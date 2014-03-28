Guia prático do MQL5: Desenvolvimento de um indicador de símbolos múltiplos no MQL5

Introdução

Neste artigo, vamos considerar o desenvolvimento de um indicador de volatilidade de símbolos múltiplos. O desenvolvimento de indicadores de símbolos múltiplos pode apresentar algumas dificuldades para os desenvolvedores novatos do MQL5, as quais este artigo ajuda a esclarecer. As principais questões que surgem no curso do desenvolvimento de um indicador de símbolos múltiplos têm a ver com sincronização de dados de outros símbolos em relação ao símbolo atual, a falta de alguns dados de indicadores e a identificação de início de barras 'reais' de um determinado período de tempo. Todas essas questões serão atentamente consideradas no artigo.

Obteremos valores do indicador de Taxa de média real (ATR) já calculada para cada símbolo baseado no identificador. Para fins ilustrativos, haverá seis símbolos cujos nomes podem ser definidos nos parâmetros externos do indicador. Os nomes inseridos serão verificados para estarem corretos. Se um determinado símbolo especificado nos parâmetros não estiver disponível na lista geral, nenhum cálculo será feito para ele. Todos os símbolos disponíveis serão adicionados à janela Market Watch, a menos que já estejam disponíveis lá.

No artigo anterior intitulado "Guia prático do MQL5: Controles da sub-janela indicadora - barra de rolagem" já falamos sobre a tela na qual você pode imprimir texto e até mesmo desenhar. Desta vez, não vamos desenhar na tela, mas vamos usá-la para exibir mensagens sobre os processos atuais do programa para que o usuário saiba o que está acontecendo em um determinado espaço do tempo.

Desenvolvimento do Indicador

Vamos iniciar o desenvolvimento do programa. Usando o Assistente do MQL5, crie um modelo de identificador personalizado. Após algumas modificações, você deve obter o código-fonte, como mostrado abaixo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { }

Para implementar a nossa ideia, vamos encher ainda mais este modelo com o que for necessário. A necessidade de um temporizador será explicada mais tarde no artigo. Vamos adicionar as constantes no início, logo após as propriedades específicas do indicador:

#define RESET 0 #define LEVELS_COUNT 6 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 6

A constante LEVELS_COUNT contém o valor do número de níveis representados por objetos gráficos do tipo "linha horizontal" (OBJ_HLINE). Os valores desses níveis podem ser especificados nos parâmetros externos do indicador.

Vamos incluir no projeto um arquivo com a classe para trabalhar com os gráficos personalizados:

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

Nos parâmetros externos, especificaremos o período de nivelamento pela média iATR, nomes dos símbolos cuja volatilidade deve ser exibida e os valores de nível horizontal. Os símbolos são numerados começando a partir de 2, pois o primeiro símbolo é considerado ser aquele cujo o gráfico, o indicador está anexado.

input int IndicatorPeriod= 14 ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; sinput string dlm02= "" ; input int Level01 = 10 ; input int Level02 = 50 ; input int Level03 = 100 ; input int Level04 = 200 ; input int Level05 = 400 ; input int Level06 = 600 ;

Mais adiante no código devemos criar todas as variáveis ​e matrizes globais para trabalharmos mais tarde. Todas elas são fornecidas no código abaixo, com comentários detalhados:

CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; struct buffers { double data[];}; buffers atr_buffers[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_time { datetime time[];}; temp_time tmp_symbol_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_atr { double value[];}; temp_atr tmp_atr_values[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int indicator_levels[LEVELS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int symbol_handles[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrRed , clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_subwindow_height = 0 ; int subwindow_center_x = 0 ; int subwindow_center_y = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "MS_ATR" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_invalid_handle = "Invalid indicator handle! Please wait..." ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; int terminal_max_bars= 0 ;

Ao carregar o indicador ao gráfico, a função OnInit() realizará as seguintes ações:

definir as propriedades do indicador;

determinar matrizes para desenhar plotagem em série;

inicializar matrizes;

adicionar símbolos especificados nos parâmetros externos à janela Market Watch;

verificar a exatidão de parâmetros e fazer a primeira tentativa em obter identificadores de indicadores.

