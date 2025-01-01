//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 거래와 주문 히스토리 요청

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 계정의 모든 과거 주문 목록에 의한 루프

int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- 루프 인덱스를 통해 리스트에서 주문 티켓 가져오기

ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- 주문 유형을 가져오고 선택한 주문의 실제 속성 목록에 대한 헤더를 표시합니다.

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Double properties of an history order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- 헤더 아래에서 선택한 주문의 모든 실제 속성을 인쇄합니다.

HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket, 16);

}

/*

결과:

Double properties of an history order Sell #2810847541:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.00

Price open: 1.10491

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10491

StopLimit: 0.00000

Double properties of an history order Buy Limit #2811003507:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 1.10547

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10591

StopLimit: 0.00000

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 저널에서 선택한 주문 히스토리의 실제 속성을 표시 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const long ticket, const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

double value=0;



//--- 주문 심볼과 심볼의 소수 자릿수를 가져옵니다.

string symbol = HistoryOrderGetString(ticket, ORDER_SYMBOL);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- 헤더 텍스트와 헤더 필드의 너비를 정의합니다.

//--- 헤더 너비가 0과 같은 함수에 전달되면 너비는 헤더 줄 크기 + 1이 됩니다.

header="Volume initial:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- 저널에서 지정된 너비의 헤더로 주문할 때 초기 볼륨을 가져오고 표시

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- 미체결 주문량을 저널에 표시

header="Volume current:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- 주문에서 지정한 가격을 저널에 표시

header="Price open:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_OPEN, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 저널에 StopLoss 레벨을 표시

header="StopLoss:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_SL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 저널에 TakeProfit 레벨을 표시

header="TakeProfit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_TP, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- 저널의 주문 심볼로 현재 가격을 표시

header="Price current:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- StopLimit 주문이 활성화되면 지정가 주문 가격을 저널에 표시

header="StopLimit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 주문 유형 설명을 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}