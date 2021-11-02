DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第85部): グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクション - 新規作成オブジェクトの追加

内容

概念

抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスから派生したオブジェクトクラスはすでにいくつかあります。前回の記事では、Lines、Channels、Gann、Fibo、Elliottの各グループからこのようなオブジェクトを実装しました。ここでは、Shapes、Arrows、GraphicalObjectsグループのオブジェクトクラスを追加します。さらに、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスは、手動で作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトをコレクションリストに追加する機能を備えるようになります。



ライブラリクラスの改善

まず第一に、英単語「Standard」で私が犯した厄介な間違いについてご注意を受けました。最後に「t」でスペルしていたので、スペルが間違っているすべてのファイルを修正し、ライブラリフォルダ名も変更しました。ここにすべてのファイルを載せても意味がありません。Shift+Ctrl+Fを押して必要な単語、ライブラリフォルダを選択し、サブフォルダで検索すると、それらを見つけることができます。







大文字小文字の区別を考慮して単語全体を検索する必要はありません。ライブラリファイルのテキストで「standart」が出現するかどうかを探し、最後の文字を変更するだけです。

これはすでに行っているので、ターミナルのインクルードディレクトリのDoEasyフォルダを以下に添付されているものに置き換えてください。

例として\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhについて考えましょう。スペルミスを修正し、グラフィカルオブジェクトの整数プロパティを列挙するための定数の名前を修正しました。

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS { INDICATOR_STATUS_STANDARD , INDICATOR_STATUS_CUSTOM, };

...

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, };

...

GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 52 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

チャートオブジェクトID(OBJ_CHART)定数は、以前は「GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID」と呼ばれていたため、チャートオブジェクトのプロパティを説明する列挙定数のリストから削除されていました。これで、それらすべてが統合されました。

誤ったGRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID定数についての言及は、すべてのライブラリファイルでGRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_IDに置き換えられるようになりました。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、ライブラリの新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, };

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, };





異なるグラフィカルオブジェクトの「グラフィカルオブジェクトのアンカーポイントの位置」プロパティは同じですが、異なるオブジェクトの結合方法を指定するための列挙型が異なります。Text、Label、Bitmap、Bitmap LabelにはENUM_ANCHOR_POINT列挙が必要ですが、ArrowオブジェクトにはENUM_ARROW_ANCHORが適用されます。

これを考慮して、このプロパティの抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスは、これらの列挙型の1つの型ではなく、int型のオブジェクトアンカーポイントを返すメソッドを特徴としています。どのオブジェクトがクラスから派生し、どの列挙型を返す必要があるかがわからないためです。子孫は、必要な結合方法列挙型を返す独自のメソッドを備えています。抽象クラスには、結合方法の説明を表示するための仮想メソッドがあります。

virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);}

継承された各クラスは、必要な記述型(またはENUM_ARROW_ANCHORまたはENUM_ANCHOR_POINT列挙型からの結合方法)を返す同じ仮想メソッドを持つ必要があります。

結合方法を表示するために必要なメソッドを選択できるようにするには、これらの列挙の値の説明を表示する関数をサービス関数ファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh)に追加します。

string AnchorForArrowObjDescription( const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { return ( anchor== ANCHOR_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP) : anchor== ANCHOR_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM) : "Unknown" ); } string AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { return ( anchor== ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER) : anchor== ANCHOR_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT) : anchor== ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER) : anchor== ANCHOR_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_LOWER) : anchor== ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER) : anchor== ANCHOR_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT) : anchor== ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER) : anchor== ANCHOR_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER) : anchor== ANCHOR_CENTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER) : "Unknown" ); }

ここでは、渡された値に応じて、適切なテキストの説明を受け取ります。







抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトの残りの子孫オブジェクトを追加する

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\で、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトの残りの子孫クラスを追加します。

すべてのオブジェクトはCGStdGraphObjクラスから継承されている必要があります。また、クラスファイルは作成されたファイルにインクルードされている必要があります。



以下は、長方形グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdRectangleObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdRectangleObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_RECTANGLE ); } }; bool CGStdRectangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRectangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRectangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdRectangleObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdRectangleObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

このような各クラスのコンストラクタは、クラスによって記述されたグラフィカルオブジェクトタイプに属するオブジェクトプロパティのみを受信して保存します。同様に、メソッドは、そのプロパティのオブジェクトサポートを示すフラグを返し、グラフィカルオブジェクトがサポートするプロパティのみを一覧表示します。

標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトの他のクラスを見て、必要に応じてクラスコードにコメントを追加しましょう。



以下は、三角形グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdTriangleObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTriangleObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TRIANGLE ); } }; bool CGStdTriangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTriangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTriangleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdTriangleObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdTriangleObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、楕円形グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdEllipseObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdEllipseObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ELLIPSE ); } }; bool CGStdEllipseObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEllipseObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEllipseObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdEllipseObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdEllipseObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、サムズアップグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowThumbUpObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowThumbUpObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowThumbUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowThumbUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowThumbUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowThumbUpObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowThumbUpObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

