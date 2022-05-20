MetaTrader 5 / 例
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第97部): フォームオブジェクトの移動の独立した処理

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

目次


概念

拡張グラフィカルオブジェクトを開発しているときに、フォームオブジェクトに戻る必要性に直面しました。キャンバス上のグラフィカルオブジェクトは、グラフィカルオブジェクトのアンカーポイントを管理するためのコントロールジャンクションとして拡張グラフィカルオブジェクトに実装されます。前回の記事では、フォームオブジェクトのマウスイベントの開発を始めました。ここで、フォームオブジェクトの移動の処理に関する作業を終了します。チャート上の任意のフォームを移動できる必要があります。選択するフォームは、マウスカーソルでドラッグしたフォームであって、オブジェクトに応じて、すべてのグラフツールが適切に有効または無効になっている必要があります。

新しく開発されたハンドラを使用して、フォームオブジェクトとマウスの残りのすべてのインタラクションを実装できるように、マウスイベントの追跡を調整しましょう。マウスカーソルによるフォームのドラッグの実装と他のインタラクションイベントの「スタブ」の準備とは別に、取引サーバーのリターンコードと実行エラーコードのテキストを追加します。さらに、取引オブジェクトの新しいプロパティを追加します。しばらくの間取引プロパティに存在するStopLossおよびTakeProfitレベルです。


ライブラリクラスの改善

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

   MSG_LIB_PROP_BID,                                  // Bid price
   MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK,                                  // Ask price
   MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST,                                 // Last deal price
   MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL,                             // StopLoss price
   MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP,                             // TakeProfit price
   MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE,                             // Deal fee
   MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT,                               // Profit
   MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL,                               // Symbol
   MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE,                              // Balance operation
   MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT,                               // Credit operation
   MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL,                          // Closing by StopLoss
   MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP,                          // Closing by TakeProfit
   MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT,                              // Account
   
//--- COrder

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するテキストメッセージも追加します。

   {"Цена Bid","Bid price"},
   {"Цена Ask","Ask price"},
   {"Цена Last","Last price"},
   {"Цена StopLoss","StopLoss price"},
   {"Цена TakeProfit","TakeProfit price"},
   {"Оплата за проведение сделки","Fee for making a deal"},
   {"Прибыль","Profit"},
   {"Символ","Symbol"},
   {"Балансовая операция","Balance operation"},
   {"Кредитная операция","Credit operation"},
   {"Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss"},
   {"Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit"},
   {"Счёт","Account"},
   
//--- COrder

同じファイルで、エラーメッセージ配列に入力します

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of messages for trade server return codes (10004 - 10045)     |
//| (1) in user's country language                                      |
//| (2) in the international language                                   |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_ts_ret_code[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Реквота","Requote"},                                                                                                                          // 10004
   {"Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера","Unknown trading server return code"},                                                            // 10005
   {"Запрос отклонен","Request rejected"},                                                                                                         // 10006
   {"Запрос отменен трейдером","Request canceled by trader"},                                                                                      // 10007
   {"Ордер размещен","Order placed"},                                                                                                              // 10008
   {"Заявка выполнена","Request completed"},                                                                                                       // 10009
   {"Заявка выполнена частично","Only part of request completed"},                                                                                 // 10010
   {"Ошибка обработки запроса","Request processing error"},                                                                                        // 10011
   {"Запрос отменен по истечению времени","Request canceled by timeout"},                                                                          // 10012
   {"Неправильный запрос","Invalid request"},                                                                                                      // 10013
   {"Неправильный объем в запросе","Invalid volume in request"},                                                                                   // 10014
   {"Неправильная цена в запросе","Invalid price in request"},                                                                                     // 10015
   {"Неправильные стопы в запросе","Invalid stops in request"},                                                                                    // 10016
   {"Торговля запрещена","Trading disabled"},                                                                                                      // 10017
   {"Рынок закрыт","Market closed"},                                                                                                               // 10018
   {"Нет достаточных денежных средств для выполнения запроса","Not enough money to complete request"},                                             // 10019
   {"Цены изменились","Prices changed"},                                                                                                           // 10020
   {"Отсутствуют котировки для обработки запроса","No quotes to process request"},                                                                 // 10021
   {"Неверная дата истечения ордера в запросе","Invalid order expiration date in request"},                                                        // 10022
   {"Состояние ордера изменилось","Order state changed"},                                                                                          // 10023
   {"Слишком частые запросы","Too frequent requests"},                                                                                             // 10024
   {"В запросе нет изменений","No changes in request"},                                                                                            // 10025
   {"Автотрейдинг запрещен сервером","Autotrading disabled by server"},                                                                            // 10026
   {"Автотрейдинг запрещен клиентским терминалом","Autotrading disabled by client terminal"},                                                      // 10027
   {"Запрос заблокирован для обработки","Request locked for processing"},                                                                          // 10028
   {"Ордер или позиция заморожены","Order or position frozen"},                                                                                    // 10029
   {"Указан неподдерживаемый тип исполнения ордера по остатку","Invalid order filling type"},                                                      // 10030
   {"Нет соединения с торговым сервером","No connection with trade server"},                                                                       // 10031
   {"Операция разрешена только для реальных счетов","Operation allowed only for live accounts"},                                                   // 10032
   {"Достигнут лимит на количество отложенных ордеров","Number of pending orders reached limit"},                                                  // 10033
   {"Достигнут лимит на объем ордеров и позиций для данного символа","Volume of orders and positions for symbol reached limit"},                   // 10034
   {"Неверный или запрещённый тип ордера","Incorrect or prohibited order type"},                                                                   // 10035
   {"Позиция с указанным идентификатором уже закрыта","Position with specified identifier already closed"},                                        // 10036
   {"Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера","Unknown trading server return code"},                                                            // 10037
   {"Закрываемый объем превышает текущий объем позиции","Close volume exceeds the current position volume"},                                       // 10038
   {"Для указанной позиции уже есть ордер на закрытие","Close order already exists for specified position"},                                       // 10039
   {"Достигнут лимит на количество открытых позиций","Number of positions reached limit"},                                                         // 10040
   {
    "Запрос на активацию отложенного ордера отклонен, а сам ордер отменен",                                                                        // 10041
    "The pending order activation request is rejected, the order is canceled"
   },
   {
    "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только длинные позиции\"",                                                // 10042
    "The request is rejected, because the \"Only long positions are allowed\" rule is set for the symbol"
   },
   {
    "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только короткие позиции\"",                                               // 10043
    "The request is rejected, because the \"Only short positions are allowed\" rule is set for the symbol"
   },
   {
    "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешено только закрывать существующие позиции\"",                                 // 10044
    "The request is rejected, because the \"Only position closing is allowed\" rule is set for the symbol"
   },
   {
    "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Разрешено закрывать существующие позиции только по правилу FIFO\"",        // 10045
    "The request is rejected, because \"Position closing is allowed only by FIFO rule\" flag is set for the trading account"
   },
   {
    "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Запрещено открывать встречные позиции по одному символу\"",                // 10046
    "The request is rejected, because the \"Opposite positions on a single symbol are disabled\" rule is set for the trading account"
   },
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

