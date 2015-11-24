MQL5 クックブック: インジケーターサブウィンドウコンソールースクロールバー

イントロダクション

様々なコントロールを試してみましょう。今回はスクロールバーを紹介します。"MQL5クックブック：インジケーターサブウィンドウコンソール - ボタン"という以前の記事のように、インジケーターサブウィンドウにて作業を進めます。OnChartEvent()関数にてイベントを扱う詳しい詳細を提供しているので、上記の記事を読んでみてください。この点はこの記事においても言及されます。 今回はMQL5リソースを用いて取得される金融商品情報の大きなリストのための垂直スクロールバーを作成します。

MQL5プログラミングに関する以前の記事にて、OBJ_LABEL (テキストラベル)グラフィカルオブジェクトをリスト作成のために使用しました。この記事では、テキストを表示するキャンバスを使用します。そのようなアプローチの利便性は、OBJ_LABELオブジェクトの代わりに- OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL (ビットマップラベル)のみを用いるためです。キャンバスにすべてのインターフェースエレメントを描画することができますが、今回はテキストのみに限ります。

そのスクロールバーはとてもシンプルです。普通矢印ボタンがありますが、この場合はありません。そんスクロールボタンはバックグラウンドとスクロールボックスのみから成り立ちます。スクロールボックスは、カーソルが図上を移動した際に色を変更します。クリックされた際、スクロールボックスが選択され、ドラッグされていることをユーザーに示すため色を変更します。スクロールオブジェクトを作成する際、OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL（長方形ラベル) タイプのグラフィカルオブジェクトを使用します。

インジケーター開発

プログラミングを始めましょう。前回の記事にて行われたようにインジケーターのテンプレートを作成します。まずはじめに、変数と配列を宣言しなければなりません。キャンバスを扱うことができるよう、標準ライブラリからCCanvasクラスを含みます。

#define LIST_SIZE 71 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> CCanvas canvas; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "TestScrollbar" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_y_offset = 0 ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background_color = C'20,20,20' ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT color_format = COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA ; int list_height = 0 ; int text_height = 0 ; int font_size = 15 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; double line_size = 100 /LIST_SIZE; string scrollbar_thumb_name =prefix+ "scrollbar_thumb" ; int scrollbar_thumb_x1 = 0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_y1 = 0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_x2 = 0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_y2 = 0 ; double scrollbar_thumb_y_percent = 0.0 ; int scrollbar_thumb_width = 9 ; int scrollbar_thumb_height = 0 ; bool scrollbar_thumb_clicked = false ; color scrollbar_thumb_color = clrSilver ; color scrollbar_thumb_color_on_hover= clrDimGray ; color scrollbar_thumb_color_on_click= clrSlateGray ; string scrollbar_background_name =prefix+ "scrollbar_background" ; int scrollbar_background_width = 9 ; color scrollbar_background_color = C'50,50,50' ; int scrollbar_fix_point = 0 ; int scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest = 0 ; bool mouse_button_state= false ; color symbol_property_colors[]; string symbol_property_values[]; string symbol_propety_names[LIST_SIZE]= { "Number of deals in the current session" , "Total number of Buy orders at the moment" , "Total number of Sell orders at the moment" , "Volume of the last deal" , "Maximum daily volume" , "Minimum daily volume" , "Time of the last quote" , "Number of decimal places" , "Spread in points" , "Floating spread indication" , "Maximum number of requests displayed in the Depth of Market" , "Contract price calculation mode" , "Order execution type" , "Trading start date for an instrument (usually used for futures)" , "Trading end date for an instrument (usually used for futures)" , "Minimum distance in points from the current closing price for the purpose of setting Stop orders" , "Freeze distance for trading operations (in points)" , "Deal execution mode" , "Swap calculation model" , "Day of the week when triple swap is charged" , "Flags of allowed order expiration modes" , "Flags of allowed order filling modes" , "Bid - best price at which an instrument can be sold" , "Maximum Bid of the day" , "Minimum Bid of the day" , "Ask - best price at which an instrument can be bought" , "Maximum Ask of the day" , "Minimum Ask of the day" , "Last - last deal price" , "Maximum Last of the day" , "Minimum Last of the day" , "Point value" , "Calculated tick value for a winning position" , "Calculated tick value for a losing position" , "Minimum price change" , "Trade contract size" , "Minimum volume for deal execution" , "Maximum volume for deal execution" , "Minimum step of volume change for deal execution" , "Maximum allowable total volume of an open position and pending orders in the same direction" , "Long swap value" , "Short swap value" , "Initial margin - amount in the margin currency required for opening a position (1 lot)" , "Maintenance margin for an instrument" , "Margin requirement applicable to long positions" , "Margin requirement applicable to short positions" , "Margin requirement applicable to Limit orders" , "Margin requirement applicable to Stop orders" , "Margin requirement applicable to Stop Limit orders" , "Total volume of deals in the current session" , "Total turnover in the current session" , "Total volume of open positions" , "Total volume of buy orders at the moment" , "Total volume of sell orders at the moment" , "Open price of the session" , "Close price of the session" , "Average weighted price of the session" , "Settlement price of the current session" , "Minimum allowable price value for the session" , "Maximum allowable price value for the session" , "Base currency of an instrument" , "Profit currency" , "Margin currency" , "Current quote source" , "String description of a symbol" , "Name of a trading symbol in the international system of securities identification numbers (ISIN)" , "Location in the symbol tree" , "Current number of bars for a symbol on a selected time frame" , "The very first date for a symbol on a selected time frame" , "The very first date in the history for a symbol on a selected time frame" , "Symbol data synchronized" };

