//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 거래와 주문 히스토리 요청

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 계정 히스토리의 거래 목록에 의한 루프

int total=HistoryDealsTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- 다음 거래 티켓 가져오기(해당 속성을 가져오기 위해 거래가 자동으로 선택됨)

ulong ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- 거래의 유형과 방향을 가져오고 선택한 거래의 실제 속성 목록에 대한 헤더를 표시합니다.

string type=DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_TYPE));

string entry=DealEntryDescription((ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_ENTRY));

PrintFormat("String properties of an deal %s entry %s #%I64u:", type, entry, ticket);



//--- 헤더 아래에 선택한 거래의 실제 속성을 모두 인쇄합니다.

HistoryDealPropertiesStringPrint(ticket, 13);

}

/*

결과:

String properties of an deal Buy entry In #2785021084:

Symbol: EURUSD

Comment: Test PositionGetString

Extarnal ID:

String properties of an deal Buy entry Out #2497993663:

Symbol: EURUSD

Comment: [tp 1.08639]

Extarnal ID:

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 저널에서 선택한 거래의 문자열 속성을 표시합니다. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void HistoryDealPropertiesStringPrint(const ulong ticket, const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

string value ="";



//--- 헤더 텍스트와 헤더 필드의 너비를 정의합니다.

//--- 헤더 너비가 0과 같은 함수에 전달되면 너비는 헤더 줄 크기 + 1이 됩니다.

header="Symbol:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- 저널에 지정된 헤더 너비를 가진 거래 심볼을 가져오고 표시합니다.

if(!HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);



//--- 거래 코멘트를 저널에 표시합니다.

header="Comment:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_COMMENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);



//--- 외부 거래 시스템에 거래 ID를 표시합니다.

header="Extarnal ID:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_EXTERNAL_ID, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 거래 타입 설명을 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE : return("Balance");

case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT : return("Credit");

case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE : return("Additional charge");

case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION : return("Correction");

case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS : return("Bonus");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION : return("Additional commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY : return("Daily commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY : return("Monthly commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return("Daily agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY: return("Monthly agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST : return("Interest rate");

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED : return("Canceled buy deal");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED : return("Canceled sell deal");

case DEAL_DIVIDEND : return("Dividend operations");

case DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED : return("Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations");

case DEAL_TAX : return("Tax charges");

default : return("Unknown deal type: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 포지션 변경 메서드 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealEntryDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry)

{

switch(entry)

{

case DEAL_ENTRY_IN : return("In");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT : return("Out");

case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT : return("Reverce");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY : return("Out by");

case DEAL_ENTRY_STATE : return("Status record");

default : return("Unknown deal entry: "+(string)entry);

}

}