また、すでにMQL5に追加されているがライブラリに存在していなかった新しい実行エラーメッセージの新しい配列を追加します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages (5100 - 5114)             |
//| (Working with OpenCL)                                            |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_opencl[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Функции OpenCL на данном компьютере не поддерживаются","OpenCL functions not supported on this computer"},                                    // 5100
   {"Внутренняя ошибка при выполнении OpenCL","Internal error occurred when running OpenCL"},                                                      // 5101
   {"Неправильный хэндл OpenCL","Invalid OpenCL handle"},                                                                                          // 5102
   {"Ошибка при создании контекста OpenCL","Error creating the OpenCL context"},                                                                   // 5103
   {"Ошибка создания очереди выполнения в OpenCL","Failed to create run queue in OpenCL"},                                                         // 5104
   {"Ошибка при компиляции программы OpenCL","Error occurred when compiling OpenCL program"},                                                      // 5105
   {"Слишком длинное имя точки входа (кернел OpenCL)","Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)"},                                                     // 5106
   {"Ошибка создания кернел - точки входа OpenCL","Error creating OpenCL kernel"},                                                                 // 5107
   {
    "Ошибка при установке параметров для кернел OpenCL (точки входа в программу OpenCL)",                                                          // 5108
    "Error occurred when setting parameters for the OpenCL kernel"
   },
   {"Ошибка выполнения программы OpenCL","OpenCL program runtime error"},                                                                          // 5109
   {"Неверный размер буфера OpenCL","Invalid size of OpenCL buffer"},                                                                              // 5110
   {"Неверное смещение в буфере OpenCL","Invalid offset in OpenCL buffer"},                                                                        // 5111
   {"Ошибка создания буфера OpenCL","Failed to create OpenCL buffer"},                                                                             // 5112
   {"Превышено максимальное число OpenCL объектов","Too many OpenCL objects"},                                                                     // 5113
   {"Ошибка выбора OpenCL устройства","OpenCL device selection error"},                                                                            // 5114
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages  (5120 - 5130)            |
//| (Working with databases)                                         |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_database[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Внутренняя ошибка базы данных","Internal database error"},                                                                                    // 5120
   {"Невалидный хендл базы данных","Invalid database handle"},                                                                                     // 5121
   {"Превышено максимально допустимое количество объектов Database","Exceeded the maximum acceptable number of Database objects"},                 // 5122
   {"Ошибка подключения к базе данных","Database connection error"},                                                                               // 5123
   {"Ошибка выполнения запроса","Request execution error"},                                                                                        // 5124
   {"Ошибка создания запроса","Request generation error"},                                                                                         // 5125
   {"Данных для чтения больше нет","No more data to read"},                                                                                        // 5126
   {"Ошибка перехода к следующей записи запроса","Failed to move to the next request entry"},                                                      // 5127
   {"Данные для чтения результатов запроса еще не готовы","Data for reading request results are not ready yet"},                                   // 5128
   {"Ошибка автоподстановки параметров в SQL-запрос","Failed to auto substitute parameters to an SQL request"},                                    // 5129
   {"Запрос базы данных не только для чтения","Database query not read only"},                                                                     // 5130
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages (5200 - 5203)             |
//| (Working with WebRequest())                                      |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_webrequest[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"URL не прошел проверку","Invalid URL"},                                                                                                       // 5200
   {"Не удалось подключиться к указанному URL","Failed to connect to specified URL"},                                                              // 5201
   {"Превышен таймаут получения данных","Timeout exceeded"},                                                                                       // 5202
   {"Ошибка в результате выполнения HTTP запроса","HTTP request failed"},                                                                          // 5203
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages (5270 - 5275)             |
//| (Working with network (sockets))                                 |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_netsocket[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"В функцию передан неверный хэндл сокета","Invalid socket handle passed to function"},                                                         // 5270
   {"Открыто слишком много сокетов (максимум 128)","Too many open sockets (max 128)"},                                                             // 5271
   {"Ошибка соединения с удаленным хостом","Failed to connect to remote host"},                                                                    // 5272
   {"Ошибка отправки/получения данных из сокета","Failed to send/receive data from socket"},                                                       // 5273
   {"Ошибка установления защищенного соединения (TLS Handshake)","Failed to establish secure connection (TLS Handshake)"},                         // 5274
   {"Отсутствуют данные о сертификате, которым защищено подключение","No data on certificate protecting connection"},                          // 5275
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages (5300 - 5310)             |
//| (Custom symbols)                                                 |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_custom_symbol[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Должен быть указан пользовательский символ","Custom symbol must be specified"},                                                              // 5300
   {"Некорректное имя пользовательского символа","Name of custom symbol invalid"},                                                      // 5301
   {"Слишком длинное имя для пользовательского символа","Name of custom symbol too long"},                                              // 5302
   {"Слишком длинный путь для пользовательского символа","Path of custom symbol too long"},                                             // 5303
   {"Пользовательский символ с таким именем уже существует","Custom symbol with the same name already exists"},                                   // 5304
   {
    "Ошибка при создании, удалении или изменении пользовательского символа",                                                                       // 5305
    "Error occurred while creating, deleting or changing the custom symbol"
   },
   {"Попытка удалить пользовательский символ, выбранный в обзоре рынка","You are trying to delete custom symbol selected in Market Watch"},      // 5306
   {"Неправильное свойство пользовательского символа","Invalid custom symbol property"},                                                         // 5307
   {"Ошибочный параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа","Wrong parameter while setting property of custom symbol"},            // 5308
   {
    "Слишком длинный строковый параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа",                                                       // 5309
    "A too long string parameter while setting the property of a custom symbol"
   },
   {"Не упорядоченный по времени массив тиков","Ticks in array not arranged in order of time"},                                        // 5310
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages (5400 - 5402)             |
//| (Economic calendar)                                              |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_calendar[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Размер массива недостаточен для получения описаний всех значений","Array size insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values"},     // 5400
   {"Превышен лимит запроса по времени","Request time limit exceeded"},                                                                            // 5401
   {"Страна не найдена","Country not found"},                                                                                                   // 5402
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages  (5601 - 5626)            |
//| (Working with databases)                                         |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_sqlite[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Общая ошибка","Generic error"},                                                                                                               // 5601
   {"Внутренняя логическая ошибка в SQLite","SQLite internal logic error"},                                                                        // 5602
   {"Отказано в доступе","Access denied"},                                                                                                         // 5603
   {"Процедура обратного вызова запросила прерывание","Callback routine requested abort"},                                                         // 5604
   {"Файл базы данных заблокирован","Database file locked"},                                                                                       // 5605
   {"Таблица в базе данных заблокирована ","Database table locked"},                                                                               // 5606
   {"Сбой malloc()","Insufficient memory for completing operation"},                                                                               // 5607
   {"Попытка записи в базу данных, доступной только для чтения ","Attempt to write to readonly database"},                                         // 5608
   {"Операция прекращена с помощью sqlite3_interrupt() ","Operation terminated by sqlite3_interrupt()"},                                           // 5609
   {"Ошибка дискового ввода-вывода","Disk I/O error"},                                                                                             // 5610
   {"Образ диска базы данных испорчен","Database disk image corrupted"},                                                                           // 5611
   {"Неизвестный код операции в sqlite3_file_control()","Unknown operation code in sqlite3_file_control()"},                                       // 5612
   {"Ошибка вставки, так как база данных заполнена ","Insertion failed because database is full"},                                                 // 5613
   {"Невозможно открыть файл базы данных","Unable to open the database file"},                                                                     // 5614
   {"Ошибка протокола блокировки базы данных ","Database lock protocol error"},                                                                    // 5615
   {"Только для внутреннего использования","Internal use only"},                                                                                   // 5616
   {"Схема базы данных изменена","Database schema changed"},                                                                                       // 5617
   {"Строка или BLOB превышает ограничение по размеру","String or BLOB exceeds size limit"},                                                       // 5618
   {"Прервано из-за нарушения ограничения","Abort due to constraint violation"},                                                                   // 5619
   {"Несоответствие типов данных","Data type mismatch"},                                                                                           // 5620
   {"Ошибка неправильного использования библиотеки","Library used incorrectly"},                                                                   // 5621
   {"Использование функций операционной системы, не поддерживаемых на хосте","Uses OS features not supported on host"},                            // 5622
   {"Отказано в авторизации","Authorization denied"},                                                                                              // 5623
   {"Не используется ","Not used "},                                                                                                               // 5624
   {"2-й параметр для sqlite3_bind находится вне диапазона","Bind parameter error, incorrect index"},                                              // 5625
   {"Открытый файл не является файлом базы данных","File opened that is not database file"},                                                       // 5626
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#ifdef __MQL4__

