Trend Matrix EA

5

Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market.

The ultimate solution for traders seeking precision, expertise, and consistent profitability. Elevate your trading strategies with our advanced tools, comprehensive insights, and proven methods. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting,

Trend Matrix EA equips you with the knowledge and tools to navigate the dynamic forex market with confidence. Transform your trading experience today and realize your true profit potential with Trend Matrix EA.


Top Features of Trend Matrix EA

  • Strong, pure and simple trading logic
  • User-Friendly Interface
  • Comprehensive Risk Management
  • High spread, slippage and broker protection
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Next Generation Loss Recovery System
  • Highly effective exit logic
  • Email and Push Notification system
  • 24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles
  • Solid 14-year backtest performance
  • Trend-following Trend-following strategy
  • Static & Dynamic Trailing Stop system
  • Advanced News Filter
  • Time Management System
  • Drawdown Protection System
There is a MT5 version of Trend Matrix EA. Click here to check it!

User-Friendly Interface

Trend Matrix EA is designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind. Its user-friendly interface makes setup and customization a breeze, allowing you to tailor the EA to your specific preferences. It is set-and-forget trading, Trend Matrix EA accommodates your style.

Comprehensive Risk Management

Your safety and peace of mind are our top priorities. Trend Matrix EA includes a comprehensive suite of risk management tools, including:

  • Broker Protection: Safeguard your trades from broker-related issues to maintain the integrity of your trading.
  • Spread Protection: Prevent excessive spreads from impacting your trading results.
  • Slippage Protection: Minimize the effects of slippage to ensure precise order execution.
  • Static and Dynamic Trailing Stop System: Optimize your exits by trailing stop losses based on either fixed or dynamic parameters.

With Trend Matrix EA, you can trade with confidence, knowing that your risk is carefully managed.

Next Generation Loss Recovery System

The crown jewel of Trend Matrix EA is its Next Generation Loss Recovery System. This groundbreaking system redefines how forex robots perform in adverse market conditions. While other EAs may falter when the market takes an unexpected turn, Trend Matrix EA thrives.

Here's how it works: The Loss Recovery System intelligently identifies early signs of a market reversal. When it detects negative trades, the EA takes swift action, closing these trades and opening new ones in the opposite direction. This ingenious technique transforms challenging market conditions into profit opportunities, ensuring that you can make money in all market scenarios.

Stay Informed with Push Notifications

Never miss a trading opportunity with Trend Matrix EA's push notification system. Receive real-time alerts on your preferred device, keeping you updated on important market developments and EA actions. Stay connected to the market no matter where you are.

Tailored Trading Options

Flexibility is key in the world of forex trading, and Trend Matrix EA delivers. Choose between "Only Longs" and "Only Shorts" trading modes to align the EA with your market outlook and strategy. Whether you're bullish, bearish, or somewhere in between, Trend Matrix EA adapts to your needs.

Trailing Stop System

Adapt to market movements seamlessly with our dynamic Trailing Stop system. Lock in profits as your trades progress while maintaining the flexibility to capture potential gains.

With the continuous evolution Trend Matrix EA is not a static product; it's a product of ongoing development and refinement. Our team of experts is dedicated to regularly updating the EA to adapt to evolving market conditions and incorporate the latest advancements in trading technology. When you choose Trend Matrix EA, you're choosing a product that evolves with the market.

Drawdown Protection System

Prop firm and funded accounts such as FTMO have become increasingly popular among traders. To ensure Trend Matrix EA remains fully compatible with such trading environments, we’ve added a Drawdown Protection System.

This feature includes several configurable parameters, allowing you to precisely adjust the EA according to your account’s rules and limitations. It helps you trade with greater confidence and reduced risk, especially on accounts with strict drawdown restrictions.

Advanced News Filter

Trading during high-impact news releases can be extremely risky. In today’s world of global uncertainty and volatile markets, this feature has become essential.

The new Advanced News Filter protects your trades by automatically avoiding periods of high-impact news or unpredictable events — keeping your account safe from unnecessary exposure.

With this system, Trend Matrix EA trades only when the market is stable and suitable for your strategy.

Time Management System

The Time Management System gives you full control over your trading schedule.You can easily set specific trading hours or restrict trading during times of low or high volatility.

This flexibility allows you to tailor the EA to your personal preferences and market conditions — a must-have feature for professional traders who want complete control.


Recommendations

Trend Matrix EA is a cutting-edge forex robot designed to identify and capitalize on market trends. With its Next Generation Loss Recovery System, risk management tools, and user-friendly interface, it offers a reliable way to navigate the forex market with confidence. Join a community of successful traders who trust Trend Matrix EA to stay on the right side of the market trend and secure consistent profits.

  • Recommended timeframe: H1
  • Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick, (M1 + open price for fast backtest)
  • Supported currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, NZDCAD, USDCAD, USDJPY, XAGUSD and Brent Crude Oil
  • The default settings in Trend Matrix EA are optimized for EURUSD H1! There are .set files for the other supported pairs. 
  • LOW-RISK .set files are also available. They are good in case the trader want to trade with more conservative risk.
  • Click here to check all available .set files!


Trend Matrix EA Settings

  • FixedLots: fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0). 
  • AutoMM: values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).  
  • LongTrades: true/false to enable/disable the BUY(long) trades.
  • ShortTrades: true/false to enable/disable the SELL(short) trades.
  • Magic: magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.
  • MaxSpread: maximal allowed spread for position opening.
  • Slippage: maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
  • EA_Comment: text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by Trend Matrix EA
  • ............

レビュー 1
jblanco360
82
jblanco360 2025.02.26 19:00 
 

I have been using this EA for over a month now and im impressed with the results it has generated. The set files have provided great result for each currency as described. I havnt had to do any back testing other than use it on my live account. I started with 50 dollars and already generated 300 within a month. The recovery system works so well when it losses and able to use Risk Percentage or define your lot size. Would truly recommend this EA to plug and play and let it do its thing.

jblanco360
82
jblanco360 2025.02.26 19:00 
 

I have been using this EA for over a month now and im impressed with the results it has generated. The set files have provided great result for each currency as described. I havnt had to do any back testing other than use it on my live account. I started with 50 dollars and already generated 300 within a month. The recovery system works so well when it losses and able to use Risk Percentage or define your lot size. Would truly recommend this EA to plug and play and let it do its thing.

