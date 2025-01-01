문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス共通関数ResetLastError 

ResetLastError

사전 정의된 변수 _LastError의 값을 0으로 설정.

void  ResetLastError();

값 반환

반환 값 없음.

주의

GetLastError() 함수는 _LastError 변수를 0으로 설정하지 않습니다. 일반적으로 함수를 호출하기 전에 ResetLastError() 기능을 호출하고, 그 후 오류 형태를 확인합니다.

예:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 함수를 호출하기 전에 마지막 오류 코드를 재설정합니다.
//--- 그렇지 않으면 GetLastError()가 이전 오류 코드를 반환할 수 있습니다.
   long lres=SymbolInfoInteger("123456",SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("lres=%d  error=%d",lres,GetLastError());
   lres=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("lres=%d  error=%d",lres,GetLastError());
   ResetLastError();
   lres=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("lres=%d  error=%d",lres,GetLastError());
  }