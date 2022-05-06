DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第94部): 複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの移動と削除

目次

概念

前回の記事で、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの開発を開始しました。複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを定義するために、新しいタイプのグラフィカル要素、つまり拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを導入しました。複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの作成に関与するすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトは、そのタイプである必要があります。今のところ、特定の複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するためのクラスは作成していません。代わりに、事前定義された複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの作成を可能にする機能を実装します。これは、当然、プログラムと「オンザフライ」の両方でカスタム複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成する可能性を排除するものではありません。





機能に関する作業をいくつかの部分に分割します。まず、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを管理および作成するために必要なツールキットを作成します。次に、そのようなオブジェクトの事前定義されたクラスを追加します(実際、ここでのすべてはユーザーの個々のニーズに依存します。事前定義された複合グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスはここでは例としてのみ使用されます)。次に、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを視覚的、手動、リアルタイム、チャート上で直接作成できるようにする機能の実装を開始します。

実際、ここでは、前の記事で実装したものを微調整します。座標アンカーポイントを従属オブジェクトに設定し、座標を受け取る方法を紹介します。さらに、従属オブジェクトを接続した基本オブジェクトの移動をテストします(この段階で、単一のオブジェクトイベントを追跡するだけでなく、より複雑な形式で複合オブジェクトの座標点を移動する機能も必要であることがわかります)。 また、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを削除するための機能を作成します。

グラフィカルオブジェクトの座標点を移動すると、マウスボタンを離したときにのみCHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAGイベントが発生します。したがって、このイベントのみを追跡する場合、基本グラフィカルオブジェクトを(マウスボタンを離さずに)移動すると、それに接続されているすべてのオブジェクトが変更されないままになります。ボタンを離してイベントが発生すると、バインドされたオブジェクトは基本オブジェクトのアンカーポイントに移動します。これは、押されたマウスボタンでマウスの動きを追跡する必要があることを意味します。さらに、ボタンが基本グラフィカルオブジェクト、つまりその座標(または中央)アンカーポイントで押されたことを知る必要があります。また、オブジェクトの座標点とその従属オブジェクトのアンカー点の位置を再計算できます。

基本オブジェクトの終了座標を修正し、それらを使用してそれにバインドされているすべての従属グラフィカルオブジェクトの座標を再計算するために、CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAGイベントは再配置の最後でも処理する必要があります。

現在の記事では、CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAGイベントの処理と、基本オブジェクト座標の新しい場所に従ったバインドされたオブジェクトの座標の再計算を実装します。基本オブジェクトが削除されると、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトも削除されます。このようなイベントが発生した場合は、それにバインドされているすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトを削除します。今のところ、簡単化のために、マウスを使用して基本オブジェクトにバインドされているすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトを選択する機能を無効にします。したがって、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを削除するには、基本オブジェクトを選択して削除する必要があります。マウスを使用してバインドされたオブジェクトを選択することはできなくなります。これは、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの破壊から保護するための最初で最も簡単な方法です。

ただし、オブジェクトリストを開いて(Ctrl + B)、バインドされたオブジェクトのプロパティを選択して選択できるようにするか、グラフィカルオブジェクトリストウィンドウからすぐに削除することができます。後で、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの意図された破壊の処理も実装します。基本オブジェクトにバインドされているグラフィカルオブジェクトを削除する場合、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの構築に関与しているすべてのオブジェクトを削除します。つまり、複合オブジェクトを構成するオブジェクトのいずれかが削除されたときに、複合オブジェクト全体が削除されるようにします。今後の記事では、バインドされたグラフィカルオブジェクトを基本オブジェクトから切断する機能も紹介します。



ライブラリクラスの改善

いつものように、最初に新しいライブラリメッセージを実装しましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhファイルに新しいメッセージのインデックスを追加します。

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_DEL_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_RNM_LIST,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_X, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_Y, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ATACHED_TO_BASE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_PP_DATA_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_X, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_Y, };

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストメッセージも追加します。

{ "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Не удалось удалить графический объект из списка" , "Failed to delete graphic object from the list" }, { "Не удалось удалить графический объект с графика" , "Failed to delete graphic object from the chart" } , { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список удалённых объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of deleted objects" }, { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список переименованных объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of renamed objects" },

...