Todas essas ações serão tratadas de uma forma mais conveniente, se dispostas em funções distintas. Como resultado, o código-fonte da função OnInit() se tornará muito fácil de se entender, como mostrado abaixo:

int OnInit () { if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitLevels(); GetIndicatorHandles(); SetIndicatorProperties(); terminal_max_bars= TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Vamos dar uma olhada nas funções personalizadas usadas no código acima. Na função CheckInputParameters() vamos verificar os parâmetros externos para exatidão. No nosso caso, temos apenas que verificar um parâmetro - período indicador ATR. Ajustei o valor de restrição de 500. Ou seja, se você definir o valor do período superior ao valor especificado, o indicador terminará sua operação, e imprimirá a mensagem sobre o motivo do término do programa ao registro e ao comentário do gráfico. O código de função CheckInputParameters() é fornecido abaixo.

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (IndicatorPeriod> 500 ) { Comment ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: " ,IndicatorPeriod, "; Limit: 500;" ); printf ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: %d; Limit: %d;" ,IndicatorPeriod, 500 ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

A propósito, para saltar rapidamente para uma determinada definição de função, você precisa colocar o cursor sobre o nome da função e pressione Alt+G ou clique com o botão direito sobre a função para chamar o menu de contexto e selecione " Ir para a definição". Se a função é definida em outro arquivo, esse arquivo será aberto no editor. Você também pode abrir bibliotecas e classes inclusas. Isto é muito conveniente.

Em seguida, passamos para três funções de inicialização de matriz: InitArrays(), InitSymbolNames() e InitLevels(). Seus respectivos códigos-fonte são fornecidos abaixo:

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch( _Symbol ); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 5 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitLevels() { indicator_levels[ 0 ]=Level01; indicator_levels[ 1 ]=Level02; indicator_levels[ 2 ]=Level03; indicator_levels[ 3 ]=Level04; indicator_levels[ 4 ]=Level05; indicator_levels[ 5 ]=Level06; }

Na função InitSymbolNames(), usamos uma outra função personalizada - AddSymbolToMarketWatch(). Ela recebe o nome símbolo e se este símbolo estiver disponível na lista geral será adicionado à janela Market Watch e a função retornará à sequência com o nome símbolo. Se este símbolo não estiver disponível, a função retornará à sequência "EMPTY" (vazia) e nenhuma ação será realizada para este elemento na matriz de símbolos ao executar as verificações em outras funções.

string AddSymbolToMarketWatch( string symbol) { int total= 0 ; string name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return (empty_symbol); total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name= SymbolName (i, false ); if (name==symbol) { SymbolSelect (name, true ); return (name); } } return (empty_symbol); }

GetIndicatorHandles() é uma outra função chamada na inicialização do indicador. Ela tenta obter os identificadores de indicador ATR para cada símbolo especificado. Se o identificador não foi obtido por algum símbolo, a função retornará falsa, mas isto não será processado de qualquer forma em OnInit(), pois, a disponibilidade do identificador será verificada em outras partes do programa.

bool GetIndicatorHandles() { bool valid_handles= true ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { symbol_handles[s]= iATR (symbol_names[s], Period (),IndicatorPeriod); if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) valid_handles= false ; } } } if (!valid_handles) { msg_last=msg_invalid_handle; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_invalid_handle); } return (valid_handles); }

A função ShowCanvasMessage() será revista um pouco mais tarde em conjunto com outras funções para trabalhar com a tela.

As propriedades do indicador são definidas na função SetIndicatorProperties(). Visto que as propriedades de cada série de plotagem são semelhantes, é mais conveniente definí-las usando ciclos:

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,atr_buffers[s].data, INDICATOR_DATA ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , "ATR (" + IntegerToString (s)+ ", " +symbol_names[s]+ ")" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Após a inicialização bem sucedida do programa, é preciso fazer a primeira chamada da função OnCalculate(). O valor da variável prev_calculated é zero na primeira chamada da função. Ela também é zerada pelo terminal quando um histórico mais profundo for carregado ou as lacunas no histórico forem preenchidas. Em tais casos, os buffers indicadores são completamente recalculados. Se este valor de parâmetro for diferente de zero, por exemplo, o resultado devolvido previamente pela mesma função, a qual é o tamanho da série de tempo de entrada, ele é suficiente apenas para atualizar os últimos valores dos buffers.

Nem sempre você consegue fazer todos os cálculos corretamente na primeira tentativa. Neste caso, a fim de retornar, utilizaremos a constante RESET que contém o valor de zero. Na próxima chamada de OnCalculate() (por exemplo, no próximo tick), o parâmetro prev_calculated conterá o valor zero, o que significa que precisaremos fazer mais uma tentativa de fazer todos os cálculos necessários antes de exibir a série de plotagem do indicador no gráfico.

Mas o gráfico permanecerá vazio quando o mercado estiver fechado e não houver nenhum novo tick ou após cálculos mal sucedidos. Neste caso, você pode tentar uma forma simples de dar um comando para fazer uma outra tentativa - alterar manualmente o prazo de tempo no gráfico. Mas usaremos uma abordagem diferente. É por isso que no início adicionamos o temporizador, a função OnTimer(), ao nosso modelo de programa e definimos o intervalo de tempo de 1 segundo na função OnInit().

A cada segundo o temporizador verificará se a função OnCalculate() tornou-se zero. Para isso, escreveremos uma função CopyDataOnCalculate() que copiará todos os parâmetros de OnCalculate() às variáveis globais com nomes e matrizes correspondentes com o prefixo OC_.

void CopyDataOnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { OC_rates_total=rates_total; OC_prev_calculated=prev_calculated; ArrayCopy (OC_time,time); ArrayCopy (OC_open,open); ArrayCopy (OC_high,high); ArrayCopy (OC_low,low); ArrayCopy (OC_close,close); ArrayCopy (OC_tick_volume,tick_volume); ArrayCopy (OC_volume,volume); ArrayCopy (OC_spread,spread); }

Esta função deve ser chamada no início do corpo da função OnCalculate(). Além disso, no início, também devemos acrescentar uma outra função personalizada, ResizeCalculatedArrays(),que definirá o tamanho às matrizes para a preparação dos dados antes de colocá-las em buffers indicadores. O tamanho destas matrizes deve ser igual ao tamanho da série de tempo de entrada.

void ResizeCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayResize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time,OC_rates_total); ArrayResize (tmp_atr_values[s].value,OC_rates_total); } }

Além disso, vamos criar uma função ZeroCalculatedArrays() que inicializa matrizes para a preparação de dados a zero antes de enviá-los ao gráfico.

void ZeroCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (tmp_atr_values[s].value, EMPTY_VALUE ); } }

Será necessária a mesma função para preliminarmente zerar os buffers indicadores. Vamos chamá-la de ZeroIndicatorBuffers().

void ZeroIndicatorBuffers() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); }

O código atual da função OnCalculate() será como mostrado abaixo. Eu também forneci comentários para as principais operações a serem preenchidas mais tarde (comentários e pontos ocultos).

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit= 0 ; CopyDataOnCalculate(rates_total,prev_calculated, time,open,high,low,close, tick_volume,volume,spread); ResizeCalculatedArrays(); if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; } else limit=prev_calculated- 1 ; return (rates_total); }

Atualmente, o código de função OnTimer() é como se segue:

void OnTimer () { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

Agora, vamos considerar outras funções que serão utilizadas quando a variável prev_calculated for igual a zero. Estas funções irão:

carregar e gerar a quantidade necessária de dados (barras);

verificar a disponibilidade de todos os identificadores;

verificar a presteza da quantidade necessária de dados;

sincronizar os dados com o servidor;

determinar barras a partir do qual a série de plotagem representada.

