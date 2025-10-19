VM Auto SLTP Pro

5
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA

Overview:

VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules.

VM Auto SLTP Pro acts as a trade-management assistant that protects profits, limits losses, and helps you apply consistent, disciplined risk control across your account or on a single symbol.

Key Features:

  • Flexible SL/TP modes: ATR-based, fixed points, fixed price, and USD-based SL/TP.

  • Comprehensive risk protection: Equity/percentage-based closures, profit/loss thresholds, and maximum order limits.

  • Advanced trailing & partial management: Trailing stop by multiples of initial risk (R), automatic breakeven, and partial profit-taking.

  • On-chart Visual Panel: Real-time monitoring and one-click trade actions directly on the chart.

  • Two operation modes: Single-symbol (recommended) and account-wide management.

  • Universal compatibility: Works with manual orders and orders opened by other Expert Advisors.

  • Max Bars Open Settings: allows enabling/disabling and limiting the maximum number of bars a position can remain open.

  • Smart Close Settings: intelligent auto-close mechanism based on the selected timeframe (SmartCloseTimeframe), using EMA and RSI (SmartClose_EMA_Period, SmartClose_RSI_Period).

Detailed Feature Breakdown:
1. Dynamic and Fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit

ATR-Based SL/TP

Stops and targets adapt to market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.

Key Parameters: ATR_Period, ATR_SL_Multiplier, ATR_TP_Multiplier.

Benefit: Market-aware risk management that tightens stops in calm markets and widens them during high volatility.

Fixed SL/TP in Points

Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit as static, fixed-point distances from your entry price.

Key Parameters: Fixed_SL_Points, Fixed_TP_Points.

Benefit: Straightforward and consistent risk-reward ratios on every trade.

Fixed Price SL/TP

Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit using absolute price levels entered by the user. The EA automatically validates the entered prices according to the order type.

Key Parameters: UseFixedPriceSLTP, Fixed_SL_Price, Fixed_TP_Price.

Benefit: Precise control of SL/TP at the exact desired price; ensures validity of price levels for each order type.

USD-based SL/TP

Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit based on a specific USD amount. The EA automatically converts that amount into the required price distance according to the symbol and lot size.

Key Parameters: UseUSDSLTP, USD_SL, USD_TP.

Benefit: Manage risk by a fixed monetary value, making capital control easier and suitable for any trading strategy.

2. Comprehensive Risk Management System

Protect your trading capital with multiple, configurable safety layers:

  • Close by Profit/Loss (USD): Close all trades when total profit or loss reaches a specified USD amount. (CloseByUSD)

  • Close by Account Percentage: Close all trades when P/L reaches a set percentage of account balance. (CloseByPercent)

  • Maximum Order Limit: Restrict the maximum number of open trades per symbol or across the account. (Max_Orders_Per_Symbol, Max_Orders_Account)

  • Average Profit Target: Close managed trades when the average profit per trade (in points) reaches a predefined target. (Avg_Profit_Target_Points)

These safeguards are fully configurable so you can tailor protection to your risk tolerance and trading style.

3. Advanced Trade Management Trailing Stop by R

The trailing stop activates when a trade’s profit reaches a multiple of your initial risk (R). The Stop Loss then trails the price in defined steps, locking in profits while allowing the remaining run toward your final TP.

Key Parameters: Trailing_R_Trigger, Trailing_Step_Points, Trailing_Min_Distance.

Partial Profit Taking

Automatically close a configurable percentage of position volume at profit levels defined in multiples of R. Secure gains while letting the remainder run.

Key Parameters: Partial_Close_Enabled, Partial_Close_Percent, Partial_Close_Levels.

Smart Breakeven

Automatically move the Stop Loss to breakeven (entry price plus optional buffer) once the trade moves a certain distance in your favor, preventing winners from turning into losers.

Key Parameters: Breakeven_Trigger_Points, Breakeven_Buffer_Points.

4. Integrated Visual Control Panel

An on-chart control panel gives you full visibility and direct control:

Displayed Information: EA Status, Attached Symbol, Spread, Number of Managed Trades, Total Profit, and Mode.

One-Click Actions:

  • START/STOP — Pause or resume EA operations.

  • BUY/SELL — Open immediate market orders with auto SL/TP.

  • Close Last / Close All / Close All Losing — Fast order management.

  • All to Breakeven — Move SL to breakeven for all managed trades.

  • Toggle ATR/Fixed/Price/USD — Switch SL/TP mode quickly.

The panel provides instant feedback and quick action buttons to react to changing market conditions.

Scope of Operation

  • Single-Symbol Mode (Recommended): The EA manages only trades for the chart it is attached to. This avoids conflicts with other EAs and is ideal for running multiple symbol-specific strategies.

  • Account-Wide Mode: The EA scans and manages all open positions across every symbol in the account for centralized portfolio-level control.

Choose the mode that best fits your workflow — we recommend starting with Single-Symbol Mode for maximum safety.

Why Choose VM Auto SLTP Pro?

  • High Flexibility: Configurable to suit scalpers, swing traders, and portfolio managers.

  • Maximum Protection: Multi-layered safety rules reduce the risk of catastrophic losses.

  • User-Friendly: Fast, intuitive control directly on the chart.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works with manual orders and orders opened by other EAs.

  • Dual Modes: Focused single-symbol control or centralized account-wide management.

Important Notes:

  • VM Auto SLTP Pro is a trade-management and risk-control tool, not a signal generator. Use it alongside your own strategy to enforce discipline and protect capital.

  • For safety, we strongly recommend using the default Operate only on attached chart (Single-Symbol Mode) when first deploying the EA.

  • Always test the EA in a demo environment before running on a live account to ensure settings suit your broker, symbol characteristics, and risk tolerance.

Support:

You can view the complete guide on how to use VM Auto SLTP Pro here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766471

For support, please leave a comment on the product page or send a private message to the developer on MQL5. Provide a clear description of your issue so we can assist you promptly.

David Ruiz
David Ruiz 2025.12.20 22:58 
 

⭐ Professional trade management EA with excellent developer support VM Auto SLTP Pro is a solid and flexible trade management EA focused on advanced SL/TP control, ATR-based risk management, breakeven, trailing and basket handling. It integrates smoothly with other EAs or manual trading and offers precise control over risk and exposure. The developer is very responsive and professional, open to user feedback and continuous improvements. Communication was clear and technically sound, which is not always common in the marketplace. Recommended for traders who value structured risk management and a reliable, well-supported tool.

⭐ Professional trade management EA with excellent developer support VM Auto SLTP Pro is a solid and flexible trade management EA focused on advanced SL/TP control, ATR-based risk management, breakeven, trailing and basket handling. It integrates smoothly with other EAs or manual trading and offers precise control over risk and exposure. The developer is very responsive and professional, open to user feedback and continuous improvements. Communication was clear and technically sound, which is not always common in the marketplace. Recommended for traders who value structured risk management and a reliable, well-supported tool.

Van Minh Nguyen
Resposta do desenvolvedor Van Minh Nguyen 2025.12.21 06:24

Thank you very much for your detailed review and kind words.
I truly appreciate your feedback and am glad the EA meets your expectations.
Your support and insights are a great motivation for continuous improvement
