MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Scrollbar

Introduction

Let's continue exploring various controls and this time turn our attention to scrollbar. Just like in the previous article "MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Buttons", we will work in the indicator subwindow. Take a moment to read the above mentioned article as it provides a detailed description of working with events in the OnChartEvent() function, while this point will only be casually touched upon in this article. For illustrative purposes, this time around we will create a vertical scrollbar for a large list of all financial instrument properties that can be obtained using MQL5 resources.

In the previous articles on MQL5 programming we used the graphical object OBJ_LABEL (Text Label) to create lists. In this article, we will use a canvas to display text. The convenience of such approach lies in that instead of a great number of OBJ_LABEL objects, we will only use one - OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL (Bitmap Label). You can draw any interface elements on a canvas but this time we will limit ourselves to text only.

The scrollbar will be very simple. It usually has arrow buttons but they will not be features in our case. The scrollbar will only consist of the background and scroll box. The scroll box will change its color when the cursor goes over it. When clicked, it will also change color suggesting to the user that the scroll box is now selected and can be dragged. In creating scrolling objects, we will use graphical objects of the OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL (Rectangle Label) type.

Indicator Development

Let's start programming. Create a template of the indicator as it was done in the previous article. At the very beginning we, as usual, need to declare variables and arrays. To be able to work with the canvas, we include the CCanvas class from the Standard Library.

#define LIST_SIZE 71 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> CCanvas canvas; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "TestScrollbar" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_y_offset = 0 ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background_color = C'20,20,20' ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT color_format = COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA ; int list_height = 0 ; int text_height = 0 ; int font_size = 15 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; double line_size = 100 /LIST_SIZE; string scrollbar_thumb_name =prefix+ "scrollbar_thumb" ; int scrollbar_thumb_x1 = 0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_y1 = 0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_x2 = 0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_y2 = 0 ; double scrollbar_thumb_y_percent = 0.0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_width = 9 ; int scrollbar_thumb_height = 0 ; bool scrollbar_thumb_clicked = false ; color scrollbar_thumb_color = clrSilver ; color scrollbar_thumb_color_on_hover= clrDimGray ; color scrollbar_thumb_color_on_click= clrSlateGray ; string scrollbar_background_name =prefix+ "scrollbar_background" ; int scrollbar_background_width = 9 ; color scrollbar_background_color = C'50,50,50' ; int scrollbar_fix_point = 0 ; int scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest = 0 ; bool mouse_button_state= false ; color symbol_property_colors[]; string symbol_property_values[]; string symbol_propety_names[LIST_SIZE]= { "Number of deals in the current session" , "Total number of Buy orders at the moment" , "Total number of Sell orders at the moment" , "Volume of the last deal" , "Maximum daily volume" , "Minimum daily volume" , "Time of the last quote" , "Number of decimal places" , "Spread in points" , "Floating spread indication" , "Maximum number of requests displayed in the Depth of Market" , "Contract price calculation mode" , "Order execution type" , "Trading start date for an instrument (usually used for futures)" , "Trading end date for an instrument (usually used for futures)" , "Minimum distance in points from the current closing price for the purpose of setting Stop orders" , "Freeze distance for trading operations (in points)" , "Deal execution mode" , "Swap calculation model" , "Day of the week when triple swap is charged" , "Flags of allowed order expiration modes" , "Flags of allowed order filling modes" , "Bid - best price at which an instrument can be sold" , "Maximum Bid of the day" , "Minimum Bid of the day" , "Ask - best price at which an instrument can be bought" , "Maximum Ask of the day" , "Minimum Ask of the day" , "Last - last deal price" , "Maximum Last of the day" , "Minimum Last of the day" , "Point value" , "Calculated tick value for a winning position" , "Calculated tick value for a losing position" , "Minimum price change" , "Trade contract size" , "Minimum volume for deal execution" , "Maximum volume for deal execution" , "Minimum step of volume change for deal execution" , "Maximum allowable total volume of an open position and pending orders in the same direction" , "Long swap value" , "Short swap value" , "Initial margin - amount in the margin currency required for opening a position (1 lot)" , "Maintenance margin for an instrument" , "Margin requirement applicable to long positions" , "Margin requirement applicable to short positions" , "Margin requirement applicable to Limit orders" , "Margin requirement applicable to Stop orders" , "Margin requirement applicable to Stop Limit orders" , "Total volume of deals in the current session" , "Total turnover in the current session" , "Total volume of open positions" , "Total volume of buy orders at the moment" , "Total volume of sell orders at the moment" , "Open price of the session" , "Close price of the session" , "Average weighted price of the session" , "Settlement price of the current session" , "Minimum allowable price value for the session" , "Maximum allowable price value for the session" , "Base currency of an instrument" , "Profit currency" , "Margin currency" , "Current quote source" , "String description of a symbol" , "Name of a trading symbol in the international system of securities identification numbers (ISIN)" , "Location in the symbol tree" , "Current number of bars for a symbol on a selected time frame" , "The very first date for a symbol on a selected time frame" , "The very first date in the history for a symbol on a selected time frame" , "Symbol data synchronized" };

