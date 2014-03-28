Guia prático do MQL5: Desenvolvimento de um indicador de símbolos múltiplos no MQL5
Introdução
Neste artigo, vamos considerar o desenvolvimento de um indicador de volatilidade de símbolos múltiplos. O desenvolvimento de indicadores de símbolos múltiplos pode apresentar algumas dificuldades para os desenvolvedores novatos do MQL5, as quais este artigo ajuda a esclarecer. As principais questões que surgem no curso do desenvolvimento de um indicador de símbolos múltiplos têm a ver com sincronização de dados de outros símbolos em relação ao símbolo atual, a falta de alguns dados de indicadores e a identificação de início de barras 'reais' de um determinado período de tempo. Todas essas questões serão atentamente consideradas no artigo.
Obteremos valores do indicador de Taxa de média real (ATR) já calculada para cada símbolo baseado no identificador. Para fins ilustrativos, haverá seis símbolos cujos nomes podem ser definidos nos parâmetros externos do indicador. Os nomes inseridos serão verificados para estarem corretos. Se um determinado símbolo especificado nos parâmetros não estiver disponível na lista geral, nenhum cálculo será feito para ele. Todos os símbolos disponíveis serão adicionados à janela Market Watch, a menos que já estejam disponíveis lá.
No artigo anterior intitulado "Guia prático do MQL5: Controles da sub-janela indicadora - barra de rolagem" já falamos sobre a tela na qual você pode imprimir texto e até mesmo desenhar. Desta vez, não vamos desenhar na tela, mas vamos usá-la para exibir mensagens sobre os processos atuais do programa para que o usuário saiba o que está acontecendo em um determinado espaço do tempo.
Desenvolvimento do Indicador
Vamos iniciar o desenvolvimento do programa. Usando o Assistente do MQL5, crie um modelo de identificador personalizado. Após algumas modificações, você deve obter o código-fonte, como mostrado abaixo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MultiSymbolATR.mq5 | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Indicator properties #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window // Indicator is in a separate subwindow #property indicator_minimum 0 // Minimum value of the indicator #property indicator_buffers 6 // Number of buffers for indicator calculation #property indicator_plots 6 // Number of plotting series //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, // Size of input time series const int prev_calculated, // Bars processed at the previous call const datetime &time[], // Opening time const double &open[], // Open prices const double &high[], // High prices const double &low[], // Low prices const double &close[], // Close prices const long &tick_volume[], // Tick volumes const long &volume[], // Real volumes const int &spread[]) // Spread { //--- Return the size of the data array of the current symbol return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Para implementar a nossa ideia, vamos encher ainda mais este modelo com o que for necessário. A necessidade de um temporizador será explicada mais tarde no artigo. Vamos adicionar as constantes no início, logo após as propriedades específicas do indicador:
//--- Constants #define RESET 0 // Returning the indicator recalculation command to the terminal #define LEVELS_COUNT 6 // Number of levels #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 6 // Number of symbols
A constante LEVELS_COUNT contém o valor do número de níveis representados por objetos gráficos do tipo "linha horizontal" (OBJ_HLINE). Os valores desses níveis podem ser especificados nos parâmetros externos do indicador.
Vamos incluir no projeto um arquivo com a classe para trabalhar com os gráficos personalizados:
//--- Include the class for working with the canvas #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
Nos parâmetros externos, especificaremos o período de nivelamento pela média iATR, nomes dos símbolos cuja volatilidade deve ser exibida e os valores de nível horizontal. Os símbolos são numerados começando a partir de 2, pois o primeiro símbolo é considerado ser aquele cujo o gráfico, o indicador está anexado.
//--- External parameters input int IndicatorPeriod=14; // Averaging period sinput string dlm01=""; //- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - input string Symbol02 ="GBPUSD"; // Symbol 2 input string Symbol03 ="AUDUSD"; // Symbol 3 input string Symbol04 ="NZDUSD"; // Symbol 4 input string Symbol05 ="USDCAD"; // Symbol 5 input string Symbol06 ="USDCHF"; // Symbol 6 sinput string dlm02=""; //- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - input int Level01 =10; // Level 1 input int Level02 =50; // Level 2 input int Level03 =100; // Level 3 input int Level04 =200; // Level 4 input int Level05 =400; // Level 5 input int Level06 =600; // Level 6
Mais adiante no código devemos criar todas as variáveis e matrizes globais para trabalharmos mais tarde. Todas elas são fornecidas no código abaixo, com comentários detalhados:
//--- Global variables and arrays CCanvas canvas; // Loading the class //--- Variables/arrays for copying data from OnCalculate() int OC_rates_total =0; // Size of input time series int OC_prev_calculated =0; // Bars processed at the previous call datetime OC_time[]; // Opening time double OC_open[]; // Open prices double OC_high[]; // High prices double OC_low[]; // Low prices double OC_close[]; // Close prices long OC_tick_volume[]; // Tick volumes long OC_volume[]; // Real volumes int OC_spread[]; // Spread //--- Structure of buffers for drawing indicator values struct buffers {double data[];}; buffers atr_buffers[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Structure of time arrays for data preparation struct temp_time {datetime time[];}; temp_time tmp_symbol_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Structure of arrays of the ATR indicator values for data preparation struct temp_atr {double value[];}; temp_atr tmp_atr_values[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- For the purpose of storing and checking the time of the first bar in the terminal datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Time of the bar from which we will start drawing datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Indicator levels int indicator_levels[LEVELS_COUNT]; //--- Symbol names string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Symbol handles int symbol_handles[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Colors of indicator lines color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={clrRed,clrDodgerBlue,clrLimeGreen,clrGold,clrAqua,clrMagenta}; //--- String representing the lack of the symbol string empty_symbol="EMPTY"; //--- Indicator subwindow properties int subwindow_number =WRONG_VALUE; // Subwindow number int chart_width =0; // Chart width int subwindow_height =0; // Subwindow height int last_chart_width =0; // Last saved chart width int last_subwindow_height =0; // Last saved subwindow height int subwindow_center_x =0; // Horizontal center of the subwindow int subwindow_center_y =0; // Vertical center of the subwindow string subwindow_shortname ="MS_ATR"; // Short name of the indicator string prefix =subwindow_shortname+"_"; // Prefix for objects //--- Canvas properties string canvas_name =prefix+"canvas"; // Canvas name color canvas_background =clrBlack; // Canvas background color uchar canvas_opacity =190; // Opacity int font_size =16; // Font size string font_name ="Calibri"; // Font ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format =COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW; // Color components should be correctly set by the user //--- Canvas messages string msg_invalid_handle ="Invalid indicator handle! Please wait..."; string msg_prepare_data ="Preparing data! Please wait..."; string msg_not_synchronized ="Unsynchronized data! Please wait..."; string msg_load_data =""; string msg_sync_update =""; string msg_last =""; //--- Maximum number of bars specified in the terminal settings int terminal_max_bars=0;
Ao carregar o indicador ao gráfico, a função OnInit() realizará as seguintes ações:
- definir as propriedades do indicador;
- determinar matrizes para desenhar plotagem em série;
- inicializar matrizes;
- adicionar símbolos especificados nos parâmetros externos à janela Market Watch;
- verificar a exatidão de parâmetros e fazer a primeira tentativa em obter identificadores de indicadores.