キャンバスのプロパティリストの表示に必要なすべての関数をまず書きましょう。これが終われば、スクロールバーの作成に進みます。

キャンバスを作成するために、AddCanvas()関数を記述し、CCanvasクラスのCreateBitmapLabel()メソッドの二番目のバリアントを使用します。

void AddCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)< 0 ) canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,color_format); }

インジケーターサブウィンドウのサイズに調整するため、キャンバスサイズの変更を行うメソッドが必要です。このために、CCanvasクラスのResize()関数を用いるResizeCanvas()関数を記述します。

void ResizeCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); else canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,color_format); }

キャンバスを削除するために、Destroy()メソッドを用います：

void DeleteCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)> 0 ) canvas.Destroy(); }

この記事では、CCanvasクラスの他のメソッドを使用します、例えば、フォントの送信のためにFontSet() 関数や、テキストの高さを決定するTextHeight()、テキストをキャンバスに貼り付けるTextOut()、キャンバスの消去のためのErase()、再描画のための Update() などです。さらに以下にて、プログラムの中でどこで上記のメソッドが用いられているのかを見ていきます。

OnInit()関数にて初期化中に、プログラム処理の準備をしなければなりません。以下のコードは何がなされるべきかを示しています。それぞれのコメントはアクションをより理解する上で役に立ちます。CCanvasのFontSet()とTextHeight()はプログラムのこの部分でのみ用いられます。

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); ArrayResize (symbol_property_colors,LIST_SIZE); ArrayResize (symbol_property_values,LIST_SIZE); SetSubwindowProperties(); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); text_height=canvas.TextHeight( "A" )- 1 ; list_height=text_height*LIST_SIZE; AddCanvas(); ShowSymbolInfo(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