Let's first write all the functions required for displaying the list of properties on the canvas. As soon as this is done, we will proceed to creating the scrollbar.

To create the canvas, we write the AddCanvas() function and use the second variant of the CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class:

void AddCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)< 0 ) canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,color_format); }

We will also need a method for changing the canvas size to adjust it to the size of the indicator subwindow. For this purpose, we will write the ResizeCanvas() function that uses the Resize() method in the CCanvas class:

void ResizeCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); else canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,color_format); }

To delete the canvas, we use the Destroy() method:

void DeleteCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)> 0 ) canvas.Destroy(); }

In this article, we are also going to use other methods of the CCanvas class, such as FontSet() for setting fonts, TextHeight() for determining the text height, TextOut() for printing text to the canvas, Erase() for clearing the canvas and Update() for redrawing. Further below, we are going to see where in the program the above methods are used.

During the initialization in the OnInit() function, we need to pave the way for the program operation. The below code shows what needs to be done. The comments provided in each string will help you better understand the actions. The FontSet() and TextHeight() methods of the CCanvas class are only used in this part of the program.

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); ArrayResize (symbol_property_colors,LIST_SIZE); ArrayResize (symbol_property_values,LIST_SIZE); SetSubwindowProperties(); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); text_height=canvas.TextHeight( "A" )- 1 ; list_height=text_height*LIST_SIZE; AddCanvas(); ShowSymbolInfo(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The SetSubwindowProperties() function has been taken from the previous article as is: it assigns the indicator subwindow number and its size to the global variables. Let's proceed straight to the ShowSymbolInfo() function:

void ShowSymbolInfo( double current_thumb_position= 0.0 ) { int list_lines = 0 ; double thumb_position = 0.0 ; int y_distance = 0 ; int line_number = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<LIST_SIZE; i++) { if (thumb_position>=current_thumb_position) break ; thumb_position+=line_size; line_number++; } InitializePropertyArrays(line_number); canvas.Erase(canvas_background_color); for ( int i=line_number; i<LIST_SIZE; i++) { canvas. TextOut ( 655 ,y_distance,symbol_propety_names[i]+ " :" , ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ), TA_RIGHT | TA_TOP ); canvas. TextOut ( 665 ,y_distance,symbol_property_values[i], ColorToARGB (symbol_property_colors[i]), TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ); y_distance+=text_height; list_lines++; if (list_lines*text_height>subwindow_height) break ; } canvas.Update(); }

The ShowSymbolInfo() function has one parameter, current_thumb_position, that by default is equal to zero (in case you need to use the default value, there is no need to pass the value to the function). This parameter determines the string starting from which the list should be displayed. In other words, the zero value will mean that the list should be displayed from the very beginning.

At the very beginning, we determine the number of the string starting from which the list should be displayed. Then arrays of values and colors (highlighted string in the above code) are initialized in the InitializePropertyArrays() function. The initialization is performed starting from the string determined in the previous loop. After that the canvas is cleared using the Erase() method - in practice, the entire canvas is filled with the color specified. In the last loop, the text is printed to the canvas using the TextOut() method. At the end, the canvas is refreshed using the Update() method.

