WallStreet Recovery PRO Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331815 WallStreet Recovery PRO is a powerful FULLY automated trading system built on the legendary WallStreet Forex Robot core — one of the most popular and time-proven expert advisors in the world.

It combines the reliable WallStreet trading logic with an enhanced, intelligent trade management system, creating a strategy that not only identifies high-probability entries but also ensures trades are managed with precision and confidence.





At its heart lies the Advanced Recovery System — a unique algorithm designed to always close trading cycles in profit.

This is what sets WallStreet Recovery PRO apart: it transforms temporary losses into profitable outcomes through a smart and controlled recovery process — no dangerous martingale or uncontrolled grid expansion. It’s a measured, mathematical approach to consistent profit recovery.









Why Traders Choose WallStreet Recovery PRO





WallStreet Recovery PRO is not just another scalper — it’s an intelligent trading solution with a built-in arsenal of professional features designed to give you an edge in real-world trading.





Key Features:

Advanced Money Management System – automatically adjusts position size based on account balance and risk level.

– automatically adjusts position size based on account balance and risk level. High-Impact News Filter – avoids trading during volatile news events.

– avoids trading during volatile news events. Efficient Dynamic Trading Logic – adapts to current market conditions for optimal entries and exits.

– adapts to current market conditions for optimal entries and exits. Drawdown Protection System – dynamically limits risk to protect your capital.

– dynamically limits risk to protect your capital. Advanced Time Management System – allows precise control of trading sessions.

– allows precise control of trading sessions. Revolutionary Broker SPY Module – to protect your capital from unethical brokers.

– to protect your capital from unethical brokers. Intelligent Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit – flexible exit levels adjusted to volatility.

– flexible exit levels adjusted to volatility. High Slippage & Spread Protection – prevents execution during unfavorable conditions.

– prevents execution during unfavorable conditions. Profit Protection System – locks in gains once trades move into profit.

Easy to Use – No Complicated Setup





WallStreet Recovery PRO is designed for plug-and-trade simplicity.

You don’t need to load any external .set files — all optimized parameters for the supported pairs are pre-integrated into the EA.





Just install, attach it to the supported pairs, and start trading!





Supported Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

There is also a MT4 version! Check on my profile!





Official Recommendations





Timeframe: M15





Currency Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD





Fast Backtesting: M1 data + Open prices





Accurate Backtesting: M15 data + Every tick (recommended for best modeling quality)





Settings: Default parameters are fully optimized for all supported pairs









Compatible with All Brokers and Prop Firms





WallStreet Recovery PRO is fully compatible with all types of brokers and accounts, including ECN/STP brokers, proprietary trading firms, and funded account programs such as FTMO and others.





Its Drawdown Protection System makes it especially suitable for prop firm challenges — dynamically managing risk and preventing excessive losses to meet strict trading rules.









The Ultimate Recovery Trading Engine





WallStreet Recovery PRO is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a complete trading ecosystem designed for serious traders who value stability, intelligent recovery, and consistent profit potential.



