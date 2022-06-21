DoEasy - コントロール（第1部）：最初のステップ

内容





概念

本稿では、Windows Formsスタイルのコントロールを作成するための新しい連載を開始します。もちろん、MS Visual Studioのコントロールのリストに含まれるすべての要素を再現することは不可能です。MQL5を使用してアプリGUIを開発するための最も一般的な要素を実装する予定です。

前のトピックを完了せずに新しいトピックに切り替えたのは、前のトピックで説明したライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの開発を続行するためにコントロールを使用する必要があるためです。コントロールなしで物事を管理することはすでに困難になっています。したがって、可能なすべてのコントロールをWindows Formsスタイルで作成します。次に、必要なすべての開発ツールが揃ったら、前のトピックに戻ります。

MS Visual Studioで要素のパネルを開くと、コントロールグループがリスト表示されます。

すべてのWindows Forms - 実装に利用できるすべてのフォーム

標準コントロール

コンテナ

メニューとツールバー

データ

コンポーネント

印刷

ダイアログボックス

MS Visual Studio要素パネルのリストで使用可能なグループはこれだけではありません。このような各グループには、多数の要素が含まれています。それらのすべてがライブラリに必要なわけではないので、絶対必要なものに焦点を当てます。 Panel要素はウィンドウ要素の基礎として機能するため、ここから始めます。さらに、パネルは他のコントロールを格納するためのコンテナであり、すべての要素が格納されたパネルは親パネルに配置でき、その親パネルは別のパネル内のオブジェクトにすることができる、などです。 キャンバス上のグラフィック要素オブジェクトのクラスはすでにあり、CCanvasクラスに基づく他のすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトの親クラスとなっています。フォームクラスオブジェクトは、グラフィック要素に基づいています。フォームオブジェクトにはすでに、それを操作および移動するための一連の関数が含まれています。パネルオブジェクトは、フォームオブジェクトに基づいて作成されます。フォームオブジェクトに新しいプロパティが追加され、その機能が実装されます。



パネルには、ライブラリ開発の説明の現在のセクション内に作成するコントロールをすべて保存する機能が備わることになります。このパネルでは、ターミナルで動作するアプリケーションの基本ウィンドウとダイアログウィンドウを実装することもできます。

パネルクラスを開発する前に、すでに開発されているライブラリオブジェクトクラスを改善しなければなりません。結局のところ、前のトピックの仕事が終わっていません。既存のライブラリオブジェクトを徐々に完成させ、検出されたエラーを修正していきます。



ライブラリクラスの改善

ターミナルバージョン3260の最後の更新では、銘柄と口座の新しいプロパティが追加されています。



MQL5：特定の銘柄のクオート配信の遅延のために、SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY値をENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER列挙に追加しました。

サブスクリプションに基づいた取引銘柄にのみ使用されます。遅延は通常、デモモードで提供されるデータに適用されます。

プロパティは、気配値表示で選択された銘柄に対してのみリクエストできます。それ以外に対しては、ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302)エラーが返されます。





サブスクリプションに基づいた取引銘柄にのみ使用されます。遅延は通常、デモモードで提供されるデータに適用されます。 プロパティは、気配値表示で選択された銘柄に対してのみリクエストできます。それ以外に対しては、ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302)エラーが返されます。 MQL5：ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWEDプロパティをENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER列挙に追加しました。反対のポジションと指標注文を開くことができます。プロパティは、口座は同じ銘柄に対して反対のポジションを持つことはできないが同じ方向のポジションを持つことはできるという特定の規制要件にヘッジ口座が準拠するためにのみ使用されます。

このオプションが無効になっている場合、口座は同じ金融商品に対して反対方向のポジションと注文を持つことはできません。たとえば、口座に買いポジションがある場合、売りポジションを開いたり、売り指値注文を出すことはできません。そのような操作を実行しようとすると、TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITEDエラーが返されます。



これらのプロパティを銘柄およびライブラリ口座オブジェクトに追加してみましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION,

...

MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, MSG_SYM_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY,

...

MSG_ACC_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE, MSG_ACC_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED, MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストメッセージも追加します。

{"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3245 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3245 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"},

...

{"Цвет фона символа в Market Watch","Background color of the symbol in Market Watch"}, {"Размер задержки у котировок, передаваемых по символу, для инструментов, работающих по подписке","Delay size for quotes transmitted per symbol for instruments working by subscription"}, {"Максимальный Bid за день","Maximum Bid of the day"},

...

{ "Тип торгового сервера" , "Type of trading server" }, { "Признак закрытия позиций только по правилу FIFO" , "Sign of closing positions only according to the FIFO rule" }, { "Разрешение на открытие встречных позиций и отложенных ордеров" , "Permission to open opposite positions and pending orders" }, { "Баланс счета" , "Account balance" },

...

{ "Форма" , "Form" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Элемент управления \"Panel\"" , "Control element \"Panel\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },





本稿で作成されたパネルオブジェクトには、テキストメッセージのデフォルトパラメータが表示されます。これらのパラメータは、パネルまたはその子孫オブジェクトに表示されるテキスト、またはこれらのオブジェクトのコンテナであると見なされる場合はパネルに添付されるテキストに使用されます。フォント名、サイズ、色のデフォルト値を設定する必要があります。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhを開き、パネル上のこれらのテキストプロパティの新しいマクロ置換を追加します。

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define CLR_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 )

ライブラリオブジェクトタイプのリストに新しいタイプを追加します。

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,

このセクション(WinForms)では、作成時に新しいオブジェクトタイプを追加します。



口座の整数プロパティの列挙で新しいプロパティを追加し、整数オブジェクトプロパティの数を11から12に増やします。

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE, ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 12 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

可能な口座の並べ替え基準のリストに新しいプロパティを追加します。

#define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY };





銘柄の整数プロパティの列挙に新しいプロパティを追加し、整数プロパティの数を40から41に増やします。

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { //--- ... SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 41 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 )

新しいプロパティによる並べ替えを、可能な銘柄の並べ替え基準の列挙に追加します。

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY,





グラフィック要素タイプのリストに新しい要素タイプを追加します。

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, };

後続の各コントロールを作成するとき、そのタイプは列挙のこのサブセクション(WinForms)に入力されます。



別のオブジェクト（コンテナパネルよりも大きい）がパネルオブジェクトに追加され、そのサイズの自動変更がパネルで許可されている場合、次の2つのサイズ変更オプションがあります。

パネルサイズの増加のみ パネルサイズの増加および減少

前者の場合、配置されたオブジェクトを含まないパネルの側面は、オブジェクトが完全に収まるように拡大されます。後者の場合、上記のアクションに加えて、内部に配置されたオブジェクトよりも大きい辺を短くすることができます。 可能なグラフィカルオブジェクトの並べ替え基準を列挙したすぐ後に、インターフェイス要素のサイズを自動変更するモードを設定する新しい列挙を追加します。 enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, };

パネル内にオブジェクトを配置する場合、オブジェクトはコンテナの任意の側面（上、下、右、左）に接続することができます。この場合、最も近い側がコンテナオブジェクトの対応する側に「固定」され、接続されたオブジェクトの寸法は、オブジェクトが接続された側に垂直なコンテナ側に引き伸ばされます。たとえば、オブジェクトがコンテナの上端に接続されている場合、オブジェクトの上端はコンテナの上端に引っ張られ、オブジェクトの左側と右側はコンテナの対応する側に引き伸ばされます。オブジェクトの高さは変わりません。コンテナの反対側への接続も同様に機能します。

サイズの自動変更のモードを列挙したすぐ後に、新しい列挙を追加します。

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE { CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, };

