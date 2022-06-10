DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス（第99部）：単一のコントロールポイントを使用した拡張グラフィックオブジェクトの移動

内容





概念

前の記事では、コントロールフォームを使用して拡張グラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントを移動する機能を実装しました。ただし、そのようなグラフィックオブジェクト全体を移動する機能はまだありません。標準グラフィックオブジェクトは、その中心点を移動することによって完全に移動できます。同様に、ここでは、グラフィックオブジェクトを管理するための単一の中心点を作成し、その点を移動することで、グラフィックオブジェクト全体（ピボットポイントではなく）を移動できるようにします。テストを実行するためには、両端に価格ラベルオブジェクトを備えたトレンドラインで構成される複合グラフィックオブジェクトを選択しました。これを念頭に置いて、作業全体は、端を再配置するための2つのピボットポイントとグラフィックオブジェクト全体を移動するための1つの中心点（オブジェクトの端を変更するための2つの点と、オブジェクトを移動するための中心点）を持つグラフィックオブジェクトに対しておこなわれます。後で、3つ以上のコントロールポイントを持つグラフィックオブジェクトのコントロールポイントを使用して同じフォームを作成します。

さらに、基本的なロジックをわかりやすくするために、グラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントを個別のメソッドに分割するという観点から、画面座標を計算するためのコードを少し最適化します。結局のところ、メインの計算ブロックにそのようなメソッドのかさばったコード全体を設定して理解するのが難しくなるよりも、特定の値を返すメソッドを呼び出すコードを読む方がはるかに簡単です（一方、内部には別のメソッドがあって、何かを計算します）。



実装されたすべてが常に意図したとおりに機能するわけではありません。本稿の目的は、必要な結果を得るためのコードの開発と作成のプロセスを説明することです。「最終的にすべてがどうなるか」についての味気ない記事を読むよりも、機能の計画から実装までのほとんどすべてをおこなう方がはるかに興味深いと思います。

画面座標を取得するChartTimePriceToXY()関数が返すのはチャートの表示部分の座標のみなので、チャートの制限外のラインポイントの画面座標を計算することはできません。表示されているチャートの左側を超えて配置されているスクリーンタイムピクセルのX座標を要求すると、この関数は常に0を返すため、複合グラフィックオブジェクトを画面に沿って移動し、その左側の部分が画面の左側の境界を超えた場合、オブジェクトの左側のピボットポイントはチャートピクセルの座標0のままになります。これによって、グラフィックオブジェクトが歪みます。グラフィックオブジェクトの右側とチャート画面の右側（および上部と下部）にも同じことが当てはまります。したがって、チャートの表示部分を超えた移動に対する制限を複合グラフィックオブジェクトに導入します。これにより、移動時にグラフィックオブジェクトのいずれかの側面が画面の端に「ぶつかった」場合に、グラフィックオブジェクトの歪みを防ぐことができます。







ライブラリクラスの改善

拡張グラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントを管理するためのコントロールポイントを表示するために使用されるオブジェクトフォームは、ライブラリオブジェクトの中で重要なオブジェクトであるのにグラフィックオブジェクトコレクションに含まれていないため、このようなフォームの新しいタイプを定義する必要があります。すべての重要なライブラリオブジェクトには独自のライブラリオブジェクト型の名前があるため、現在アクティブなオブジェクトを定義できます。ライブラリの拡張グラフィックオブジェクト内で、ピボットポイントを管理するためのフォームオブジェクトのタイプを定義しましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、ライブラリオブジェクト型の列挙に新しい型を追加します。

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、ライブラリの新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY,

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

{"Запрос за пределами long -массива","Data requested outside the long -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double -массива","Data requested outside the double -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string -массива","Data requested outside the string -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами массива","Data requested outside the array"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты графического объекта в экранные","Failed to convert graphics object coordinates to screen coordinates"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты время/цена в экранные","Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen coordinates"},





グラフィックオブジェクトを移動する機能を開発しているときに時間/価格座標を画面座標に変換するエラーが検出された場合、そのようなエラーはロジックエラーの検索からチェーンを除外するために報告されます。



ChartTimePriceToXY() 関数は、座標変換エラーを引き起こす可能性がありますが、 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqhのチャートウィンドウオブジェクトクラスでも使用されています。操作ログでの座標変換エラーメッセージの表示をTimePriceToXY()メソッドに追加しましょう。

bool CChartWnd::TimePriceToXY( const datetime time, const double price) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_chart_id, this .WindowNum(),time,price, this .m_wnd_coord_x, this .m_wnd_coord_y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; }