これらは、ライブラリの作成が開始された後にMQL5に導入された新しいエラーメッセージです。言語に存在しなかったため、ライブラリに追加することはできませんでした。エラーコードが実装され、いくつかのターミナルバージョンがすでにリリースされているので、バージョンの非互換性のリスクなしに、これらのエラーコードをライブラリに追加できます。

次に、ライブラリメッセージクラスがエラーコードを処理するときにこれらのクラスを参照できるようにします
これを実現するには、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqhに、値の範囲への準拠に関するコード検証を追加し、エラーコードに対応する必要な配列からの文字列列をm_text変数のクラスエラーテキストに割り当てます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get messages from the text array by an ID                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMessage::GetTextByID(const int msg_id)
  {
   CMessage::m_text=
     (
      //--- Runtime errors (0, 4001 - 4019)
      msg_id==0                     ?  messages_runtime[msg_id][m_lang_num]                       :
     #ifdef __MQL5__
      msg_id>4000 && msg_id<4020    ?  messages_runtime[msg_id-4000][m_lang_num]                  :
      //--- Runtime errors (Charts 4101 - 4116)
      msg_id>4100 && msg_id<4117    ?  messages_runtime_charts[msg_id-4101][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Runtime errors (Graphical objects 4201 - 4205)
      msg_id>4200 && msg_id<4206    ?  messages_runtime_graph_obj[msg_id-4201][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- Runtime errors (MarketInfo 4301 - 4305)
      msg_id>4300 && msg_id<4306    ?  messages_runtime_market[msg_id-4301][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Runtime errors (Access to history 4401 - 4407)
      msg_id>4400 && msg_id<4408    ?  messages_runtime_history[msg_id-4401][m_lang_num]          :
      //--- Runtime errors (Global Variables 4501 - 4524)
      msg_id>4500 && msg_id<4525    ?  messages_runtime_global[msg_id-4501][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Runtime errors (Custom indicators 4601 - 4603)
      msg_id>4600 && msg_id<4604    ?  messages_runtime_custom_indicator[msg_id-4601][m_lang_num] :
      //--- Runtime errors (Account 4701 - 4758)
      msg_id>4700 && msg_id<4759    ?  messages_runtime_account[msg_id-4701][m_lang_num]          :
      //--- Runtime errors (Indicators 4801 - 4812)
      msg_id>4800 && msg_id<4813    ?  messages_runtime_indicator[msg_id-4801][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- Runtime errors (Market depth 4901 - 4904)
      msg_id>4900 && msg_id<4905    ?  messages_runtime_books[msg_id-4901][m_lang_num]            :
      //--- Runtime errors (File operations 5001 - 5027)
      msg_id>5000 && msg_id<5028    ?  messages_runtime_files[msg_id-5001][m_lang_num]            :
      //--- Runtime errors (Converting strings 5030 - 5044)
      msg_id>5029 && msg_id<5045    ?  messages_runtime_string[msg_id-5030][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with arrays 5050 - 5063)
      msg_id>5049 && msg_id<5064    ?  messages_runtime_array[msg_id-5050][m_lang_num]            :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with OpenCL 5100 - 5114)
      msg_id>5099 && msg_id<5115    ?  messages_runtime_opencl[msg_id-5100][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with databases 5120 - 5130)
      msg_id>5119 && msg_id<5131    ?  messages_runtime_database[msg_id-5120][m_lang_num]         :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with WebRequest() 5200 - 5203)
      msg_id>5199 && msg_id<5204    ?  messages_runtime_webrequest[msg_id-5200][m_lang_num]       :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with network (sockets) 5270 - 5275)
      msg_id>5269 && msg_id<5276    ?  messages_runtime_netsocket[msg_id-5270][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- Runtime errors (Custom symbols 5300 - 5310)
      msg_id>5299 && msg_id<5311    ?  messages_runtime_custom_symbol[msg_id-5300][m_lang_num]    :
      //--- Runtime errors (Economic calendar 5400 - 5402)
      msg_id>5399 && msg_id<5403    ?  messages_runtime_calendar[msg_id-5400][m_lang_num]         :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with databases 5601 - 5626)
      msg_id>5600 && msg_id<5627    ?  messages_runtime_sqlite[msg_id-5601][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Trade server return codes (10004 - 10045)
      msg_id>10003 && msg_id<10047  ?  messages_ts_ret_code[msg_id-10004][m_lang_num]             :
     #else // MQL4
      msg_id>0 && msg_id<10         ?  messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id][m_lang_num]              :
      msg_id>63 && msg_id<66        ?  messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id-54][m_lang_num]           :
      msg_id>127 && msg_id<151      ?  messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id-116][m_lang_num]          :
      msg_id<4000                   ?  messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[26][m_lang_num]                  :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4000 - 4030)
      msg_id<4031                   ?  messages_runtime_4000_4030[msg_id-4000][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4050 - 4075)
      msg_id>4049 && msg_id<4076    ?  messages_runtime_4050_4075[msg_id-4050][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4099 - 4112)
      msg_id>4098 && msg_id<4113    ?  messages_runtime_4099_4112[msg_id-4099][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4200 - 4220)
      msg_id>4199 && msg_id<4221    ?  messages_runtime_4200_4220[msg_id-4200][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4250 - 4266)
      msg_id>4249 && msg_id<4267    ?  messages_runtime_4250_4266[msg_id-4250][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (5001 - 5029)
      msg_id>5000 && msg_id<5030    ?  messages_runtime_5001_5029[msg_id-5001][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (5200 - 5203)
      msg_id>5199 && msg_id<5204    ?  messages_runtime_5200_5203[msg_id-5200][m_lang_num]        :
     #endif 
      //--- Library messages (ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST)
      msg_id>ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST-1 ?  messages_library[msg_id-ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST][m_lang_num]  : 
      messages_library[MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE-ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST][m_lang_num]
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

取引サーバーのリターンコードを処理するときは、コード範囲の上限を1増やします。コード10046の新しいメッセージが追加されるので、処理されるエラーコードの範囲に含める必要があります。