Além disso, identificaremos a primeira barra 'real' para cada símbolo. Este termo conciso foi criado para torná-lo mais conveniente mais tarde. Aqui está o que ela significa. Todos os prazos de tempo no MetaTrader 5 são construídos a partir de dados em minuto. Mas se, por exemplo, os dados diários no servidor estiverem disponíveis a partir de 1993, considerando que os dados em minuto só estão disponíveis a partir de 2000, então, se selecionarmos, por exemplo, o prazo de tempo horário do gráfico, as barras serão construídas a partir da data em que os dados em minuto tornarem-se disponíveis, por exemplo, a partir do ano de 2000. Tudo anterior a 2000 ou será representado por dados diários ou pelos dados mais próximos ao período de tempo atual. Portanto, para evitar confusão, você não deve exibir dados de indicadores para dados que não estejam relacionados com o período de tempo atual. Esta é a razão pela qual nós vamos identificar a primeira barra 'real' do prazo de tempo atual e marcá-la com uma linha vertical da mesma cor que o buffer indicador do símbolo.

A identificação das barras "reais" também é importante no desenvolvimento de Expert Advisors porque se os parâmetros são otimizados para um determinado período de tempo, os dados de outros períodos de tempo seriam, nesse caso, inadequados.

Antes de executar as verificações acima, vamos adicionar a tela à sub-janela indicadora. Então, primeiro devemos escrever todas as funções que precisamos para gerenciar a tela. Antes de adicionar a tela à sub-janela, precisamos determinar o seu tamanho, bem como as coordenadas com base nas quais as mensagens de texto serão exibidas na tela. Para isso, vamos escrever uma função GetSubwindowGeometry():

void GetSubwindowGeometry() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); subwindow_center_x=chart_width/ 2 ; subwindow_center_y=subwindow_height/ 2 ; }

Quando as propriedades da sub-janela forem obtidas, você pode adicionar a tela. O seu fundo será 100% transparente (opacidade igual a 0), somente se tornando visível ao carregar e gerar dados para que o usuário saiba o que está acontecendo atualmente. Quando visível, a opacidade de fundo será igual a 190. Você pode definir o valor de opacidade em qualquer valor entre 0 e 255. Para mais informações, por favor, consultar a descrição da função ColorToARGB() disponível abaixo de Help (Ajuda).

Para utilizar a tela, vamos escrever uma função SetCanvas().

void SetCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)< 0 ) { canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,clr_format); canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background, 0 )); canvas.Update(); } }

Precisaremos também de uma função que verifica se a sub-janela indicadora foi redimensionada. Se for o caso, o tamanho da tela será ajustado automaticamente para o novo tamanho da sub-janela. Vamos chamar essa função OnSubwindowChange():

void OnSubwindowChange() { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if (! SubwindowSizeChanged() ) return ; if (subwindow_height< 1 || subwindow_center_y< 1 ) return ; ResizeCanvas(); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_last); }

As funções destacadas no código acima podem ser exploradas abaixo. Por favor, observe os tipos de verificações que são executadas antes de redimensionar a sub-janela. Se qualquer propriedade acaba por ser incorreta, a função para a sua operação.

O código da função SubwindowSizeChanged() é como se segue:

bool SubwindowSizeChanged() { if (last_chart_width==chart_width && last_subwindow_height==subwindow_height) return ( false ); else { last_chart_width=chart_width; last_subwindow_height=subwindow_height; } return ( true ); }

O código de função ResizeCanvas() é como se segue:

void ResizeCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); }

E, finalmente, abaixo está o código de função ShowCanvasMessage() que também usamos antes ao obtermos identificadores indicadores:

void ShowCanvasMessage( string message_text) { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) { if (message_text!= "" && subwindow_center_x> 0 && subwindow_center_y> 0 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,canvas_opacity)); canvas. TextOut (subwindow_center_x,subwindow_center_y,message_text, ColorToARGB ( clrRed ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); canvas.Update(); } } }

A tela será apagada com efeito de desaparecer. Para implementá-lo, pouco antes de apagar a tela, precisamos mudar gradualmente a opacidade do valor atual de zero em um ciclo, atualizando a tela a cada iteração.