Todas essas ações serão tratadas de uma forma mais conveniente, se dispostas em funções distintas. Como resultado, o código-fonte da função OnInit() se tornará muito fácil de se entender, como mostrado abaixo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Check input parameters for correctness if(!CheckInputParameters()) return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT); //--- Set the timer at 1-second intervals EventSetTimer(1); //--- Set the font to be displayed on the canvas canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size,FW_NORMAL); //--- Initialization of arrays InitArrays(); //--- Initialize the array of symbols InitSymbolNames(); //--- Initialize the array of levels InitLevels(); //--- Get indicator handles GetIndicatorHandles(); //--- Set indicator properties SetIndicatorProperties(); //--- Get the number of bars specified in the terminal settings terminal_max_bars=TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS); //--- Clear the comment Comment(""); //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Vamos dar uma olhada nas funções personalizadas usadas no código acima. Na função CheckInputParameters() vamos verificar os parâmetros externos para exatidão. No nosso caso, temos apenas que verificar um parâmetro - período indicador ATR. Ajustei o valor de restrição de 500. Ou seja, se você definir o valor do período superior ao valor especificado, o indicador terminará sua operação, e imprimirá a mensagem sobre o motivo do término do programa ao registro e ao comentário do gráfico. O código de função CheckInputParameters() é fornecido abaixo.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking input parameters for correctness | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckInputParameters() { if(IndicatorPeriod>500) { Comment("Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: ",IndicatorPeriod,"; Limit: 500;"); printf("Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: %d; Limit: %d;",IndicatorPeriod,500); return(false); } //--- return(true); }
Em seguida, passamos para três funções de inicialização de matriz: InitArrays(), InitSymbolNames() e InitLevels(). Seus respectivos códigos-fonte são fornecidos abaixo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| First initialization of arrays | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize(limit_time,NULL); ArrayInitialize(series_first_date,NULL); ArrayInitialize(series_first_date_last,NULL); ArrayInitialize(symbol_handles,INVALID_HANDLE); //--- for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize(atr_buffers[s].data,EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing array of symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[0]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(_Symbol); symbol_names[1]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[2]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[3]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[4]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[5]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing array of levels | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitLevels() { indicator_levels[0]=Level01; indicator_levels[1]=Level02; indicator_levels[2]=Level03; indicator_levels[3]=Level04; indicator_levels[4]=Level05; indicator_levels[5]=Level06; }
Na função InitSymbolNames(), usamos uma outra função personalizada - AddSymbolToMarketWatch(). Ela recebe o nome símbolo e se este símbolo estiver disponível na lista geral será adicionado à janela Market Watch e a função retornará à sequência com o nome símbolo. Se este símbolo não estiver disponível, a função retornará à sequência "EMPTY" (vazia) e nenhuma ação será realizada para este elemento na matriz de símbolos ao executar as verificações em outras funções.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adding the specified symbol to the Market Watch window | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string AddSymbolToMarketWatch(string symbol) { int total=0; // Number of symbols string name=""; // Symbol name //--- If an empty string is passed, return the empty string if(symbol=="") return(empty_symbol); //--- Total symbols on the server total=SymbolsTotal(false); //--- Iterate over the entire list of symbols for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- Symbol name on the server name=SymbolName(i,false); //--- If this symbol is available, if(name==symbol) { //--- add it to the Market Watch window and SymbolSelect(name,true); //--- return its name return(name); } } //--- If this symbol is not available, return the string representing the lack of the symbol return(empty_symbol); }
GetIndicatorHandles() é uma outra função chamada na inicialização do indicador. Ela tenta obter os identificadores de indicador ATR para cada símbolo especificado. Se o identificador não foi obtido por algum símbolo, a função retornará falsa, mas isto não será processado de qualquer forma em OnInit(), pois, a disponibilidade do identificador será verificada em outras partes do programa.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Getting indicator handles | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool GetIndicatorHandles() { //--- An indication of all handles being valid bool valid_handles=true; //--- Iterate over all symbols in a loop and ... for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { //--- If the symbol is available if(symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { // And if the handle of the current symbol is invalid if(symbol_handles[s]==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Get it symbol_handles[s]=iATR(symbol_names[s],Period(),IndicatorPeriod); //--- If the handle could not be obtained, try again next time if(symbol_handles[s]==INVALID_HANDLE) valid_handles=false; } } } //--- Print the relevant message if the handle for one of the symbols could not be obtained if(!valid_handles) { msg_last=msg_invalid_handle; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_invalid_handle); } //--- return(valid_handles); }
A função ShowCanvasMessage() será revista um pouco mais tarde em conjunto com outras funções para trabalhar com a tela.
