MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Scrollbar

MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Scrollbar

Introduction

Let's continue exploring various controls and this time turn our attention to scrollbar. Just like in the previous article "MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Buttons", we will work in the indicator subwindow. Take a moment to read the above mentioned article as it provides a detailed description of working with events in the OnChartEvent() function, while this point will only be casually touched upon in this article. For illustrative purposes, this time around we will create a vertical scrollbar for a large list of all financial instrument properties that can be obtained using MQL5 resources.

In the previous articles on MQL5 programming we used the graphical object OBJ_LABEL (Text Label) to create lists. In this article, we will use a canvas to display text. The convenience of such approach lies in that instead of a great number of OBJ_LABEL objects, we will only use one - OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL (Bitmap Label). You can draw any interface elements on a canvas but this time we will limit ourselves to text only.

The scrollbar will be very simple. It usually has arrow buttons but they will not be features in our case. The scrollbar will only consist of the background and scroll box. The scroll box will change its color when the cursor goes over it. When clicked, it will also change color suggesting to the user that the scroll box is now selected and can be dragged. In creating scrolling objects, we will use graphical objects of the OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL (Rectangle Label) type.

 

Indicator Development

Let's start programming. Create a template of the indicator as it was done in the previous article. At the very beginning we, as usual, need to declare variables and arrays. To be able to work with the canvas, we include the CCanvas class from the Standard Library.

#define LIST_SIZE 71                // Number of strings in the list of financial instrument properties
//--- Include the class for working with the canvas
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
CCanvas canvas;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|   Global variables                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Indicator subwindow properties
int               subwindow_number              =WRONG_VALUE;                    // Subwindow number
int               subwindow_height              =0;                              // Subwindow height
string            subwindow_shortname           ="TestScrollbar";                // Short name of the indicator
string            prefix                        =subwindow_shortname+"_";        // Prefix for objects
int               chart_width                   =0;                              // Chart width
int               chart_height                  =0;                              // Chart height
int               chart_y_offset                =0;                              // Distance from the chart top to the subwindow
//--- Canvas properties
string            canvas_name                   =prefix+"canvas";                // Canvas name
color             canvas_background_color       =C'20,20,20';                    // Canvas background color
ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT color_format                  =COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA;      // Alpha channel component is ignored
//--- List properties
int               list_height                   =0;                              // List height
int               text_height                   =0;                              // Text height
int               font_size                     =15;                             // Font size
string            font_name                     ="Calibri";                      // Font
double            line_size                     =100/LIST_SIZE;                  // Size of a single string on the list, expressed as percentage
//--- Scrollbar properties: scroll box
string            scrollbar_thumb_name          =prefix+"scrollbar_thumb";       // Scroll box object name
int               scrollbar_thumb_x1            =0;                              // x1 coordinate
int               scrollbar_thumb_y1            =0;                              // y1 coordinate
int               scrollbar_thumb_x2            =0;                              // x2 coordinate
int               scrollbar_thumb_y2            =0;                              // y2 coordinate
double            scrollbar_thumb_y_percent     =0.0;                            // Y-coordinate expressed as percentage
int               scrollbar_thumb_width         =9;                              // Width
int               scrollbar_thumb_height        =0;                              // Height
bool              scrollbar_thumb_clicked       =false;                          // State (whether or not the scroll box is clicked)
color             scrollbar_thumb_color         =clrSilver;                      // Scroll box color
color             scrollbar_thumb_color_on_hover=clrDimGray;                     // Scroll box color when the cursor hovers over it
color             scrollbar_thumb_color_on_click=clrSlateGray;                   // Scroll box color when clicked
//--- Scrollbar properties: background
string            scrollbar_background_name     =prefix+"scrollbar_background";  // Background object name
int               scrollbar_background_width    =9;                              // Background width
color             scrollbar_background_color    =C'50,50,50';                    // Background color
//--- Scrollbar properties: other
int               scrollbar_fix_point           =0;                              // Y-coordinate of the fix point upon clicking
int               scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest  =0;                              // Distance along the Y-axis from the scrollbar top to the fix point
//--- Mouse button state (pressed/released)
bool              mouse_button_state=false;
//--- Arrays for financial instrument properties
color             symbol_property_colors[];                                      // Colors of values
string            symbol_property_values[];                                      // Values
//--- Financial instrument property names
string symbol_propety_names[LIST_SIZE]=
  {
   "Number of deals in the current session",
   "Total number of Buy orders at the moment",
   "Total number of Sell orders at the moment",
   "Volume of the last deal",
   "Maximum daily volume",
   "Minimum daily volume",
   "Time of the last quote",
   "Number of decimal places",
   "Spread in points",
   "Floating spread indication",
   "Maximum number of requests displayed in the Depth of Market",
   "Contract price calculation mode",
   "Order execution type",
   "Trading start date for an instrument (usually used for futures)",
   "Trading end date for an instrument (usually used for futures)",
   "Minimum distance in points from the current closing price for the purpose of setting Stop orders",
   "Freeze distance for trading operations (in points)",
   "Deal execution mode",
   "Swap calculation model",
   "Day of the week when triple swap is charged",
   "Flags of allowed order expiration modes",
   "Flags of allowed order filling modes",
//---
   "Bid - best price at which an instrument can be sold",
   "Maximum Bid of the day",
   "Minimum Bid of the day",
   "Ask - best price at which an instrument can be bought",
   "Maximum Ask of the day",
   "Minimum Ask of the day",
   "Last - last deal price",
   "Maximum Last of the day",
   "Minimum Last of the day",
   "Point value",
   "Calculated tick value for a winning position",
   "Calculated tick value for a losing position",
   "Minimum price change",
   "Trade contract size",
   "Minimum volume for deal execution",
   "Maximum volume for deal execution",
   "Minimum step of volume change for deal execution",
   "Maximum allowable total volume of an open position and pending orders in the same direction",
   "Long swap value",
   "Short swap value",
   "Initial margin - amount in the margin currency required for opening a position (1 lot)",
   "Maintenance margin for an instrument",
   "Margin requirement applicable to long positions",
   "Margin requirement applicable to short positions",
   "Margin requirement applicable to Limit orders",
   "Margin requirement applicable to Stop orders",
   "Margin requirement applicable to Stop Limit orders",
   "Total volume of deals in the current session",
   "Total turnover in the current session",
   "Total volume of open positions",
   "Total volume of buy orders at the moment",
   "Total volume of sell orders at the moment",
   "Open price of the session",
   "Close price of the session",
   "Average weighted price of the session",
   "Settlement price of the current session",
   "Minimum allowable price value for the session",
   "Maximum allowable price value for the session",
//---
   "Base currency of an instrument",
   "Profit currency",
   "Margin currency",
   "Current quote source",
   "String description of a symbol",
   "Name of a trading symbol in the international system of securities identification numbers (ISIN)",
   "Location in the symbol tree",
//---
   "Current number of bars for a symbol on a selected time frame",
   "The very first date for a symbol on a selected time frame",
   "The very first date in the history for a symbol on a selected time frame",
   "Symbol data synchronized"
  };

