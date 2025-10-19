VM Auto SLTP Pro

VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA

Overview:

VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automate trade management and risk control. Unlike EAs that open new trades, this tool acts as a dedicated assistant to protect your profits, limit losses, and optimize management for positions opened by other EAs, copy trading services, or manual trading.

It offers a comprehensive solution that can operate on a single symbol or across your entire account, making it suitable for all trading styles, from scalping to swing trading.

Key Features:

  • Flexible SL and TP Management: Choose between dynamic ATR-based stops or fixed-point stops for simple, precise risk control.

  • Robust Account Protection: Multi-layered safety features including equity-based close, percentage-based close, and order limits.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Lock in profits with a sophisticated trailing stop that activates based on your initial risk (R).

  • Smart Breakeven and Partial Close: Automatically move trades to breakeven and take partial profits at predefined targets.

  • All-in-One Visual Panel: A intuitive control panel directly on your chart for real-time monitoring and instant trade actions.

Detailed Feature Breakdown:

1. Dynamic and Fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit:

  • ATR-Based SL/TP:

    • Stops and targets adapt to market volatility using the Average True Range indicator.

    • Key Parameters: ATR Period, ATR Multiplier for SL, ATR Multiplier for TP.

    • Benefit: Provides dynamic, market-aware risk management that tightens stops in calm markets and widens them in volatile conditions.

  • Fixed SL/TP in Points:

    • Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit as static, fixed-point distances from your entry price.

    • Key Parameters: Fixed SL Points, Fixed TP Points.

    • Benefit: Offers straightforward and consistent risk-reward ratios on every trade.

2. Comprehensive Risk Management System

Protect your trading capital with multiple, configurable safety layers:

  • Close by Profit/Loss in USD: Automatically close all trades when your total profit or loss reaches a specific USD value.

  • Close by Account Percentage: Close all trades when your profit or loss reaches a set percentage of your account balance.

  • Maximum Order Limit: Restrict the maximum number of open trades on a symbol or across the account.

  • Average Profit Target: Close all trades when the average profit per trade (in points) reaches your target.

3. Advanced Trade Management

  • Trailing Stop by R:

    • The trailing stop activates when a trade's profit reaches a multiple of your initial risk (R).

    • The Stop Loss then trails the price at defined steps, locking in profits until the trade closes at your final profit target.

  • Partial Profit Taking:

    • Close a specified percentage of your trade volume when the price reaches a profit level defined in multiples of R, allowing you to secure profits while letting the remainder run.

  • Smart Breakeven:

    • Automatically moves the Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a small buffer) once the trade has moved a certain distance in your favor, eliminating the risk of a winning trade turning into a loss.

4. Integrated Visual Control Panel

Gain full control and real-time insight with an on-chart panel that displays:

  • EA Status, Symbol, Spread, Number of Trades, and Total Profit.

  • One-Click Actions:

    • START/STOP: Pause or resume the EA's operation.

    • BUY/SELL: Instantly execute market orders with auto SL/TP.

    • Order Management: Close last trade, close all trades, close all losing trades.

    • All to Breakeven: Move Stop Loss to breakeven for all managed trades.

    • Toggle ATR/Fixed: Quickly switch between SL/TP modes.

Scope of Operation:

  • Single-Symbol Mode (Recommended): The EA manages only trades for the chart it is attached to. This ensures maximum safety, avoids conflicts with other EAs, and is ideal for running multiple, symbol-specific strategies.

  • Account-Wide Mode: The EA scans and manages all open positions across every symbol in your account, providing centralized portfolio management.

Why Choose VM Auto SLTP Pro?

  • High Flexibility: Configurable for any trading style and strategy.

  • Maximum Protection: Multi-layered rules prevent catastrophic losses.

  • User-Friendly: Make fast decisions and manage trades directly from the chart.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with orders from any source.

  • Dual Operation Modes: Choose between focused single-symbol or convenient account-wide management.

Important Notes:

VM Auto SLTP Pro is a trade management and risk control tool, not a signal generator. It is designed to work alongside your existing strategy to enforce discipline and protect your capital.

We highly recommend starting with the default "Operate only on attached chart" mode for maximum safety and control.

Let VM Auto SLTP Pro become your trusted partner in disciplined and professional trading.

