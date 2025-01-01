//--- 입력 매개변수

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod1 = PERIOD_CURRENT; // First Period

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod2 = PERIOD_M1; // Second Period



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- InpPeriod1 및 InpPeriod2 차트 기간의 초의 수를 가져옵니다.

int sec1=PeriodSeconds(InpPeriod1);

int sec2=PeriodSeconds(InpPeriod2);

//--- 수신된 값을 로그에 표시합니다.

PrintFormat("Seconds in period %s: %lu, in period %s: %lu",TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod1),sec1,TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod2),sec2);

//--- 차트 기간이 InpPeriod1인 바에 포함된 InpPeriod2 차트 기간의 바의 수를 계산합니다.

int res=sec1/sec2;

if(res==0)

res=1;

//--- 얻은 값을 로그에 표시합니다.

PrintFormat("One bar %s contains %d bars %s",TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod1),res,TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod2));

/*

Result:

Seconds in period M5: 300, in period M1: 60

One bar M5 contains 5 bars M1

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 차트 주기명 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string TimeframeDescription(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period)

{

return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(period==PERIOD_CURRENT ? Period() : period), 7));

}