{ "Для объекта не установлено ни одной опорной точки по оси X" , "The object does not have any pivot points set along the x-axis" }, { "Для объекта не установлено ни одной опорной точки по оси Y" , "The object does not have any pivot points set along the y-axis" }, { "Объект не привязан к базовому графическому объекту" , "The object is not attached to the base graphical object" }, { "Не удалось создать объект данных опорной точки X и Y." , "Failed to create X and Y reference point data object" }, { "Количество опорных точек базового объекта для расчёта координаты X: " , "Number of reference points of the base object to set the X coordinate: " } , { "Количество опорных точек базового объекта для расчёта координаты Y: " , "Number of reference points of the base object to set the Y coordinate: " } , };





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\に格納されている抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのすべての子孫クラスファイル、つまりその 簡単なオブジェクトの説明を表示するメソッドを次のように少々改善 します。

void CGStdArrowBuyObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? " - " : "" )+ this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ), ", " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

短いオブジェクト名を表示するすべての仮想メソッドは、親クラスのメソッドと同様の入力のセットを持っている必要があるため、これらのメソッドは未使用の入力を特徴としていました(まだしています)。そのうちの1つを実装して、メソッドから返されるテキストの前にハイフンを表示します。メソッドがtrueに等しいdashフラグを受け取った場合、短いオブジェクト名を表示する前にハイフンが設定されます(例は、以下の現在の記事に記載されています)。これは、ヘッダーを作成し、その下にオブジェクト名の列挙を表示する場合に便利です。

このような変更(考慮されたものと完全に同一)は、抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスから派生したすべてのクラスファイルですでに行われています。以下に添付されているファイルでご覧ください。



ここで検討するすべての基本的な変更は、抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクト\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqhのクラスに関係しています。

同じファイルにある依存オブジェクトピボットポイントデータのクラスで、配列は座標を持つm_property_x[][2]という名前で宣言され、X座標とY座標の1つのクラスに2つの配列を使用した実験の後でそのままにされました。後に、配列名が正しくないままであったので、このアイデアを放棄しました。そのため、名前がm_property[][2]に変更されました。



クラスのpublicセクションには、クラスに座標が格納されている軸の名前を表示するメソッド、プロパティを返すメソッド、 配列に格納されているプロパティの修飾子、依存するグラフィカルオブジェクトが接続されている座標のポイントを計算するために使用されるいくつかの基本オブジェクトピボットポイントの説明を返すメソッドがあります。このメソッドはデバッグに使用されます。

class CPivotPointData { private : bool m_axis_x; int m_property[][ 2 ]; public : void SetAxisX( const bool axis_x) { this .m_axis_x=axis_x; } bool IsAxisX( void ) const { return this .m_axis_x; } string AxisDescription( void ) const { return ( this .m_axis_x ? "X" : "Y" );} int GetBasePivotsNum( void ) const { return :: ArrayRange ( this .m_property, 0 ); } bool AddNewBasePivotPoint( const string source, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { int pivot_index= this .GetBasePivotsNum(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_property,pivot_index+ 1 )!=pivot_index+ 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } return this .ChangeBasePivotPoint(source,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPoint( const string source, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { int n= this .GetBasePivotsNum(); if (n== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,( this .IsAxisX() ? MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_X : MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_Y)); return false ; } if (pivot_index< 0 || pivot_index>n- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY); return false ; } this .m_property[pivot_index][ 0 ]=pivot_prop; this .m_property[pivot_index][ 1 ]=pivot_num; return true ; } int GetProperty( const string source, const int index) const { if (index< 0 || index> this .GetBasePivotsNum()- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return this .m_property[index][ 0 ]; } int GetPropertyModifier( const string source, const int index) const { if (index< 0 || index> this .GetBasePivotsNum()- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return this .m_property[index][ 1 ]; } string GetBasePivotsNumDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(IsAxisX() ? MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_X : MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_Y)+ ( string ) this .GetBasePivotsNum(); } CPivotPointData( void ){;} ~CPivotPointData( void ){;} };

