido de uma mudança do cursor pelo número especificado de pixels com o botão do mouse ainda pressionado. No nosso caso, esta seria a mudança na posição da caixa de rolagem e, consequentemente, da lista das propriedades do símbolo. É muito simples.

Abaixo você pode ver a função MoveThumb(), UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb() e ThumbYCoordinateToPercent() que são utilizadas para implementar as ações acima:

void MoveThumb( int y) { int threshold = 1 ; int new_y_point = 0 ; if (mouse_button_state) { SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color_on_click); if (scrollbar_fix_point== 0 ) scrollbar_fix_point=y; if (scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest== 0 ) scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest=scrollbar_thumb_y1-scrollbar_fix_point; } if (y-scrollbar_fix_point>=threshold) { if (scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height+threshold<subwindow_height) new_y_point=y+scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest; else { scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest= 0 ; new_y_point= int (subwindow_height-scrollbar_thumb_height)- 1 ; } UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb(new_y_point); return ; } if (y-scrollbar_fix_point<=-(threshold)) { if (y- fabs (scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest)>= 0 ) new_y_point=y- fabs (scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest); else { new_y_point= 0 ; scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest= 0 ; } UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb(new_y_point); return ; } } void UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb( int new_point) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,new_point); ShowSymbolInfo(ThumbYCoordinateToPercent(new_point)); scrollbar_fix_point= 0 ; } double ThumbYCoordinateToPercent( long y) { if (subwindow_height<= 0 ) subwindow_height= 1 ; return ((( double )y/subwindow_height)* 100 ); }

Agora, todas as funções devem ser colocadas em uma certa ordem para permitir que o programa funcione como concebido inicialmente. Na função OnChartEvent() precisamos lidar com o eventos que ajudam o usuário a interagir com a sub-janela indicadora, bem como a lista e a barra de rolagem localizadas na sub-janela.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; SetSubwindowProperties(); CheckMouseButtonState(sparam); if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { if (window==subwindow_number) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ChartYToSubwindowY(y) ; SetScrollbarThumbBoundaries(); ChangeScrollbarThumbColorOnHover(x,y); SetScrollbarThumbState(x,y); if (scrollbar_thumb_clicked) MoveThumb(y); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); if (!scrollbar_thumb_clicked) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color); } } else { if (!scrollbar_thumb_clicked) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { SetSubwindowProperties(); scrollbar_thumb_y1=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); if (subwindow_height<= 0 ) return ; ResizeCanvas(); AdjustScrollbarBackground(); AdjustScrollbarThumb(); ShowSymbolInfo(ThumbYCoordinateToPercent(scrollbar_thumb_y1)); return ; } }

As funções destacadas no código acima são auxiliares. Você pode facilmente entender o seu propósito nos comentários fornecidos.

void CheckMouseButtonState( string state) { if (state== "1" ) mouse_button_state= true ; if (state== "0" ) { ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables(); mouse_button_state= false ; } } void ChartYToSubwindowY( int &y) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; }

Como a tela, a barra de rolagem deve ser adicionada à sub-janela indicadora durante a inicialização.

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); ArrayResize (symbol_property_colors,LIST_SIZE); ArrayResize (symbol_property_values,LIST_SIZE); SetSubwindowProperties(); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); text_height=canvas.TextHeight( "A" )- 1 ; list_height=text_height*LIST_SIZE; AddCanvas(); AdjustScrollbarBackground(); AdjustScrollbarThumb(); ShowSymbolInfo(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Não se esqueça de "limpar" a função OnDeinit(). Dependendo do motivo de deinicialização, o programa pode ser configurado com mais precisão.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE || reason== REASON_CHARTCHANGE || reason== REASON_RECOMPILE || reason== REASON_CHARTCLOSE || reason== REASON_CLOSE ) { DeleteScrollbar(); DeleteCanvas(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

E, finalmente, para permitir que algumas propriedades de um símbolo sejam atualizadas no modo em tempo real, é preciso acrescentar um par de sequências do código à função OnCalculate():

Agora, está tudo pronto. O código-fonte está anexo ao artigo para sua consideração no MetaEditor 5 e está disponível para download. A operação das funções lidadas neste artigo é mostrada no vídeo fornecido abaixo.

Conclusão

Acabamos de concluir a revisão do controle da barra de rolagem. O artigo demonstrou como uma barra de rolagem pode ser feita de objetos gráficos separados, que estão localizados em uma tela. Em um dos artigos futuros, tentaremos implementar toda a funcionalidade usando métodos desta classe.