まず、「時間/価格座標を画面座標に変換できませんでした」というメッセージを表示 し、続いて エラーの説明とエラーコードを表示します。







拡張された標準グラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントを管理するためのコントロールポイントの新しいライブラリオブジェクト型を宣言したので、フォームオブジェクトクラスから継承されたそのようなオブジェクトのクラスを作成します。クラス内には、そのようなオブジェクトの処理を簡素化するためのいくつかの変数とメソッドを追加します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqhにある拡張標準グラフィックオブジェクトのツールキットに設定します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Graph\Form.mqh" class CFormControl : public CForm { private : bool m_drawn; int m_pivot_point; public : bool IsControlAlreadyDrawn( void ) const { return this .m_drawn; } void SetControlPointDrawnFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_drawn=flag; } int GraphObjPivotPoint( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point; } void SetGraphObjPivotPoint( const int index) { this .m_pivot_point=index; } CFormControl( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL; } CFormControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int pivot_point , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL; this .m_pivot_point=pivot_point; } }; class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject

m_drawn privateクラスメンバー変数は、ポイントがフォームにすでに描画されていることを通知するフラグを格納するためのものです。なぜそのような変数が必要なのでしょうか。グラフィックオブジェクトのコントロールポイントを管理するためにコントロールフォームのアクティブゾーンからマウスカーソルを削除した場合、フォームに描画されたポイントを削除する必要があります。現在、マウスカーソルがフォームのアクティブな領域に合わせられていない場合、描画されたポイントはそのようなすべてのフォームで常に削除されます。フォームの再描画フラグを最初に確認できるのに、なぜこのようにすべてのフォームを絶えず再描画することでシステムに負担をかける必要があるのでしょうか。フラグがポイントが描画または削除されたことを通知します。将来的には、そのようなポイントを描画するための視覚効果を（他のものに加えて）開発する予定です。したがって、視覚効果ハンドラを実行した直後にフラグを設定する方が、描画はすでに完了していることを定義するよりも優れています。

クラスのprivateメンバー変数m_pivot_pointは、フォームによって管理されるピボットポイントインデックスを格納するためのものです。グラフィックオブジェクトにはいくつかのコントロールポイントがあります。たとえば、トレンドラインには3つのポイントがあります。ラインの終点の位置を個別に変更するためのラインの2つの終点と、オブジェクト全体を移動するための中心点です。フォームオブジェクトに格納されているインデックスは、ラインのピボットポイントのインデックス（0と1 - 線の端に沿った点、2 - 中心点）に対応します。他のグラフィックオブジェクトのコントロールポイントは完全に異なる場合がありますが、すべてのインデックスは、オブジェクト全体を移動するためのオブジェクトピボットポイント+追加の1つ（すべての場合ではありませんが、これについては後続の記事で説明します）に対応します。



クラスのpublicメソッドは上記の変数の値を設定/返すために使用されます。クラスには2つのコンストラクタもあります。デフォルトのコンストラクタでは、本稿で追加された新しいOBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROLのタイプ がオブジェクトタイプに設定されます。

パラメトリックコンストラクタは、親クラスコンストラクタに渡されるすべての値に加えて、作成されたフォームによって管理されるグラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントのインデックスである追加の変数を渡します。



これで、CGStdGraphObjExtToolkitクラスのすべてのピボットポイントコントロールフォームがCFormControl型になるため、CFormフォームオブジェクトの型をCFormControlに置き換え、グラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントを管理するためのコントロールフォームを処理するための新しいメソッドを追加する必要があります。

class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject { private : long m_base_chart_id; int m_base_subwindow; ENUM_OBJECT m_base_type; string m_base_name; int m_base_pivots; datetime m_base_time[]; double m_base_price[]; int m_base_x; int m_base_y; int m_ctrl_form_size; int m_shift; CArrayObj m_list_forms; CFormControl *CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index); bool GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y); void SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form, const int index); public : void SetBaseObj( const ENUM_OBJECT base_type, const string base_name, const long base_chart_id, const int base_subwindow, const int base_pivots, const int ctrl_form_size, const int base_x, const int base_y, const datetime &base_time[], const double &base_price[]); void SetBaseObjTime( const datetime time, const int index); void SetBaseObjPrice( const double price, const int index); void SetBaseObjTimePrice( const datetime time, const double price, const int index); void SetBaseObjCoordX( const int value) { this .m_base_x=value; } void SetBaseObjCoordY( const int value) { this .m_base_y=value; } void SetBaseObjCoordXY( const int value_x, const int value_y) { this .m_base_x=value_x; this .m_base_y=value_y; } void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CFormControl *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CFormControl *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint( CFormControl *form , const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DrawOneControlPoint(CFormControl *form, const uchar opacity= 255 , const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR); void DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form) { this .DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR);} void ClearControlPoint(CFormControl *form) { this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void ); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit( const ENUM_OBJECT base_type, const string base_name, const long base_chart_id, const int base_subwindow, const int base_pivots, const int ctrl_form_size, const int base_x, const int base_y, const datetime &base_time[], const double &base_price[]) { this .m_list_forms.Clear(); this .SetBaseObj(base_type,base_name,base_chart_id,base_subwindow,base_pivots,ctrl_form_size,base_x,base_y,base_time,base_price); this .CreateAllControlPointForm(); } CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;} ~CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;} };