これで、ライブラリは新しい取引サーバーとランタイムエラーコードを正しく処理できるようになります。取引オブジェクトに新しいプロパティを追加しましょう。新しい「取引手数料」プロパティが追加され、StopLossプロパティとTakeProfitプロパティも取引に固有のものになりました。それらを取引プロパティにも追加しましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、新しいプロパティを順序不動産の列挙に追加します(ライブラリには抽象順序が含まれていますが、他のすべてのコンテンツは つまり、取引とポジションは、それから導き出されます): 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Order, deal, position real properties                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
   ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN = ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,        // Open price (MQL5 deal price)
   ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,                                  // Close price
   ORDER_PROP_SL,                                           // StopLoss price
   ORDER_PROP_TP,                                           // TaleProfit price
   ORDER_PROP_FEE,                                          // Deal fee (DEAL_FEE from ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE)
   ORDER_PROP_PROFIT,                                       // Profit
   ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION,                                   // Commission
   ORDER_PROP_SWAP,                                         // Swap
   ORDER_PROP_VOLUME,                                       // Volume
   ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,                               // Unexecuted volume
   ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL,                                  // Profit+commission+swap
   ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT,                             // Limit order price when StopLimit order is activated
  };
#define ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL     (12)                    // Total number of real properties
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

実数プロパティの総数を11から12に増やします

新しいプロパティによる並べ替えを、可能な注文と取引の並べ替え基準の列挙に追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible criteria of sorting orders and deals                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP          (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP          (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0,                                // Sort by an order ticket
   SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC,                                     // Sort by an order magic number
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN,                                 // Sort by an order open time in milliseconds
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE,                                // Sort by an order close time in milliseconds
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP,                                  // Sort by an order expiration date
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING,                              // Sort by execution type by remainder
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_TIME,                                 // Sort by order lifetime
   SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS,                                    // Sort by an order status (market order/pending order/deal/balance and credit operation)
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE,                                      // Sort by an order type
   SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON,                                    // Sort by a deal/order/position reason/source
   SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE,                                     // Sort by an order status
   SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID,                               // Sort by a position ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID,                            // Sort by an opposite position ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER,                                // Sort by the order a deal is based on
   SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY,                                // Sort by a deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE,                               // Sort by position change time in seconds
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM,                               // Sort by a parent order ticket
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO,                                 // Sort by a derived order ticket
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT,                                 // Sort by order profit in points
   SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL,                               // Sort by the flag of closing an order by StopLoss
   SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP,                               // Sort by the flag of closing an order by TakeProfit
   SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC_ID,                                  // Sort by an order/position "magic number" ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID1,                                 // Sort by the first order/position group ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID2,                                 // Sort by the second order/position group ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PEND_REQ_ID,                               // Sort by a pending request ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION,                                 // Sort by direction (Buy, Sell)
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP,           // Sort by open price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE,                               // Sort by close price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_SL,                                        // Sort by StopLoss price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TP,                                        // Sort by TakeProfit price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_FEE,                                       // Sort by deal fee
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT,                                    // Sort by profit
   SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION,                                // Sort by commission
   SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP,                                      // Sort by swap
   SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME,                                    // Sort by volume
   SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT,                            // Sort by unexecuted volume
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL,                               // Sort by profit+commission+swap
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT,                          // Sort by Limit order when StopLimit order is activated
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP,               // Sort by symbol
   SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT,                                   // Sort by comment
   SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT,                               // Sort by custom comment
   SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID                                     // Sort by order ID in an external trading system
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これで、新しいプロパティで取引を並べ替えることができます。

フォームに関連する可能性のあるマウス状態のリストで、ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE列挙の定数名を わずかに調整して、名前がフォームに関連するマウスの状態をより正確に示すようにします。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of possible mouse states relative to the form           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE
  {
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0,                         // Undefined state
//--- Outside the form
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,         // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,             // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,               // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the form
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,          // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,              // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,                // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the window header area
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,   // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED,       // The cursor is inside the active area,  any mouse button is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL,         // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the window scrolling area
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,   // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED,       // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL,         // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\Order.mqhの抽象注文クラスを改善します。

クラスのprotectedセクションで、取引プロパティからDEAL_FEEプロパティ値を読み取り、そのプロパティ値を返すメソッドを宣言します

protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket);

//--- Get and return integer properties of a selected order from its parameters
   long              OrderMagicNumber(void)        const;
   long              OrderTicket(void)             const;
   long              OrderTicketFrom(void)         const;
   long              OrderTicketTo(void)           const;
   long              OrderPositionID(void)         const;
   long              OrderPositionByID(void)       const;
   long              OrderOpenTimeMSC(void)        const;
   long              OrderCloseTimeMSC(void)       const;
   long              OrderType(void)               const;
   long              OrderState(void)              const;
   long              OrderTypeByDirection(void)    const;
   long              OrderTypeFilling(void)        const;
   long              OrderTypeTime(void)           const;
   long              OrderReason(void)             const;
   long              DealOrderTicket(void)         const;
   long              DealEntry(void)               const;
   bool              OrderCloseByStopLoss(void)    const;
   bool              OrderCloseByTakeProfit(void)  const;
   datetime          OrderExpiration(void)         const;
   long              PositionTimeUpdateMSC(void)   const;

//--- Get and return real properties of a selected order from its parameters: (1) open price, (2) close price, (3) profit,
//---  (4) commission, (5) swap, (6) volume, (7) unexecuted volume (8) StopLoss price, (9) TakeProfit price (10) StopLimit order price
   double            OrderOpenPrice(void)          const;
   double            OrderClosePrice(void)         const;
   double            OrderProfit(void)             const;
   double            OrderCommission(void)         const;
   double            OrderSwap(void)               const;
   double            OrderVolume(void)             const;
   double            OrderVolumeCurrent(void)      const;
   double            OrderStopLoss(void)           const;
   double            OrderTakeProfit(void)         const;
   double            DealFee(void)                 const;
   double            OrderPriceStopLimit(void)     const;

//--- Get and return string properties of a selected order from its parameters: (1) symbol, (2) comment, (3) ID at an exchange
   string            OrderSymbol(void)             const;
   string            OrderComment(void)            const;
   string            OrderExternalID(void)         const;
   
//--- Return (1) reason, (2) direction, (3) deal type
   string            GetReasonDescription(const long reason)            const;
   string            GetEntryDescription(const long deal_entry)         const;
   string            GetTypeDealDescription(const long type_deal)       const;
   
public:


クラスのpublicセクションの注文オブジェクトプロパティに簡単にアクセスするためのメソッドのブロックで、オブジェクトプロパティに設定されたDEAL_FEEプロパティ値を返すメソッドを追加します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return (1) ticket, (2) parent order ticket, (3) derived order ticket, (4) magic number, (5) order reason,
//--- (6) position ID, (7) opposite position ID, (8) first group ID, (9) second group ID,
//--- (10) pending request ID, (11) magic number ID, (12) type, (13) flag of closing by StopLoss,
//--- (14) flag of closing by TakeProfit (15) open time, (16) close time,
//--- (17) order expiration date, (18) state, (19) status, (20) type by direction, (21) execution type by remainder, (22) order lifetime
   long              Ticket(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET);                     }
   long              TicketFrom(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM);                }
   long              TicketTo(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO);                  }
   long              Magic(void)                                        const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC);                      }
   long              Reason(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON);                     }
   long              PositionID(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID);                }
   long              PositionByID(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID);             }
   long              MagicID(void)                                      const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID);                   }
   long              GroupID1(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1);                  }
   long              GroupID2(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2);                  }
   long              PendReqID(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID);                }
   long              TypeOrder(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE);                       }
   bool              IsCloseByStopLoss(void)                            const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL);          }
   bool              IsCloseByTakeProfit(void)                          const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP);          }
   long              TimeOpen(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN);                  }
   long              TimeClose(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE);                 }
   datetime          TimeExpiration(void)                               const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP);         }
   ENUM_ORDER_STATE  State(void)                                        const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE);    }
   ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status(void)                                       const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS);  }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE   TypeByDirection(void)                              const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING TypeFilling(void)                            const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING);  }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME TypeTime(void)                                  const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME);        }
   