すべてのメソッドは非常に簡単です。それらのロジックは、コードから明確になっている必要があります。ここでそれらにこだわるつもりはありません。





複合オブジェクトのXおよびYピボットポイントのデータクラスに、検討したばかりの新しいメソッドを呼び出した結果を返すメソッドを追加します。

class CPivotPointXY : public CObject { private : CPivotPointData m_pivot_point_x; CPivotPointData m_pivot_point_y; public : CPivotPointData *GetPivotPointDataX( void ) { return & this .m_pivot_point_x; } CPivotPointData *GetPivotPointDataY( void ) { return & this .m_pivot_point_y; } int GetBasePivotsNumX( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetBasePivotsNum(); } int GetBasePivotsNumY( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetBasePivotsNum(); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointX( const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_x.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointY( const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_y.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointXY( const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { bool res= true ; res &= this .m_pivot_point_x.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &= this .m_pivot_point_y.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } bool ChangeBasePivotPointX( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_x.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointY( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_y.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointXY( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { bool res= true ; res &= this .m_pivot_point_x.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &= this .m_pivot_point_y.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } int GetPropertyX( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetProperty(source,index); } int GetPropertyModifierX( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetPropertyModifier(source,index); } int GetPropertyY( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetProperty(source,index); } int GetPropertyModifierY( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetPropertyModifier(source,index); } string GetBasePivotsNumXDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetBasePivotsNumDescription(); } string GetBasePivotsNumYDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetBasePivotsNumDescription(); } CPivotPointXY( void ){ this .m_pivot_point_x.SetAxisX( true ); this .m_pivot_point_y.SetAxisX( false ); } ~CPivotPointXY( void ){;} };

これらの各メソッドは、X軸とY軸の座標にデータを格納している適切なクラスの同じ名前のメソッドを呼び出した結果を返します。

メソッドの名前は、データがメソッドによって返される正確な座標を指定するようになりました。たとえば、GetPropertyXまたはGetPropertyYです。



複合オブジェクトのピボットポイントのバインドされたデータのクラスは、主にメソッド名に関して大幅に改善されました。デバッグ中に、十分に自明ではなかったメソッドの名前が紛らわしくなったので、わかりやすくするために名前を変更しました。たとえば、X座標とY座標によって依存オブジェクトの新しいアンカーポイントを追加する CreateNewLinkedPivotPoint()メソッドの名前は、PivotPointが依存オブジェクトが接続される座標を計算するために基本オブジェクトのXまたはY座標を設定するために使用されるアンカーポイントであるため、かなり紛らわしいものでした。座標点自体は、複数のPivotPointを使用して計算できるため、新しい座標点が追加されたことを示すために、メソッドの名前をCreateNewLinkedCoord()に変更しました。



メソッドコードを短縮するために、三項演算子が追加されました。たとえば、メソッド

CPivotPointData *GetBasePivotPointDataX( const int index) const { CPivotPointXY *obj= this .GetLinkedPivotPointXY(index); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; return obj.GetPivotPointDataX(); }

は次のようになります。

CPivotPointData *GetBasePivotPointDataX( const int index_coord_point) const { CPivotPointXY *obj= this .GetLinkedCoord(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetPivotPointDataX() : NULL ); }