SetSubwindowProperties()関数は、以前のアクションから取得されています：インジケーターサブウィンドウ数とサイズをグローバル変数に割り当てます。ShowSymbolInfo()関数に進みましょう；

void ShowSymbolInfo( double current_thumb_position= 0.0 ) { int list_lines = 0 ; double thumb_position = 0.0 ; int y_distance = 0 ; int line_number = 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<LIST_SIZE; i++) { if (thumb_position>=current_thumb_position) break ; thumb_position+=line_size; line_number++; } InitializePropertyArrays(line_number); canvas.Erase(canvas_background_color); for ( int i=line_number; i<LIST_SIZE; i++) { canvas. TextOut ( 655 ,y_distance,symbol_propety_names[i]+ " :" , ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ), TA_RIGHT | TA_TOP ); canvas. TextOut ( 665 ,y_distance,symbol_property_values[i], ColorToARGB (symbol_property_colors[i]), TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ); y_distance+=text_height; list_lines++; if (list_lines*text_height>subwindow_height) break ; } canvas.Update(); }

ShowSymbolInfo()関数はcurrent_thumb_positionパラメーターを持ち、標準として０になっています（標準値を使用する場合、関数に値を渡す必要があります。）このパラメーターはStringを決定し、それをもとにリストが表示されます。言い換えれば、０値はそのリストが最初から表示される必要があることを意味します。

最初の時点で、Stringの数を決定し、それに基づきリストが表示されます。値や色（上記のコードにてハイライト表示されています）の配列はInitializePropertyArrays()関数にて初期化されます。初期化は以前のループの中で決定されたStringから実行が開始されます。そのあとに、Erase()メソッドを用いて、そのキャンバスが削除されます。実際、そのキャンバスは明記された色で塗りつぶされています。最後のループにて、TextOut()メソッドを用いて、キャンバスにテキストを貼り付けます。最後に、キャンバスをUpdate()メソッドを用いて更新します。

InitializePropertyArrays()関数コードは以下にて提供されています；

void InitializePropertyArrays( int line_number) { int lines_count= 0 ; for ( int i=line_number; i<LIST_SIZE; i++) { symbol_property_values[i]=GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex(i); symbol_property_colors[i]=GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex(i); lines_count++; if (lines_count*text_height>subwindow_height) break ; } }

上記のコードは、シンボルの属性や色の値が類似した原則を持つ二つの関数GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex()とGetColorSymbolInfoByIndex()を用いて決定されることを示します。

GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex()関数はシンプルですが、かなり多い属性のため量が膨大です。さらに、いくつかの属性を取得するために補助関数が必要です（以下のコードにてハイライト表示されています。）

string GetStringSymbolInfoByIndex( int index) { string str = "-" ; long l_check_value = 0 ; double d_check_value = 0.0 ; string s_check_value = "" ; switch (index) { case 0 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 1 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 2 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 3 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 4 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 5 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 6 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TIME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : TimeToString (l_check_value); break ; case 7 : str= IntegerToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); break ; case 8 : str= IntegerToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD )); break ; case 9 : str=(! SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT )) ? "false" : "true" ; break ; case 10 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (l_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 11 : str= TradeCalcModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE )); break ; case 12 : str= TradeModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE )); break ; case 13 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_START_TIME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : TimeToString (l_check_value); break ; case 14 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : TimeToString (l_check_value); break ; case 15 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 16 : l_check_value= SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); str=(l_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : IntegerToString (l_check_value); break ; case 17 : str= TradeExeModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE )); break ; case 18 : str= SwapModeToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE )); break ; case 19 : str= WeekdayToString ( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS )); break ; case 20 : str= ExpirationModeToString (); break ; case 21 : str= FillingModeToString (); break ; case 22 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 23 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BIDHIGH ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 24 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BIDLOW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 25 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 26 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 27 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 28 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_LAST ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 29 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 30 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, _Digits ); break ; case 31 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ), _Digits ); break ; case 32 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ), 2 ); break ; case 33 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ), 2 ); break ; case 34 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ), _Digits ); break ; case 35 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ), 2 ); break ; case 36 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ), 2 ); break ; case 37 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ), 2 ); break ; case 38 : str= DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ), 2 ); break ; case 39 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "Unlimited" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 40 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 41 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "false" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 42 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 43 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 44 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 45 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 46 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_LIMIT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 47 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_STOP ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 48 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_MARGIN_STOPLIMIT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 49 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 50 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 51 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 52 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 53 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 54 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 55 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 56 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 57 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 58 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 59 : d_check_value= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); str=(d_check_value== 0 ) ? "-" : DoubleToString (d_check_value, 2 ); break ; case 60 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); break ; case 61 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); break ; case 62 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); break ; case 63 : s_check_value= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BANK ); str=(s_check_value!= "" ) ? s_check_value : "-" ; break ; case 64 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); break ; case 65 : s_check_value= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ISIN ); str=(s_check_value!= "" ) ? s_check_value : "-" ; break ; case 66 : str= SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_PATH ); break ; case 67 : str= IntegerToString ( SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_BARS_COUNT )); break ; case 68 : str= TimeToString (( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_FIRSTDATE )); break ; case 69 : str= TimeToString (( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE )); break ; case 70 : str=(!( bool ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) ? "false" : "true" ; break ; } return (str); }