Let's first write all the functions required for displaying the list of properties on the canvas. As soon as this is done, we will proceed to creating the scrollbar.

To create the canvas, we write the AddCanvas() function and use the second variant of the CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding canvas                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddCanvas()
  {
//--- If there is no canvas, add it
   if(ObjectFind(0,canvas_name)<0)
      canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0,subwindow_number,canvas_name,0,0,chart_width,subwindow_height,color_format);
  }

We will also need a method for changing the canvas size to adjust it to the size of the indicator subwindow. For this purpose, we will write the ResizeCanvas() function that uses the Resize() method in the CCanvas class:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Resizing canvas                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ResizeCanvas()
  {
//--- If the canvas has already been added to the indicator subwindow, set the new size
   if(ObjectFind(0,canvas_name)==subwindow_number)
      canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height);
//--- If there is no canvas, add it
   else
      canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0,subwindow_number,canvas_name,0,0,chart_width,subwindow_height,color_format);
  }

To delete the canvas, we use the Destroy() method:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting canvas                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteCanvas()
  {
   if(ObjectFind(0,canvas_name)>0)
      canvas.Destroy();
  }

In this article, we are also going to use other methods of the CCanvas class, such as FontSet() for setting fonts, TextHeight() for determining the text height, TextOut() for printing text to the canvas, Erase() for clearing the canvas and Update() for redrawing. Further below, we are going to see where in the program the above methods are used.

During the initialization in the OnInit() function, we need to pave the way for the program operation. The below code shows what needs to be done. The comments provided in each string will help you better understand the actions. The FontSet() and TextHeight() methods of the CCanvas class are only used in this part of the program.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Enable tracking of mouse events
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true);
//--- Set the short name
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,subwindow_shortname);
//--- Set sizes of arrays of symbol properties and their colors
   ArrayResize(symbol_property_colors,LIST_SIZE);
   ArrayResize(symbol_property_values,LIST_SIZE);
//--- Set subwindow properties
   SetSubwindowProperties();
//--- Set the font for displaying on the canvas
   canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size,FW_NORMAL);
//--- Save the text size (height) for calculations
   text_height=canvas.TextHeight("A")-1;
//--- Calculate the height of the entire list
   list_height=text_height*LIST_SIZE;
//--- Add the canvas to the chart
   AddCanvas();
//--- Display the list of symbol properties
   ShowSymbolInfo();
//--- Refresh the chart
   ChartRedraw();
//--- Everything completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