オブジェクトをコンテナに接続する上記の4つのメソッドとは別に、塗りつぶし（オブジェクトのサイズはコンテナのサイズに調整）と接続なし（オブジェクトは、コンテナ内の指定された座標にのみ接続しサイズが変更しない）の2つがあります。

コントロールにユーザーと対話する機能がある場合、そのようなオブジェクトは、特定の条件下（例：ボタンが非アクティブ）では対話できないと見なされる場合があります。要素との相互作用の可能性を示すために、新しいグラフィックプロパティを追加します。

グラフィック要素の整数プロパティの列挙で 新しいプロパティを追加し、オブジェクトの整数プロパティの数を24から25に増やします。

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { ... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 25 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





キャンバス上のグラフィック要素を並べ替える可能性のある基準の列挙に新しいプロパティによる並べ替えを追加します。

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ENABLED, };





新しい銘柄と口座のプロパティができたので、オブジェクトクラスを改善する必要があります。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqhを開き、口座オブジェクトクラスを改善します。



オブジェクトプロパティ構造体に新しい整数プロパティを追加します。

class CAccount : public CBaseObjExt { private : struct SData { ... bool fifo_close; bool hedge_allowed; ... }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];





口座オブジェクトのプロパティへのアクセスを簡素化するために、メソッドのブロックに新しいメソッドを追加します。

... bool FIFOClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE); } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ; } bool HedgeAllowed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED); }

このメソッドは、オブジェクトプロパティ配列に格納されている値を返すだけです。

クラスコンストラクタのオブジェクトプロパティの配列に値を追加します。

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger (ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif ); CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

MQL5バージョンが3245未満の場合、そのようなプロパティはないので、falseに設定します。ターミナルバージョンが3245以上の場合は、新しい口座プロパティから値を取得し、それをオブジェクト整数プロパティの配列に設定します。MQL4の場合、そのようなプロパティや他の多くのプロパティがないため、常にfalseに設定します。



すべての口座データを更新するメソッドで、まったく同じ方法で値を新しいオブジェクトプロパティに設定します 。

void CAccount::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger (ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif ); ... CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }





口座オブジェクト構造体を作成するメソッドで、 構造体の2つのフィールドに入力データを追加します。

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { ... this .m_struct_obj.server_type=( int ) this .ServerType(); this .m_struct_obj.fifo_close= this .FIFOClose(); this .m_struct_obj.hedge_allowed= this .HedgeAllowed(); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

ここでは、オブジェクト構造体の整数フィールドに新しいプロパティを追加し、バージョン2155に追加されたFIFOClose口座プロパティを設定します。



構造体から口座オブジェクトを作成するメソッドで構造体フィールドの値の設定を新しいプロパティのオブジェクトプロパティに追加します。

void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { ... this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = this .m_struct_obj.fifo_close; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.hedge_allowed; }





口座オブジェクトの整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドで新しいプロパティの説明を表示するようにします。

string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( ... property==ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE)+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED)+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) : "" ); }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqhの銘柄オブジェクトファイルにも同様の改善を加えます。



クラスのprotectedセクションで新しい銘柄プロパティの値を返すメソッドを宣言します。

protected : CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index); ... long SymbolCalcMode( void ) const ; long SymbolSwapMode( void ) const ; long SymbolSubscriptionDelay( void ) const ; long SymbolDigitsLot( void ); int SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ); bool Exist( void ) const ; public :





クラスのpublicセクションのオブジェクトプロパティを簡単にアクセスするためのブロックで、新しいプロパティを返すメソッドを設定します。

... ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } long SubscriptionDelay( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY); }

ここでは、GetProperty()メソッドを使用して、銘柄オブジェクトの整数プロパティの配列に設定された値を返すだけです。



クローズドパラメトリックコンストラクタで、 オブジェクト整数プロパティの配列に新しいプロパティを設定します。



CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { ... this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY] = this .SymbolSubscriptionDelay(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }





以下は、サブスクリプションベースの銘柄で、銘柄によって渡されたクォートの遅延サイズを返すメソッドです。

long CSymbol::SymbolSubscriptionDelay( void ) const { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )>= 3245 ? :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY ) : 0 ) #else 0 #endif ); }

ここで、MQL5でターミナルバージョンが3245以上の場合は、新しい銘柄プロパティの値を返し、それ以外の場合は、ゼロを返します。

MQL4では、常にゼロを返します。そのようなプロパティがないためです。



銘柄の整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドで新しいプロパティの説明を返すコードブロックを追加します。

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( ... property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_MW_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245)+ ")" : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\GraphINI.mqhのGUI要素の配色の場合、テキストの色の値を追加し、配色のパラメータの数を4から5に増やし、テキスト の配色の値を配色の値の配列に追加します。

enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_RECT_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_TEXT, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 5 ) color array_color_themes[TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES][TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS]= { { C'134,160,181' , C'134,160,181' , clrDimGray , clrGray , C'0x3E,0x3E,0x3E' , }, { C'181,196,196' , C'181,196,196' , clrGray , clrGray , C'0x3E,0x3E,0x3E' , }, };





フレームスタイルの列挙で、フレームがないことを示すフィールドを追加します。

enum ENUM_FRAME_STYLE { FRAME_STYLE_NONE, FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, };





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqhにあるすべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトのクラスを改善します。



現在のチャートIDを指定するときは、カスタムプログラムで0またはNULLを設定できる必要があります。また、数値ID値を指定したり、ChartID()関数を渡す代わりに、SetChartID()メソッドに渡される値の検証を追加します。

public : string NamePrefix( void ) const { return this .m_name_prefix; } void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id== 0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); }

ここではメソッドに渡された値を確認します。0またはNULLの場合は、現在のチャートIDを変数に割り当てます。それ以外の場合は、メソッドに渡された値を割り当てます。

グラフィック要素タイプの説明を返すメソッドでパネルオブジェクトの説明を返すようにします。

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL) : "Unknown" ); }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqhのグラフィック要素オブジェクトのクラス、つまりオブジェクト構造体で要素の可用性プロパティの新しいフィールドを追加します。

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { ... int coord_act_bottom; long zorder; bool enabled; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];





オブジェクトプロパティへのアクセスを簡素化するために、メソッドのブロックに要素の可用性値を設定して返すための新しいメソッドを 追加します。

void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetInteraction( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetEnabled( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,flag); } void SetShadow( const bool flag) { this .m_shadow=flag; } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } bool Interaction( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); } bool Enabled( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); }





キャンバスのクリアメソッドの1つで、デフォルトのフラグ値を削除します。

void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

以前は、メソッドは次のようでした。

void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient= true , const bool cycle= false , const bool redraw= false );

コンパイラが正しいオーバーロードされたメソッドを選択できなかったため、これは使用できませんでした。



パラメトリックコンストラクタで、渡されたチャートID値の検証を追加し、要素の可用性フラグとデフォルトのフォント値を設定します。



CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id= (chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) ; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { ... this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); ... }

protectedコンストラクタでも同じことをおこないます。

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id= (chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) ; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=CLR_CANV_NULL; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { ... this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); ... }





オブジェクト構造体を作成するメソッドで、新しい構造体フィールドに新しい要素の可用性フラグを追加します。

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { ... this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.enabled=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); ... return true ; }

構造体からオブジェクトを作成するメソッドで、適切な構造体フィールドから値オブジェクトの可用性プロパティにエントリを追加します。

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { ... this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, this .m_struct_obj.enabled); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .m_zorder= this .m_struct_obj.zorder; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }





グラフィック要素オブジェクトを作成するメソッドで、渡されたチャートID値の検証も追加 します。

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) ,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }





次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqhのフォームオブジェクトクラスを改善しましょう。



以下は、privateの変数初期化メソッドです。

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void );