グラフィックオブジェクトの指定されたピボットポイントのX座標とY座標を画面座標で返すGetControlPointCoordXY()メソッドを改善します。

以前は、このメソッドは指定されたグラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントの計算された座標を返すだけでしたが、グラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントの数と中央のピボットポイントの位置が異なる可能性があることを考慮する必要があります。switch()でさまざまな型のオブジェクトの計算を行いましょう。さらに、取得するピボットポイントの座標（オブジェクトの端に沿って配置されている座標または中央の座標）を考慮する必要があります。メソッドに渡されるピボットポイントのインデックスがグラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントの総数よりも少ない場合、ピボットポイントの座標が要求されます。それ以外の場合は、中央のピボットポイントの座標が要求されます。

今のところ、端に2つのピボットポイントと1つの中心点を持つグラフィックオブジェクトに対してのみ、X座標とY座標の受信を実装します。

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y) { CFormControl *form0= NULL , *form1= NULL ; x= 0 ; y= 0 ; switch ( this .m_base_type) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : case OBJ_EVENT : x= this .m_base_x; y= this .m_base_y; return true ; case OBJ_VLINE : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : if (index< this .m_base_pivots) return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow, this .m_base_time[index], this .m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false ); else { form0= this .GetControlPointForm( 0 ); form1= this .GetControlPointForm( 1 ); if (form0== NULL || form1== NULL ) return false ; x=(form0.CoordX()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordX()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; y=(form0.CoordY()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordY()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; return true ; } case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

ピボットポイントの計算は、ラインピボットポイント座標の m_base_timeおよびm_base_price配列で設定された値を使用して実行されます。中心点の座標を計算するには、線の端のピボットポイントに接続されたフォームオブジェクトの座標を使用します。座標計算が成功した場合、メソッドはすぐにtrueを返します。それ以外の場合はすべて、false を返すか、breakを適用してswitchのcaseのコードの実行を停止し、メソッドの最後に移動してfalseを返します。



ピボットポイントフォームへのポインタを名前で返すメソッドで、CFormをCFormControlに置き換えます。

CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index) { index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CFormControl *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form.Name()==name) { index=i; return form; } } return NULL ; }

基本オブジェクトのピボットポイントにフォームオブジェクトを作成するメソッドで、CFormをCFormControlに置き換え、正常に作成されたフォームオブジェクトのパラメーターを設定します。

CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CFormControl *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; form= new CFormControl ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,index,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); if (form!= NULL ) this .SetControlFormParams(form,index); return form; }





基本オブジェクトのピボットポイントにフォームオブジェクトを作成するメソッドでは 、CFormをCFormControlに置き換え、作成されたフォームオブジェクトのパラメータを設定するための文字列を削除します。これは、上記のメソッドでオブジェクトを作成するときにパラメータがすぐに設定されるためです。

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i <= this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CFormControl *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

これで、基本オブジェクトのピボットポイントの数に1を加えた数のループが実行されます。つまり、作成されたフォームの数が、グラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントの数を1つ上回っています。最後のフォームは中心のもので、グラフィックオブジェクト全体を移動するためのものです。



以下は、ピボットポイントを管理するためのフォームオブジェクトのパラメータを設定するメソッドです。

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form, const int index) { form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); form.SetID(index+ 1 ); form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag( false ); form.Done(); }

ここには、上記で検討したメソッドから転送されたコードの文字列があります。それに、フォームに描かれたポイントとフォームIDのフラグがあります。



フォームにコントロールポイントを描画する方法では、計算の重複を避けるために、フォームの中心の計算を別の文字列に再配置します。メソッドが完了したら、フォームに描画ポイントのフラグを設定します。

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; int c= int (:: floor (form.Width()/ 2 )); form.DrawCircle( c,c ,CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill( c,c , 2 ,clr,opacity); form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag(opacity> 0 ? true : false ); }