上記のハイライト表示された関数: TradeCalcModeToString()、TradeModeToString()、 TradeExeModeToString()、SwapModeToString()とWeekdayToString() 単純に渡された値に応じてプロパティのStringを返します。

string TradeCalcModeToString( long mode) { string str= "?" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE )mode) { case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX : str= "Forex mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES : str= "Futures mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD : str= "CFD mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDINDEX : str= "CFD index mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFDLEVERAGE : str= "CFD Leverage mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS : str= "Exchange mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES : str= "Futures mode" ; break ; case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_FUTURES_FORTS : str= "FORTS Futures mode" ; break ; } return (str); } string TradeModeToString( long mode) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE )mode) { case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED : str= "Trade is disabled for a given symbol" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY : str= "Only long positions are allowed" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY : str= "Only short positions are allowed" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY : str= "Only position closing operations are allowed" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL : str= "No trade restrictions" ; break ; } return (str); } string TradeExeModeToString( long mode) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION )mode) { case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST : str= "Request execution" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT : str= "Instant execution" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET : str= "Market execution" ; break ; case SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE : str= "Exchange execution" ; break ; } return (str); } string SwapModeToString( long mode) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE )mode) { case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED : str= "No swaps" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS : str= "Swaps calculated in points" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL : str= "Swaps calculated in base currency of the symbol" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN : str= "Swaps calculated in margin currency of the symbol" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT : str= "Swaps calculated in the client's deposit currency" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT : str= "Swaps expressed as a percent per annum of the instrument price" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN : str= "Swaps expressed as a percent per annum of the position opening price" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT : str= "Swaps based on position reopening (close price +/-)" ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID : str= "Swaps based on position reopening (bid price +/-)" ; break ; } return (str); } string WeekdayToString( long day) { string str= "-" ; switch (( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK )day) { case SUNDAY : str= "Sunday" ; break ; case MONDAY : str= "Monday" ; break ; case TUESDAY : str= "Tuesday" ; break ; case WEDNESDAY : str= "Wednesday" ; break ; case THURSDAY : str= "Thursday" ; break ; case FRIDAY : str= "Friday" ; break ; case SATURDAY : str= "Saturday" ; break ; } return (str); }

GetStringExpirationMode()とGetStringFillingMode()関数では、現在のシンボルにて使用できる記述モードや注文の期限に依存してStringの表現が生成されます。