The SetSubwindowProperties() function has been taken from the previous article as is: it assigns the indicator subwindow number and its size to the global variables. Let's proceed straight to the ShowSymbolInfo() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Displaying current symbol information                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowSymbolInfo(double current_thumb_position=0.0)
  {
   int    list_lines       =0;   // Counter of strings displayed in the canvas
   double thumb_position   =0.0; // Position of the scroll box expressed as percentage for determining the first displayed string
   int    y_distance       =0;   // For determining the coordinate of the next string in the list
   int    line_number      =0;   // Number of the string starting from which the list will be displayed
//--- Determine the string starting from which the list will be displayed
   for(int i=0; i<LIST_SIZE; i++)
     {
      //--- Count strings until you reach the one starting from which the list will be displayed
      if(thumb_position>=current_thumb_position)
         break;
      //---
      thumb_position+=line_size;
      line_number++;
     }
//--- Initialize list arrays from the specified string
   InitializePropertyArrays(line_number);
//--- Clear the canvas
   canvas.Erase(canvas_background_color);
//--- Show the list on the canvas
   for(int i=line_number; i<LIST_SIZE; i++)
     {
      //--- Property name
      canvas.TextOut(655,y_distance,symbol_propety_names[i]+" :",ColorToARGB(clrWhite),TA_RIGHT|TA_TOP);
      //--- Property value
      canvas.TextOut(665,y_distance,symbol_property_values[i],ColorToARGB(symbol_property_colors[i]),TA_LEFT|TA_TOP);
      //--- Calculate the coordinate for the next string
      y_distance+=text_height;
      //--- Count the number of displayed strings
      list_lines++;
      //--- If you go beyond the subwindow boundaries, terminate the loop
      if(list_lines*text_height>subwindow_height)
         break;
     }
//--- Refresh the canvas
   canvas.Update();
  }

The ShowSymbolInfo() function has one parameter, current_thumb_position, that by default is equal to zero (in case you need to use the default value, there is no need to pass the value to the function). This parameter determines the string starting from which the list should be displayed. In other words, the zero value will mean that the list should be displayed from the very beginning.

At the very beginning, we determine the number of the string starting from which the list should be displayed. Then arrays of values and colors (highlighted string in the above code) are initialized in the InitializePropertyArrays() function. The initialization is performed starting from the string determined in the previous loop. After that the canvas is cleared using the Erase() method - in practice, the entire canvas is filled with the color specified. In the last loop, the text is printed to the canvas using the TextOut() method. At the end, the canvas is refreshed using the Update() method.

The InitializePropertyArrays() function code is provided below:

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initializing arrays of values and their colors for the current symbol |
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
void InitializePropertyArrays(int line_number)
  {
   int lines_count=0;
//---
   for(int i=line_number; i<LIST_SIZE; i++)
     {
      //--- Determine the value and color of the symbol property
      symbol_property_values[i]=GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex(i);
      symbol_property_colors[i]=GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex(i);
      //--- Increase the counter
      lines_count++;
      //--- If the number of strings exceeds the subwindow height, exit
      if(lines_count*text_height>subwindow_height)
         break;
     }
  }

The above code suggests that values of symbol properties and their colors are determined using two functions operating under similar principles, GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex() and GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex().

The GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex() function is simple, yet quite massive due to the large number of properties. Besides, in order to get some properties, we need auxiliary functions (strings highlighted in the code below).

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning the string value of the symbol property by index       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex(int index)
  {
   string str           ="-";
   long   l_check_value =0;
   double d_check_value =0.0;
   string s_check_value ="";
//---
   switch(index)
     {
      case 0  :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "-" : IntegerToString(l_check_value);                                  break;
      case 1  :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "-" : IntegerToString(l_check_value);                                  break;
      case 2  :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "-" : IntegerToString(l_check_value);                                  break;
      case 3  :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "-" : IntegerToString(l_check_value);                                  break;
      case 4  :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "-" : IntegerToString(l_check_value);                                  break;
      case 5  :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "-" : IntegerToString(l_check_value);                                  break;
      case 6  :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TIME);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "-" : TimeToString(l_check_value);                                     break;
      case 7  : str=IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS));                           break;
      case 8  : str=IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SPREAD));                           break;
      case 9  : str=(!SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT)) ? "false" : "true";                break;
      case 10 :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(l_check_value,_Digits);                           break;
      case 11 : str=TradeCalcModeToString(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE));            break;
      case 12 : str=TradeModeToString(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE));                     break;
      case 13 :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_START_TIME);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "-" : TimeToString(l_check_value);                                     break;
      case 14 :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "-" : TimeToString(l_check_value);                                     break;
      case 15 :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "false" : IntegerToString(l_check_value);                              break;
      case 16 :
         l_check_value=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL);
         str=(l_check_value==0) ? "false" : IntegerToString(l_check_value);                              break;
      case 17 : str=TradeExeModeToString(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE));               break;
      case 18 : str=SwapModeToString(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE));                       break;
      case 19 : str=WeekdayToString(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS));               break;
      case 20 : str=ExpirationModeToString();                                                            break;
      case 21 : str=FillingModeToString();                                                               break;
      //---
      case 22 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,_Digits);                           break;
      case 23 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BIDHIGH);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,_Digits);                           break;
      case 24 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BIDLOW);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,_Digits);                           break;
      case 25 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,_Digits);                           break;
      case 26 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASKHIGH);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,_Digits);                           break;
      case 27 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASKLOW);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,_Digits);                           break;
      case 28 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_LAST);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,_Digits);                           break;
      case 29 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_LASTHIGH);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,_Digits);                           break;
      case 30 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_LASTLOW);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,_Digits);                           break;
      case 31 : str=DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT),_Digits);                      break;
      case 32 : str=DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT),2);          break;
      case 33 : str=DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS),2);            break;
      case 34 : str=DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE),_Digits);            break;
      case 35 : str=DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE),2);              break;
      case 36 : str=DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN),2);                       break;
      case 37 : str=DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX),2);                       break;
      case 38 : str=DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP),2);                      break;
      case 39 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "Unlimited" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                         break;
      case 40 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "false" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                             break;
      case 41 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "false" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                             break;
      case 42 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 43 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 44 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 45 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 46 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_LIMIT);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 47 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_STOP);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 48 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_STOPLIMIT);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 49 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 50 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 51 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 52 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 53 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 54 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 55 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 56 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 57 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 58 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
      case 59 :
         d_check_value=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX);
         str=(d_check_value==0) ? "-" : DoubleToString(d_check_value,2);                                 break;
         //---
      case 60 : str=SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE);                                      break;
      case 61 : str=SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);                                    break;
      case 62 : str=SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN);                                    break;
      case 63 :
         s_check_value=SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BANK);
         str=(s_check_value!="") ? s_check_value : "-";                                                  break;
      case 64 : str=SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION);                                        break;
      case 65 :
         s_check_value=SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ISIN);
         str=(s_check_value!="") ? s_check_value : "-";                                                  break;
      case 66 : str=SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_PATH);                                               break;
      //---
      case 67 : str=IntegerToString(SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_BARS_COUNT));               break;
      case 68 : str=TimeToString((datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE));         break;
      case 69 : str=TimeToString((datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE));  break;
      case 70 : str=(!(bool)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED)) ? "false" : "true";  break;
     }
//---
   return(str);
  }