現在、グラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントを管理するためにフォームにマウスを合わせると、その上にポイントが表示され、カーソルがフォームを離れた後にのみ削除されます。ただし、オブジェクトのすべてのコントロールポイントを近づけて、グラフィックオブジェクトの端に作成されたフォームと中央のフォームが互いに重なり始めると、1つのフォームから遠ざけたカーソルが近くにありる別のフォームに移動します。したがって、すべてのオブジェクトフォームのすべてのポイントが表示されるように作成することができます。

フォームをつかんで動かし始めると、オブジェクトのピボットポイントも動き始めます。エラーが原因で表示されているフォームは、再配置が開始された前の場所に残ります。この動作は正しくありません。したがって、1つのグラフィックオブジェクトフォームオブジェクトにポイントを描画すると同時に同じオブジェクトの他のフォームオブジェクトのポイントを削除するメソッドが必要です。



以下は、フォームにコントロールポイントを描画し、残りのすべてのフォームからコントロールポイントを削除するメソッドです。

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawOneControlPoint( CFormControl *form , const uchar opacity= 255 , const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR) { this .DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetNumControlPointForms();i++) { CFormControl *ctrl= this .GetControlPointForm(i); if (ctrl== NULL || ctrl.ID()==form.ID()) continue ; this .ClearControlPoint(ctrl); } }

ここで、メソッドはカーソルが合わせられているフォームへのポインタを受け取ります。フォームに点を描きます。次に、すべてのオブジェクトフォームによるループで、フォームを選択し、フォームがメソッドに渡されていない場合は、フォームからポイントを削除します。



イベントハンドラでCFormフォーム型をCFormControlに置き換えます。

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CFormControl *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqhにある抽象標準グラフィックオブジェクトのクラスでメソッドコードの最適化を改善してみましょう。さまざまなメソッドに同様のコードフラグメントがあるため、このようなコードブロックを個別のメソッドとして実装して必要に応じて呼び出して、コードを読みやすくするのが道理にかなっています。

クラスのpublicとprivateセクションで、繰り返しコードフラグメントを含む新しいメソッドを宣言します。

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

...

private : void SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordXFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point, const int index); void SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier); void SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier); void SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier); public :





オブジェクトプロパティの変更をチェックするメソッドで、指定されたコードブロックを削除します （コードは別のメソッドに移動されます）。



if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) continue ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); }

削除されたブロックの代わりに新しいメソッドの呼び出しを追加します。

if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep)) dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } if ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; this .ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); }





現在のポイント削除ロジックでは、カーソルがどのフォームにも設定されていない場合にはそのような各フォームが常に再描画されるため（これは最適ではなく、リソースを大量に消費します）、ポイントを実際に削除する必要があり、拡張された標準グラフィックオブジェクトのコントロールポイントを管理するためのフォームを再描画するメソッドにポイントがまだ存在する場合にのみ、ポイント削除フォームを再描画する必要があることを確認するチェックを実装しましょう。また、フォームオブジェクトタイプを新しいものに置き換えます。

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CFormControl *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (opacity== 0 && form.IsControlAlreadyDrawn()) this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,clr); else this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

ポイントの削除は、ポイントを実際に削除する必要があり（ポイントの非透明度がゼロに設定されている）、かつポイントがまだ存在している（描画ポイントフラグが設定されている）場合にのみ実行されるようになりました。



また、新しいメソッドの呼び出しで置き換えられるコードセグメントを削除することにより、現在のオブジェクトとすべての依存オブジェクトのX座標とY座標を変更するメソッドを作り直してみましょう。



bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

これで、メソッドははるかに簡潔になります。

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL && this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; if ( this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep)) dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }





X座標とY座標を指定した従属オブジェクトの適切なピボットポイントに設定するメソッドを実装します。

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point, const int index) { int numx=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumX(index); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyX(index,nx); int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierX(index,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumY(index); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyY(index,ny); int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierY(index,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } }

実際、これらはまさにクラスメソッドから削除されたコードブロックです。コードロジックは以前の記事で検討しており、コードコメントにも説明されているので、説明は必要ないと思います。

指定された従属オブジェクトの関連するピボットポイントにX座標とY座標を設定するメソッドを実装します 。

bool CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj) { CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dependent_obj.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dependent_obj,pp,j); return true ; }

このメソッドでは、従属オブジェクトのすべてのピボットポイントに座標を設定できます。他のグラフィックオブジェクトが複合グラフィックオブジェクトに追加された場合、メソッドはそれらに指定された座標を設定します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhでグラフィカル要素のコレクションクラスを改善しましょう。