string ExpirationModeToString() { string str= "" ; bool gtc = false ; bool day = false ; bool specified = false ; bool specified_day = false ; gtc =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC ); day =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY ); specified =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED ); specified_day =IsExpirationTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY ); if (gtc) { StringAdd (str, "GTC" ); if (day || specified || specified_day) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (day) { StringAdd (str, "Day" ); if (specified || specified_day) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (specified) { StringAdd (str, "Specified" ); if (specified_day) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (specified_day) StringAdd (str, "Specified Day" ); return (str); } string FillingModeToString() { string str= "" ; bool fok= false ; bool ioc= false ; bool return_remainder= false ; fok =IsFillingTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ); ioc =IsFillingTypeAllowed( _Symbol , SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ); ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION symbol_trade_exemode=( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); return_remainder=(symbol_trade_exemode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET || symbol_trade_exemode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ) ? true : false ; if (fok) { StringAdd (str, "Fill or Kill" ); if (ioc || return_remainder) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (ioc) { StringAdd (str, "Immediate or Cancel" ); if (return_remainder) StringAdd (str, " / " ); } if (return_remainder) StringAdd (str, "Return" ); return (str); }

それぞれのモードが使用できるか個別にチェックされる必要があるため、ドキュメントの例として提供されている補助関数IsExpirationTypeAllowed()と IsFillingTypeAllowed()を使用します。

bool IsExpirationTypeAllowed( string symbol, int exp_type) { int expiration=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE ); return ((expiration&exp_type)==exp_type); } bool IsFillingTypeAllowed( string symbol, int fill_type) { int filling=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE ); return ((filling&fill_type)==fill_type); }

シンボルの属性のString値をチェックしました。それでは、GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex()関数を見てみましょう。この関数のコードは、すべてのプロパティが表示されている値に依存しているわけではないため、とてもシンプルです。

color GetColorSymbolInfoByIndex( int index) { double check_value = 0.0 ; color clr = clrWhiteSmoke ; switch (index) { case 6 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TIME )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 9 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT )> 0 ) ? clrGold : clrRed ; break ; case 13 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_START_TIME )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 14 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 15 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL )> 0 ) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrRed ; break ; case 16 : clr=( SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL )> 0 ) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrRed ; break ; case 20 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 21 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 39 : clr=( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT )> 0 ) ? clrWhiteSmoke : clrGold ; break ; case 40 : clr=( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG )> 0 ) ? clrLime : clrRed ; break ; case 41 : clr=( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT )> 0 ) ? clrLime : clrRed ; break ; case 60 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 61 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 62 : clr= clrGold ; break ; case 68 : clr=( SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_FIRSTDATE )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 69 : clr=( SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE )> 0 ) ? clrCornflowerBlue : clrWhiteSmoke ; break ; case 70 : clr=(!( bool ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol , _Period , SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) ? clrRed : clrGold ; break ; } return (clr); }

インジケーターをコンパイルし、チャートに加えると、以下のスクリーンショットでご覧のようにサブウィンドウにてシンボルのプロパティリストを見ることができます。





図1. スクロールバーのないチャートに貼り付けられたインジケーター

これすべてが一つのオブジェクトです！

さらに、垂直スクロールバーを扱う関数を記述します。この記事の冒頭にてすでに紹介されている通り、スクロールバーは二つのグラフィカルオブジェクトOBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL (長方形ラベル)を用いて作成されます。一つは背景として使用され、一方はスクロールボックスになります。そのスクロールバーは、インジケーターサブウィンドウの右に位置しています。

CreateRectangleLable() - 長方形ラベルを作成する関数

void CreateRectangleLable( long chart_id, int sub_window, string object_name, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, color border_color, color background_color, bool selectable, bool is_on_background) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,is_on_background); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

スクロールボックスやスクロールバー背景サイズを作成し、修正する関数を記述しましょう: AdjustScrollbarThumb()・ AdjustScrollbarBackground():

void AdjustScrollbarThumb() { CalculateScrollbarThumbHeight(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name)> 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,scrollbar_thumb_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,chart_width-scrollbar_thumb_width); if (scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height>subwindow_height) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_height-scrollbar_thumb_height); } else { CreateRectangleLable( 0 ,subwindow_number,scrollbar_thumb_name, chart_width-scrollbar_thumb_width, 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_width,scrollbar_thumb_height, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , clrSilver , clrSilver , false , false ); } } void AdjustScrollbarBackground() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name)> 0 ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,chart_width-scrollbar_background_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_background_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,subwindow_height); } else { CreateRectangleLable( 0 ,subwindow_number,scrollbar_background_name, chart_width-scrollbar_background_width, 0 ,scrollbar_background_width,subwindow_height, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,scrollbar_background_color,scrollbar_background_color, false , false ); } }