//--- Return (1) open price, (2) close price, (3) profit, (4) commission, (5) swap, (6) volume, 
//--- (7) unexecuted volume (8) StopLoss and (9) TakeProfit, (10) deal fee and (11) StopLimit order price
   double            PriceOpen(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN);                 }
   double            PriceClose(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE);                }
   double            Profit(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT);                     }
   double            Comission(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION);                 }
   double            Swap(void)                                         const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SWAP);                       }
   double            Volume(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME);                     }
   double            VolumeCurrent(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT);             }
   double            StopLoss(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SL);                         }
   double            TakeProfit(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TP);                         }
   double            Fee(void)                                          const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_FEE);                        }
   double            PriceStopLimit(void)                               const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT);           }
   
//--- Return (1) symbol, (2) comment, (3) ID at an exchange
   string            Symbol(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL);                     }
   string            Comment(void)                                      const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT);                    }
   string            CommentExt(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT);                }
   string            ExternalID(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID);                     }

//--- Get the full order profit
   double            ProfitFull(void)                                   const { return this.Profit()+this.Comission()+this.Swap();              }
//--- Get order profit in points
   int               ProfitInPoints(void) const;
//--- Set (1) the first group ID, (2) the second group ID, (3) the pending request ID, (4) custom comment
   void              SetGroupID1(const long group_id)                         { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1,group_id);                }
   void              SetGroupID2(const long group_id)                         { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2,group_id);                }
   void              SetPendReqID(const long req_id)                          { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,req_id);                }
   void              SetCommentExt(const string comment_ext)                  { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext);           }
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Descriptions of the order object properties                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


新しいプロパティ値を読み取り、クローズドパラメトリッククラスコンストラクタでオブジェクトプロパティに設定します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Closed parametric constructor                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket)
  {
//--- Set the object type
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION; 
//--- Save integer properties
   this.m_ticket=ticket;
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS]                               = order_status;
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC]                                = this.OrderMagicNumber();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET]                               = this.OrderTicket();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP]                             = this.OrderExpiration();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING]                         = this.OrderTypeFilling();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME]                            = this.OrderTypeTime();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE]                                 = this.OrderType();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE]                                = this.OrderState();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION]                            = this.OrderTypeByDirection();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID]                          = this.OrderPositionID();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON]                               = this.OrderReason();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET]                    = this.DealOrderTicket();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY]                           = this.DealEntry();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID]                       = this.OrderPositionByID();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN]                            = this.OrderOpenTimeMSC();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE]                           = this.OrderCloseTimeMSC();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE]                          = this.PositionTimeUpdateMSC();
   
//--- Save real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)]         = this.OrderOpenPrice();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)]        = this.OrderClosePrice();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)]             = this.OrderProfit();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)]         = this.OrderCommission();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)]               = this.OrderSwap();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)]             = this.OrderVolume();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)]                 = this.OrderStopLoss();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)]                 = this.OrderTakeProfit();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_FEE)]                = this.DealFee();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)]     = this.OrderVolumeCurrent();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)]   = this.OrderPriceStopLimit();
   
//--- Save string properties
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)]             = this.OrderSymbol();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)]            = this.OrderComment();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)]             = this.OrderExternalID();
   
//--- Save additional integer properties
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT]                            = this.ProfitInPoints();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM]                          = this.OrderTicketFrom();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO]                            = this.OrderTicketTo();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL]                          = this.OrderCloseByStopLoss();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP]                          = this.OrderCloseByTakeProfit();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID]                             = this.GetMagicID((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC));
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1]                            = this.GetGroupID1((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC));
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2]                            = this.GetGroupID2((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC));
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID]                          = this.GetPendReqID((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC));
   
//--- Save additional real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)]        = this.ProfitFull();
   
//--- Save additional string properties
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)]        = "";
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


StopLoss価格を返すメソッドで、取引のStopLoss値を書き込みます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return StopLoss price                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double COrder::OrderStopLoss(void) const
  {
#ifdef __MQL4__
   return ::OrderStopLoss();
#else 
   double res=0;
   switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS))
     {
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION   : res=::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);            break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER      :
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING    : res=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL);                  break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING   :
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER     : res=::HistoryOrderGetDouble(m_ticket,ORDER_SL);  break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL              : res=::HistoryDealGetDouble(m_ticket,DEAL_SL);    break;
      default                             : res=0;                                           break;
     }
   return res;
#endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

注文ステータスが取引である場合チケットで取引のStopLoss値を読み取り結果を返します

TakeProfit価格を返すメソッドでも同じことを行います。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return TakeProfit price                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double COrder::OrderTakeProfit(void) const
  {
#ifdef __MQL4__
   return ::OrderTakeProfit();
#else 
   double res=0;
   switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS))
     {
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION   : res=::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);            break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER      :
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING    : res=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP);                  break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING   :
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER     : res=::HistoryOrderGetDouble(m_ticket,ORDER_TP);  break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL              : res=::HistoryDealGetDouble(m_ticket,DEAL_TP);    break;
      default                             : res=0;                                           break;
     }
   return res;
#endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、取引手数料を返すメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the deal fee                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double COrder::DealFee(void) const
  {
#ifdef __MQL4__
   return 0;
#else 
   return ::HistoryDealGetDouble(m_ticket,DEAL_FEE);
#endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これがMQL4の場合、注文にはそのようなプロパティはないため、ゼロを返します

MQL5の場合、チケットによって取引プロパティから必要な値を読み取り、それを返します


注文の実数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドに新しいプロパティの処理を追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of order's real property                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int dg=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL));
   return
     (
      //--- General properties
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_SL                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          (this.GetProperty(property)==0     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TP                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          (this.GetProperty(property)==0     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_FEE               ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          (this.GetProperty(property)==0     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT            ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_COMMISSION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP              ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_SWAP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME            ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl)
          ) :
      property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME_CURRENT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl)
          ) :
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
          ) :
      //--- Additional property
      property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PROFIT_FULL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
          ) :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


残高操作、取引、ポジションを含む他のすべての注文要素は、抽象注文クラスから派生します。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqhの取引オブジェクトクラスを改善しましょう。

ここでは、メソッド内のサポートされていないプロパティのリストからStopLossプロパティとTakeProfitプロパティを削除する必要があります。これにより、実数プロパティのオブジェクトサポートを示すフラグが返されます。これで、取引にはこれら2つのプロパティが含まれ、クラスオブジェクトによってサポートされるはずです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(property==ORDER_PROP_TP                || 
      property==ORDER_PROP_SL                || 
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE       ||
      property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT    ||
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT  ||
      (
       this.OrderType()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE &&
       (
        property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN      ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION      ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP            ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME
       )
      )
     ) return false;
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドは次のようになります。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE       ||
      property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT    ||
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT  ||
      (
       this.OrderType()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE &&
       (
        property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN      ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION      ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP            ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME
       )
      )
     ) return false;
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