As propriedades do indicador são definidas na função SetIndicatorProperties(). Visto que as propriedades de cada série de plotagem são semelhantes, é mais conveniente definí-las usando ciclos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting indicator properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetIndicatorProperties() { //--- Set the short name IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,subwindow_shortname); //--- Set the number of decimal places IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); //--- Define buffers for drawing for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer(s,atr_buffers[s].data,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set labels for the current symbol for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString(s,PLOT_LABEL,"ATR ("+IntegerToString(s)+", "+symbol_names[s]+")"); //--- Set the plotting type: lines for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE); //--- Set the line width for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1); //--- Set the line color for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,line_colors[s]); //--- Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble(s,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE); }
Após a inicialização bem sucedida do programa, é preciso fazer a primeira chamada da função OnCalculate(). O valor da variável prev_calculated é zero na primeira chamada da função. Ela também é zerada pelo terminal quando um histórico mais profundo for carregado ou as lacunas no histórico forem preenchidas. Em tais casos, os buffers indicadores são completamente recalculados. Se este valor de parâmetro for diferente de zero, por exemplo, o resultado devolvido previamente pela mesma função, a qual é o tamanho da série de tempo de entrada, ele é suficiente apenas para atualizar os últimos valores dos buffers.
Nem sempre você consegue fazer todos os cálculos corretamente na primeira tentativa. Neste caso, a fim de retornar, utilizaremos a constante RESET que contém o valor de zero. Na próxima chamada de OnCalculate() (por exemplo, no próximo tick), o parâmetro prev_calculated conterá o valor zero, o que significa que precisaremos fazer mais uma tentativa de fazer todos os cálculos necessários antes de exibir a série de plotagem do indicador no gráfico.
Mas o gráfico permanecerá vazio quando o mercado estiver fechado e não houver nenhum novo tick ou após cálculos mal sucedidos. Neste caso, você pode tentar uma forma simples de dar um comando para fazer uma outra tentativa - alterar manualmente o prazo de tempo no gráfico. Mas usaremos uma abordagem diferente. É por isso que no início adicionamos o temporizador, a função OnTimer(), ao nosso modelo de programa e definimos o intervalo de tempo de 1 segundo na função OnInit().
A cada segundo o temporizador verificará se a função OnCalculate() tornou-se zero. Para isso, escreveremos uma função CopyDataOnCalculate() que copiará todos os parâmetros de OnCalculate() às variáveis globais com nomes e matrizes correspondentes com o prefixo OC_.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Copying data from OnCalculate | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CopyDataOnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { OC_rates_total=rates_total; OC_prev_calculated=prev_calculated; ArrayCopy(OC_time,time); ArrayCopy(OC_open,open); ArrayCopy(OC_high,high); ArrayCopy(OC_low,low); ArrayCopy(OC_close,close); ArrayCopy(OC_tick_volume,tick_volume); ArrayCopy(OC_volume,volume); ArrayCopy(OC_spread,spread); }
Esta função deve ser chamada no início do corpo da função OnCalculate(). Além disso, no início, também devemos acrescentar uma outra função personalizada, ResizeCalculatedArrays(),que definirá o tamanho às matrizes para a preparação dos dados antes de colocá-las em buffers indicadores. O tamanho destas matrizes deve ser igual ao tamanho da série de tempo de entrada.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Resizing the size of arrays to the size of the main array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ResizeCalculatedArrays() { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayResize(tmp_symbol_time[s].time,OC_rates_total); ArrayResize(tmp_atr_values[s].value,OC_rates_total); } }
Além disso, vamos criar uma função ZeroCalculatedArrays() que inicializa matrizes para a preparação de dados a zero antes de enviá-los ao gráfico.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Zeroing out arrays for data preparation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ZeroCalculatedArrays() { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize(tmp_symbol_time[s].time,NULL); ArrayInitialize(tmp_atr_values[s].value,EMPTY_VALUE); } }
Será necessária a mesma função para preliminarmente zerar os buffers indicadores. Vamos chamá-la de ZeroIndicatorBuffers().
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Zeroing out indicator buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ZeroIndicatorBuffers() { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize(atr_buffers[s].data,EMPTY_VALUE); }
O código atual da função OnCalculate() será como mostrado abaixo. Eu também forneci comentários para as principais operações a serem preenchidas mais tarde (comentários e pontos ocultos).
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, // Size of input time series const int prev_calculated, // Bars processed at the previous call const datetime &time[], // Opening time const double &open[], // Open prices const double &high[], // High prices const double &low[], // Low prices const double &close[], // Close prices const long &tick_volume[], // Tick volumes const long &volume[], // Real volumes const int &spread[]) // Spread { //--- For the purpose of determining the bar from which the calculation shall be made int limit=0; //--- Make a copy of the OnCalculate() parameters CopyDataOnCalculate(rates_total,prev_calculated, time,open,high,low,close, tick_volume,volume,spread); //--- Set the size to arrays for data preparation ResizeCalculatedArrays(); //--- If this is the first calculation or if a deeper history has been loaded or gaps in the history have been filled if(prev_calculated==0) { //--- Zero out arrays for data preparation ZeroCalculatedArrays(); //--- Zero out indicator buffers ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); //--- Other checks // ... //--- If you reached this point, it means that OnCalculate() will return non-zero value and this needs to be saved OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; } //--- If only the last values need to be recalculated else limit=prev_calculated-1; //--- Prepare data for drawing // ... //--- Fill arrays with data for drawing // ... //--- Return the size of the data array of the current symbol return(rates_total); }
Atualmente, o código de função OnTimer() é como se segue:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- If for some reason calculations have not been completed or // a deeper history has been loaded or // gaps in the history have been filled, // then make another attempt without waiting for the new tick if(OC_prev_calculated==0) { OnCalculate(OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }
Agora, vamos considerar outras funções que serão utilizadas quando a variável prev_calculated for igual a zero. Estas funções irão:
- carregar e gerar a quantidade necessária de dados (barras);
- verificar a disponibilidade de todos os identificadores;
- verificar a presteza da quantidade necessária de dados;
- sincronizar os dados com o servidor;
- determinar barras a partir do qual a série de plotagem representada.