クラスコンストラクタで必要なオブジェクトプロパティを記述することに加えて、結合方法を返すメソッドを追加しました。これは、ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR列挙型を返し、仮想メソッドは、サービス関数のファイルに追加したAnchorForArrowObjDescription()関数によって返される値を使用してアンカーメソッドの説明を返します。



以下は、サムズダウングラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowThumbDownObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowThumbDownObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowThumbDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowThumbDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowThumbDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowThumbDownObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowThumbDownObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、上向き矢印グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowUpObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowUpObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_UP ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowUpObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowUpObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowUpObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、下向き矢印グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowDownObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowDownObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowDownObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowDownObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowDownObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、ストップグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowStopObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowStopObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_STOP ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowStopObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowStopObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowStopObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowStopObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowStopObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、マークグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowCheckObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowCheckObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowCheckObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowCheckObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowCheckObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowCheckObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowCheckObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、左価格ラベルグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、右価格ラベルグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowRightPriceObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowRightPriceObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowRightPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowRightPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowRightPriceObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowRightPriceObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowRightPriceObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、買いグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowBuyObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_TOP ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_BUY ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowBuyObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowBuyObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、売りグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowSellObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowSellObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_SELL ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowSellObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowSellObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowSellObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowSellObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowSellObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、矢印グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdArrowObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





以下は、テキストグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdTextObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTextObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANGLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TEXT ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdTextObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTextObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTextObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdTextObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdTextObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、テキストラベルグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdLabelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdLabelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANGLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT )); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_LABEL ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdLabelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdLabelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、ボタングラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdButtonObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdButtonObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_BUTTON ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdButtonObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdButtonObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdButtonObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdButtonObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdButtonObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

クラスコンストラクタでオブジェクト結合方法プロパティを設定します。一部のグラフィカルオブジェクトの場合、結合は左上隅で厳密に実行されます。したがって、ここではオブジェクトパラメータからこのプロパティを読み取るのではなく、すぐに正しい隅を設定します。強調表示されたクラスコード文字列については後でコメントします。



以下は、チャートグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdChartObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdChartObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_CHART ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdChartObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdChartObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdChartObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdChartObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdChartObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、ビットマップグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdBitmapObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdBitmapObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_BITMAP ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdBitmapObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdBitmapObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdBitmapObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdBitmapObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdBitmapObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、ビットマップラベルグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdBitmapLabelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdBitmapLabelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE )); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdBitmapLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdBitmapLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdBitmapLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdBitmapLabelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdBitmapLabelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、編集フィールドグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdEditObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdEditObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_READONLY )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ALIGN )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_EDIT ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdEditObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEditObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEditObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdEditObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdEditObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、カレンダーイベントグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdEventObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdEventObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_EVENT ); } virtual string PriceDescription( void ) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE), this .m_digits)+ " " + CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); } }; bool CGStdEventObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEventObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdEventObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdEventObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdEventObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、長方形ラベルグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdRectangleLabelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : void CoordsToTimePrice( void ) { int subwnd; datetime time; double price; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice (m_chart_id,( int ) this .XDistance(),( int ) this .YDistance(),subwnd,time,price)) { this .SetTime(time); this .SetPrice(price); } } public : CGStdRectangleLabelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .CoordsToTimePrice(); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForGraphicsObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } }; bool CGStdRectangleLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRectangleLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRectangleLabelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdRectangleLabelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdRectangleLabelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

クラスの構造をよく見ると、クラスはすべて同じですが、それぞれに固有の特性があることがわかります。すべてのオブジェクトプロパティが読み取られ、コンストラクタ内のクラス変数に保存されます。プロパティを変更するための価格や時間がないオブジェクトもありますが、ターミナルによってこれらのプロパティに設定されます(たとえば、「長方形ラベル」の場合、オブジェクトはピクセル単位のチャート座標に設定されます) ただし、その「価格/時間」パラメータは、オブジェクトをインストールするときのチャートのマウスクリック座標に等しい値を特徴としています)。このようなプロパティは、CoordsToTimePrice()プライベートメソッドを使用して値を受け取ります。



これで、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトの子孫であるすべてのオブジェクトのクラスができました。次に、指定されたパラメータによってリスト内の必要なグラフィカルオブジェクトの検索を実行する機能を実装します。