このメソッドはサポートされていないプロパティを列挙するため、新しく追加されたDEAL_FEEプロパティは最初はリストに含まれていません。つまり、デフォルトでサポートされるため、ここで設定する必要はありません。

すべての新しいプロパティとエラーコードがライブラリに追加され、正しく処理される必要があります。
次に、マウスでフォームオブジェクトをドラッグします。


フォームオブジェクトの移動の独立した処理

まず、フォーム上でボタンをクリックして押したままにした場合のマウス移動イベントの処理メソッドについて決定する必要があります。以前の記事の経験を考慮して、フォームに関連してマウスイベントを処理するというわずかに異なる概念を開発する必要があります。前回の記事のEAをテストしたところ、複数のフォームオブジェクトとのマウスの相互作用で複数の欠点と誤った動作が検出されました。したがって、別のアプローチが必要です。

複数の実験により、フラグのシステムはグラフィカル要素コレクションクラスイベントのハンドラで作成する必要があることが証明されました。これらのフラグは、マウスカーソルが現在置かれているフォームオブジェクト、マウスボタンが現在押されているかどうか、およびチャート上に存在するすべてのフォームの外側で押されたかどうかを示します。フォームオブジェクトは、環境との相互作用のフラグを備えています。これを使用して、操作するフォームと処理するイベントを指定します。

言い換えれば、概念は次のようになります。

  • カーソルがチャート上に存在するすべてのフォームの外側にある場合、コンテキストメニューはチャートで許可され、マウスでドラッグして十字ツールを使用することもできますが、カーソルがフォームに触れても応答はありません(チャートをマウスでドラッグすると、フォームの外側でマウスボタンが押されます。
  • マウスカーソルがフォームオブジェクトに合わせられたら(ボタンを離した状態で)、すべてのチャートツールを無効にし、フォーム上でのマウスボタンの押下またはマウスとフォームのその他の相互作用(たとえば、いくつかの視覚的なフォーム効果として、マウスホイールのスクロールまたはフォームの上にカーソルを置いたカーソルの視覚化)を待ちます。
  • フォーム上でマウスボタンを押すと、フォームにインタラクションおよび移動フラグが設定されます。次に、相互作用フラグを使用して、2つのフォームのどちらを選択するかを定義します。ただし、これら2つのフォームを重ね合わせ、マウスカーソルをそれらの上に置き、その後マウスボタンを押します。アクティブなインタラクションフラグのあるフォームを選択する必要があります。
    マウスでフォームをドラッグした後にボタンを離すと、フォームの相互作用フラグがアクティブなままチャートツールが有効になります。したがって、再度重ねてマウスボタンを離すと、2つのうちからこのフォームが選択されます。カーソルが現在非アクティブなフォーム(ドラッグされたばかりのフォームではない)を選択してドラッグを開始すると、インタラクションフラグが最初のフォームから削除され、選択されたフォームに対してアクティブになります。

このようなフラグシステムは、どのフォームが最後にアクティブであったか、どのフォームの上にカーソルが置かれているか、視覚的に強調表示できるかどうかを常に通知します(これらのハンドラは、グラフィカル要素コレクションクラスではなくフォームオブジェクトクラスで後で実装されます) 。その上にカーソルがあるフォームをいつでも操作して、最後にマウスで選択したフォームをドラッグできます。

フォームオブジェクトクラスのイベントハンドラーで作成されたものをすべて削除する必要があります(チャート変更イベントの場合のフォーム座標の調整を除く)。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqhを開き、垂直座標シフトの調整を残してハンドラから冗長なコードを削除します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Adjust subwindow Y shift
   CGCnvElement::OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

さらに、列挙型定数名を修正して、わかりやすくしました。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the mouse status relative to the form                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState(const int id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam)
  {
//--- Get the mouse status relative to the form, as well as the states of mouse buttons and Shift/Ctrl keys
   ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED;
   ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state=this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
//--- Get the mouse status flags from the CMouseState class object and save them in the variable
   this.m_mouse_state_flags=this.m_mouse.GetMouseFlags();
//--- If the cursor is inside the form
   if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY()))
     {
      //--- Set bit 8 responsible for the "cursor inside the form" flag
      this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<8);
      //--- If the cursor is inside the active area, set bit 9 "cursor inside the active area"
      if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY()))
         this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<9);
      //--- otherwise, release the bit "cursor inside the active area"
      else this.m_mouse_state_flags &=0xFDFF;
      //--- If one of the mouse buttons is clicked, check the cursor location in the active area and
      //--- return the appropriate value of the pressed key (in the active area or the form area)
      if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0)
         form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED);
      //--- otherwise, if not a single mouse button is pressed
      else
        {
         //--- if the mouse wheel is scrolled, return the appropriate wheel scrolling value (in the active area or the form area)
         if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080)!=0)
            form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL);
         //--- otherwise, return the appropriate value of the unpressed key (in the active area or the form area)
         else
            form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED);
        } 
     }
//--- If the cursor is outside the form
   else
     {
      //--- return the appropriate button value in an inactive area
      form_state=
        (
         ((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) ? 
          MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED
        );
     }
   return form_state;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

準備完了です。次に、グラフィカル要素コレクションクラスのイベントハンドラでフラグシステムを作成する必要があります。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhを開き、必要な改善を行います。

クラスのprivateセクションで、「マウスステータス」クラスオブジェクトと2つのメソッド(カーソルの下にあるフォームへのポインタを返すメソッド 指定されたものを除くすべてのフォームのすべてのインタラクションフラグをリセットするメソッド)を宣言します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Collection of graphical objects                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#resource "\\"+PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND;          // Indicator for controlling graphical object events packed into the program resources
class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list_charts_control;     // List of chart management objects
   CListObj          m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;   // List of all graphical elements on canvas
   CListObj          m_list_all_graph_obj;      // List of all graphical objects
   CArrayObj         m_list_deleted_obj;        // List of removed graphical objects
   CMouseState       m_mouse;                   // "Mouse status" class object
   bool              m_is_graph_obj_event;      // Event flag in the list of graphical objects
   int               m_total_objects;           // Number of graphical objects
   int               m_delta_graph_obj;         // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check
   
//--- Return the flag indicating the graphical element class object presence in the collection list of graphical elements
   bool              IsPresentCanvElmInList(const long chart_id,const string name);
//--- Return the flag indicating the presence of the graphical object class in the graphical object collection list
   bool              IsPresentGraphObjInList(const long chart_id,const string name);
//--- Return the flag indicating the presence of a graphical object on a chart by name
   bool              IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(const long chart_id,const string name);
//--- Return the pointer to the object of managing objects of the specified chart
   CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id);
//--- Create a new object of managing graphical objects of a specified chart and add it to the list
   CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id);
//--- Update the list of graphical objects by chart ID
   CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID(const long chart_id);
//--- Check if the chart window is present
   bool              IsPresentChartWindow(const long chart_id);
//--- Handle removing the chart window
   void              RefreshForExtraObjects(void);
//--- Return the first free ID of the graphical (1) object and (2) element on canvas
   long              GetFreeGraphObjID(bool program_object);
   long              GetFreeCanvElmID(void);
//--- Add (1) the standard graphical object and (2) the graphical element on canvas to the collection
   bool              AddGraphObjToCollection(const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control);
//--- Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor
   CForm            *GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state);
//--- Reset all interaction flags for all forms except the specified one
   void              ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form);
public:
   bool              AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element);
   
private:
//--- Find an object present in the collection but not on a chart
   CGStdGraphObj    *FindMissingObj(const long chart_id);
   CGStdGraphObj    *FindMissingObj(const long chart_id,int &index);
//--- Find the graphical object present on a chart but not in the collection
   string            FindExtraObj(const long chart_id);
//--- Remove the graphical object class object from the graphical object collection list: (1) specified object, (2) by chart ID
   bool              DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj);
   void              DeleteGraphObjectsFromList(const long chart_id);
//--- Move the graphical object class object to the list of removed graphical objects: (1) specified object, (2) by index
   bool              MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj);
   bool              MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(const int index);
//--- Move all objects by chart ID to the list of removed graphical objects
   void              MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList(const long chart_id);
//--- Remove the object of managing charts from the list
   bool              DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj);
//--- Set the flags of scrolling the chart with the mouse, context menu and crosshairs tool for the specified chart
   void              SetChartTools(const long chart_id,const bool flag);
public:


以下は、カーソルの下にあるフォームへのポインタを返すメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state)
  {
//--- Initialize the mouse status relative to the form
   mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE;
//--- Declare the pointers to graphical element collection class objects
   CGCnvElement *elm=NULL;
   CForm *form=NULL;
//--- Get the list of objects the interaction flag is set for (there should be only one object)
   CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,true,EQUAL);
//--- If managed to obtain the list and it is not empty
   if(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0)
     {
      //--- Get the only graphical element there
      elm=list.At(0);
      //--- If it is a form object
      if(elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)
        {
         //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer
         form=elm;
         //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form
         mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
         //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form
         if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
            return form;
        }
     }
   //--- If there is no a single form object with a specified interaction flag,
   //--- in the loop by all graphical element collection class objects
   int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next element
      elm=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i);
      if(elm==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- if the obtained element is a form object
      if(elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)
        {
         //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer
         form=elm;
         //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form
         mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
         //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form
         if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
            return form;
        }
     }
//--- Nothing is found - return NULL
   return NULL;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドはコードで詳細にコメントされています。簡単に言うと、マウスカーソルがどのフォームオブジェクトにあるかを知る必要があります。カーソルの座標を見て、フォームの座標やサイズと比較すると、カーソルが上にあるフォームが確実に見つかります。ただし、ここで問題が発生します。2つのフォームが重なっている場合、チャート上で他のすべてのフォームの上にあるフォームではなく、リストの最初にあるフォームが選択されます。これは間違っています。したがって、フォーム上でマウスボタンをクリックすると、アクティブなフォームを見つけるために使用される適切なインタラクションフラグが設定されます。そのようなフォームがない場合にのみ、その上にマウスカーソルがある、リストされているフォームの検索を開始します。このようなアプローチは、マウスを処理するときの正しい動作を提供します。最後にアクティブだったフォームが常に選択されます。これは、チャート上で他のすべての上にあるフォームです。つまり、フォームは選択直後にフォアグラウンドに移動されるため、フォアグラウンドにあります。

以下は、指定されたフォームを除くすべてのフォームのインタラクションフラグをリセットするメソッドです。

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Reset all interaction flags for all forms except the specified one |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGraphElementsCollection::ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form_exept)
  {
   //--- In the loop by all graphical element collection class objects
   int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the pointer to a form object
      CForm *form=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i);
      //--- if failed to receive the pointer, or it is not a form, or it is not a form whose pointer has been passed to the method, move on
      if(form==NULL || form.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM || (form.Name()==form_exept.Name() && form.ChartID()==form_exept.ChartID()))
         continue;
      //--- Reset the interaction flag for the current form in the loop
      form.SetInteraction(false);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

このメソッドでは、アクティブなインタラクションフラグを持つフォームは常に1つだけになります。マウスでフォームを選択すると、すぐにそのフォームのインタラクションフラグが設定されます。他のすべてのフォームでは、フラグを無効にする必要があります。これは、メソッドを呼び出すときに行われます。

チャート変更イベント以外のイベントの場合は、グラフィカル要素コレクションクラスイベントのハンドラ内のフォームとマウスの相互作用のイベントのハンドラを呼び出す必要があります。チャート変更イベントチェックの直後のコードセグメントは、これを除くすべてのイベントに応答する必要があるため、これに最も適しています。フォームとのマウス操作のハンドラのブロックを必要な場所に配置しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)
  {
   CGStdGraphObj *obj_std=NULL;  // Pointer to the standard graphical object
   CGCnvElement  *obj_cnv=NULL;  // Pointer to the graphical element object on canvas
   ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM);
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE  || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG    || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK   ||
      idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG   || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Calculate the chart ID
      //--- If the event ID corresponds to an event from the current chart, the chart ID is received from ChartID
      //--- If the event ID corresponds to a user event, the chart ID is received from lparam
      //--- Otherwise, the chart ID is assigned to -1
      long param=(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? ::ChartID() : idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE);
      long chart_id=(param==WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam==0 ? ::ChartID() : lparam) : param);
      //--- Get the object, whose properties were changed or which was relocated,
      //--- from the collection list by its name set in sparam
      obj_std=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id);
      //--- If failed to get the object by its name, it is not on the list,
      //--- which means its name has been changed
      if(obj_std==NULL)
        {
         //--- Let's search the list for the object that is not on the chart
         obj_std=this.FindMissingObj(chart_id);
         //--- If failed to find the object here as well, exit
         if(obj_std==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the name of the renamed graphical object on the chart, which is not in the collection list
         string name_new=this.FindExtraObj(chart_id);
         //--- set a new name for the collection list object, which does not correspond to any graphical object on the chart,
         //--- and send an event with the new name of the object to the control program chart
         if(obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new))
            ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std.ChartID(),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name());
        }
      //--- Update the properties of the obtained object
      //--- and check their change
      obj_std.PropertiesRefresh();
      obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged();
     }

//--- Handle standard graphical object events in the collection list
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++)
     {
      //--- Get the next graphical object and
      obj_std=this.m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i);
      if(obj_std==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- call its event handler
      obj_std.OnChartEvent((id<CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam);
     }

//--- Handle chart changes for extended standard objects
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListStdGraphObjectExt();
      if(list!=NULL)
        {
         for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
           {
            obj_std=list.At(i);
            if(obj_std==NULL)
               continue;
            obj_std.OnChartEvent(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE,lparam,dparam,sparam);
           }
        }
     }
//--- Handling mouse events of graphical objects on canvas
//--- If the event is not a chart change
   else
     {
      //--- Check whether the mouse button is pressed
      bool pressed=(this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false);
      ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE;
      //--- Declare static variables for the active form and status flags
      static CForm *form=NULL;
      static bool pressed_chart=false;
      static bool pressed_form=false;
      static bool move=false;
      
      //--- If the button is not pressed on the chart and the movement flag is not set, get the form, above which the cursor is located
      if(!pressed_chart && !move)
         form=this.GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state);
      
      //--- If the button is not pressed, reset all flags and enable the chart tools 
      if(!pressed)
        {
         pressed_chart=false;
         pressed_form=false;
         move=false;
         SetChartTools(::ChartID(),true);
        }
      