The InitializePropertyArrays() function code is provided below:

void InitializePropertyArrays( int line_number) { int lines_count= 0 ; for ( int i=line_number; i<LIST_SIZE; i++) { symbol_property_values[i]=GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex(i); symbol_property_colors[i]=GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex(i); lines_count++; if (lines_count*text_height>subwindow_height) break ; } }

The above code suggests that values of symbol properties and their colors are determined using two functions operating under similar principles, GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex() and GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex().

The GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex() function is simple, yet quite massive due to the large number of properties. Besides, in order to get some properties, we need auxiliary functions (strings highlighted in the code below).

string GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex( int index) { string str = "-" ; long l_check_value = 0 ; double d_check_value = 0.0 ; string s_check_value = "" ; switch (index) { case 0 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 1 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 2 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 3 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 4 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 5 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 6 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TIME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : TimeToString (l_check_value); break ; case 7 : str= IntegerToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); break ; case 8 : str= IntegerToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD )); break ; case 9 : str=(! SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT )) ? "false" : "true" ; break ; case 10 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (l_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 11 : str= TradeCalcModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE )); break ; case 12 : str= TradeModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE )); break ; case 13 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_START_TIME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : TimeToString (l_check_value); break ; case 14 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : TimeToString (l_check_value); break ; case 15 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 16 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 17 : str= TradeExeModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE )); break ; case 18 : str= SwapModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE )); break ; case 19 : str= WeekdayToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS )); break ; case 20 : str= ExpirationModeToString (); break ; case 21 : str= FillingModeToString (); break ; case 22 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 23 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BIDHIGH ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 24 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BIDLOW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 25 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 26 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 27 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 28 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_LAST ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 29 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 30 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 31 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ), _Digits ); break ; case 32 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ), 2 ); break ; case 33 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ), 2 ); break ; case 34 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ), _Digits ); break ; case 35 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ), 2 ); break ; case 36 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ), 2 ); break ; case 37 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ), 2 ); break ; case 38 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ), 2 ); break ; case 39 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "Unlimited" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 40 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 41 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 42 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 43 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 44 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 45 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 46 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_LIMIT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 47 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_STOP ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 48 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_STOPLIMIT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 49 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 50 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 51 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 52 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 53 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 54 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 55 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 56 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 57 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 58 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 59 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 60 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); break ; case 61 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); break ; case 62 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); break ; case 63 : s_check_value= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BANK ); str=(s_check_value!= "" ) ? s_check_value : "-" ; break ; case 64 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); break ; case 65 : s_check_value= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ISIN ); str=(s_check_value!= "" ) ? s_check_value : "-" ; break ; case 66 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_PATH ); break ; case 67 : str= IntegerToString ( SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_BARS_COUNT )); break ; case 68 : str= TimeToString (( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_FIRSTDATE )); break ; case 69 : str= TimeToString (( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE )); break ; case 70 : str=(!( bool ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) ? "false" : "true" ; break ; } return (str); }

The functions highlighted above: TradeCalcModeToString(), TradeModeToString(), TradeExeModeToString(), SwapModeToString() and WeekdayToString() simply return string representation of properties depending on the value passed.