The functions highlighted above: TradeCalcModeToString(), TradeModeToString(), TradeExeModeToString(), SwapModeToString() and WeekdayToString() simply return string representation of properties depending on the value passed.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning string representation of the margin calculation        |
//| method for an instrument                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string TradeCalcModeToString(long mode)
  {
   string str="?";
//---
   switch((ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE)mode)
     {
      case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX               :
         str="Forex mode";          break;
      case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES             :
         str="Futures mode";        break;
      case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD                 :
         str="CFD mode";            break;
      case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX            :
         str="CFD index mode";      break;
      case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE         :
         str="CFD Leverage mode";   break;
      case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS         :
         str="Exchange mode";       break;
      case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES        :
         str="Futures mode";        break;
      case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS  :
         str="FORTS Futures mode";  break;
     }
//---
   return(str);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning string representation of the trade mode                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string TradeModeToString(long mode)
  {
   string str="-";
//---
   switch((ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE)mode)
     {
      case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED  :
         str="Trade is disabled for a given symbol";               break;
      case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY  :
         str="Only long positions are allowed";                    break;
      case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY :
         str="Only short positions are allowed";                   break;
      case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY :
         str="Only position closing operations are allowed";       break;
      case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL      :
         str="No trade restrictions";                              break;
     }
//---
   return(str);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning string representation of the deal execution mode       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string TradeExeModeToString(long mode)
  {
   string str="-";
//---
   switch((ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)mode)
     {
      case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST  :
         str="Request execution";         break;
      case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT  :
         str="Instant execution";         break;
      case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET   :
         str="Market execution";          break;
      case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE :
         str="Exchange execution";        break;
     }
//---
   return(str);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning string representation of the swap calculation model    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string SwapModeToString(long mode)
  {
   string str="-";
//---
   switch((ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE)mode)
     {
      case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED         :
         str="No swaps";                                                             break;
      case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS           :
         str="Swaps calculated in points";                                           break;
      case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL  :
         str="Swaps calculated in base currency of the symbol";                      break;
      case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN  :
         str="Swaps calculated in margin currency of the symbol";                    break;
      case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT :
         str="Swaps calculated in the client's deposit currency";                    break;
      case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT :
         str="Swaps expressed as a percent per annum of the instrument price";       break;
      case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN    :
         str="Swaps expressed as a percent per annum of the position opening price"; break;
      case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT   :
         str="Swaps based on position reopening (close price +/-)";                  break;
      case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID       :
         str="Swaps based on position reopening (bid price +/-)";                    break;
     }
//---
   return(str);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning string representation of the day of the week           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string WeekdayToString(long day)
  {
   string str="-";
//---
   switch((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day)
     {
      case SUNDAY    :
         str="Sunday";            break;
      case MONDAY    :
         str="Monday";            break;
      case TUESDAY   :
         str="Tuesday";           break;
      case WEDNESDAY :
         str="Wednesday";         break;
      case THURSDAY  :
         str="Thursday";          break;
      case FRIDAY    :
         str="Friday";            break;
      case SATURDAY  :
         str="Saturday";          break;
     }
//---
   return(str);
  }