Além disso, identificaremos a primeira barra 'real' para cada símbolo. Este termo conciso foi criado para torná-lo mais conveniente mais tarde. Aqui está o que ela significa. Todos os prazos de tempo no MetaTrader 5 são construídos a partir de dados em minuto. Mas se, por exemplo, os dados diários no servidor estiverem disponíveis a partir de 1993, considerando que os dados em minuto só estão disponíveis a partir de 2000, então, se selecionarmos, por exemplo, o prazo de tempo horário do gráfico, as barras serão construídas a partir da data em que os dados em minuto tornarem-se disponíveis, por exemplo, a partir do ano de 2000. Tudo anterior a 2000 ou será representado por dados diários ou pelos dados mais próximos ao período de tempo atual. Portanto, para evitar confusão, você não deve exibir dados de indicadores para dados que não estejam relacionados com o período de tempo atual. Esta é a razão pela qual nós vamos identificar a primeira barra 'real' do prazo de tempo atual e marcá-la com uma linha vertical da mesma cor que o buffer indicador do símbolo.
A identificação das barras "reais" também é importante no desenvolvimento de Expert Advisors porque se os parâmetros são otimizados para um determinado período de tempo, os dados de outros períodos de tempo seriam, nesse caso, inadequados.
Antes de executar as verificações acima, vamos adicionar a tela à sub-janela indicadora. Então, primeiro devemos escrever todas as funções que precisamos para gerenciar a tela. Antes de adicionar a tela à sub-janela, precisamos determinar o seu tamanho, bem como as coordenadas com base nas quais as mensagens de texto serão exibidas na tela. Para isso, vamos escrever uma função GetSubwindowGeometry():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Getting geometry of the indicator subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GetSubwindowGeometry() { //--- Get the indicator subwindow number subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname); //--- Get the subwindow width and height chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); subwindow_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number); //--- Calculate the center of the subwindow subwindow_center_x=chart_width/2; subwindow_center_y=subwindow_height/2; }
Quando as propriedades da sub-janela forem obtidas, você pode adicionar a tela. O seu fundo será 100% transparente (opacidade igual a 0), somente se tornando visível ao carregar e gerar dados para que o usuário saiba o que está acontecendo atualmente. Quando visível, a opacidade de fundo será igual a 190. Você pode definir o valor de opacidade em qualquer valor entre 0 e 255. Para mais informações, por favor, consultar a descrição da função ColorToARGB() disponível abaixo de Help (Ajuda).
Para utilizar a tela, vamos escrever uma função SetCanvas().
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetCanvas() { //--- If there is no canvas, set it if(ObjectFind(0,canvas_name)<0) { //--- Create the canvas canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0,subwindow_number,canvas_name,0,0,chart_width,subwindow_height,clr_format); //--- Make the canvas completely transparent canvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(canvas_background,0)); //--- Redraw the canvas canvas.Update(); } }
Precisaremos também de uma função que verifica se a sub-janela indicadora foi redimensionada. Se for o caso, o tamanho da tela será ajustado automaticamente para o novo tamanho da sub-janela. Vamos chamar essa função OnSubwindowChange():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking the subwindow size | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnSubwindowChange() { //--- Get subwindow properties GetSubwindowGeometry(); //--- If the subwindow size has not changed, exit if(!SubwindowSizeChanged()) return; //--- If the subwindow height is less than one pixel or if the center has been calculated incorrectly, exit if(subwindow_height<1 || subwindow_center_y<1) return; //--- Set the new canvas size ResizeCanvas(); //--- Show the last message ShowCanvasMessage(msg_last); }
As funções destacadas no código acima podem ser exploradas abaixo. Por favor, observe os tipos de verificações que são executadas antes de redimensionar a sub-janela. Se qualquer propriedade acaba por ser incorreta, a função para a sua operação.
O código da função SubwindowSizeChanged() é como se segue:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking if the subwindow has been resized | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool SubwindowSizeChanged() { //--- If the subwindow size has not changed, exit if(last_chart_width==chart_width && last_subwindow_height==subwindow_height) return(false); //--- If the size has changed, save it else { last_chart_width=chart_width; last_subwindow_height=subwindow_height; } //--- return(true); }
O código de função ResizeCanvas() é como se segue:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Resizing canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ResizeCanvas() { //--- If the canvas has already been added to the indicator subwindow, set the new size if(ObjectFind(0,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); }
E, finalmente, abaixo está o código de função ShowCanvasMessage() que também usamos antes ao obtermos identificadores indicadores:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Displaying message on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowCanvasMessage(string message_text) { GetSubwindowGeometry(); //--- If the canvas has already been added to the indicator subwindow if(ObjectFind(0,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) { //--- If the string passed is not empty and correct coordinates have been obtained, display the message if(message_text!="" && subwindow_center_x>0 && subwindow_center_y>0) { canvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(canvas_background,canvas_opacity)); canvas.TextOut(subwindow_center_x,subwindow_center_y,message_text,ColorToARGB(clrRed),TA_CENTER|TA_VCENTER); canvas.Update(); } } }
A tela será apagada com efeito de desaparecer. Para implementá-lo, pouco antes de apagar a tela, precisamos mudar gradualmente a opacidade do valor atual de zero em um ciclo, atualizando a tela a cada iteração.