string TradeCalcModeToString( long mode) { string str= "?" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE )mode) { case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX : str= "Forex mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES : str= "Futures mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD : str= "CFD mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX : str= "CFD index mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE : str= "CFD Leverage mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS : str= "Exchange mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES : str= "Futures mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS : str= "FORTS Futures mode" ; break ; } return (str); } string TradeModeToString( long mode) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE )mode) { case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED : str= "Trade is disabled for a given symbol" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY : str= "Only long positions are allowed" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY : str= "Only short positions are allowed" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY : str= "Only position closing operations are allowed" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL : str= "No trade restrictions" ; break ; } return (str); } string TradeExeModeToString( long mode) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION )mode) { case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST : str= "Request execution" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT : str= "Instant execution" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET : str= "Market execution" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE : str= "Exchange execution" ; break ; } return (str); } string SwapModeToString( long mode) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE )mode) { case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED : str= "No swaps" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS : str= "Swaps calculated in points" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL : str= "Swaps calculated in base currency of the symbol" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN : str= "Swaps calculated in margin currency of the symbol" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT : str= "Swaps calculated in the client's deposit currency" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT : str= "Swaps expressed as a percent per annum of the instrument price" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN : str= "Swaps expressed as a percent per annum of the position opening price" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT : str= "Swaps based on position reopening (close price +/-)" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID : str= "Swaps based on position reopening (bid price +/-)" ; break ; } return (str); } string WeekdayToString( long day) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK )day) { case SUNDAY : str= "Sunday" ; break ; case MONDAY : str= "Monday" ; break ; case TUESDAY : str= "Tuesday" ; break ; case WEDNESDAY : str= "Wednesday" ; break ; case THURSDAY : str= "Thursday" ; break ; case FRIDAY : str= "Friday" ; break ; case SATURDAY : str= "Saturday" ; break ; } return (str); }

In the GetStringExpirationMode() and GetStringFillingMode() functions, the string representation is generated depending on the order expiration and volume filling modes available for the current symbol.

string ExpirationModeToString() { string str= "" ; bool gtc = false ; bool day = false ; bool specified = false ; bool specified_day = false ; gtc =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC ); day =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY ); specified =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED ); specified_day =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY ); if (gtc) { StringAdd (str, "GTC" ); if (day || specified || specified_day) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (day) { StringAdd (str, "Day" ); if (specified || specified_day) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (specified) { StringAdd (str, "Specified" ); if (specified_day) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (specified_day) StringAdd (str, "Specified Day" ); return (str); } string FillingModeToString() { string str= "" ; bool fok= false ; bool ioc= false ; bool return_remainder= false ; fok =IsFillingTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ); ioc =IsFillingTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ); ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION symbol_trade_exemode=( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); return_remainder=(symbol_trade_exemode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET || symbol_trade_exemode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ) ? true : false ; if (fok) { StringAdd (str, "Fill or Kill" ); if (ioc || return_remainder) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (ioc) { StringAdd (str, "Immediate or Cancel" ); if (return_remainder) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (return_remainder) StringAdd (str, "Return" ); return (str); }

Since each mode availability needs to be checked separately, we, for convenience, use the auxiliary functions IsExpirationTypeAllowed() and IsFillingTypeAllowed(), provided in the documentation examples:

bool IsExpirationTypeAllowed( string symbol, int exp_type) { int expiration=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE ); return ((expiration&exp_type)==exp_type); } bool IsFillingTypeAllowed( string symbol, int fill_type) { int filling=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE ); return ((filling&fill_type)==fill_type); }

So, we have reviewed the string values of the symbol properties. Let's now take a look at the GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex() function. The code of this function is much simpler due to the fact that not all properties depend on the value displayed:

color GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex( int index) { double check_value = 0.0 ; color clr = clrWhiteSmoke ; switch (index) { case 6 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TIME )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 9 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT )> 0 ) ? clrGold : clrRed ; break ; case 13 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_START_TIME )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 14 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 15 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL )> 0 ) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrRed ; break ; case 16 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL )> 0 ) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrRed ; break ; case 20 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 21 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 39 : clr=( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT )> 0 ) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrGold ; break ; case 40 : clr=( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG )> 0 ) ? clrLime : clrRed ; break ; case 41 : clr=( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT )> 0 ) ? clrLime : clrRed ; break ; case 60 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 61 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 62 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 68 : clr=( SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_FIRSTDATE )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 69 : clr=( SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 70 : clr=(!( bool ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) ? clrRed : clrGold ; break ; } return (clr); }

If we now compile the indicator and add it to the chart, we will be able to see the list of the symbol properties in the subwindow as shown in screenshot below:





Fig. 1. Indicator attached to the chart without the scrollbar

All of this is one single object!

