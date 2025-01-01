문서화섹션
메시지를 별도의 창에 표시

void  Alert(
   argument,     // 첫 번째 값
   ...           // 다른 값
   );

매개변수

논의

[in]  쉼표로 구분된 값. 정보 출력을 여려 줄로 분할하기 위해 라인 피드 문자 "\n" 또는 "\r\n"을 사용할 수 있습니다. 매개변수의 수는 64개를 초과할 수 없습니다.

값 반환

반환 값 없음.

주의

배열을 Alert() 함수에 전달 할 수 없습니다. 배열은 요소별로 출력되어야 합니다. double 유형의 데이터는 소수점 아래 8자리 숫자까지 출력되고, float 유형의 데이터는 소수점 아래 5자리 숫자로 표시됩니다. 실제 숫자를 다른 정밀도 또는 과학적 형식으로 출력하려면 DoubleToString() 함수를 사용.

bool 유형의 데이터는 "true" 또는 "false" 문자열로 출력됩니다. 날짜는 YYYY.MM.DD HH:MI:SS 로 출력됩니다. 날짜를 다른 형식으로 표시하려면 TimeToString() 함수를 사용. 색상 유형의 대이터는 색상이 색상 집합에 있는 경우 R, G, B 문자열 또는 색상 이름으로 출력.

전략 테스터에서 Alert() 기능이 작동하지 않습니다.

예:

//--- enums
enum ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION
  {
   INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE0,  // 교차 없음
   INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP  = 1,  // 상방 교차
   INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN=-1,  // 하방 교차
  };
 
//--- 입력 매개변수
input    uint               InpPeriod = 10;            // MA 기간
input    int                InpShift  = 0;             // MA 쉬프트
input    ENUM_MA_METHOD     InpMethod = MODE_SMA;      // MA 메서드
input    ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice  = PRICE_CLOSE;   // MA 적용 가격
 
//--- 글로벌 변수
int      ExtMaHandle;
int      ExtMaPeriod;
double   ExtData[2];
MqlRates ExtRates[2];
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 입력 매개변수에 0을 지정하면 이동 평균을 계산하는 기간은 기본값(10)과 같습니다.r
   ExtMaPeriod=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);
//--- 지정된 매개변수를 사용하여 이동 평균 지표에 대한 핸들을 생성합니다.
   ExtMaHandle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,ExtMaPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);
   ResetLastError();
   if(ExtMaHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to create iMA() handle. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
     
//--- 마지막 가격의 업데이트 시간을 가져옵니다.
   datetime tick_time=TickTime();
//--- 마지막 두 캔들에서 이동 평균 데이터와 가격 데이터를 가져옵니다.
   if(GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates) && tick_time!=0)
     {
      //--- 가격이 MA보다 높은 경우
      if(ExtRates[1].close>ExtData[1])
        {
         //--- 메시지 텍스트 작성 및 경고 표시
         string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is above the moving average",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
         Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
         /*
         Result:
         AlertBar time2024.02.16 18:00The price is above the moving average at 2024.02.16 18:47:43
         */
        }
      else
        {
         //--- 가격이 MA보다 낮은 경우
         if(ExtRates[1].close<ExtData[1])
           {
            //--- 메시지 텍스트 작성 및 경고 표시
            string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is below the moving average.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
            Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
            /*
            Result:
            AlertBar time2024.02.16 19:00The price is below the moving average at 2024.02.16 19:33:14
            */
           }
         else
           {
            //--- 메시지 텍스트 작성 및 경고 표시
            string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price and moving average are equal.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
            Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
            /*
            Result:
            AlertBar time2024.02.16 20:00The price and moving average are equal at 2024.02.16 20:12:22
            */
           }
        }
     }
     
//--- 성공
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   ResetLastError();
//--- 마지막 두 캔들에서 이동 평균 데이터와 가격 데이터를 가져옵니다.
   if(!GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates))
      return;
//--- 현재 캔들의 이동평균을 교차하는 가격의 방향을 구합니다.
   ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION intersect=GetIntersectDirection(ExtData,ExtRates);
 
//--- 이전 메시지를 저장하기 위한 변수
   static string message_prev="";
 
//--- 가격이 현재 캔들의 이동 평균을 상방 교차한 경우
   if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP)
     {
      //--- 교차가 발생한 틱 시간을 가져옵니다.
      datetime tick_time=TickTime();
      if(tick_time==0)
         return;
      //--- 메세지 텍스트를 생성
      string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
      //--- 이전 메시지가 현재 메시지와 같지 않으면 메시지 및 틱 시간과 함께 경고를 표시합니다.
      if(message!=message_prev)
        {
         Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
         message_prev=message;
         /*
         Result:\
         AlertBar time2024.02.16 09:00The price crossed the MA from bottom to top at 2024.02.16 09:20:35
         */
        }
     }
 
//--- 가격이 현재 바의 이동 평균을 하향 교차한 경우
   if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN)
     {
      //--- 교차가 발생한 틱 시간을 가져옵니다.
      datetime tick_time=TickTime();
      if(tick_time==0)
         return;
      //--- 메세지 텍스트를 생성
      string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
      //--- 이전 메시지가 현재 메시지와 같지 않으면 메시지 및 틱 시간과 함께 경고를 표시합니다.
      if(message!=message_prev)
        {
         Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
         message_prev=message;
         /*
         Result:\
         AlertBar time2024.02.16 10:00The price crossed the MA from top to bottom at 2024.02.16 10:42:15
         */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 가격을 확인하고 평균 데이터를 배열로 이동                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetData(int handle,double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])
  {
   ResetLastError();
//--- 마지막 두 바에서 이동 평균 데이터를 가져옵니다.
   if(CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,2,ma_data)!=2)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyBuffer() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 마지막 두 바의 가격 데이터를 가져옵니다.
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0,2,price_data)!=2)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
 
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 이동평균을 교차하는 가격의 방향을 반환합니다.    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION GetIntersectDirection(double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])
  {
   double ma0=ma_data[1];
   double ma1=ma_data[0];
   double close0=price_data[1].close;
   double close1=price_data[0].close;
 
   if(close1<=ma1 && close0>ma0)
      return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP);
   else
     {
      if(close1>=ma1 && close0<ma0)
         return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN);
      else
         return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 틱 시간을 초 단위로 반환합니다.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime TickTime()
  {
   MqlTick tick={};
 
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
 
   return(tick.time);
  }