スクロールボックスの高さはAdjustScrollbarThumb()関数の最初に計算されます。

void CalculateScrollbarThumbHeight() { if (subwindow_height>=list_height) scrollbar_thumb_height=subwindow_height- 1 ; else { double height_temp= 0.0 ; height_temp=subwindow_height-((( double )subwindow_height/ 100 )*( 100 -(( double )subwindow_height/list_height)* 100 )); if (height_temp/subwindow_height< 0.25 ) height_temp=subwindow_height/ 4 ; scrollbar_thumb_height=( int )height_temp; } }

グラフィカルオブジェクトを削除し忘れないようにしてください：

void DeleteScrollbar() { DeleteObjectByName(scrollbar_thumb_name); DeleteObjectByName(scrollbar_background_name); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

最も面白い部分に移りましょう；スクロールボックスのドラッグ、リストの移動を引き起こす関数を記述します。カーソルが頭上にある際や、スクロールボックスがコントールがスクロールボックスに渡され、スクロールボックスがドラッグされるようスクロールボックスがクリックされた時などに色を変更する機能を実装する必要があります。このため、スクロールボックスの色は追加でクリックすると変更されます。

スクロールボックスはかなり幅が狭いため、移動すると、カーソルの横への移動を体験するでしょう。この問題を修復するため、コントロールをスクロールボックスに渡し、その間、マウス左ボタンを押します。

以下は上記で紹介した関数のコードです。

void SetScrollbarThumbColor( color thumb_color) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,thumb_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,thumb_color); } void SetScrollbarThumbBoundaries() { scrollbar_thumb_x1=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); scrollbar_thumb_y1=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); scrollbar_thumb_x2=scrollbar_thumb_x1+scrollbar_thumb_width; scrollbar_thumb_y2=scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height; } void ChangeScrollbarThumbColorOnHover( int x, int y) { if (x>scrollbar_thumb_x1 && x<scrollbar_thumb_x2 && y>scrollbar_thumb_y1 && y<scrollbar_thumb_x2) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color_on_hover); else { if (!mouse_button_state) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color); } } void SetScrollbarThumbState( int x, int y) { if (x>scrollbar_thumb_x1 && x<scrollbar_thumb_x2 && y>scrollbar_thumb_y1 && y<scrollbar_thumb_x2) { if (mouse_button_state) scrollbar_thumb_clicked= true ; } else { if (!mouse_button_state) ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables(); } } void ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables() { scrollbar_thumb_clicked = false ; scrollbar_fix_point = 0 ; scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest = 0 ; }

これらはスクロールボックスを移動させるために必要な全ての関数ではありません。実際、スクロールボックスの移動がイベントに基づいています。言い換えれば、もしチャート上にてマウスボタンが押された場合、特定のアクションが引き起こされます。そして、マウスボタン押しっぱなしで明記されたピクセル数分カーソルが移動します。この場合、スクロールボックスの位置の変化になり、結果的にシンボルの属性リストになります。とてもシンプルです。