O código de função DeleteCanvas() é como se segue:

void DeleteCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)> 0 ) { for ( int i=canvas_opacity; i> 0 ; i-= 5 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,( uchar )i)); canvas.Update(); } canvas.Destroy(); } }

Em seguida, vamos dar uma olhada nas funções necessárias para a verificação da propensão dos dados antes de colocá-los em buffers indicadores e de exibir no gráfico. Vamos começar com a função LoadAndFormData(): Vamos utilizá-lo para comparar o tamanho da matriz do símbolo atual com os dados disponíveis para outros símbolos. Se necessário, os dados são carregados do servidor. O código da função é fornecido com comentários detalhados para sua consideração.

void LoadAndFormData() { int bars_count= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { int attempts = 0 ; int array_size = 0 ; datetime firstdate_server = NULL ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_server); msg_last=msg_load_data= "Loading and generating data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_load_data); while (array_size<OC_rates_total && firstdate_terminal-firstdate_server> PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count) { datetime copied_time[]; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,array_size+bars_count,copied_time)!=- 1 ) { if (copied_time[ 0 ]- PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count<OC_time[ 0 ]) break ; if ( ArraySize (copied_time)==array_size) attempts++; else array_size= ArraySize (copied_time); if (attempts== 100 ) { attempts= 0 ; break ; } } if (!(array_size% 2000 )) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

Após a tentativa de carregar a quantidade necessária de dados, verificamos mais uma vez os identificadores indicadores. Para isso, usamos utilizamos a função GetIndicatorHandles() considerada acima.

Uma vez que os cabos tenham sido verificados, o programa verifica a disponibilidade de dados e valores de indicador dos símbolos específicos para cada símbolo usando a função CheckAvailableData(). Abaixo, você pode dar uma olhada mais de perto em como isso é feito:

bool CheckAvailableData() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double data[]; datetime time[]; int calculated_values = 0 ; int available_bars = 0 ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; calculated_values= BarsCalculated (symbol_handles[s]); firstdate_terminal=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),firstdate_terminal, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=available_bars) break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[s], 0 , 0 ,calculated_values,data)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (data)>=calculated_values) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)<available_bars || ArraySize (data)<calculated_values) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } return ( true ); }

A função CheckAvailableData() não permitirá fazer outros cálculos até que os dados para todos os símbolos estejam prontos. A operação de todas as funções de verificação seguem um padrão semelhante.

A próxima função é necessária para monitorar o evento de carregar um histórico mais profundo de cotações. Vamos chamá-la de CheckEventLoadHistory(). Se uma quantidade maior de dados for carregada, o indicador deve ser totalmente recalculado. O código-fonte desta função é fornecido abaixo:

bool CheckLoadedHistory() { bool loaded= false ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]== NULL ) series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; } else { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]>series_first_date[s]) { Print ( "(" ,symbol_names[s], "," ,TimeframeToString( Period ()), ") > A deeper history has been loaded/generated: " , series_first_date_last[s], " > " ,series_first_date[s]); series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; loaded= true ; } } } } if (loaded) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Vamos escrever outra função para a verificação de sincronização entre os dados no terminal e no servidor. Esta verificação só será executada se a conexão com o servidor estiver estabelecida. O código de função CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() é fornecido abaixo.

bool CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() { if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (! SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) { msg_last=msg_not_synchronized; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_not_synchronized); return ( false ); } } } } return ( true ); }

Ou seja, a função para a conversão do período de tempo em uma sequência será tomada dos artigos anteriores da série "Guia prático do MQL5":

string TimeframeToString( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string str= "" ; if (timeframe== WRONG_VALUE || timeframe== NULL ) timeframe= Period (); switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : str= "M1" ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : str= "M2" ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : str= "M3" ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : str= "M4" ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : str= "M5" ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : str= "M6" ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : str= "M10" ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : str= "M12" ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : str= "M15" ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : str= "M20" ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : str= "M30" ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : str= "H1" ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : str= "H2" ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : str= "H3" ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : str= "H4" ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : str= "H6" ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : str= "H8" ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : str= "H12" ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : str= "D1" ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : str= "W1" ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : str= "MN1" ; break ; } return (str); }