ChartTimePriceToXY()標準関数はXとYの2つの座標を同時に返すため、それらを格納するためにprivateセクションに構造体を作成します。この構造体では座標に加えて、中心点を基準にした座標シフトも格納します。グラフィックオブジェクトには複数のピボットポイントがある場合があるため、グラフィックオブジェクトの各ピボットポイントの座標を保存するために、作成された構造体型で配列を宣言します。この場合、各配列セルは、「時間/価格」座標から変換されたXおよびY画面座標と、グラフィックオブジェクトの中心点に対するピボットポイント座標のシフトを特徴とします。

クラスのprivateセクションで、構造体を作成して必要な配列を宣言します。

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : struct SDataPivotPoint { public : int X; int Y; int ShiftX; int ShiftY; }; SDataPivotPoint m_data_pivot_point[]; CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj;

クラスのprivateセクションで、グラフィックオブジェクトの各ピボットポイントの画面座標を返すメソッドを宣言します。

private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); bool GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]); public :

クラス本体の外にメソッドを実装します。

bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]) { if (:: ArrayResize (array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<obj.Pivots();i++) { if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY (obj. ChartID (),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY); return false ; } } switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : break ; case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftX=(array_pivots[ 1 ].X-array_pivots[ 0 ].X)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftY=(array_pivots[ 1 ].Y-array_pivots[ 0 ].Y)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftX=(array_pivots[ 0 ].X-array_pivots[ 1 ].X)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftY=(array_pivots[ 0 ].Y-array_pivots[ 1 ].Y)/ 2 ; return true ; case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

今のところ、2つのピボットポイントと1つの中央のピボットポイントを持つグラフィックオブジェクトの画面座標のみが構造体に設定されています。



メソッドは、ピボットポイント座標を構造体配列に設定する必要があるグラフィックオブジェクトへのポインタを受け取ります。このオブジェクトは、リンクによってメソッドに渡されます。座標変換が成功した場合、メソッドは、グラフィックオブジェクトの各ピボットポイントの画面座標を含む完全に塗りつぶされた構造体配列とともにtrueを返します。失敗した場合、メソッドはfalseを返します。



クラスイベントハンドラでは、オブジェクト管理フォームシフトを処理して、これが中心点である場合にオブジェクト全体が移動されるようにする必要があります。これを実現するには、（オブジェクトをドラッグするために使用される）中央のエッジフォームに対するエッジフォームのシフトを計算し、計算されて構造体に設定されたシフト値によって両方のピボットポイントを再配置する必要があるため、そのすべてのピボットポイントは、マウスによってドラッグされた中央のピボットポイントと同じ値だけシフトします。

中央のコントロールポイント（フォーム）移動イベントのそのような処理を追加しましょう。

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (form_index<ext.Pivots()) { if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX< 0 ) x=-shift+m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX; if (x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX; if (y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY< 0 ) y=-shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY; if (y+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } } } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, "

form_index=" ,form_index, ", graph_obj_id=" ,graph_obj_id ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } else { CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); int total=list_ext.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.RedrawControlPointForms( 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

中央管理フォームを移動する新しいハンドラとは別に、カーソルの下にあるオブジェクトフォームにポイントを描画するメソッドを呼び出し、グラフィックオブジェクトの他のフォームでこれらのポイントを削除するようにしました。これにより、上記のように、複数のフォームオブジェクトが互いの近くに合って重なり合っている場合に、それらのオブジェクトに同時に点が描画されるのを防ぐことができます。



これで、新しい概念をテストする準備が整いました。





検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part99\にTestDoEasyPart99.mq5として保存します。

EAを変更する必要はありません。現時点では、すべての変更はライブラリクラスでのみおこなわれます。



EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。







ご覧のとおり、作成されたフォームで複合グラフィックオブジェクトを移動すると、チャートの制限を超えるピボットポイントに関連するすべての制限が正しく機能します。ただし、ピボットポイントの位置を初期位置に対して「逆」にすると、ピボットポイントがチャートの制限を超えた場合にオブジェクトの「構成」が歪んでしまいます。これは、ピボットポイントがチャートの右、左、上、または下の端を超えることについての制限と依存関係の計算が正しくないことを意味します。

ピボットポイントのシフトは中央点を基準にして計算されるため、これは驚くべきことではありません。つまり、1つめのポイントには正のシフトがあり、2番目のポイントには負のシフトがあります。中央のピボットポイントを基準にしてピボットポイントの位置を変更すると、制限の計算にエラーが発生します。これは次の記事で修正します。







次の段階

次の記事では、複合グラフィックオブジェクトの作業を続けます。



現在のライブラリバージョン、テストEA、およびMQL5のチャートイベントコントロール指標のすべてのファイルが、テストおよびダウンロードできるように以下に添付されています。質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