O código de função DeleteCanvas() é como se segue:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteCanvas() { //--- Delete the canvas if it exists if(ObjectFind(0,canvas_name)>0) { //--- Before deleting, implement the disappearing effect for(int i=canvas_opacity; i>0; i-=5) { canvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(canvas_background,(uchar)i)); canvas.Update(); } //--- Delete the graphical resource canvas.Destroy(); } }
Em seguida, vamos dar uma olhada nas funções necessárias para a verificação da propensão dos dados antes de colocá-los em buffers indicadores e de exibir no gráfico. Vamos começar com a função LoadAndFormData(): Vamos utilizá-lo para comparar o tamanho da matriz do símbolo atual com os dados disponíveis para outros símbolos. Se necessário, os dados são carregados do servidor. O código da função é fornecido com comentários detalhados para sua consideração.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Loading and generating the necessary/available amount of data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void LoadAndFormData() { int bars_count=100; // Number of loaded bars //--- for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { int attempts =0; // Counter of data copying attempts int array_size =0; // Array size datetime firstdate_server =NULL; // Time of the first bar on the server datetime firstdate_terminal=NULL; // Time of the first bar in the terminal base //--- Get the first date by the symbol/time frame in the terminal base SeriesInfoInteger(symbol_names[s],Period(),SERIES_FIRSTDATE,firstdate_terminal); //--- Get the first date of the symbol/time frame on the server SeriesInfoInteger(symbol_names[s],Period(),SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE,firstdate_server); //--- Print the message msg_last=msg_load_data="Loading and generating data: "+ symbol_names[s]+"("+(string)(s+1)+"/"+(string)SYMBOLS_COUNT+") ... "; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_load_data); //--- Load/generate data. // If the array size is smaller than the maximum number of bars in the terminal, and if // the number of bars between the first date of the series in the terminal and the first date of the series on the server is more than specified while(array_size<OC_rates_total && firstdate_terminal-firstdate_server>PeriodSeconds()*bars_count) { datetime copied_time[]; //--- Get the first date by the symbol/time frame in the terminal base SeriesInfoInteger(symbol_names[s],Period(),SERIES_FIRSTDATE,firstdate_terminal); //--- Load/copy the specified number of bars if(CopyTime(symbol_names[s],Period(),0,array_size+bars_count,copied_time)!=-1) { //--- If the time of the first bar in the array, excluding the number of the bars being loaded, is earlier // than the time of the first bar in the chart, terminate the loop if(copied_time[0]-PeriodSeconds()*bars_count<OC_time[0]) break; //--- If the array size hasn't increased, increase the counter if(ArraySize(copied_time)==array_size) attempts++; //--- Otherwise get the current size of the array else array_size=ArraySize(copied_time); //--- If the array size hasn't increased over 100 attempts, terminate the loop if(attempts==100) { attempts=0; break; } } //--- Check the subwindow size once every 2000 bars // and if the size has changed, adjust the canvas size to it if(!(array_size%2000)) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }
Após a tentativa de carregar a quantidade necessária de dados, verificamos mais uma vez os identificadores indicadores. Para isso, usamos utilizamos a função GetIndicatorHandles() considerada acima.
Uma vez que os cabos tenham sido verificados, o programa verifica a disponibilidade de dados e valores de indicador dos símbolos específicos para cada símbolo usando a função CheckAvailableData(). Abaixo, você pode dar uma olhada mais de perto em como isso é feito:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking the amount of available data for all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckAvailableData() { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { //--- If this symbol is available if(symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double data[]; // Array for checking the amount of indicator data datetime time[]; // Array for checking the number of bars int calculated_values =0; // Amount of indicator data int available_bars =0; // Number of bars of the current period datetime firstdate_terminal=NULL; // First date of the current time frame data available in the terminal //--- Get the number of calculated values of the indicator calculated_values=BarsCalculated(symbol_handles[s]); //--- Get the first date of the current time frame data in the terminal firstdate_terminal=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(symbol_names[s],Period(),SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE); //--- Get the number of available bars from the date specified available_bars=Bars(symbol_names[s],Period(),firstdate_terminal,TimeCurrent()); //--- Check the readiness of bar data: 5 attempts to get values for(int i=0; i<5; i++) { //--- Copy the specified amount of data if(CopyTime(symbol_names[s],Period(),0,available_bars,time)!=-1) { //--- If the required amount has been copied, terminate the loop if(ArraySize(time)>=available_bars) break; } } //--- Check the readiness of indicator data: 5 attempts to get values for(int i=0; i<5; i++) { //--- Copy the specified amount of data if(CopyBuffer(symbol_handles[s],0,0,calculated_values,data)!=-1) { //--- If the required amount has been copied, terminate the loop if(ArraySize(data)>=calculated_values) break; } } //--- If the amount of data copied is not sufficient, one more attempt is required if(ArraySize(time)<available_bars || ArraySize(data)<calculated_values) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated=0; return(false); } } } //--- return(true); }
A função CheckAvailableData() não permitirá fazer outros cálculos até que os dados para todos os símbolos estejam prontos. A operação de todas as funções de verificação seguem um padrão semelhante.