これは短くなりましたが完全に同じです。



また、クラスのpublicセクションは、必要な座標に対応する同じ名前のクラスメソッドを呼び出した結果を返すメソッドを備えているため、必要なデータの取得が簡単になります。

bool AddNewBasePivotPointX( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointXY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { CPivotPointData *objx= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); if (objx== NULL ) return false ; CPivotPointData *objy= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); if (objy== NULL ) return false ; bool res= true ; res &=objx.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &=objy.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } bool ChangeBasePivotPointX( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointXY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { CPivotPointData *objx= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); if (objx== NULL ) return false ; CPivotPointData *objy= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); if (objy== NULL ) return false ; bool res= true ; res &=objx.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &=objy.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } int GetPropertyX( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetProperty(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetPropertyModifierX( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetPropertyModifier(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetPropertyY( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetProperty(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetPropertyModifierY( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetPropertyModifier(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } string GetBasePivotsNumXDescription( const int index_coord_point) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumDescription() : "WRONG_VALUE" ); } string GetBasePivotsNumYDescription( const int index_coord_point) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumDescription() : "WRONG_VALUE" ); } CLinkedPivotPoint( void ){;} ~CLinkedPivotPoint( void ){;} };





抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスのプロパティの説明を返すメソッドで、必要なプロパティのインデックスを追加します。

virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property , const int index= 0 ); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property , const int index= 0 ); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property , const int index= 0 ); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); }

これにより、メソッドがすべてを表示するのではなく、必要なグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティのリストを表示するようにすることができます。

説明します。トレンドラインに2つのアンカーポイントがあるとします。プロパティ修飾子(上記メソッドのインデックス)は、取得するポイント(左または右)の座標を示すために、時間(X座標)または価格(Y座標)を設定するために使用されます。現時点では、メソッドはすべてのプロパティの完全なリストを表示します。ヘッダーの後に両方のアンカーポイントの値が続きます。

OnChartEvent : Time coordinate: - Pivot point 0 : 2022.01 . 24 20 : 59 - Pivot point 1 : 2022.01 . 26 22 : 00

...

OnChartEvent : Price coordinate: - Pivot point 0 : 1.13284 - Pivot point 1 : 1.11846

ただし、現時点では単一のポイントを表示することはできません。プロパティ名とその値を記述する必要があります。インデックスを使用するときに必要なアンカーポイントの名前と値を表示する簡単な方法を後に実装しますが、今のところ、インデックスのデフォルト値を設定します。これにより、複数のエラーから保護され、変更の挿入が容易になります。デフォルト値を削除し、完全な説明(現在のように)または単一のアンカーポイントの選択的な説明を表示するために発生するエラーの必要な処理を追加するだけです。



publicセクションで、接続されたオブジェクトの数を基本オブジェクトに返すメソッドを追加し、メソッド名を修正します。

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; } bool AddNewLinkedCoord ( const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { if ( this .BaseObjectID()== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ATACHED_TO_BASE); return false ; } return this .m_linked_pivots. CreateNewLinkedCoord (pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); } bool AddNewLinkedCoord (CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ); return false ; } if (obj== NULL ) return false ; return obj. AddNewLinkedCoord (pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); }





GetLinkedPivotsNum()メソッドの名前を変更し、座標を従属グラフィカルオブジェクトに設定するための新しいprivateメソッドを宣言します。

int GetBasePivotsNumX( const int index) { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetBasePivotsNumX(index); } int GetBasePivotsNumY( const int index) { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetBasePivotsNumY(index); } int GetBasePivotsNumX(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int index) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumX(index): 0 ); } int GetBasePivotsNumY(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int index) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumY(index): 0 ); } int GetLinkedCoordsNum( void ) const { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetNumLinkedCoords(); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum(CGStdGraphObj *obj) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLinkedCoordsNum() : 0 ); } private : void SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordXFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value, const int modifier); void SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value, const int modifier); void SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value, const int modifier); public : CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this .m_species= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name); public :





