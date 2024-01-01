|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 목록 요소 구현 클래스 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CItem
{
int m_id;
string m_comment;
CItem* m_next;
public:
CItem() { m_id=0; m_comment=NULL; m_next=NULL; }
~CItem() { Print("Destructor of ",m_id,
(CheckPointer(GetPointer(this))==POINTER_DYNAMIC)?
"dynamic":"non-dynamic"); }
void Initialize(int id,string comm) { m_id=id; m_comment=comm; }
void PrintMe() { Print(__FUNCTION__,":",m_id,m_comment); }
int Identifier() { return(m_id); }
CItem* Next() {return(m_next); }
void Next(CItem *item) { m_next=item; }
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 목록의 가장 간단한 클래스 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CMyList
{
CItem* m_items;
public:
CMyList() { m_items=NULL; }
~CMyList() { Destroy(); }
bool InsertToBegin(CItem* item);
void Destroy();
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 시작 부분에 목록 요소를 삽입 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMyList::InsertToBegin(CItem* item)
{
if(CheckPointer(item)==POINTER_INVALID) return(false);
//---
item.Next(m_items);
m_items=item;
//---
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 요소를 삭제하여 목록 삭제 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMyList::Destroy()
{
//--- 루프에서 작업할 수 있는 서비스 포인터
CItem* item;
//--- 루프를 통과하여 동적 포인터를 삭제 시도
while(CheckPointer(m_items)!=POINTER_INVALID)
{
item=m_items;
m_items=m_items.Next();
if(CheckPointer(item)==POINTER_DYNAMIC)
{
Print("동적 개체 ",item.Identifier()," 삭제됨");
delete (item);
}
else Print("비동적 개체 ",item.Identifier()," 삭제될 수 없습니다");
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
CMyList list;
CItem items[10];
CItem* item;
//--- 동적 개체 포인터를 만들고 목록에 추가
item=new CItem;
if(item!=NULL)
{
item.Initialize(100,"dynamic");
item.PrintMe();
list.InsertToBegin(item);
}
//--- 목록에 자동 포인터를 추가
for(int i=0; i<10; i++)
{
items[i].Initialize(i,"automatic");
items[i].PrintMe();
item=GetPointer(items[i]);
if(CheckPointer(item)!=POINTER_INVALID)
list.InsertToBegin(item);
}
//--- 목록에 동적 개체 포인터를 하나 더 추가
item=new CItem;
if(item!=NULL)
{
item.Initialize(200,"dynamic");
item.PrintMe();
list.InsertToBegin(item);
}
//--- 모든 목록 요소를 삭제
list.Destroy();
//--- 모든 목록 요소는 스크립트가 끝난 후에 삭제
//--- 터미널의 전문가 탭을 참조
}