      //--- If this is a mouse movement event and the movement flag is active, move the form, above which the cursor is located (if the pointer to it is valid)
      if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move)
        {
         if(form!=NULL)
           {
            //--- calculate the cursor movement relative to the form coordinate origin
            int x=this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX();
            int y=this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY();
            //--- get the width and height of the chart the form is located at
            int chart_width=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow());
            int chart_height=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow());
            //--- Adjust the calculated form coordinates if the form is out of the chart range
            if(x<0) x=0;
            if(x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width();
            if(y<0) y=0;
            if(y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height();
            //--- Move the form by the obtained coordinates
            form.Move(x,y,true);
           }
        }
   
      //--- Display debugging comments on the chart
      Comment
        (
         (form!=NULL ? form.Name()+":" : ""),"\n",
         EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_EVENT)id),"\n",
         EnumToString(this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)),
         "\n",EnumToString(mouse_state),
         "\npressed=",pressed,", move=",move,(form!=NULL ? ", Interaction="+(string)form.Interaction() : ""),
         "\npressed_chart=",pressed_chart,", pressed_form=",pressed_form
        );
      
      //--- If the cursor is not above the form
      if(form==NULL)
        {
         //--- If the mouse button is pressed
         if(pressed)
           {
            //--- If the button is still pressed and held on the form, exit
            if(pressed_form)
              {
               return;
              }
            //--- If the button hold flag is not enabled yet, set the flags and enable chart tools
            if(!pressed_chart)
              {
               pressed_chart=true;  // Button is held on the chart
               pressed_form=false;  // Cursor is not above the form
               move=false;          // movement disabled
               SetChartTools(::ChartID(),true);
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the cursor is above the form
      else
        {
         //--- If the button is still pressed and held on the chart, exit
         if(pressed_chart)
           {
            return;
           }
         
         //--- If the flag of holding the button on the form is not set yet
         if(!pressed_form)
           {
            pressed_chart=false;    // The button is not pressed on the chart
            SetChartTools(::ChartID(),false);
            
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED)
              {
               
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED)
              {
               
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
              {
               
              }
            
            
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED)
              {
               //--- Set the cursor shift relative to the form initial coordinates
               form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX());
               form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY());
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area,  any mouse button is clicked' event handler
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move)
              {
               pressed_form=true;   // the flag of holding the mouse button on the form
               //--- If the left mouse button is pressed
               if(this.m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft())
                 {
                  //--- Set flags and form parameters
                  move=true;                                            // movement flag
                  form.SetInteraction(true);                            // flag of the form interaction with the environment
                  form.BringToTop();                                    // form on the background - above all others
                  this.ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form);               // Reset interaction flags for all forms except the current one
                  form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); // Cursor shift relative to the X coordinate
                  form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); // Cursor shift relative to the Y coordinate
                 }
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL)
              {
               
              }
            
            
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED)
              {
               
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED)
              {
               
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL)
              {
               
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

「フォームとマウスの相互作用」イベントハンドラのコードブロック全体には、詳細なコメントが付いています。現在、一部のイベントには「スタブ」しかありません。これらのブロックには、フォームオブジェクトに呼び出しイベントハンドラが含まれるます。

この時点で、新しい概念をテストする準備が整っています。

テスト

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part97\TestDoEasyPart97.mq5として保存します。

変更はほとんどありません。作成したフォームの座標のみを調整します作成したフォームオブジェクトの数を指定して、以前に作成したマクロ置換を使用します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart97.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
//--- defines
#define        FORMS_TOTAL (2)   // Number of created forms
#define        START_X     (4)   // Initial X coordinate of the shape
#define        START_Y     (4)   // Initial Y coordinate of the shape
#define KEY_LEFT           (188) // Left
#define KEY_RIGHT          (190) // Right
#define KEY_ORIGIN         (191) // Initial properties
//--- input parameters
sinput   bool              InpMovable     =  true;          // Movable forms flag
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG  =  INPUT_YES;     // Use chart background color to calculate shadow color
sinput   color             InpColorForm3  =  clrCadetBlue;  // Third form shadow color (if not background color) 
//--- global variables
CEngine        engine;
color          array_clr[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set EA global variables
   ArrayResize(array_clr,2);        // Array of gradient filling colors
   array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128';      // Original ≈Dark-azure color
   array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169';      // Lightened original color
//--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library
   string array[1]={Symbol()};
   engine.SetUsedSymbols(array);
   //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal
   engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period());
   engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions
//--- Create form objects
   for(int i=0;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++)
     {
      //--- When creating an object, pass all the required parameters to it
      CForm *form=new CForm("Form_0"+string(i+1),30,(i==0 ? 100 : 160),100,30);
      if(form==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Set activity and moveability flags for the form
      form.SetActive(true);
      form.SetMovable(true);
      //--- Set the form ID and the index in the list of objects
      form.SetID(i);
      form.SetNumber(0);   // (0 - main form object) Auxiliary objects may be attached to the main one. The main object is able to manage them
      //--- Set the opacity of 200
      form.SetOpacity(245);
      //--- The form background color is set as the first color from the color array
      form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[0]);
      //--- Form outlining frame color
      form.SetColorFrame(clrDarkBlue);
      //--- Draw the shadow drawing flag
      form.SetShadow(false);
      //--- Calculate the shadow color as the chart background color converted to the monochrome one
      color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),-100);
      //--- If the settings specify the usage of the chart background color, replace the monochrome color with 20 units
      //--- Otherwise, use the color specified in the settings for drawing the shadow
      color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,-20) : InpColorForm3);
      //--- Draw the form shadow with the right-downwards offset from the form by three pixels along all axes
      //--- Set the shadow opacity to 200, while the blur radius is equal to 4
      form.DrawShadow(3,3,clr,200,4);
      //--- Fill the form background with a vertical gradient
      form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(),true);
      //--- Draw an outlining rectangle at the edges of the form
      form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity());
      form.Done();
      
      //--- Display the text describing the gradient type and update the form
      //--- Text parameters: the text coordinates and the anchor point in the form center
      //--- Create a new text animation frame with the ID of 0 and display the text on the form
      form.TextOnBG(0,TextByLanguage("Тест 0","Test 0")+string(i+1),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'211,233,149',255,true,true);
      //--- Add the form to the list
      if(!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form))
         delete form;
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。


前回の記事からEAをテストした後に言及されたすべての欠点を排除しました。さらに、フォームの移動はチャートの境界線によって制限されます。フォームが重ね合わせると、常に必要なフォームが選択され、移動したフォームの座標に対してカーソル座標が常に正しく計算されます。

次の段階

次の記事では、ライブラリのグラフィカルオブジェクトの開発を続けます。

現在のライブラリバージョン、テストEA、およびMQL5のチャートイベントコントロール指標のすべてのファイルが、テストおよびダウンロードできるように以下に添付されています。質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

*連載のこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第93部): 複合グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するための機能の準備
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第94部): 複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの移動と削除
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第95部): 複合グラフィカルオブジェクトコントロール
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第96部): フォームオブジェクトのグラフィックとマウスイベントの処理

MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/10482

添付されたファイル |
ZIPをダウンロード
MQL5.zip (4230.01 KB)

警告: これらの資料についてのすべての権利はMetaQuotes Ltd.が保有しています。これらの資料の全部または一部の複製や再プリントは禁じられています。

この記事はサイトのユーザーによって執筆されたものであり、著者の個人的な見解を反映しています。MetaQuotes Ltdは、提示された情報の正確性や、記載されているソリューション、戦略、または推奨事項の使用によって生じたいかなる結果についても責任を負いません。

この著者による他の記事

