//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

long pos_id_array[]; // 포지션 ID를 저장하기 위한 배열



//--- 전체 히스토리 요청

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 배열의 펜딩 주문에서만 모든 포지션 ID를 수집

int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TYPE);

long pos_id=HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID);

if(type<=ORDER_TYPE_SELL || pos_id==0)

continue;



int size=ArraySize(pos_id_array);

if(ArrayResize(pos_id_array, size+1)==size+1)

pos_id_array[size]=pos_id;

}



//--- 배열의 포지션 ID의 리스트로

total=ArraySize(pos_id_array);

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- 헤더와 포지션 주문 및 거래 리스트를 인쇄

long position_id=pos_id_array[i];

Print("List of orders and deals for position with ID: ", position_id);

HistorySelectByPositionProcess(position_id);

}

/*

결과:

List of orders and deals for position with ID: 1819629924

[0] Order Sell Limit #1819629924

[1] Order Buy #1819633194

[0] Entry In Deal Sell #1794972472

[1] Entry Out Deal Buy #1794975589

List of orders and deals for position with ID: 1841753970

[0] Order Sell Stop #1841753970

[1] Order Buy #1842322160

[0] Entry In Deal Sell #1817242142

[1] Entry Out Deal Buy #1817765341

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 포지션 ID별로 주문 및 거래 내역을 선택하고 |

//| 저널의 해당 위치에 대한 주문 및 거래 목록을 인쇄| |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HistorySelectByPositionProcess(const long position_id)

{

//--- 지정된 포지션 ID를 가진 거래 및 주문 내역을 요청

if(!HistorySelectByPosition(position_id))

{

PrintFormat("HistorySelectByPosition(%I64d) failed. Error %d", position_id, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- 포지션 주문 리스트를 인쇄

int orders_total=HistoryOrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<orders_total; i++)

{

ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TYPE);

PrintFormat(" [%d] Order %s #%I64u", i, OrderTypeDescription(order_type), ticket);

}



//--- 저널의 포지션 거래 리스트를 인쇄

int deals_total =HistoryDealsTotal();

for(int i=0; i<deals_total; i++)

{

ulong ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;

ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry=(ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);

ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type= (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_TYPE);

if(deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_BUY && deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_SELL)

continue;

PrintFormat(" [%d] Entry %s Deal %s #%I64u", i, DealEntryDescription(deal_entry), DealTypeDescription(deal_type), ticket);

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 주문 유형 설명을 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 포지션 거래 유형 설명을 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

//--- 매수 및 매도 거래에 대한 설명만 반환

//--- 다른 모든 유형은 해당 포지션에 적용되지 않으므로

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

default : return("Unknown deal type: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 포지션 변경 메서드 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealEntryDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry)

{

switch(entry)

{

case DEAL_ENTRY_IN : return("In");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT : return("Out");

case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT : return("InOut");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY : return("Out by");

case DEAL_ENTRY_STATE : return("Status record");

default : return("Unknown deal entry: "+(string)entry);

}

}