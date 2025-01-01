

#define VOLUME 1.0 // 주문 볼륨

#define DEVIATION 100 // 종가 전 포인트 수



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string currency_profit=SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT); //수익 통화

double close_price=ChartPriceOnDropped(); //마우스로 스크립트를 떨어뜨린 지점에 해당하는 가격 좌표가 종가 역할을 합니다.



//---

for(int i=0; i<=ORDER_TYPE_SELL; i++)

{

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)i; // 주문 유형: 0 - 매수, 1 - Sell

double open_price=PriceOpenByOrderType(_Symbol, order_type); // 시가: 매수의 경우 - Ask, 매도의 경우 - Bid



//--- 시가를 받지 못한 경우 루프를 계속 진행

if(open_price==0)

continue;



//--- 종가가 0인 경우(차트에 드래그하여 스크립트가 실행되지 않은 경우) 가격을 계산

if(close_price==0)

close_price=(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? open_price + DEVIATION * _Point : open_price - DEVIATION * _Point);



//--- 전달된 매개변수를 기반으로 현재 계정 및 시장 환경에 대한 대략적인 이익 규모를 계산

double profit=0;

ResetLastError();

if(!OrderCalcProfit(order_type, _Symbol, VOLUME, open_price, close_price, profit))

{

Print("OrderCalcProfit() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

continue;

}



//--- 받은 수익 값을 저널에 인쇄

PrintFormat("Estimated profit for %.2f %s position on %s with opening price of %.*f and closing price of %.*f: %.2f %s",

VOLUME, OrderTypeDescription(order_type), _Symbol, _Digits, open_price, _Digits, close_price, profit, currency_profit);



}

/*

결과:

Estimated profit for 1.00 Buy position on EURUSD with opening price of 1.10757 and closing price of 1.10881: 124.00 USD

Estimated profit for 1.00 Sell position on EURUSD with opening price of 1.10753 and closing price of 1.10881: -128.00 USD

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 주문 유형별 주문 진입 가격 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double PriceOpenByOrderType(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)

{

MqlTick tick={};



//--- 심볼별 마지막 가격 가격 획득

if(!SymbolInfoTick(symbol, tick))

{

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return 0;

}



//--- 주문 유형별 가격 반환

switch(order_type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return(tick.ask);

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return(tick.bid);

default : return(0);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 주문 유형 설명을 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)

{

switch(order_type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}