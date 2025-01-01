//--- enums

enum ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION

{

INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE= 0, // 교차 없음

INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP = 1, // 상방 교차

INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN=-1, // 하방 교차

};



//--- 입력 매개변수

input uint InpPeriod = 10; // MA 기간

input int InpShift = 0; // MA 쉬프트

input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; // MA 메서드

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // MA 적용 가격



//--- 글로벌 변수

int ExtMaHandle;

int ExtMaPeriod;

double ExtData[2];

MqlRates ExtRates[2];



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 입력 매개변수에 0을 지정하면 이동 평균을 계산하는 기간은 기본값(10)과 같습니다.r

ExtMaPeriod=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);

//--- 지정된 매개변수를 사용하여 이동 평균 지표에 대한 핸들을 생성합니다.

ExtMaHandle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,ExtMaPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);

ResetLastError();

if(ExtMaHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to create iMA() handle. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}



//--- 마지막 가격의 업데이트 시간을 가져옵니다.

datetime tick_time=TickTime();

//--- 마지막 두 캔들에서 이동 평균 데이터와 가격 데이터를 가져옵니다.

if(GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates) && tick_time!=0)

{

//--- 가격이 MA보다 높은 경우

if(ExtRates[1].close>ExtData[1])

{

//--- 메시지 텍스트 작성 및 경고 표시

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is above the moving average",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

Result:

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 18:00. The price is above the moving average at 2024.02.16 18:47:43

*/

}

else

{

//--- 가격이 MA보다 낮은 경우

if(ExtRates[1].close<ExtData[1])

{

//--- 메시지 텍스트 작성 및 경고 표시

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is below the moving average.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

Result:

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 19:00. The price is below the moving average at 2024.02.16 19:33:14

*/

}

else

{

//--- 메시지 텍스트 작성 및 경고 표시

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price and moving average are equal.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

Result:

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 20:00. The price and moving average are equal at 2024.02.16 20:12:22

*/

}

}

}



//--- 성공

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

ResetLastError();

//--- 마지막 두 캔들에서 이동 평균 데이터와 가격 데이터를 가져옵니다.

if(!GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates))

return;

//--- 현재 캔들의 이동평균을 교차하는 가격의 방향을 구합니다.

ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION intersect=GetIntersectDirection(ExtData,ExtRates);



//--- 이전 메시지를 저장하기 위한 변수

static string message_prev="";



//--- 가격이 현재 캔들의 이동 평균을 상방 교차한 경우

if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP)

{

//--- 교차가 발생한 틱 시간을 가져옵니다.

datetime tick_time=TickTime();

if(tick_time==0)

return;

//--- 메세지 텍스트를 생성

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

//--- 이전 메시지가 현재 메시지와 같지 않으면 메시지 및 틱 시간과 함께 경고를 표시합니다.

if(message!=message_prev)

{

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

message_prev=message;

/*

Result:\

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 09:00. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top at 2024.02.16 09:20:35

*/

}

}



//--- 가격이 현재 바의 이동 평균을 하향 교차한 경우

if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN)

{

//--- 교차가 발생한 틱 시간을 가져옵니다.

datetime tick_time=TickTime();

if(tick_time==0)

return;

//--- 메세지 텍스트를 생성

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

//--- 이전 메시지가 현재 메시지와 같지 않으면 메시지 및 틱 시간과 함께 경고를 표시합니다.

if(message!=message_prev)

{

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

message_prev=message;

/*

Result:\

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 10:00. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom at 2024.02.16 10:42:15

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 가격을 확인하고 평균 데이터를 배열로 이동 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetData(int handle,double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])

{

ResetLastError();

//--- 마지막 두 바에서 이동 평균 데이터를 가져옵니다.

if(CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,2,ma_data)!=2)

{

PrintFormat("CopyBuffer() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 마지막 두 바의 가격 데이터를 가져옵니다.

if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0,2,price_data)!=2)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(false);

}



return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 이동평균을 교차하는 가격의 방향을 반환합니다. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION GetIntersectDirection(double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])

{

double ma0=ma_data[1];

double ma1=ma_data[0];

double close0=price_data[1].close;

double close1=price_data[0].close;



if(close1<=ma1 && close0>ma0)

return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP);

else

{

if(close1>=ma1 && close0<ma0)

return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN);

else

return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 틱 시간을 초 단위로 반환합니다.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

datetime TickTime()

{

MqlTick tick={};



ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(0);

}



return(tick.time);

}