A próxima função é necessária para monitorar o evento de carregar um histórico mais profundo de cotações. Vamos chamá-la de CheckEventLoadHistory(). Se uma quantidade maior de dados for carregada, o indicador deve ser totalmente recalculado. O código-fonte desta função é fornecido abaixo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking the event of loading a deeper history | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckLoadedHistory() { bool loaded=false; //--- for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { //--- If this symbol is available if(symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { //--- If the series need to be updated if(OC_prev_calculated==0) { //--- Get the first date by the symbol/time frame series_first_date[s]=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(symbol_names[s],Period(),SERIES_FIRSTDATE); //--- If this is the first time (no value is available), then if(series_first_date_last[s]==NULL) //--- Store the first date by the symbol/time frame for further comparison // in order to determine if a deeper history has been loaded series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; } else { //--- Get the first date by the symbol/time frame series_first_date[s]=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(symbol_names[s],Period(),SERIES_FIRSTDATE); //--- If the dates are different, i.e. the date in the memory is later than the one we have just obtained, // this means that a deeper history has been loaded if(series_first_date_last[s]>series_first_date[s]) { //--- Print the relevant message to the log Print("(",symbol_names[s],",",TimeframeToString(Period()), ") > A deeper history has been loaded/generated: ", series_first_date_last[s]," > ",series_first_date[s]); //--- Store the date series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; loaded=true; } } } } //--- If a deeper history has been loaded/generated, then // send the command to refresh the plotting series of the indicator if(loaded) return(false); //--- return(true); }
Vamos escrever outra função para a verificação de sincronização entre os dados no terminal e no servidor. Esta verificação só será executada se a conexão com o servidor estiver estabelecida. O código de função CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() é fornecido abaixo.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking synchronization by symbol/time frame | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() { //--- If the connection to the server is established, check the data synchronization if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_CONNECTED)) { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { //--- If the symbol is available if(symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { //--- If the data are not synchronized, print the relevant message and try again if(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol_names[s],Period(),SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED)) { msg_last=msg_not_synchronized; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_not_synchronized); return(false); } } } } //--- return(true); }
Ou seja, a função para a conversão do período de tempo em uma sequência será tomada dos artigos anteriores da série "Guia prático do MQL5":
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Converting time frame to a string | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string TimeframeToString(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string str=""; //--- If the value passed is incorrect, take the current chart time frame if(timeframe==WRONG_VALUE || timeframe== NULL) timeframe= Period(); switch(timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : str="M1"; break; case PERIOD_M2 : str="M2"; break; case PERIOD_M3 : str="M3"; break; case PERIOD_M4 : str="M4"; break; case PERIOD_M5 : str="M5"; break; case PERIOD_M6 : str="M6"; break; case PERIOD_M10 : str="M10"; break; case PERIOD_M12 : str="M12"; break; case PERIOD_M15 : str="M15"; break; case PERIOD_M20 : str="M20"; break; case PERIOD_M30 : str="M30"; break; case PERIOD_H1 : str="H1"; break; case PERIOD_H2 : str="H2"; break; case PERIOD_H3 : str="H3"; break; case PERIOD_H4 : str="H4"; break; case PERIOD_H6 : str="H6"; break; case PERIOD_H8 : str="H8"; break; case PERIOD_H12 : str="H12"; break; case PERIOD_D1 : str="D1"; break; case PERIOD_W1 : str="W1"; break; case PERIOD_MN1 : str="MN1"; break; } //--- return(str); }
E, finalmente, precisamos identificar e salvar a primeira barra real para cada símbolo, marcando-a no gráfico com uma linha vertical. Para fazer isso, vamos escrever uma função DetermineFirstTrueBar() e uma função auxiliar GetFirstTrueBarTime() que retorna a hora da primeira barra real.
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Determining the time of the first true bar for the purpose of drawing | //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool DetermineFirstTrueBar() { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { datetime time[]; // Bar time array int available_bars=0; // Number of bars //--- If this symbol is not available, move to the next one if(symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue; //--- Get the total number of bars for the symbol available_bars=Bars(symbol_names[s],Period()); //--- Copy the bar time array. If this action failed, try again. if(CopyTime(symbol_names[s],Period(),0,available_bars,time)<available_bars) return(false); //--- Get the time of the first true bar corresponding to the current time frame limit_time[s]=GetFirstTrueBarTime(time); //--- Place a vertical line on the true bar CreateVerticalLine(0,0,limit_time[s],prefix+symbol_names[s]+": begin time series", 2,STYLE_SOLID,line_colors[s],false,TimeToString(limit_time[s]),"\n"); } //--- return(true); } //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returning the time of the first true bar of the current time frame | //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime GetFirstTrueBarTime(datetime &time[]) { datetime true_period =NULL; // Time of the first true bar int array_size =0; // Array size //--- Get the array size array_size=ArraySize(time); ArraySetAsSeries(time,false); //--- Check each bar one by one for(int i=1; i<array_size; i++) { //--- If the bar corresponds to the current time frame if(time[i]-time[i-1]==PeriodSeconds()) { //--- Save it and terminate the loop true_period=time[i]; break; } } //--- Return the time of the first true bar return(true_period); }
O tempo da primeira barra real é marcado no gráfico com uma linha vertical usando a função CreateVerticalLine():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creating a vertical line at the specified time point | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateVerticalLine(long chart_id, // chart id int window_number, // window number datetime time, // time string object_name, // object name int line_width, // line width ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, // line style color line_color, // line color bool selectable, // cannot select the object if FALSE string description_text, // text of the description string tooltip) // no tooltip if "\n" { //--- If the object has been created successfully if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,object_name,OBJ_VLINE,window_number,time,0)) { //--- set its properties ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_TIME,time); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selectable); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_STYLE,line_style); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,line_color); ObjectSetString(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_TEXT,description_text); ObjectSetString(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); } }
As funções de verificação estão prontas. Como resultado, a parte do código de função OnCalculate() quando a variável prev_calculated for igual a zero, será agora conforme mostrado abaixo:
//--- If this is the first calculation or if a deeper history has been loaded or gaps in the history have been filled if(prev_calculated==0) { //--- Zero out arrays for data preparation ZeroCalculatedArrays(); //--- Zero out indicator buffers ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); //--- Get subwindow properties GetSubwindowGeometry(); //--- Add the canvas SetCanvas(); //--- Load and generate the necessary/available amount of data LoadAndFormData(); //--- If there is an invalid handle, try to get it again if(!GetIndicatorHandles()) return(RESET); //--- Check the amount of data available for all symbols if(!CheckAvailableData()) return(RESET); //--- Check if a deeper history has been loaded if(!CheckLoadedHistory()) return(RESET); //--- Check synchronization by symbol/time frame at the current moment if(!CheckSymbolIsSynchronized()) return(RESET); //--- For each symbol, determine the bar from which we should start drawing if(!DetermineFirstTrueBar()) return(RESET); //--- If you reached this point, it means that OnCalculate() will return non-zero value and this needs to be saved OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; }
Agora, toda vez que uma determinada verificação falhar, o programa voltará um passo para fazer outra tentativa no próximo tick ou evento temporizador. No temporizador, devemos também executar a verificação para carregar um histórico mais profundo fora da função OnCalculate():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- If a deeper history has been loaded if(!CheckLoadedHistory()) OC_prev_calculated=0; //--- If for some reason calculations have not been completed or // a deeper history has been loaded or // gaps in the history have been filled, // then make another attempt without waiting for the new tick if(OC_prev_calculated==0) { OnCalculate(OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }
Agora precisamos apenas escrever mais dois ciclos principais para serem colocados na função OnCalculate():
- O primeiro ciclo preparará os dados com base no princípio de "receber o valor de todos os meios" para evitar lacunas em série de indicador. A ideia por trás disso é simples: um determinado número de tentativas serão feitas em caso de falha para obter o valor. Neste ciclo, os valores de tempo dos símbolos e valores de indicador de volatilidade (ATR) serão salvos em matrizes separadas.