Support:

User support is available through the MQL5 product page via comments or private messages


Plus de l'auteur
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
VM Heiken Ashi Pro (v1.0) Heiken-Ashi lissé (HMA ou EMA) pour filtrer le bruit et générer des signaux BUY/SELL clairs, non repaint (option ConfirmOnClosedBar). Affiche les bougies HA sur le graphique (les bougies originales peuvent être masquées), placement des flèches par ATR ou décalage fixe, envoie des alertes (popup, email, push) avec gestion anti-spam. But principal Convertir les bougies brutes en Heiken-Ashi lissé pour détecter les changements de couleur (bear to bull / bull to bear) et
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (4)
Experts
Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for XAU/USD and effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1…). It can be applied to major FX pairs (EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD) but parameter tuning is required for best results Key Features Core Supertrend logic: Opens Buy when the Supertrend direction changes from Down to Up, and opens Sell when it changes from Up to Down Optional filters: EMA trend filter (short or long), higher timeframe EMA (HTF EMA)
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
PriceActionMatrix - Assistant de Scalping Multi-Modèles (v4.1) PriceActionMatrix est un indicateur orienté scalping qui détecte et valide automatiquement de multiples modèles d'action sur le prix à court terme. Plutôt que de présenter chaque chandelle comme un signal autonome, l'outil agrège des modèles tels que Pin Bar, Engulfing, Inside Bar, zones de consolidation et mèches de rejet, puis les soumet à des couches de confirmation configurables - vérifications de tendance et des EMA, plage ATR,
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
SuperScalp Pro v2.6 — Scalpeur Supertrend hybride SuperScalp Pro étend le concept classique de Supertrend pour en faire un outil hybride de scalping, conçu pour des configurations court à moyen terme sur plusieurs unités de temps (M1–H1). L’indicateur combine une bande Supertrend visuellement intuitive avec plusieurs métriques de confirmation optionnelles afin de fournir des entrées à haute probabilité tout en gardant une gestion du risque simple : les niveaux de stop loss et take profit sont ca
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Supertrend G5 Prime is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who demand both high performance and advanced risk management. This is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 , featuring effective capital management and enhanced risk control during trading. Based on the proven Supertrend reversal strategy, the Prime edition improves trading efficiency with advanced money management tools — including Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Loss Limit — to help protect your acco
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Volume Profile Pro Signals (v2.5) Analyse précise du volume et génération automatique de signaux. Ce que fait l’outil Volume Profile Pro Signals construit une représentation en direct, fondée sur les données, des zones où le volume de trading se concentre réellement — révélant les zones où le prix est accepté ou rejeté. Il met en évidence POC, VAH, VAL et identifie avec précision les zones HVN/LVN. À partir de ces informations il génère des signaux de breakout en temps réel (VAH/VAL) et trace
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Overview: Volume Profile Flex visualizes the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, enabling traders to identify key support and resistance zones, including: POC (Point of Control) VAH (Value Area High) VAL (Value Area Low) Designed with flexibility, it allows customization of timeframe, number of bars, and value area percentage. It is optimized for both live trading and backtesting without impacting platform performance. Key Features: Customizable POC , VAH , and VAL lines wi
FREE
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to r
FREE
SmartBolli EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
SmartBolli is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that adapts to both ranging and trending markets. Optimized for XAUUSD and compatible with major currency pairs after parameter tuning. The EA offers two independently switchable strategies (Mean-Reversion and Breakout), multi-layer filtering and comprehensive risk management for robust 24/7 automated trading. How it works Mean-Reversion (low ADX): entries near the lower Bollinger Band for buys and near the upper band for sells, wit
FREE
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
TrendMaster ADX v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Trend  TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated trading system that combines the power of an advanced ADX trend filter. The EA is specifically optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but also works effectively on major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY. Version 2.3 comes with strict money management according to Funding Pips standards , ensuring maximum account protection from large drawdowns. Why choose TrendMaster ADX v2.3? TrendMaster ADX is not
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD. The EA is designed for intraday and short-term trading, with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe. It also performs well on M1, M15, and H1 when parameters are adjusted. The tool combines ATR-based Supertrend signals with multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Core strate
MaxTrend
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
Aperçu MaxTrend est un indicateur puissant pour MT5, axé sur les signaux d’entrée fournis par le MACD combinés à un système de filtres flexible (EMA, ADX, RSI, pente de l’EMA, distance ATR et filtre de volume). L’outil affiche visuellement les SL/TP basés sur l’ATR avec des étiquettes de prix claires et prend en charge les alertes en temps réel — optimisé pour les stratégies de scalping. Fonctionnalités principales Logique d’entrée basée sur le MACD : achat lorsque la ligne MACD croise à la hau
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis