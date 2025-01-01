- Alert
ResetLastError
사전 정의된 변수 _LastError의 값을 0으로 설정.
|
void ResetLastError();
값 반환
반환 값 없음.
주의
GetLastError() 함수는 _LastError 변수를 0으로 설정하지 않습니다. 일반적으로 함수를 호출하기 전에 ResetLastError() 기능을 호출하고, 그 후 오류 형태를 확인합니다.
예:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+