以下にて、上記のアクションを実装する上で必要なMoveThumb()、UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb()、ThumbYCoordinateToPercent() 関数をご覧になれます。

void MoveThumb( int y) { int threshold = 1 ; int new_y_point = 0 ; if (mouse_button_state) { SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color_on_click); if (scrollbar_fix_point== 0 ) scrollbar_fix_point=y; if (scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest== 0 ) scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest=scrollbar_thumb_y1-scrollbar_fix_point; } if (y-scrollbar_fix_point>=threshold) { if (scrollbar_thumb_y1+scrollbar_thumb_height+threshold<subwindow_height) new_y_point=y+scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest; else { scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest= 0 ; new_y_point= int (subwindow_height-scrollbar_thumb_height)- 1 ; } UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb(new_y_point); return ; } if (y-scrollbar_fix_point<=-(threshold)) { if (y- fabs (scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest)>= 0 ) new_y_point=y- fabs (scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest); else { new_y_point= 0 ; scrollbar_fix_point_y_offest= 0 ; } UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb(new_y_point); return ; } } void UpdateListAndScrollbarThumb( int new_point) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,new_point); ShowSymbolInfo(ThumbYCoordinateToPercent(new_point)); scrollbar_fix_point= 0 ; } double ThumbYCoordinateToPercent( long y) { if (subwindow_height<= 0 ) subwindow_height= 1 ; return ((( double )y/subwindow_height)* 100 ); }

全ての関数は特定の順序で配置され、プログラムが初期設定通り動くようにする必要があります。OnChartEvent() 関数にて、ユーザーがインジケーターサブウィンドウや、サブウィンドウにあるスクロールバーやリストを扱う手助けをするイベントのハンドリングを行う必要があります。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; SetSubwindowProperties(); CheckMouseButtonState(sparam); if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { if (window==subwindow_number) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ChartYToSubwindowY(y) ; SetScrollbarThumbBoundaries(); ChangeScrollbarThumbColorOnHover(x,y); SetScrollbarThumbState(x,y); if (scrollbar_thumb_clicked) MoveThumb(y); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); if (!scrollbar_thumb_clicked) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color); } } else { if (!scrollbar_thumb_clicked) SetScrollbarThumbColor(scrollbar_thumb_color); } ChartRedraw (); return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { SetSubwindowProperties(); scrollbar_thumb_y1=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,scrollbar_thumb_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); if (subwindow_height<= 0 ) return ; ResizeCanvas(); AdjustScrollbarBackground(); AdjustScrollbarThumb(); ShowSymbolInfo(ThumbYCoordinateToPercent(scrollbar_thumb_y1)); return ; } }

上記のコードにてハイライト表示されている関数は補助関数です。記述されてるコメントからその目的を理解できます。

void CheckMouseButtonState( string state) { if (state== "1" ) mouse_button_state= true ; if (state== "0" ) { ZeroScrollbarThumbVariables(); mouse_button_state= false ; } } void ChartYToSubwindowY( int &y) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; }

キャンバスと同様に、スクロールバーは初期化中インジケーターサブウィンドウに追加される必要があります。

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); ArrayResize (symbol_property_colors,LIST_SIZE); ArrayResize (symbol_property_values,LIST_SIZE); SetSubwindowProperties(); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); text_height=canvas.TextHeight( "A" )- 1 ; list_height=text_height*LIST_SIZE; AddCanvas(); AdjustScrollbarBackground(); AdjustScrollbarThumb(); ShowSymbolInfo(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnDeinit()関数にて「きれいにする」のを忘れないでください。ディイニシャライゼーションの理由に応じて、プログラムはより正確にセットアップされます。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE || reason== REASON_CHARTCHANGE || reason== REASON_RECOMPILE || reason== REASON_CHARTCLOSE || reason== REASON_CLOSE ) { DeleteScrollbar(); DeleteCanvas(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

最後に、リアルタイムモードにて幾つかのシンボルの属性がリフレッシュされるよう、いくつかのコードをOnCalculate()関数に追加する必要があります；

すべてが完了しました。ソースコードはこの記事に添付されており、ダウンロードすることができます。この記事で扱われている関数のオペレーションは以下のビデオでもご覧になれます。

結論

スクロールバーコントロールを確認し終えました。この記事は、スクロールバーがキャンバスに位置する個別のグラフィカルオブジェクトにていかに作成されるかを示しました。今後の記事にて、クラスのメソッドを用いて、全ての機能を実装していきたいです。