In the GetStringExpirationMode() and GetStringFillingMode() functions, the string representation is generated depending on the order expiration and volume filling modes available for the current symbol.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning string representation of the order expiration modes    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string ExpirationModeToString()
  {
   string str="";    // For string generation
//--- Variables for checking the modes
   bool   gtc           =false; // The order is valid for an unlimited time until explicitly canceled
   bool   day           =false; // The order is valid until the end of the day
   bool   specified     =false; // The expiration time is specified in the order
   bool   specified_day =false; // The expiration date is specified in the order
//--- Check the modes
   gtc           =IsExpirationTypeAllowed(_Symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC);
   day           =IsExpirationTypeAllowed(_Symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY);
   specified     =IsExpirationTypeAllowed(_Symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED);
   specified_day =IsExpirationTypeAllowed(_Symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY);
//--- Generate a string of the modes available
   if(gtc)
     {
      StringAdd(str,"GTC");
      if(day || specified || specified_day)
         StringAdd(str," / ");
     }
//---
   if(day)
     {
      StringAdd(str,"Day");
      if(specified || specified_day)
         StringAdd(str," / ");
     }
//---
   if(specified)
     {
      StringAdd(str,"Specified");
      if(specified_day)
         StringAdd(str," / ");
     }
//---
   if(specified_day)
      StringAdd(str,"Specified Day");
//---
   return(str);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning string representation of the volume filling modes      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string FillingModeToString()
  {
//--- Variable for string generation
   string str="";

//--- Variables for checking the modes:

//    "Fill or Kill"   -  if the required order volume cannot be filled at the specified price,
//                      the order is canceled and the deal is not executed
   bool   fok=false;

//    "Immediate or Cancel" -  if the deal volume can only be partially filled at the price specified in the order, 
//                      the deal is executed to the extent of the volume available. The remaining volume of the order is canceled 
//                      and the new order is not placed
   bool   ioc=false;

//    "Return"       -  The deal is executed to the extent of the volume available at the price specified in the order.
//                      A new order is placed for the remaining volume at the same price
   bool   return_remainder=false;

//--- Check the modes
   fok   =IsFillingTypeAllowed(_Symbol,SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK);
   ioc   =IsFillingTypeAllowed(_Symbol,SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC);
//--- For "Market execution" and "Exchange execution" modes
   ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION symbol_trade_exemode=(ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE);
   return_remainder=(symbol_trade_exemode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET || 
                     symbol_trade_exemode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE) ? true : false;
//--- Generate a string of the modes available
   if(fok)
     {
      StringAdd(str,"Fill or Kill");
      if(ioc || return_remainder)
         StringAdd(str," / ");
     }
//---
   if(ioc)
     {
      StringAdd(str,"Immediate or Cancel");
      if(return_remainder)
         StringAdd(str," / ");
     }
//---
   if(return_remainder)
      StringAdd(str,"Return");
//---
   return(str);
  }

Since each mode availability needs to be checked separately, we, for convenience, use the auxiliary functions IsExpirationTypeAllowed() and IsFillingTypeAllowed(), provided in the documentation examples:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checking if a given expiration mode is allowed                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsExpirationTypeAllowed(string symbol, int exp_type)
  {
//--- Get the value of the property describing the allowable expiration modes
   int expiration=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE);
//--- Return true if the exp_type mode is allowed
   return((expiration&exp_type)==exp_type);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checking if a given filling mode is allowed                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsFillingTypeAllowed(string symbol, int fill_type)
  {
//--- Get the value of the property describing the filling mode
   int filling=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE);
//--- Return true if the fill_type mode is allowed
   return((filling&fill_type)==fill_type);
  }

So, we have reviewed the string values of the symbol properties. Let's now take a look at the GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex() function. The code of this function is much simpler due to the fact that not all properties depend on the value displayed:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning the symbol property color by index                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
color GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex(int index)
  {
   double check_value =0.0;
   color  clr         =clrWhiteSmoke;
//---
   switch(index)
     {
      case 6  :
         clr=(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TIME)>0) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke;                      break;
         //---
      case 9  : clr=(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT)>0) ? clrGold : clrRed;                        break;
      //---
      case 13 :
         clr=(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_START_TIME)>0) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke;                break;
      case 14 :
         clr=(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME)>0) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke;           break;
         //---
      case 15 : clr=(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)>0) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrRed;             break;
      case 16 : clr=(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)>0) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrRed;            break;
      //---
      case 20 : clr=clrGold;                                                                                      break;
      case 21 : clr=clrGold;                                                                                      break;
      //---
      case 39 : clr=(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT)>0) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrGold;                  break;
      case 40 : clr=(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG)>0) ? clrLime : clrRed;                            break;
      case 41 : clr=(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT)>0) ? clrLime : clrRed;                           break;
      //---
      case 60 : clr=clrGold;                                                                                      break;
      case 61 : clr=clrGold;                                                                                      break;
      case 62 : clr=clrGold;                                                                                      break;
      //---
      case 68 :
         clr=(SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE)>0) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke;         break;
      case 69 :
         clr=(SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE)>0) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke;  break;
      case 70 : clr=(!(bool)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED)) ? clrRed : clrGold;           break;
     }
//---
   return(clr);
  }

If we now compile the indicator and add it to the chart, we will be able to see the list of the symbol properties in the subwindow as shown in screenshot below:

Fig. 1. Indicator attached to the chart without the scrollbar

Fig. 1. Indicator attached to the chart without the scrollbar

All of this is one single object!