メソッドは子孫オブジェクトで必要になるため、クラスのprotectedセクションに移動し、クラスオブジェクトを非初期化するための新しいメソッドを宣言します。

void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); protected : void Initialize( void ); void Deinitialize( void ); public :





接続されたオブジェクトのリストを返すGetList()メソッドをGetListElements()に名前変更します。これは、その関数の観点からより適切です。

CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListElements( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }





クラスのpublicセクションで新しい添付要素を添付フォーム要素のリストに追加するメソッドを宣言します。



bool CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); bool AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj, const int x, const int y); void DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur= 4 );





使用されているすべての動的クラスオブジェクトを削除するコードブロックをクラスデストラクタから

CForm::~CForm() { if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) delete this .m_shadow_obj; if ( this .m_animations!= NULL ) delete this .m_animations; }

新しい非初期化メソッドに移動します。

void CForm::Deinitialize( void ) { if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) delete this .m_shadow_obj; if ( this .m_animations!= NULL ) delete this .m_animations; }

デストラクタで次のメソッドを呼び出します。

CForm::~CForm() { this .Deinitialize(); }

これにより、継承されたクラスから不要な親クラスの動的オブジェクトを削除できるようになります。

以下は、接続されたオブジェクト要素のリストに新しい接続された要素を追加するメソッドです。

bool CForm::AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj, const int x, const int y) { if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_elements.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ); int index= this .m_list_elements.Search(obj); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_elements.Add(obj)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); return false ; } return true ; }

このメソッドは、接続されたオブジェクトのリストに追加されるオブジェクトへのポインタを受け取ります。

要素のリストを指定されたオブジェクトの名前で並べ替え、リスト内でそのようなオブジェクトを検索します。

同じオブジェクトがすでにリストに存在する場合は、そのことを通知してfalseを返します。

接続されたオブジェクトのリストにオブジェクトを配置できなかった場合は、そのことを通知し、falseを返します。

結果としてtrueを返します。



新しい接続された要素を作成するメソッドは、作成されたオブジェクトをリストに追加するメソッドを呼び出すようになりました。

bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string element_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,element_num,element_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; if (! this .AddNewElement(obj,x,y) ) { delete obj; return false ; } return true ; }

以前、このメソッドのリストに新しく作成したオブジェクトを追加しましたが、（オブジェクトを作成するときだけでなく）他のプログラムパーツから接続されたオブジェクトのリストにグラフィック要素を追加できるため、これは不合理でした。



シャドウオブジェクトを作成するメソッドでは、移動可能性フラグがtrueに設定されており、シャドウオブジェクトが移動可能になっていました。この動作は正しくないと思います。代わりに、プロパティ値は、シャドウオブジェクトが構築されているオブジェクトから継承する必要があります。これを修正しましょう。

void CForm::CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow || this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) return ; int x= this .CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int y= this .CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int w= this .Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .m_shadow_obj= new CShadowObj( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .CreateNameDependentObject( "Shadow" ),x,y,w,h); if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ)); return ; } this .m_shadow_obj.SetID( this .ID()); this .m_shadow_obj.SetNumber(- 1 ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetOpacityShadow(opacity); this .m_shadow_obj.SetColorShadow(colour); this .m_shadow_obj.SetMovable( this .Movable() ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetActive( false ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisible( false , false ); this .BringToTop(); }

すべての準備段階が完了しました。





WinForms Panelオブジェクトクラス

パネルオブジェクトは、フォームオブジェクトクラスから派生します。つまり、フォームの機能とプロパティ全体を備えることになります。その上、新しいプロパティと機能を追加します。パネルでは、他のオブジェクトを配置したり、コンテンツに合わせてサイズを変更したり、コンテンツがパネルを超えた場合に自動スクロールを有効にしたりすることができます。