- No segundo ciclo principal, ao preencher buffers indicadores, matrizes de tempo de outros símbolos serão necessárias para a comparação com o tempo do símbolo atual e sincronização de todas a série de plotagem.
O código do primeiro ciclo é fornecido abaixo:
//--- Prepare data for drawing for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { //--- If the symbol is available if(symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double percent=0.0; // For the purpose of calculating the progress percentage msg_last=msg_sync_update="Preparing data ("+IntegerToString(rates_total)+" bars) : "+ symbol_names[s]+"("+(string)(s+1)+"/"+(string)(SYMBOLS_COUNT)+") - 00% ... "; //--- Print the message ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); //--- Control every value of the array for(int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { PrepareData(i,s,time); //--- Refresh the message once every 1000 bars if(i%1000==0) { //--- Progress percentage ProgressPercentage(i,s,percent); //--- Print the message ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); } //--- Check the subwindow size once every 2000 bars // and if the size has changed, adjust the canvas size to it if(i%2000==0) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }
A principal função de copiar e salvar os valores, PrepareData(), está destacada no código acima. Existe também uma função nova, que ainda não tenha sido considerada - ProgressPercentage(). Ela calcula o percentual de progresso da operação atual para que o usuário saiba quanto tempo isso vai durar.
O código da função PrepareData() é o seguinte:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Preparing data before drawing | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PrepareData(int bar_index,int symbol_number,datetime const &time[]) { int attempts=100; // Number of copying attempts //--- Time of the bar of the specified symbol and time frame datetime symbol_time[]; //--- Array for copying indicator values double atr_values[]; //--- If within the area of the current time frame bars if(time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) { //--- Copy the time for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++) { if(CopyTime(symbol_names[symbol_number],0,time[bar_index],1,symbol_time)==1) { tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]=symbol_time[0]; break; } } //--- Copy the indicator value for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++) { if(CopyBuffer(symbol_handles[symbol_number],0,time[bar_index],1,atr_values)==1) { tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]=atr_values[0]; break; } } } //--- If outside the area of the current time frame bars, set an empty value else tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]=EMPTY_VALUE; }
O código da função ProgressPercentage() é o seguinte:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculating progress percentage | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ProgressPercentage(int bar_index,int symbol_number,double &percent) { string message_text=""; percent=(double(bar_index)/OC_rates_total)*100; //--- if(percent<=9.99) message_text="0"+DoubleToString(percent,0); else if(percent<99) message_text=DoubleToString(percent,0); else message_text="100"; //--- msg_last=msg_sync_update="Preparing data ("+(string)OC_rates_total+" bars) : "+ symbol_names[symbol_number]+ "("+(string)(symbol_number+1)+"/"+(string)SYMBOLS_COUNT+") - "+message_text+"% ... "; }
Os buffers indicadores são preenchido no segundo ciclo principal da função OnCalculate():
//--- Fill indicator buffers for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { //--- If the specified symbol does not exist, zero out the buffer if(symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) ArrayInitialize(atr_buffers[s].data,EMPTY_VALUE); else { //--- Generate a message msg_last=msg_sync_update="Updating indicator data: "+ symbol_names[s]+"("+(string)(s+1)+"/"+(string)SYMBOLS_COUNT+") ... "; //--- Print the message ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); //--- Fill indicator buffers with values for(int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { FillIndicatorBuffers(i,s,time); //--- Check the subwindow size once every 2000 bars // and if the size has changed, adjust the canvas size to it if(i%2000==0) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }
A sequência destacada no código acima contém a função FillIndicatorBuffers(). Este é o lugar onde as operações finais são realizadas antes de exibir a série de plotagem do indicador no gráfico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Filling indicator buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void FillIndicatorBuffers(int bar_index,int symbol_number,datetime const &time[]) { //--- For the purpose of checking the obtained indicator value bool check_value=false; //--- Counter of the current time frame bars static int bars_count=0; //--- Zero out the counter of the current time frame bars at the beginning of the symbol's time series if(bar_index==0) bars_count=0; //--- If within the area of current time frame bars and the counter is smaller // than the specified indicator period, increase the counter if(bars_count<IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) bars_count++; //--- If within the indicator area and the time of the current symbol coincides with the time of the specified symbol if(bars_count>=IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]==tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]) { //--- If the value obtained is not empty if(tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) { check_value=true; atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]=tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]; } } //--- Set an empty value in case of failure to set a higher value if(!check_value) atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]=EMPTY_VALUE; }
No final da função OnCalculate() precisamos apagar a tela, definir níveis, zerar variáveis de mensagens e atualizar o gráfico. Finalmente, o tamanho da matriz rates_total será retornado, após o qual apenas o último valor será recalculado a cada instante ou a cada evento temporizador ou tick subsequente em OnCalculate().