Further, we will write functions for working with the vertical scrollbar. As already mentioned at the beginning of the article, the scrollbar will be created using two graphical objects OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL (Rectangle Label). One is going to be used as a background and the other one will be the scroll box. The scrollbar will be situated on the right of the indicator subwindow.

CreateRectangleLable() - the function for creating a rectangle label:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating a rectangle                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateRectangleLable(long              chart_id,          // chart id
                          int               sub_window,        // window number
                          string            object_name,       // object name
                          int               x_distance,        // X-coordinate
                          int               y_distance,        // Y-coordinate
                          int               x_size,            // width
                          int               y_size,            // height
                          ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner,            // chart corner
                          color             border_color,      // border color
                          color             background_color,  // background color
                          bool              selectable,        // cannot select the object if FALSE
                          bool              is_on_background)  // background position
  {
//--- If the object has been created successfully
   if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,object_name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      // set its properties
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);    // set the flat border style
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,border_color);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selectable);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_BACK,is_on_background);      // it will be used as a background if true
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n");                // no tooltip if "\n"
     }
  }

Let's write functions for creating and modifying the scroll box and scrollbar background sizes: AdjustScrollbarThumb() and AdjustScrollbarBackground():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding scroll box or adjusting its size                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AdjustScrollbarThumb()
  {
//--- Calculate the scroll box size relative to the subwindow height
   CalculateScrollbarThumbHeight();
//--- If the scroll box is already available in the chart, adjust its properties
   if(ObjectFind(0,scrollbar_thumb_name)>0)
     {
      //--- Set the height and X-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(0,scrollbar_thumb_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,scrollbar_thumb_height);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,scrollbar_thumb_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,chart_width-scrollbar_thumb_width);
      //--- Adjust the scroll box position along the Y-axis if you go below the subwindow bottom boundary
      if(scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height>subwindow_height)
         ObjectSetInteger(0,scrollbar_thumb_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,subwindow_height-scrollbar_thumb_height);
     }
//--- Create the scroll box if it does not exist
   else
     {
      CreateRectangleLable(0,subwindow_number,scrollbar_thumb_name,
                           chart_width-scrollbar_thumb_width,0,scrollbar_thumb_width,scrollbar_thumb_height,
                           CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,clrSilver,clrSilver,false,false);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding the scrollbar background or adjusting its size            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AdjustScrollbarBackground()
  {
//--- If the scrollbar background is already available in the chart, adjust its properties
   if(ObjectFind(0,scrollbar_background_name)>0)
     {
      //--- Set the background size
      ObjectSetInteger(0,scrollbar_background_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,0);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,scrollbar_background_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,chart_width-scrollbar_background_width);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,scrollbar_background_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,subwindow_height);
     }
//--- If there is no background, create it
   else
     {
      CreateRectangleLable(0,subwindow_number,scrollbar_background_name,
                           chart_width-scrollbar_background_width,0,scrollbar_background_width,subwindow_height,
                           CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,scrollbar_background_color,scrollbar_background_color,false,false);
     }
  }

The scroll box height is calculated at the very beginning of the AdjustScrollbarThumb() function, in the highlighted string:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculating the scroll box size relative to the subwindow height |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalculateScrollbarThumbHeight()
  {
//--- If the subwindow height is greater than the list size, save the subwindow size
   if(subwindow_height>=list_height)
      scrollbar_thumb_height=subwindow_height-1;
//--- Otherwise calculate the scroll box size
   else
     {
      double height_temp=0.0;
      //--- Calculate the scroll box size relative to the subwindow height
      height_temp=subwindow_height-(((double)subwindow_height/100)*(100-((double)subwindow_height/list_height)*100));
      //--- Set the minimum size at 25% of the subwindow height
      if(height_temp/subwindow_height<0.25)
         height_temp=subwindow_height/4;
      //--- Save to the global variable
      scrollbar_thumb_height=(int)height_temp;
     }
  }

Remember to delete the graphical objects:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the scrollbar                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteScrollbar()
  {
   DeleteObjectByName(scrollbar_thumb_name);
   DeleteObjectByName(scrollbar_background_name);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the object by name                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteObjectByName(string object_name)
  {
//--- If such object exists
   if(ObjectFind(0,object_name)>=0)
     {
      //--- If an error occurred when deleting, print the relevant message
      if(!ObjectDelete(0,object_name))
         Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!");
     }
  }

Let's now proceed to the most interesting part: we need to write functions that will allow for dragging the scroll box, thus causing the list to move, too. We also need to implement the change in the color of the scroll box when the cursor hovers over it and when the scroll box is clicked to indicate that the control has been passed to the scroll box and the latter can now be dragged. For this purpose, the scroll box color will additionally be changed upon clicking.

The scroll box is quite narrow in width, so when it is moved up/down you may experience sideways shifting of the cursor. To fix this issue, we will pass the control to the scroll box while the left mouse button is being pressed.