Further, we will write functions for working with the vertical scrollbar. As already mentioned at the beginning of the article, the scrollbar will be created using two graphical objects OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL (Rectangle Label). One is going to be used as a background and the other one will be the scroll box. The scrollbar will be situated on the right of the indicator subwindow.

CreateRectangleLable() - the function for creating a rectangle label:

void CreateRectangleLable( long chart_id, int sub_window, string object_name, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, color border_color, color background_color, bool selectable, bool is_on_background) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,is_on_background); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Let's write functions for creating and modifying the scroll box and scrollbar background sizes: AdjustScrollbarThumb() and AdjustScrollbarBackground():

void AdjustScrollbarThumb() { CalculateScrollbarThumbHeight(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name)> 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,scrollbar_thumb_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,chart_width-scrollbar_thumb_width); if (scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height>subwindow_height) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_height-scrollbar_thumb_height); } else { CreateRectangleLable( 0 ,subwindow_number,scrollbar_thumb_name, chart_width-scrollbar_thumb_width, 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_width,scrollbar_thumb_height, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , clrSilver , clrSilver , false , false ); } } void AdjustScrollbarBackground() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name)> 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,chart_width-scrollbar_background_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,subwindow_height); } else { CreateRectangleLable( 0 ,subwindow_number,scrollbar_background_name, chart_width-scrollbar_background_width, 0 ,scrollbar_background_width,subwindow_height, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,scrollbar_background_color,scrollbar_background_color, false , false ); } }

The scroll box height is calculated at the very beginning of the AdjustScrollbarThumb() function, in the highlighted string:

void CalculateScrollbarThumbHeight() { if (subwindow_height>=list_height) scrollbar_thumb_height=subwindow_height- 1 ; else { double height_temp= 0.0 ; height_temp=subwindow_height-((( double )subwindow_height/ 100 )*( 100 -(( double )subwindow_height/list_height)* 100 )); if (height_temp/subwindow_height< 0.25 ) height_temp=subwindow_height/ 4 ; scrollbar_thumb_height=( int )height_temp; } }

Remember to delete the graphical objects:

void DeleteScrollbar() { DeleteObjectByName(scrollbar_thumb_name); DeleteObjectByName(scrollbar_background_name); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Let's now proceed to the most interesting part: we need to write functions that will allow for dragging the scroll box, thus causing the list to move, too. We also need to implement the change in the color of the scroll box when the cursor hovers over it and when the scroll box is clicked to indicate that the control has been passed to the scroll box and the latter can now be dragged. For this purpose, the scroll box color will additionally be changed upon clicking.

The scroll box is quite narrow in width, so when it is moved up/down you may experience sideways shifting of the cursor. To fix this issue, we will pass the control to the scroll box while the left mouse button is being pressed.

Below are the codes of the above described functions:

void SetScrollbarThumbColor( color thumb_color) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,thumb_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,thumb_color); } void SetScrollbarThumbBoundaries() { scrollbar_thumb_x1=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); scrollbar_thumb_y1=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); scrollbar_thumb_x2=scrollbar_thumb_x1+scrollbar_thumb_width; scrollbar_thumb_y2=scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height; } void ChangeScrollbarThumbColorOnHover( int x, int y) { if (x>scrollbar_thumb_x1 && x<scrollbar_thumb_x2 && y>scrollbar_thumb_y1 && y<scrollbar_thumb_x2) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color_on_hover); else { if (!mouse_button_state) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color); } } void SetScrollbarThumbState( int x, int y) { if (x>scrollbar_thumb_x1 && x<scrollbar_thumb_x2 && y>scrollbar_thumb_y1 && y<scrollbar_thumb_x2) { if (mouse_button_state) scrollbar_thumb_clicked= true ; } else { if (!mouse_button_state) ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables(); } } void ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables() { scrollbar_thumb_clicked = false ; scrollbar_fix_point = 0 ; scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest = 0 ; }

Those are not all functions required to cause the scroll box to move. As a matter of fact, the scroll box mobility is based on events. In other words, a certain action would be triggered if the mouse button was pressed with the cursor being in the tracked chart area, followed by a shift of the cursor by the specified number of pixels with the mouse button still pressed. In our case, this would be the change in the scroll box position and, consequently, the list of the symbol properties. It is quite simple.