基本オブジェクトにバインドされたオブジェクトのリストに下位の標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを追加するメソッドでは、プロパティの設定を追加します。

bool CGStdGraphObj::AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_DEP_EXT_OBJ_TO_LIST); return false ; } obj.SetNumber( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); obj.SetBaseName( this .Name()); obj.SetBaseObjectID( this .ObjectID()); obj.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); obj.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); obj.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED); return true ; }

オブジェクト選択フラグをfalseに設定して、新しく追加されたオブジェクトが選択されないようにします。適切なフラグもfalseに設定して、オブジェクトの可用性をすぐに無効にします。次に、オブジェクトの「拡張された標準グラフィカルオブジェクト」タイプを設定します。マウスでオブジェクトを選択する機能は無効になり、拡張された標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストで使用できるようになり、基本グラフィカルオブジェクトのタイプと名前でプログラムでオブジェクトを選択できるようになります。

以下は、基本オブジェクトの指定されたプロパティから指定された従属オブジェクトにX座標を設定するメソッドです。

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to) { int prop= WRONG_VALUE ; switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE; break ; default : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME; break ; } if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) { this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } }

オブジェクトタイプに応じて必要なプロパティを選択します。これは、時間座標または画面ピクセル単位の座標である可能性があります。次に、メソッド入力で座標が渡されたプロパティを、ポインタによってメソッドに渡されたオブジェクトの座標プロパティ(プロパティ自体とその修飾子)に設定します。最後に、オブジェクト自体に設定されたプロパティの修飾子を指定します。その結果、グラフィカルオブジェクトは、パラメータがメソッドに渡されたアンカーポイントの必要な座標を特徴とします。

以下は、基本オブジェクトの指定されたプロパティから指定された従属オブジェクトに Y座標を設定するメソッドです。

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to) { int prop= WRONG_VALUE ; switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE; break ; default : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE; break ; } if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE) this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); else this .SetDependentDBL(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) { if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE) this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); else this .SetDependentDBL(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE) this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); else this .SetDependentDBL(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop,( double ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } }

ここでは、すべてがX座標を設定するメソッドと似ています。ただし、例外があります。X座標は常に整数であり、時間またはピクセル数のいずれかですが、Y座標は整数(ピクセル数)または実際の値(価格)のいずれかです。したがって、ここでは、設定する結果のプロパティを確認する必要があります。それに応じて、値を整数プロパティまたは実数プロパティのいずれかに設定します。



以下は、メソッド設定指定された従属オブジェクトへの整数値です。

void CGStdGraphObj::SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier) { if (obj==NULL || obj.BaseObjectID()== 0 ) return ; switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : obj.SetVisibleOnTimeframes(( int ) value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : obj.SetFlagBack( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : obj.SetZorder( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : obj.SetFlagHidden( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : obj.SetFlagSelected( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : obj.SetFlagSelectable( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : obj.SetTime( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : obj.SetColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : obj.SetStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : obj.SetWidth(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : obj.SetFlagFill( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY : obj.SetFlagReadOnly( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : obj.SetLevels(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : obj.SetLevelColor((color) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : obj.SetLevelStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : obj.SetLevelWidth(( int ) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN : obj.SetAlign((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : obj.SetFontSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : obj.SetFlagRayLeft( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : obj.SetFlagRayRight( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : obj.SetFlagRay( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : obj.SetFlagEllipse( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : obj.SetArrowCode((uchar) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : obj.SetAnchor(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : obj.SetXDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : obj.SetYDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : obj.SetDirection((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : obj.SetDegree((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : obj.SetFlagDrawLines( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : obj.SetFlagState( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID : obj.SetChartObjChartID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD : obj.SetChartObjPeriod((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE : obj.SetChartObjChartScale(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE : obj.SetFlagChartObjPriceScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE : obj.SetFlagChartObjDateScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : obj.SetXSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : obj.SetYSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : obj.SetXOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : obj.SetYOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : obj.SetBGColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : obj.SetCorner((ENUM_BASE_CORNER) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE : obj.SetBorderType((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : obj.SetBorderColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID : obj.SetBaseObjectID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : obj.SetGroup(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY : obj.SetAllowChangeMemory(( bool ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : default : break ; } }