Below are the codes of the above described functions:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting the scroll box color                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetScrollbarThumbColor(color thumb_color)
  {
   ObjectSetInteger(0,scrollbar_thumb_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,thumb_color);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,scrollbar_thumb_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,thumb_color);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting the scroll box boundaries                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetScrollbarThumbBoundaries()
  {
   scrollbar_thumb_x1=(int)ObjectGetInteger(0,scrollbar_thumb_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
   scrollbar_thumb_y1=(int)ObjectGetInteger(0,scrollbar_thumb_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
   scrollbar_thumb_x2=scrollbar_thumb_x1+scrollbar_thumb_width;
   scrollbar_thumb_y2=scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changing the color of the scroll box when the cursor hovers over |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeScrollbarThumbColorOnHover(int x,int y)
  {
//--- If the cursor is within the scroll box area, make the color darker
   if(x>scrollbar_thumb_x1 && x<scrollbar_thumb_x2 && y>scrollbar_thumb_y1 && y<scrollbar_thumb_x2)
      SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color_on_hover);
//--- If the cursor is outside the scroll box boundaries
   else
     {
      //--- If the mouse button is released, set the standard scroll box color
      if(!mouse_button_state)
         SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Determining the scroll box state                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetScrollbarThumbState(int x,int y)
  {
//--- If the mouse cursor is within the scroll box boundaries
   if(x>scrollbar_thumb_x1 && x<scrollbar_thumb_x2 && y>scrollbar_thumb_y1 && y<scrollbar_thumb_x2)
     {
      //--- If the mouse button is pressed, save it
      if(mouse_button_state)
         scrollbar_thumb_clicked=true;
     }
//--- If the cursor is outside the scroll box boundaries
   else
     {
      //--- If the mouse button is released, disable the scroll box control
      if(!mouse_button_state)
         ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Zeroing out variables related to scroll box movement             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables()
  {
   scrollbar_thumb_clicked       =false;
   scrollbar_fix_point           =0;
   scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest  =0;
  }

Those are not all functions required to cause the scroll box to move. As a matter of fact, the scroll box mobility is based on events. In other words, a certain action would be triggered if the mouse button was pressed with the cursor being in the tracked chart area, followed by a shift of the cursor by the specified number of pixels with the mouse button still pressed. In our case, this would be the change in the scroll box position and, consequently, the list of the symbol properties. It is quite simple.

Below you can see the MoveThumb(), UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb() and ThumbYCoordinateToPercent() functions that are used to implement the above actions:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Moving the scroll box vertically to the specified coordinate     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void MoveThumb(int y)
  {
   int  threshold   =1; // Threshold in pixels for recalculation
   int  new_y_point =0; // New Y-coordinate
//--- If the mouse button is pressed
   if(mouse_button_state)
     {
      //--- Set the clicked scroll box color
      SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color_on_click);
      //--- Save the current Y-coordinate of the cursor
      if(scrollbar_fix_point==0)
         scrollbar_fix_point=y;
      //--- Save the distance from the scroll box top to the cursor
      if(scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest==0)
         scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest=scrollbar_thumb_y1-scrollbar_fix_point;
     }
//--- If you scrolled down below the threshold value, while keeping the button pressed
   if(y-scrollbar_fix_point>=threshold)
     {
      //--- If you are still within the subwindow boundaries
      if(scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height+threshold<subwindow_height)
         new_y_point=y+scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest;
      else
        {
         scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest=0;
         new_y_point=int(subwindow_height-scrollbar_thumb_height)-1;
        }
      //--- Refresh the list and the scroll box
      UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb(new_y_point);
      return;
     }
//--- If you scrolled up above the threshold value, while keeping the button pressed
   if(y-scrollbar_fix_point<=-(threshold))
     {
      //--- If you are still within the subwindow boundaries
      if(y-fabs(scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest)>=0)
         new_y_point=y-fabs(scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest);
      else
        {
         new_y_point=0;
         scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest=0;
        }
      //--- Refresh the list and the scroll box
      UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb(new_y_point);
      return;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Refreshing the list and the scroll box position                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb(int new_point)
  {
//--- Set the new Y-coordinate for the scroll box
   ObjectSetInteger(0,scrollbar_thumb_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,new_point);
//--- Refresh the list of the symbol properties relative to the current scroll box position
   ShowSymbolInfo(ThumbYCoordinateToPercent(new_point));
//--- Zero out the fix point
   scrollbar_fix_point=0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Converting the Y-coordinate of the scroll box to percentage      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double ThumbYCoordinateToPercent(long y)
  {
   if(subwindow_height<=0)
      subwindow_height=1;
//---
   return(((double)y/subwindow_height)*100);
  }

Now, all the functions should be put in a certain order to allow the program to work as initially conceived. In the OnChartEvent() function, we need to handle the events that help the user to interact with the indicator subwindow, as well as the list and scrollbar situated in the subwindow:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Track mouse clicks on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Zero out variables related to the scroll box movement
      ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables();
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
      return;
     }
//--- Track the cursor movement and the state of the left mouse button
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      int      x      =(int)lparam; // X-coordinate
      int      y      =(int)dparam; // Y-coordinate
      int      window =WRONG_VALUE; // Number of the window where the cursor is located
      datetime time   =NULL;        // Time corresponding to the X-coordinate
      double   price  =0.0;         // Price corresponding to the Y-coordinate
 