Below you can see the MoveThumb(), UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb() and ThumbYCoordinateToPercent() functions that are used to implement the above actions:

void MoveThumb( int y) { int threshold = 1 ; int new_y_point = 0 ; if (mouse_button_state) { SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color_on_click); if (scrollbar_fix_point== 0 ) scrollbar_fix_point=y; if (scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest== 0 ) scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest=scrollbar_thumb_y1-scrollbar_fix_point; } if (y-scrollbar_fix_point>=threshold) { if (scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height+threshold<subwindow_height) new_y_point=y+scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest; else { scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest= 0 ; new_y_point= int (subwindow_height-scrollbar_thumb_height)- 1 ; } UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb(new_y_point); return ; } if (y-scrollbar_fix_point<=-(threshold)) { if (y- fabs (scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest)>= 0 ) new_y_point=y- fabs (scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest); else { new_y_point= 0 ; scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest= 0 ; } UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb(new_y_point); return ; } } void UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb( int new_point) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,new_point); ShowSymbolInfo(ThumbYCoordinateToPercent(new_point)); scrollbar_fix_point= 0 ; } double ThumbYCoordinateToPercent( long y) { if (subwindow_height<= 0 ) subwindow_height= 1 ; return ((( double )y/subwindow_height)* 100 ); }

Now, all the functions should be put in a certain order to allow the program to work as initially conceived. In the OnChartEvent() function, we need to handle the events that help the user to interact with the indicator subwindow, as well as the list and scrollbar situated in the subwindow:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; SetSubwindowProperties(); CheckMouseButtonState(sparam); if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { if (window==subwindow_number) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ChartYToSubwindowY(y) ; SetScrollbarThumbBoundaries(); ChangeScrollbarThumbColorOnHover(x,y); SetScrollbarThumbState(x,y); if (scrollbar_thumb_clicked) MoveThumb(y); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); if (!scrollbar_thumb_clicked) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color); } } else { if (!scrollbar_thumb_clicked) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { SetSubwindowProperties(); scrollbar_thumb_y1=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); if (subwindow_height<= 0 ) return ; ResizeCanvas(); AdjustScrollbarBackground(); AdjustScrollbarThumb(); ShowSymbolInfo(ThumbYCoordinateToPercent(scrollbar_thumb_y1)); return ; } }

The functions highlighted in the above code are auxiliary. You can easily understand their purpose from the comments provided.

void CheckMouseButtonState( string state) { if (state== "1" ) mouse_button_state= true ; if (state== "0" ) { ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables(); mouse_button_state= false ; } } void ChartYToSubwindowY( int &y) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; }

Like the canvas, the scrollbar should be added to the indicator subwindow during the initialization.

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); ArrayResize (symbol_property_colors,LIST_SIZE); ArrayResize (symbol_property_values,LIST_SIZE); SetSubwindowProperties(); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); text_height=canvas.TextHeight( "A" )- 1 ; list_height=text_height*LIST_SIZE; AddCanvas(); AdjustScrollbarBackground(); AdjustScrollbarThumb(); ShowSymbolInfo(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Don't forget to "clean up" in the OnDeinit() function. Depending on the deinitialization reason, the program can be set up more accurately.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE || reason== REASON_CHARTCHANGE || reason== REASON_RECOMPILE || reason== REASON_CHARTCLOSE || reason== REASON_CLOSE ) { DeleteScrollbar(); DeleteCanvas(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

And finally, to allow for some symbol properties to be refreshed in real-time mode, we need to add a couple of strings of code to the OnCalculate() function:

Now, everything is ready. The source code is attached to the article for your consideration in MetaEditor 5 and is available for download. The operation of the functions dealt with in this article is shown in the video provided below.

Conclusion

We have just completed the review of the scrollbar control. The article demonstrated how a scrollbar can be made of separate graphical objects which are located on a canvas. In one of the future articles, we will try to implement the entire functionality using methods of this class.