現在の記事でおこなうのは、パネルオブジェクトの準備のみです。すべてのプロパティを定義し、それらを設定して返すためのメソッドを作成します。以降の記事では、パネルオブジェクトの機能をすべて徐々に追加していきます。ここでは、コンストラクタを使用してのみパネルオブジェクトを作成できます。

すべてのWinForms管理要素について、新しいライブラリディレクトリを定義します。

記事の冒頭で定義したMS Visual Studioコントロールグループにちなんで名付けられたサブフォルダを使用して、新しいフォルダー\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\を作成します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Components\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Data\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Dialogs\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Menu & Toolbars\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Printing



パネルは他のオブジェクトのコンテナであるため、オブジェクトクラスファイルは適切なフォルダ(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\)にあります。



指定されたファイルに、ファイルを含める必要があるCFormから派生したCPanelの新しいファイルPanel.mqhを作成します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Form.mqh" class CPanel : public CForm { }

クラスのprivateセクションで、必要なすべての変数と配列を宣言します。

class CPanel : public CForm { private : color m_fore_color; ENUM_FRAME_STYLE m_border_style; bool m_autoscroll; int m_autoscroll_margin[ 2 ]; bool m_autosize; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE m_autosize_mode; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE m_dock_mode; int m_margin[ 4 ]; int m_padding[ 4 ]; public :

Margin、Padding、AutoSizeという用語を理解するために、MS Windows Forms .NETFramework4.Xヘルプの次の例を考えてみましょう。

...最も重要な3つは、すべてのWindows Formsコントロールに存在するMargin、Padding、AutoSizeプロパティです。



Marginプロパティは、他のコントロールをコントロールの境界から指定された距離に保つ、コントロールの周囲のスペースを定義します。



Paddingプロパティは、コントロールのコンテンツ（例：Textプロパティの値）をコントロールの境界から指定された距離に保つ、コントロールの内部のスペースを定義します。

AutoSizeプロパティは、その内容に合わせて自動的にサイズを変更するようにコントロールに指示します。元のSizeプロパティの値よりも小さくなるようにサイズを変更することはなく、Paddingプロパティの値を考慮します。



クラスのpublicセクションで、宣言されたすべてのクラス変数の値を設定および返すためのメソッドを記述します。

public : void ForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_fore_color; } void BorderStyle( const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { this .m_border_style=style; } ENUM_FRAME_STYLE BorderStyle( void ) const { return this .m_border_style; } void AutoScroll( const bool flag) { this .m_autoscroll=flag; } bool AutoScroll( void ) { return this .m_autoscroll; } void AutoScrollMarginWidth( const int value ) { this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 0 ]= value ; } void AutoScrollMarginHeight( const int value ) { this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 1 ]= value ; } void AutoScrollMarginAll( const int value ) { this .AutoScrollMarginWidth( value ); this .AutoScrollMarginHeight( value ); } int AutoScrollMarginWidth( void ) const { return this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 0 ]; } int AutoScrollMarginHeight( void ) const { return this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 1 ]; } void AutoSize( const bool flag) { this .m_autosize=flag; } bool AutoSize( void ) { return this .m_autosize; } void AutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode) { this .m_autosize_mode=mode; } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return this .m_autosize_mode; } void DockMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode){ this .m_dock_mode=mode; } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE DockMode( void ) const { return this .m_dock_mode; } void MarginLeft( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 0 ]= value ; } void MarginTop( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 1 ]= value ; } void MarginRight( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 2 ]= value ; } void MarginBottom( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 3 ]= value ; } void MarginAll( const int value ) { this .MarginLeft( value ); this .MarginTop( value ); this .MarginRight( value ); this .MarginBottom( value ); } int MarginLeft( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 0 ]; } int MarginTop( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 1 ]; } int MarginRight( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 2 ]; } int MarginBottom( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 3 ]; } void PaddingLeft( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 0 ]= value ; } void PaddingTop( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 1 ]= value ; } void PaddingRight( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 2 ]= value ; } void PaddingBottom( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 3 ]= value ; } void PaddingAll( const int value ) { this .PaddingLeft( value ); this .PaddingTop( value ); this .PaddingRight( value ); this .PaddingBottom( value ); } int PaddingLeft( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 0 ]; } int PaddingTop( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 1 ]; } int PaddingRight( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 2 ]; } int PaddingBottom( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 3 ]; } CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name) : CForm(::ChartID(), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); } ~CPanel(); };