オブジェクトへの無効なポインタが渡された場合、またはこれが従属オブジェクトではない場合(基本オブジェクトにバインドされていない場合)—終了。次に、オブジェクトのメソッドに渡されるプロパティを設定するだけです。一部のオブジェクトプロパティは変更できないため、「switch」リストの最後にあり、いかなる方法でも処理されません。

以下は、指定された従属オブジェクトに不動産を設定するメソッドです。

void CGStdGraphObj::SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier) { if (obj==NULL || obj.BaseObjectID()== 0 ) return ; switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : obj.SetPrice( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : obj.SetLevelValue( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : obj.SetScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : obj.SetAngle( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : obj.SetDeviation( value ); break ; default : break ; } }

以下は、指定された従属オブジェクトに文字列プロパティを設定するメソッドです。



void CGStdGraphObj::SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier) { if (obj==NULL || obj.BaseObjectID()== 0 ) return ; obj.SetProperty(prop,modifier, value ); switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : obj.SetText( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : obj.SetTooltip( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : obj.SetLevelText( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : obj.SetFont( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : obj.SetBMPFile( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL : obj.SetChartObjSymbol( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME : obj.SetBaseName( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : default : break ; } }

どちらのメソッドも、整数プロパティを設定するメソッドと同じです。







複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの移動と削除

複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを移動する場合(基本オブジェクトも移動した場合にのみ移動できます)、基本オブジェクトに接続されているすべての従属グラフィカルオブジェクトも再配置する必要があります。すでに述べたように、これは単純なイベント追跡では実行できません。イベントは、グラフィカルオブジェクトをドラッグした後にマウスボタンを離したときに発生するためです。オブジェクトは、最終的に変更されたプロパティを受け取ります。このプロパティは、オブジェクトにバインドされているオブジェクトに設定する必要があります。これにより、オブジェクトは、位置アンカー座標に対応する位置にも移動します。これは、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを移動する最終段階になります。マウスでオブジェクトをドラッグしてまだ離していないうちに、チャート上のグラフィカルオブジェクトの位置の変化を追跡して、その座標をインタラクティブに追跡し、それに応じて基本オブジェクトにバインドされた従属オブジェクトを移動する必要があります。これは後で行います。ここでは、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトで基本オブジェクトを再配置した後、従属オブジェクトのロケーションポイントの再計算を実装します。

これを実現するために、次のコードブロックを同じ抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスに追加して、オブジェクトプロパティの変更を確認します。

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } if (changed) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent *event= this .m_list_events.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom (:: ChartID (),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam()); } if ( this .AllowChangeHistory()) { int total=HistoryChangesTotal(); if ( this .CreateNewChangeHistoryObj(total< 1 )) :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT), " #" ,(total== 0 ? "0-1" : ( string )total), ": " , this .HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(total- 1 ) ); } if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) continue ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } }

グラフィカルオブジェクトで変更が検出された場合は、オブジェクトに従属オブジェクトがあるかどうかを確認します。ある(リストが空でない場合)場合、各従属オブジェクトに沿ってループ内を移動し、オブジェクトで指定された位置座標に新しい値を設定し、基本オブジェクトの座標を識別します。これらの座標を使用して、値を取得し、従属オブジェクトの座標に設定します。ループが完了したら、チャートを更新して、新しいティックを待つのではなく、すべての変更をすぐに表示します。

複合グラフィカルオブジェクトは、すべての従属オブジェクトがバインドされている基本オブジェクトを削除することでチャートから削除できます。

基本オブジェクトの削除は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhのグラフィック要素のコレクションクラスで処理されます。



