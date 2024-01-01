//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 목록 요소 구현 클래스 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CItem

{

int m_id;

string m_comment;

CItem* m_next;

public:

CItem() { m_id=0; m_comment=NULL; m_next=NULL; }

~CItem() { Print("Destructor of ",m_id,

(CheckPointer(GetPointer(this))==POINTER_DYNAMIC)?

"dynamic":"non-dynamic"); }

void Initialize(int id,string comm) { m_id=id; m_comment=comm; }

void PrintMe() { Print(__FUNCTION__,":",m_id,m_comment); }

int Identifier() { return(m_id); }

CItem* Next() {return(m_next); }

void Next(CItem *item) { m_next=item; }

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 목록의 가장 간단한 클래스 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CMyList

{

CItem* m_items;

public:

CMyList() { m_items=NULL; }

~CMyList() { Destroy(); }

bool InsertToBegin(CItem* item);

void Destroy();

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 시작 부분에 목록 요소를 삽입 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CMyList::InsertToBegin(CItem* item)

{

if(CheckPointer(item)==POINTER_INVALID) return(false);

//---

item.Next(m_items);

m_items=item;

//---

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 요소를 삭제하여 목록 삭제 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CMyList::Destroy()

{

//--- 루프에서 작업할 수 있는 서비스 포인터

CItem* item;

//--- 루프를 통과하여 동적 포인터를 삭제 시도

while(CheckPointer(m_items)!=POINTER_INVALID)

{

item=m_items;

m_items=m_items.Next();

if(CheckPointer(item)==POINTER_DYNAMIC)

{

Print("동적 개체 ",item.Identifier()," 삭제됨");

delete (item);

}

else Print("비동적 개체 ",item.Identifier()," 삭제될 수 없습니다");

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

CMyList list;

CItem items[10];

CItem* item;

//--- 동적 개체 포인터를 만들고 목록에 추가

item=new CItem;

if(item!=NULL)

{

item.Initialize(100,"dynamic");

item.PrintMe();

list.InsertToBegin(item);

}

//--- 목록에 자동 포인터를 추가

for(int i=0; i<10; i++)

{

items[i].Initialize(i,"automatic");

items[i].PrintMe();

item=GetPointer(items[i]);

if(CheckPointer(item)!=POINTER_INVALID)

list.InsertToBegin(item);

}

//--- 목록에 동적 개체 포인터를 하나 더 추가

item=new CItem;

if(item!=NULL)

{

item.Initialize(200,"dynamic");

item.PrintMe();

list.InsertToBegin(item);

}

//--- 모든 목록 요소를 삭제

list.Destroy();

//--- 모든 목록 요소는 스크립트가 끝난 후에 삭제

//--- 터미널의 전문가 탭을 참조

}