E, finalmente, precisamos identificar e salvar a primeira barra real para cada símbolo, marcando-a no gráfico com uma linha vertical. Para fazer isso, vamos escrever uma função DetermineFirstTrueBar() e uma função auxiliar GetFirstTrueBarTime() que retorna a hora da primeira barra real.

bool DetermineFirstTrueBar() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { datetime time[]; int available_bars= 0 ; if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period ()); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)<available_bars) return ( false ); limit_time[s]=GetFirstTrueBarTime(time); CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,limit_time[s],prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ,line_colors[s], false , TimeToString (limit_time[s]), "

" ); } return ( true ); } datetime GetFirstTrueBarTime( datetime &time[]) { datetime true_period = NULL ; int array_size = 0 ; array_size= ArraySize (time); ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); for ( int i= 1 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (time[i]-time[i- 1 ]== PeriodSeconds ()) { true_period=time[i]; break ; } } return (true_period); }

O tempo da primeira barra real é marcado no gráfico com uma linha vertical usando a função CreateVerticalLine():

void CreateVerticalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, datetime time, string object_name, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, string description_text, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_VLINE ,window_number,time, 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TIME ,time); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,description_text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

As funções de verificação estão prontas. Como resultado, a parte do código de função OnCalculate() quando a variável prev_calculated for igual a zero, será agora conforme mostrado abaixo:

if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); GetSubwindowGeometry(); SetCanvas(); LoadAndFormData(); if (!GetIndicatorHandles()) return (RESET); if (!CheckAvailableData()) return (RESET); if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) return (RESET); if (!CheckSymbolIsSynchronized()) return (RESET); if (!DetermineFirstTrueBar()) return (RESET); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; }

Agora, toda vez que uma determinada verificação falhar, o programa voltará um passo para fazer outra tentativa no próximo tick ou evento temporizador. No temporizador, devemos também executar a verificação para carregar um histórico mais profundo fora da função OnCalculate():

void OnTimer () { if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

Agora precisamos apenas escrever mais dois ciclos principais para serem colocados na função OnCalculate():

O primeiro ciclo preparará os dados com base no princípio de "receber o valor de todos os meios" para evitar lacunas em série de indicador. A ideia por trás disso é simples: um determinado número de tentativas serão feitas em caso de falha para obter o valor. Neste ciclo, os valores de tempo dos símbolos e valores de indicador de volatilidade (ATR) serão salvos em matrizes separadas.

No segundo ciclo principal, ao preencher buffers indicadores, matrizes de tempo de outros símbolos serão necessárias para a comparação com o tempo do símbolo atual e sincronização de todas a série de plotagem.

O código do primeiro ciclo é fornecido abaixo:

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double percent= 0.0 ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" + IntegerToString (rates_total)+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )(SYMBOLS_COUNT)+ ") - 00% ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { PrepareData(i,s,time); if (i% 1000 == 0 ) { ProgressPercentage(i,s,percent); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); } if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

A principal função de copiar e salvar os valores, PrepareData(), está destacada no código acima. Existe também uma função nova, que ainda não tenha sido considerada - ProgressPercentage(). Ela calcula o percentual de progresso da operação atual para que o usuário saiba quanto tempo isso vai durar.