これらのオブジェクトはすべて、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスのリストに保存されます。検索と並べ替えは、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqhのCSelectクラスによって実行されます。ファイルを開き、必要な改善を加えます。

まず、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスファイルをインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh"

クラス本体の最後で、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティで検索および並べ替えるメソッドを宣言します。

static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); };

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

そのようなメソッドのロジックと目的は第3部で検討したので、ここでは説明しません。







新しく作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトをコレクションに追加する

チャートオブジェクトの定義の背後にあるロジックは次のとおりです。チャートのグラフィカルオブジェクトを管理するためのオブジェクトは、開いているチャートごとに作成されます。これらのオブジェクトは、チャート上のオブジェクト数の変化を追跡します。オブジェクトの数が増えている間、追加されたオブジェクトを確認し、それらのグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成して、新しく追加されたオブジェクトのリストに配置できます。したがって、開いている各チャートは、新しく追加されたグラフィカルオブジェクトの独自のリストを備えています。

次に、グラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションクラスで、作成されたすべてのグラフィック管理オブジェクトのリストを受け取り、それぞれに新しく追加されたオブジェクトのリストを表示します。チャートに新しいグラフィカルオブジェクトが含まれている場合、それらを説明するオブジェクトがリストに配置されます。そのリストから、各オブジェクトへのポインタを受け取り、取得します。オブジェクトが正常に取得されると、グラフィカルオブジェクト管理クラスの新しく追加されたオブジェクトのリストから削除され、すぐにコレクションリストに配置されます。配置に失敗した場合、オブジェクトはエラーメッセージとともに削除されます。したがって、リストから削除されたオブジェクトは手動で管理するか、ターミナルサブシステムによって管理される別のリストに配置する必要があるため、メモリリークがなくなります。これはまさに私がしていることです。オブジェクトをコレクションリストに配置し、配置が失敗した場合にそれを削除します。

ロジックは、グラフィカルオブジェクトの説明として作成されたオブジェクトが失われることを意味しますが、ライブラリは、チャートへのグラフィカルオブジェクトの追加について通知することも、管理することもできません。ただし、これはオブジェクトをメモリに残すよりは優れています。

そのようなオブジェクトを保存するロジックはおそらくさらに改善することになると思いますが、これを行うには、まず、削除されたオブジェクトをコレクションリストに配置できなかった理由を見つける必要があります。最も可能性の高い原因は、メモリ不足です。この場合、オブジェクトを保存しようとすると失敗します。したがって、ここではそのようなオブジェクトを削除します。

まず、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスのファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh)は、現在の記事で作成された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの残りのクラスをすべて受け取ります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdVLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdHLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTrendObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdCiclesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdRegressionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGannLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGannFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGannGridObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdFiboObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdExpansionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdRectangleObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTriangleObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdEllipseObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowThumbUpObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowThumbDownObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowUpObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowDownObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowStopObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowCheckObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowLeftPriceObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowRightPriceObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowSellObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTextObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdLabelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdButtonObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdBitmapObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdBitmapLabelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdEditObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdEventObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdRectangleLabelObj.mqh"

グラフィカルオブジェクト管理クラスのprivateセクションで、新しく追加されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを宣言し、チャートに最後に追加されたグラフィカルオブジェクトの名前を返すメソッドを宣言します。

クラスのpublicセクションで、新しく追加されたオブジェクトのリストを返すメソッドを記述します。クラスコンストラクタで、リストをクリアし、ソートされたリストフラグをそれに設定します。



class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const long chart_id, const string name); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } };

以前は、グラフィカルオブジェクト管理クラスのRefresh()メソッドで、次のメソッドでチャートに追加された最後のグラフィカルオブジェクトを探していました。

if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; string name= "" ; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .m_total_objects;j++) { name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),j); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) {

これで、このコード全体が別のメソッドで設定されます。したがって、コードブロックは現在次のようになります。

if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" ) {

チャートに最後に追加されたオブジェクトの名前を受け取った場合は、それを説明するオブジェクトを作成し、そのプロパティを設定してジャーナルに送信し、すぐにオブジェクトを削除しました。

name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.SetObjectID( this .m_total_objects); obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); obj. Print (); delete obj; } }

次に、新しく追加されたオブジェクトのリストにオブジェクトを保存します。

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if ( this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj); } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

これで、チャートに追加されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストが、チャートを開くために新しく追加された各オブジェクトの後に、グラフィカルオブジェクト管理クラスの各オブジェクトに作成されます。次に、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスで、グラフィカルオブジェクト管理のために各オブジェクトを表示し、作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを説明するすべての既存のオブジェクトをリストから取得して、コレクションリストに配置できるようにします。

新しい標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するメソッドで、今日実装したオブジェクト作成のために残りのすべての文字列をアンコメントします。

CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const long chart_id, const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; switch (( int )obj_type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj(chart_id,name); default : return NULL ; } }

