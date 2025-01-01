문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス取引関数OrderCalcMargin 

OrderCalcMargin

이 함수는 현재 보류 주문 및 오픈 포지션를 고려하지 않고 현재 시장 환경에서 지정된 주문 유형에 필요한 마진을 계산합니다. 계획된 거래 작업에 대한 마진을 평가할 수 있습니다. 값은 계정의 통화로 반환됩니다.

bool  OrderCalcMargin(
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE       action,           // 주문 유형
   string                symbol,           // 심볼명
   double                volume,           // 양
   double                price,            // 시가
   double&               margin            // 마진 값을 얻기 위한 변수
   );

매개 변수

action

[in]  이 값은 ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 열거값 중 하나일 수 있습니다.

Symbol

[in]  심볼명.

volume

[in]  거래 작업의 양.

price

[in]  시가.

margin

[out]  함수가 성공적으로 실행되는 경우 필요한 마진 값이 기록되는 변수. 연산은 현재 계정에서 보류 주문과 오픈 포지션이 없었던 것처럼 수행됩니다. 마진 값은 여러 요소에 따라 달라지며 시장 환경에 따라 다를 수 있습니다.

반환값

이 함수는 성공하면 true를 반환하고, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다. 오류에 대한 정보를 얻으려면, GetLastError() 함수를 호출하십시오.

예:

#define   VOLUME     1.0   // 주문 볼륨
#define   DEVIATION  100   // distance for setting a pending order
#define   STOP_LIMIT 50    // order StopLimit distance
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   string currency=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);
   int array_types[8]={ORDER_TYPE_BUY,
                       ORDER_TYPE_SELL,
                       ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,
                       ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,
                       ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,
                       ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,
                       ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,
                       ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT };
                       
//--- 주문 유형 배열의 루프에서
   for(int i=0i<(int)array_types.Size(); i++)
     {
      //--- 주문 유형에 따라 ORDER_TYPE_BUY 또는 ORDER_TYPE_SELL 유형을 획득
      ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=MarketOrderByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)array_types[i]);
      
      //--- 주문 유형에 따라 가격 획득
      double price=PriceByOrderType(_Symboltype);
      
      //--- 'action'에 지정된 주문 유형에 필요한 마진 금액을 획득 
      double margin=EMPTY_VALUE;
      ResetLastError();
      if(!OrderCalcMargin(type_SymbolVOLUMEpricemargin))
        {
         Print("OrderCalcMargin() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
         continue;
        }
      //--- 결과를 저널에 인쇄
      PrintFormat("Margin required for %.2f %s order at price %.*f on %s symbol: %.2f %s"VOLUMEOrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)i), _Digitsprice_Symbolmargincurrency);
     }
   /*
   결과:
   Margin required for 1.00 Buy order at price 1.31668 on GBPUSD symbol1316.68 USD
   Margin required for 1.00 Sell order at price 1.31661 on GBPUSD symbol1316.61 USD
   Margin required for 1.00 Buy Limit order at price 1.31568 on GBPUSD symbol1315.68 USD
   Margin required for 1.00 Sell Limit order at price 1.31761 on GBPUSD symbol1317.61 USD
   Margin required for 1.00 Buy Stop order at price 1.31768 on GBPUSD symbol1317.68 USD
   Margin required for 1.00 Sell Stop order at price 1.31561 on GBPUSD symbol1315.61 USD
   Margin required for 1.00 Buy Stop Limit order at price 1.31718 on GBPUSD symbol1317.18 USD
   Margin required for 1.00 Sell Stop Limit order at price 1.31611 on GBPUSD symbol1316.11 USD
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 매수 또는 매도 주문 유형 반환                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE MarketOrderByOrderType(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY  : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT  : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP  : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT  :
        return(ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT :
        return(ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
     }
   return(WRONG_VALUE);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 주문 유형별 주문 진입 가격 반환                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double PriceByOrderType(const string symbolconst ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)
  {
   int     digits=0;
   double  point=0;
   MqlTick tick={};
 
//--- 심볼 포인트 값 획득
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_POINTpoint))
     {
      Print("SymbolInfoDouble() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return 0;
     }
     
//--- 심볼 자리수 획득
   long value=0;
   if(!SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITSvalue))
     {
      Print("SymbolInfoInteger() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return 0;
     }
   digits=(int)value;
   
//--- 심볼별 마지막 가격 가격 획득
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(symboltick))
     {
      Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return 0;
     }
     
//--- 주문 유형별 가격 반환                                 
   switch(order_type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY              :  return(tick.ask);
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL             :  return(tick.bid);
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT        :  return(NormalizeDouble(tick.ask - DEVIATION * pointdigits));
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT       :  return(NormalizeDouble(tick.bid + DEVIATION * pointdigits));
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP         :  return(NormalizeDouble(tick.ask + DEVIATION * pointdigits));
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP        :  return(NormalizeDouble(tick.bid - DEVIATION * pointdigits));
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT   :  return(NormalizeDouble(tick.ask + DEVIATION * point - STOP_LIMIT * pointdigits));
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT  :  return(NormalizeDouble(tick.bid - DEVIATION * point + STOP_LIMIT * pointdigits));
      default                          :  return(0);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 주문 유형 설명을 반환                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)
  {
   switch(order_type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY              :  return("Buy");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL             :  return("Sell");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT        :  return("Buy Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT       :  return("Sell Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP         :  return("Buy Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP        :  return("Sell Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT   :  return("Buy Stop Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT  :  return("Sell Stop Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY         :  return("Close By");
      default                          :  return("Unknown order type");
     }
  }

참고 항목

OrderSend(), Order Properties, Trade Operation Types