それらのいくつかについては、オブジェクトの各側に対応する各プロパティを同時に設定することもできます。

たとえば、MS Visual StudioのMargin値の場合、各プロパティを個別に設定し、4つすべてを同時に設定することができます。





(1)チャートID、チャートサブウィンドウ、オブジェクト名とサイズ付きの座標、(2)現在のチャートサブウィンドウ、オブジェクト名とサイズ付きの座標、(3)オブジェクト名とサイズ付きの座標、(4)座標とサイズがゼロのオブジェクト名をそれぞれ指定する、4つのクラスコンストラクタがあります。

CPanel::CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); } CPanel::CPanel( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(:: ChartID (),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); } CPanel::CPanel( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); }

各コンストラクタの初期化文字列で、必要なパラメータを親クラスコンストラクタに渡します。

次に、コンストラクタ本体でグラフィック要素タイプ、ライブラリオブジェクトタイプ、デフォルトのパネルテキストの色を設定し、すべての辺のMarginを3に設定し、Paddingを0に設定して、親クラス変数を初期化します。



これは、ターミナルチャート上に簡単なパネルオブジェクトを作成するのに十分です。Panelオブジェクトの他のすべては、今後の記事で実装されます。



クラスデストラクタで、次の親クラスの初期化解除メソッドを呼び出します。

CPanel::~CPanel() { CForm::Deinitialize(); }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhのグラフィック要素のコレクションクラスを改善しましょう。



フォームオブジェクトファイルの代わりにパネルオブジェクトファイルを含めます。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdVLineObj.mqh"

パネルオブジェクトはフォームオブジェクトから派生しているため、その親階層のすべてのオブジェクトがコレクションクラスからアクセスできます。

クラスのpublicセクションで、チャートIDとオブジェクトIDおよびチャートIDとオブジェクト名でグラフィック要素のリストを返す2つのメソッドを記述します。



CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup( const long chart_id, const int group ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByID( const long chart_id, const int element_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id,EQUAL);; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByName( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,name,EQUAL);; }

そのようなメソッドのロジックは以前に繰り返し検討しました。ここでは、必要なパラメータでリストを並べ替えて、結果のリストを返します。これは、コレクションリストで見つかったオブジェクトへのポインタを特徴とするものです。

オブジェクトが見つからない場合はNULLを返します。

クラス本体の最後に、 グラフィック要素、 フォーム 、パネルオブジェクトを作成するためのメソッドを記述します。

int CreateElement( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementVGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementHGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementVGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementHGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr); obj.SetColorFrame(clr); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormVGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormHGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormVGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormHGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreatePanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CPanel *obj= new CPanel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr); obj.SetColorFrame(clr); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); } };

要素とフォームを作成するメソッドはほとんど同じです。唯一の違いは、背景を色で塗りつぶすメソッドにあります。これは、単一の永続的な色またはグラデーションで塗りつぶされています。グラデーションでの塗りつぶしには、垂直、水平、循環垂直および水平のいくつかのタイプがあります。作成されたオブジェクトは、直後にグラフィック要素のコレクションリストに追加され、必要最小限のプロパティ（呼び出されたときにメソッドに渡される）が設定されます。



指定されたフォームを除くすべてのフォームのインタラクションフラグをリセットするメソッドで は、オブジェクトタイプを要素に変更します。これは、グラフィック要素がGUI要素を構築するための最小オブジェクトであるためです。

void CGraphElementsCollection::ResetAllInteractionExeptOne( CGCnvElement *form_exept ) { int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *obj = this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM || (obj.Name()==form_exept.Name() && obj. ChartID ()==form_exept. ChartID ())) continue ; obj.SetInteraction( false ); } }