クラス本体の外で、チャートに追加された最後のグラフィカルオブジェクトの名前を返すメソッドを記述します。

string CChartObjectsControl::LastAddedGraphObjName( void ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_objects;i++) { string name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),i); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=i; } } return :: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); }

ここでは、すべてのチャートオブジェクトをループして、グラフィカルオブジェクトの最大作成時間を探し、見つかったインデックスでオブジェクトを選択し(グラフィカルオブジェクトは端末リストに名前で格納されているため、インデックスが最大にならない場合があります)、その名前を返します。

ライブラリが作成および追跡できるグラフィカルオブジェクトには、標準のものとCCanvasクラスを使用して作成されたものの2種類があるため、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションには2つのリスト(標準のリスト)があります。 グラフィカルオブジェクトとキャンバス上のオブジェクトのリスト。これらのプロパティはまったく異なり、同じオブジェクトプロパティの列挙型にパラメータを格納することは不適切だと思います。



クラスのprivateセクションで、新しいリスト(キャンバス上のすべてのグラフィック要素のリスト)を宣言して、キャンバス上のすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトをインクルードします。すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストをすでに宣言しているので、これを使用して標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを格納します。

class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); long GetFreeGraphObjID( void ); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); public :

チャートIDによってグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを更新するprivateメソッドは、グラフィカルオブジェクトを管理するためのオブジェクトへのポインタを返すようになりました。新しく作成されたオブジェクトのリストにアクセスするには、これが必要になります。



ここでは、さらに3つの宣言されたメソッドがあります。最初の空きグラフィカルオブジェクトIDを返すメソッドとキャンバス上の要素、およびグラフィカルオブジェクトをコレクションに追加するメソッドです。



クラスのpublicセクションで、GetList()メソッドを2つのメソッドに置き換えます。標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションリストを返すためのメソッドと、キャンバス上のグラフィカル要素のコレクションリストを返すためのメソッドです。



public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, value ,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); int CreateChartControlList( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); };

1つのクラスに2つのコレクションリストが含まれるようになったため、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトは、選択したオブジェクトプロパティによってリストを返すメソッドを受け取ります。

チャートIDによってグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを更新するprivateメソッドは、グラフィカルオブジェクトを管理するためのオブジェクトへのポインタを返すようになりました。

CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) obj= this .CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.Refresh(); return obj; }

すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを更新するメソッドは、イベントがある場合、グラフィカルオブジェクト管理クラスから新しく追加されたオブジェクトのリストを受け取り、リストからオブジェクトを取得してコレクションリストに追加します。

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl) ) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { } else { } } i++; } }

メソッドロジックはコードコメントで簡単に説明されており、問題が発生することはありません。

以下は、グラフィカルオブジェクトの最初の空きIDとキャンバス上のグラフィック要素を返すメソッドです。

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : 1 ); } long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeCanvElmID( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); CGCnvElement *obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ID()+ 1 : 1 ); }

ここで、最も高いIDを持つオブジェクトインデックスを取得し、検出されたIDによってリストから同じIDを持つオブジェクトを取得して、そのID値+1を返します。オブジェクトがリストに見つからない場合は、コレクションにオブジェクトがないため、1を返します。1のIDが最初のIDに割り当てられます。



以下は、グラフィカルオブジェクトをコレクションに追加するメソッドです。

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID()); obj.PrintShort(); } } return res; }

メソッドロジックはコードコメントで詳細に説明されており、説明は不要です。ご質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。コレクションに追加されたオブジェクトの簡単な説明は、テスト目的でジャーナルに一時的に表示されます。



これで、コレクションに標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを追加する機能の作成が完了しました。







検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part85\にTestDoEasyPart85.mq5として保存します。EAに変更はありません。

EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動して、さまざまなグラフィカルオブジェクトをさまざまなチャートに追加するだけです。それらの作成に関する短いグメッセージが操作ロに表示されます。





新しく追加されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを簡単に説明するには、データが不十分である可能性があります。

後で、さまざまなグラフィカルオブジェクトの簡単な説明に表示される情報を少し拡張します。





次の段階

次の記事では、グラフィカルオブジェクトと標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを記述するオブジェクトのコレクションクラスの開発を続けます。





ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。 質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

**連載のこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第73部): グラフィック要素のフォームオブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第74部): CCanvasクラスを使用した基本的グラフィック要素

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第75部): 基本的なグラフィック要素でプリミティブとテキストを処理するメソッド

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第76部): フォームオブジェクトと事前定義されたカラースキーム

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第77部): 影オブジェクトクラス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第78部): ライブラリのアニメーションの原則イメージスライス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第79部): 「アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラスとその子孫オブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第80部): 「幾何学的アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第81部): ライブラリオブジェクトへのグラフィックの統合

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第82部): ライブラリオブジェクトのリファクタリングとグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクション

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第83部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第84部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの子孫クラス