クラスのprivateセクションで、標準の拡張グラフィカルオブジェクトの削除を処理するメソッドを宣言します。

void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : void DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj);

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

void CGraphElementsCollection::DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if (obj== NULL ) return ; long chart_id=obj. ChartID (); int total=obj.GetNumDependentObj(); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int n=total- 1 ;n> WRONG_VALUE ;n--) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=obj.GetDependentObj(n); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; if (!:: ObjectDelete (dep. ChartID (),dep.Name())) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+dep.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART); } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); return ; } else if (obj.BaseObjectID()> 0 ) { string base_name=obj.BaseName(); long base_id=obj.BaseObjectID(); CGStdGraphObj *base=GetStdGraphObject(base_name,chart_id); if (base== NULL ) return ; int count=base.GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int n=count- 1 ;n> WRONG_VALUE ;n--) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=base.GetDependentObj(n); if (dep== NULL || ! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(dep. ChartID (),dep.Name())) continue ; if (!:: ObjectDelete (dep. ChartID (),dep.Name())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+dep.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART); continue ; } } if (!:: ObjectDelete (base. ChartID (),base.Name())) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+base.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART); } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); }

メソッドロジック全体は、コードへのコメントで説明されています。つまり、基本オブジェクトが削除された場合(そのリストにはバインドされたオブジェクトが含まれます)、チャートからバインドされたすべてのオブジェクトを削除します。代わりに従属グラフィカルオブジェクトが削除された場合、バインドされたオブジェクトを認識し(複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトを検索)、バインドされた依存オブジェクトのリストに沿って移動し、それらをすべて削除する必要があります。

このメソッドは、グラフィカルオブジェクトの削除を処理するブロック内のすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを更新するメソッドで呼び出されます。

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id,index); if (obj!= NULL ) { long lparam=obj. ChartID (); string sparam=obj.Name(); double dparam=( double )obj.TimeCreate(); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { this .DeleteExtendedObj(obj); } if ( this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } i++; } }

これは、複合標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの削除を処理するのに十分です。

結果をテストしてみましょう。







テスト

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part94\でTestDoEasyPart94.mq5として保存します。

OnChartEvent()ハンドラのチャートクリック処理のブロックで複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを形成する作成されたオブジェクトに関するジャーナルエントリの表示を削除することを除いて、EAに変更はありません。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { datetime time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double price2= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); string name_base= "TrendLineExt" ; engine.CreateLineTrend(name_base, 0 , true ,time,price,time2,price2); CGStdGraphObj *obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt(name_base, ChartID ()); string name_dep= "PriceLeft" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelLeft(name_dep, 0 , false ,time,price); CGStdGraphObj *dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 0 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 0 ); name_dep= "PriceRight" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelRight(name_dep, 0 , false ,time2,price2); dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 1 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 1 ); } }

「左の価格ラベル」と「右の価格ラベル」オブジェクトを非拡張オブジェクトとして作成するという事実は、接続されているすべてのオブジェクトがAddDependentObj()メソッドで拡張グラフィカルオブジェクトのステータスを取得するようになっているため、問題にはなりません。



EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。





ご覧のとおり、従属オブジェクトは、マウスボタンを離したときにのみターゲット位置に設定されます。これは今後の記事で修正します。オブジェクトの削除は正しく機能します。すべての従属オブジェクトも削除されています。従属オブジェクトの1つを意図的に削除すると、複合グラフィカルオブジェクト全体が削除されます。



次の段階

次の記事では、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの作業を続けます。



現在のライブラリバージョン、テストEA、およびMQL5のチャートイベントコントロール指標のすべてのファイルが、テストおよびダウンロードできるように以下に添付されています。質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第89部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのプログラミング基本機能

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第90部): 標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのイベント基本機能

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第91部): 標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのイベントオブジェクト名変更履歴

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第92部): 標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのメモリクラス。オブジェクトプロパティの変更履歴

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第93部): 複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するための機能の準備