O código da função PrepareData() é o seguinte:

void PrepareData( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { int attempts= 100 ; datetime symbol_time[]; double atr_values[]; if (time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,symbol_time)== 1 ) { tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]=symbol_time[ 0 ]; break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,atr_values)== 1 ) { tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]=atr_values[ 0 ]; break ; } } } else tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

O código da função ProgressPercentage() é o seguinte:

void ProgressPercentage( int bar_index, int symbol_number, double &percent) { string message_text= "" ; percent=( double (bar_index)/OC_rates_total)* 100 ; if (percent<= 9.99 ) message_text= "0" + DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else if (percent< 99 ) message_text= DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else message_text= "100" ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" +( string )OC_rates_total+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[symbol_number]+ "(" +( string )(symbol_number+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") - " +message_text+ "% ... " ; }

Os buffers indicadores são preenchido no segundo ciclo principal da função OnCalculate():

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else { msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Updating indicator data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { FillIndicatorBuffers(i,s,time); if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

A sequência destacada no código acima contém a função FillIndicatorBuffers(). Este é o lugar onde as operações finais são realizadas antes de exibir a série de plotagem do indicador no gráfico:

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { bool check_value= false ; static int bars_count= 0 ; if (bar_index== 0 ) bars_count= 0 ; if (bars_count<IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) bars_count++; if (bars_count>=IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]==tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]) { if (tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) { check_value= true ; atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]=tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]; } } if (!check_value) atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

No final da função OnCalculate() precisamos apagar a tela, definir níveis, zerar variáveis de mensagens e atualizar o gráfico. Finalmente, o tamanho da matriz rates_total será retornado, após o qual apenas o último valor será recalculado a cada instante ou a cada evento temporizador ou tick subsequente em OnCalculate().

Estas são as sequências de código para serem inseridas entre o segundo ciclo principal e o valor retornado pela função:

DeleteCanvas(); SetIndicatorLevels(); msg_last= "" ; msg_sync_update= "" ; ChartRedraw ();

O código da função SetIndicatorLevels() para definir os níveis horizontais é o seguinte:

void SetIndicatorLevels() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) CreateHorizontalLine( 0 ,subwindow_number, prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" , CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(indicator_levels[i]* _Point ), 1 , STYLE_DOT , clrLightSteelBlue , false , false , false , "

" ); } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value) { return ( _Digits == 3 || _Digits == 5 ) ? value*= 10 : value; }

O código da função CreateHorizontalLine() para definir um nível horizontal, com as propriedades especificadas é como se segue:

void CreateHorizontalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, string object_name, double price, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, bool selected, bool back, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_HLINE ,window_number, 0 ,price)) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selected); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

Funções para excluir objetos gráficos:

void DeleteLevels() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" ); } void DeleteVerticalLines() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" ); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

O código a seguir deve ser adicionado à função OnDeinit():

Agora tudo está pronto e pode ser totalmente testado. O número máximo de barras na janela pode ser configurado na aba Gráficos das configurações do terminal. A rapidez com que o indicador estará pronto para ser executado está condicionada ao número de barras na janela.





Fig. 1. Ajuste do número máximo de barras nas configurações do terminal

Depois de ajustar o número máximo de barras, o terminal deve ser reiniciado para que o indicador pegue as alterações, caso contrário, o valor anterior será usado.

Ao carregar o indicador ao gráfico, você pode ver o progresso da preparação de dados para todos os símbolos:





Fig. 2. As mensagem na tela durante a preparação de dados

Abaixo você pode ver a tela que exibe o indicador em um prazo de tempo de 20 minutos:

Fig. 3. Indicador ATR de símbolos múltiplos em um prazo de tempo de 20 minutos

O início das barras "reais" é marcado no gráfico com as linhas verticais. A imagem abaixo mostra que as barras reais para NZDUSD (linha amarela) começam a partir de 2000 (servidor MetaQuotes-Demo), enquanto para todos os outros pares de moedas de barras reais aparecem no início de 1999, razão pela qual apenas uma linha é exibida (todos elas estão na mesma data). Também podemos notar que os separadores de tempo têm um intervalo menor anterior a 1999 e se você analisar o tempo das barras, você será capaz de ver que estas são barras diárias.

Fig. 4. As linhas verticais marcam o início de barras reais para cada símbolo

Conclusão

Este artigo pode ser terminado aqui. O código-fonte descrito está anexo ao artigo e está disponível para download. Em um dos artigos futuros, vamos tentar implementar um sistema de negociação que analisa a volatilidade e ver o que aparece a partir dela.