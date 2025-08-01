通貨 / ALKT
ALKT: Alkami Technology Inc
26.53 USD 0.65 (2.51%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ALKTの今日の為替レートは、2.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.21の安値と26.63の高値で取引されました。
Alkami Technology Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALKT News
- Alkami launches digital banking conversion toolkit for financial institutions
- GitLab Shares Fall Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
- S Shares Jump 7% on Q2 Earnings Beat and Robust Fiscal 2026 Guidance
- DELL Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Fall
- Will Alkami (ALKT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Marvell Technology Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Wall Street Analysts Think Alkami (ALKT) Could Surge 50.64%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- HPQ's Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Applied Materials Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- General Atlantic buys Alkami Technology (ALKT) shares for $29.69 million
- Alkami technology sees General Atlantic increase stake by $29.69 million
- EPAM Stock Rises 6% After Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Tier one credit union selects Alkami for digital banking
- Gen Digital Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- MACOM Technology Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Alkami Technology stock hits 52-week low at 20.42 USD
- Bentley Systems Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Quantum-Si's Q2 Loss In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Super Micro Computer Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Alkami (ALKT) Loses 28.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- HPC Server and DLC Traction Likely to Boost SMCI's Q4 Earnings
- Five9 Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Cloudflare Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, FY25 View Raised
- Alkami Technology stock hits 52-week low at 21.62 USD
1日のレンジ
26.21 26.63
1年のレンジ
20.42 42.29
- 以前の終値
- 25.88
- 始値
- 26.34
- 買値
- 26.53
- 買値
- 26.83
- 安値
- 26.21
- 高値
- 26.63
- 出来高
- 2.379 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.69%
- 1年の変化
- -15.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K