Estas são as sequências de código para serem inseridas entre o segundo ciclo principal e o valor retornado pela função:
//--- Delete the canvas DeleteCanvas(); //--- Set indicator levels SetIndicatorLevels(); //--- Zero out variables msg_last=""; msg_sync_update=""; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw();
O código da função SetIndicatorLevels() para definir os níveis horizontais é o seguinte:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting indicator levels | //+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetIndicatorLevels() { //--- Get the indicator subwindow number subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname); //--- Set levels for(int i=0; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) CreateHorizontalLine(0,subwindow_number, prefix+"level_0"+(string)(i+1)+"", CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(indicator_levels[i]*_Point), 1,STYLE_DOT,clrLightSteelBlue,false,false,false,"\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adjusting the value based on the number of digits in the price (double)| //+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(double value) { return(_Digits==3 || _Digits==5) ? value*=10 : value; }
O código da função CreateHorizontalLine() para definir um nível horizontal, com as propriedades especificadas é como se segue:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creating a horizontal line at the price level specified | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateHorizontalLine(long chart_id, // chart id int window_number, // window number string object_name, // object name double price, // price level int line_width, // line width ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, // line style color line_color, // line color bool selectable, // cannot select the object if FALSE bool selected, // line is selected bool back, // background position string tooltip) // no tooltip if "\n" { //--- If the object has been created successfully if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,object_name,OBJ_HLINE,window_number,0,price)) { //--- set its properties ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selectable); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selected); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_STYLE,line_style); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,line_color); ObjectSetString(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); } }
Funções para excluir objetos gráficos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting levels | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteLevels() { for(int i=0; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+"level_0"+(string)(i+1)+""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting vertical lines of the beginning of the series | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteVerticalLines() { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+symbol_names[s]+": begin time series"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting the object by name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteObjectByName(string object_name) { //--- If such object exists if(ObjectFind(0,object_name)>=0) { //--- If an error occurred when deleting, print the relevant message if(!ObjectDelete(0,object_name)) Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!"); } }
O código a seguir deve ser adicionado à função OnDeinit():
Agora tudo está pronto e pode ser totalmente testado. O número máximo de barras na janela pode ser configurado na aba Gráficos das configurações do terminal. A rapidez com que o indicador estará pronto para ser executado está condicionada ao número de barras na janela.
Fig. 1. Ajuste do número máximo de barras nas configurações do terminal
Ao carregar o indicador ao gráfico, você pode ver o progresso da preparação de dados para todos os símbolos:
Fig. 2. As mensagem na tela durante a preparação de dados
Abaixo você pode ver a tela que exibe o indicador em um prazo de tempo de 20 minutos:
Fig. 3. Indicador ATR de símbolos múltiplos em um prazo de tempo de 20 minutos
O início das barras "reais" é marcado no gráfico com as linhas verticais. A imagem abaixo mostra que as barras reais para NZDUSD (linha amarela) começam a partir de 2000 (servidor MetaQuotes-Demo), enquanto para todos os outros pares de moedas de barras reais aparecem no início de 1999, razão pela qual apenas uma linha é exibida (todos elas estão na mesma data). Também podemos notar que os separadores de tempo têm um intervalo menor anterior a 1999 e se você analisar o tempo das barras, você será capaz de ver que estas são barras diárias.
Fig. 4. As linhas verticais marcam o início de barras reais para cada símbolo
Conclusão
Este artigo pode ser terminado aqui. O código-fonte descrito está anexo ao artigo e está disponível para download. Em um dos artigos futuros, vamos tentar implementar um sistema de negociação que analisa a volatilidade e ver o que aparece a partir dela.
Ótimo, mas tenho essa imagem no testador e na realidade, mesmo depois que o shiftbars foi definido manualmente e o indicador foi alterado para calcular pelo PRICE_CLOSE, abaixo do seu:
Tenho um ponto negativo em relação ao uso do MT ultimamente, que é a falha no uso de indicadores padrão em multissistemas, eles simplesmente não funcionam. Passei muito tempo tentando descobrir que isso não é culpa de nenhuma mão desonesta. Com as atualizações mais recentes, isso fica cada vez pior. Provavelmente, os mestres estão contando com o fato de que os tolos do desespero usarão um par de mashka nesse milagre para se fundirem sem nada para fazer.
Ótimo, mas tenho essa imagem no testador mesmo depois que as barras de mudança foram definidas manualmente, abaixo da sua:
...
Ultimamente, tenho um ponto negativo no uso do MT, que é a falha no uso de indicadores padrão em multissistemas, eles simplesmente não funcionam. Com as atualizações mais recentes, isso fica cada vez pior. Provavelmente, os mestres estão contando com o fato de que os tolos usarão um par de mashka nesse milagre em desespero, a fim de se fundirem sem nada para fazer.
Eu nem sequer testei esse indicador no testador nessa forma. Ele tem muitas coisas desnecessárias para um testador. O artigo também não diz nada sobre isso.
Não notei nenhum problema no uso de indicadores no testador de outros símbolos e períodos de tempo, se você obtiver seus dados do Expert Advisor.
É necessário descobrir isso. Ainda não tenho uma resposta.
... volatilidade ... barras verdadeiras ...
não está muito claro sobre o que o artigo está falando ?!
... trata-se de leituras de volatilidade (ATR) de diferentes TFs (por algumas barras-chave) - no TF atual (?!).
e sob "true bars" - provavelmente (se eu entendi corretamente) - significa - barras de abertura em diferentes TFs (??)
por exemplo: True Bar com TF m15 , tendo tempo de abertura xx:15 min , xx:30 min (?!).