      //--- Set subwindow properties
      SetSubwindowProperties();
      //--- Check and save the state of the mouse button
      CheckMouseButtonState(sparam);
      //--- Get the position of the cursor
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(0,x,y,window,time,price))
        {
         //--- If the cursor is within the subwindow boundaries
         if(window==subwindow_number)
           {
            //--- Disable scrolling of the price chart
            ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,false);
            //--- Recalculate the Y coordinate relative to the indicator subwindow
            ChartYToSubwindowY(y);
            //--- Determine the scroll box boundaries
            SetScrollbarThumbBoundaries();
            //--- Change the scroll box color when the cursor moves over it
            ChangeScrollbarThumbColorOnHover(x,y);
            //--- Determine the scroll box state
            SetScrollbarThumbState(x,y);
            //--- If the control is passed to the scroll box, drag it and refresh the list
            if(scrollbar_thumb_clicked)
               MoveThumb(y);
           }
         //--- If the cursor is outside the subwindow boundaries
         else
           {
            //--- Enable scrolling of the price chart
            ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true);
            //--- If the mouse button is released, set the standard scroll box color
            if(!scrollbar_thumb_clicked)
               SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color);
           }
        }
      //--- If the position of the cursor could not be determined
      else
        {
         //--- If the control has not been passed to the scroll box, set the standard scroll box color
         if(!scrollbar_thumb_clicked)
            SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color);
        }
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
      return;
     }
//--- Track the change of properties and size of the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
     {
      //--- Set subwindow properties
      SetSubwindowProperties();
      //--- Get the Y-coordinate of the scroll box
      scrollbar_thumb_y1=(int)ObjectGetInteger(0,scrollbar_thumb_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
      //--- If the subwindow size is zero, exit
      if(subwindow_height<=0)
         return;
      //--- Set the new canvas size
      ResizeCanvas();
      //--- Refresh the scrollbar background
      AdjustScrollbarBackground();
      //--- Refresh the scroll box
      AdjustScrollbarThumb();
      //--- Refresh the data on the canvas
      ShowSymbolInfo(ThumbYCoordinateToPercent(scrollbar_thumb_y1));
      //---
      return;
     }
  }

The functions highlighted in the above code are auxiliary. You can easily understand their purpose from the comments provided.

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checking the mouse button state                                   |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckMouseButtonState(string state)
  {
//--- Left mouse button is pressed
   if(state=="1")
      mouse_button_state=true;
//--- Left mouse button is released
   if(state=="0")
     {
      //--- Zero out variables
      ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables();
      mouse_button_state=false;
     }
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Recalculating the Y-coordinate relative to the indicator subwindow|
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChartYToSubwindowY(int &y)
  {
//--- Get the distance from the chart top to the indicator subwindow
   chart_y_offset=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,subwindow_number);
//--- Recalculate the Y-coordinate relative to the indicator subwindow
   y-=chart_y_offset;
  }

Like the canvas, the scrollbar should be added to the indicator subwindow during the initialization.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Enable tracking of mouse events
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true);
//--- Set the short name
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,subwindow_shortname);
//--- Set sizes of arrays of symbol properties and their colors
   ArrayResize(symbol_property_colors,LIST_SIZE);
   ArrayResize(symbol_property_values,LIST_SIZE);
//--- Set subwindow properties
   SetSubwindowProperties();
//--- Set the font for displaying on the canvas
   canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size,FW_NORMAL);
//--- Save the text size (height) for calculations
   text_height=canvas.TextHeight("A")-1;
//--- Calculate the height of the entire list
   list_height=text_height*LIST_SIZE;
//--- Add the canvas to the chart
   AddCanvas();
//--- Add the scrollbar: background and scroll box
   AdjustScrollbarBackground();
   AdjustScrollbarThumb();
//--- Display the list of symbol properties
   ShowSymbolInfo();
//--- Refresh the chart
   ChartRedraw();
//--- Everything completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Don't forget to "clean up" in the OnDeinit() function. Depending on the deinitialization reason, the program can be set up more accurately.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(reason==REASON_REMOVE      || // If the indicator has been removed from the chart or
      reason==REASON_CHARTCHANGE || // the symbol or time frame has been modified or
      reason==REASON_RECOMPILE   || // the program has been recompiled or
      reason==REASON_CHARTCLOSE  || // the chart has been closed or
      reason==REASON_CLOSE)         // the terminal has been closed
     {
      //--- Delete the scrollbar
      DeleteScrollbar();
      //--- Delete the canvas
      DeleteCanvas();
      //--- Enable scrolling of the price chart
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true);
      //--- Disable cursor tracking
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,false);
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }

And finally, to allow for some symbol properties to be refreshed in real-time mode, we need to add a couple of strings of code to the OnCalculate() function:

Now, everything is ready. The source code is attached to the article for your consideration in MetaEditor 5 and is available for download. The operation of the functions dealt with in this article is shown in the video provided below.

 

Conclusion

We have just completed the review of the scrollbar control. The article demonstrated how a scrollbar can be made of separate graphical objects which are located on a canvas. In one of the future articles, we will try to implement the entire functionality using methods of this class.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/751