グラフィック要素、フォーム、およびパネルを作成するためのメソッドが用意されたため、メインCEngineライブラリオブジェクトの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh のコレクションリストにグラフィック要素を追加するメソッドは不要になりました。それを削除しましょう。

CArrayObj *GetListCanvElement( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm(); } bool GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { return this .m_graph_objects.AddCanvElmToCollection(element); } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[])

これは、チャートとオブジェクトIDによってグラフィック要素のリストを返し、チャートIDとオブジェクト名によってグラフィック要素のリストを返すメソッドに置き換えられます。

CArrayObj *GetListCanvElement( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm(); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByID( const long chart_id, const int element_id) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElementByID(chart_id,element_id); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByName( const long chart_id, const string name) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElementByName(chart_id,name); } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[])

これらの2つのメソッドは、上記で検討したグラフィック要素のコレクションクラスの同名のメソッドからのリクエストの結果を返すだけです。



これで、検証する準備が整いました。





検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part101\にTestDoEasyPart101.mq5として保存します。



前の記事の3つのフォームオブジェクトの作成を残し、3つの要素オブジェクトと1つのパネルオブジェクトを追加します。

各オブジェクトの上で、グラフィック要素コレクションに名前とIDを含むテキストを表示します。

OnInit()ハンドラで、現在の記事のメソッドコレクションクラスに追加されたメソッドを使用して、すべてのオブジェクトの作成を追加します。

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); int obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; CArrayObj *list= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateFormVGradient ( ChartID (), 0 , "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ,array_clr, 245 , true , true ); list=engine.GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); form=list.At( 0 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetZorder( 0 , false ); form.TextOnBG( 0 , "Form: ID " +( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , false ); } CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; array_clr[ 0 ]= C'0x65,0xA4,0xA9' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'0x48,0x75,0xA2' ; obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementVGradient ( NULL , 0 , "CElmVG" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 20 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , true ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementVGradientCicle ( NULL , 0 , "CElmVGC" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 80 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , true ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementHGradient ( NULL , 0 , "CElmHG" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 140 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , true ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementHGradientCicle ( NULL , 0 , "CElmHGC" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 200 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , false ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } CPanel *pnl= NULL ; obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreatePanel ( ChartID (), 0 , "WFPanel" ,elm.RightEdge()+ 50 , 50 , 150 , 150 , array_clr[ 0 ] , 200 , true , true , false , true ); list=engine.GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); pnl=list.At( 0 ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetFontSize( 10 ); pnl.TextOnBG( 0 , "WinForm Panel: ID " +( string )pnl.ID(), 4 , 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,pnl.ForeColor(),pnl.Opacity()); pnl.Update( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

シェイプオブジェクトは垂直方向のグラデーションで塗りつぶされますが、各要素オブジェクトは独自のタイプのグラデーションで塗りつぶされます。パネルオブジェクトは1つの色で塗りつぶされます。



EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。





フォームはマウスの動きに反応し、チャートに追加されたグラフィカルオブジェクトの上に常に配置されます。要素オブジェクトのグラデーションでの塗りつぶしは正しく描画され、パネルオブジェクトの色は1つだけです。ただし、要素もパネルもマウスに反応せず、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトの下で背景に配置されます。これが起こるのは、フォームオブジェクトのマウスイベントのみを処理したからです。CFormクラスのみを明示的に処理するため、パネルが本質的にフォームであるという事実は重要ではありません。これは後ですべて修正します。







次の段階

次の記事では、WinForms Panelオブジェクトクラスの開発を続けます。



現在のライブラリバージョン、テストEA、およびMQL5のチャートイベントコントロール指標のすべてのファイルが、テストおよびダウンロードできるように以下に添付されています。質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

