MT5 To Tradovate

MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready)

Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms.

Key Features

  • Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders.
  • Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly.
  • Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your chart (e.g., US100, USTEC) to the correct futures contract (MNQ, NQ, MES, ES, etc.), handling quarterly/monthly rolls automatically.
  • Risk Management: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirrored at once to prevent over-exposure.
  • Selective Mirroring: Filter trades by Magic Number and Order Comment to mirror only specific EAs.
  • Sticky Mapping: Ensures each MT5 position tracks its specific futures symbol throughout its lifecycle.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Monitor connection status, account balance, mirror quantity, and open Tradovate positions directly on your MT5 chart.
  • Token Handling: Automatic authentication and token refresh with disk caching for stability.

Supported Futures
NQ / MNQ, ES / MES, YM / MYM, GC / MGC, plus FDXM* and FDXS*.
*DAX Futures require a paid subscription for real market data.

Safety & Simulation

  • Hedging Guard: Blocks accidental cross-hedging (e.g., attempting to Buy while holding a Sell) to keep you compliant with strict prop firm rules.
  • Simulation Mode: Run a dry-run to test your setup without sending live orders.
  • Max Concurrent Replicas: Hard limit on open positions to protect your account.
  • Persistence: Saves managed positions and mappings to handle terminal restarts gracefully.

Requirements

  • An active MetaTrader 5 (MT5) terminal.
  • An Expert Advisor (EA) or Signal that generates trades on Indices (Nasdaq, S&P, Dow, DAX) or Gold.
  • A valid futures or prop-firm account that supports the Tradovate API.

Manual & User Guide
Please contact me via private message immediately after purchase to receive the detailed manual and setup guide.

Important Notes

  • This bridge is designed for market orders.
  • Your MT5 EA's risk and money management settings still apply; this tool strictly mirrors the entry and exit signals.
